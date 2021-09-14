ANA : Introduces New Eco-Friendly Way to Cool In-Flight Meals and Beverages on Domestic Flights
09/14/2021 | 01:12am EDT
ANA NEWS
ANA Introduces New Eco-Friendly Way to
Cool In-Flight Meals and Beverages on Domestic Flights
From September 20, ANA will introduce an innovative refrigerant to cool the in-flight meals and drinks on domestic flights
The new refrigerant will help reduce CO2 emission levels by approximately 1,700 tons/year as well as cut waste from packaging materials by approximately 30 tons/year, resulting in an annual cost reduction of approximately 200 million yen (80% cut)
The initiative supports ANA's Future Promise sustainability efforts and efforts to raise economic efficiency while maintaining safety.
TOKYO, Sept. 14, 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for eight consecutive years will adopt from September 20 a new way*1 to cool in-flight meals and beverages on all domestic flights to reduce CO2 emissions and operating costs.
At ANA, the dry ice traditionally used in the in-flight carts of domestic flights to cool the in-flight meals and beverages lead to an annual CO2 emission of approximately 1,700 tons*2. From April 2020, ANA began studying the introduction of alternative refrigerants and through testing the cooling effect, temperature maintenance, and impact on the quality of the cooled goods on flights and in regular situations, we decided to switch from dry ice to a new refrigerant.
The newly introduced refrigerant is made of material used as food additives, which is harmless for humans and will help maintain the in-flight meals and beverages at a stable temperature with its capability to maintain cool for a long period of time. In addition, by using the same device repeatedly, the amount of packaging materials used with dry ice will be reduced by about 30 tons per year, which is expected to cut costs by about 200 million yen per year (about 80 percent). Furthermore, as there is less risk of frostbite compared to the handling of dry ice, the new alternative is a sustainable approach for the global environment, economy, and safety.
"This change brings ANA another step closer to achieving our sustainability goals addressed in the ANA Future Promise," said Junko Yazawa, Senior Vice President overseeing Customer Experience Management & Planning. "It will benefit the environment and reduce costs while ensuring that ANA passengers continue to enjoy quality food and beverages."
The introduction of the new refrigerant is part of the ANA's environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives embodied in the ANA Future Promise effort to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. ANA has announced the 2050 goal earlier this year in an ambitious update of its 2020 ESG targets. The airline also established new medium-term environmental targets for fiscal 2030 as part of its path to the 2050 benchmark.
The new eco-friendly refrigerant is the "Fujiyama18," manufactured by Japan Cold Chain Co., Ltd.
Comparison to the amount of dry ice used in FY2019.
Left: New refrigerant
In-flight experiment of the shift in temperature using
Right: Dry ice
the new refrigerant and dry ice
Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp
About ANA
Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.
ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.
The airline's legacy of superior service has helped it earn SKYTRAX's respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for eight consecutive years. ANA also has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.
In 2021, ANA was awarded the 5-starCOVID-19 safety rating by SKYTRAX, recognizing the airline's initiatives to provide a safe, clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft, embodied in the ANA Care Promise.
ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the fourth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the fifth consecutive year.
ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 14 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2021 05:11:07 UTC.