ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
ANA : Japan's ANA mulls 200 billion yen share offer - Nikkei

09/26/2020 | 04:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: All Nippon Airways' planes are seen at Haneda airport in Tokyo

Japan's biggest airline ANA Holdings is considering issuing 200 billion yen (1.5 billion pounds) in shares to bolster its finances as the downturn in air travel drags on, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

"We do not comment on speculative information. The story is factually wrong," ANA said in an email.

Like other airlines, ANA has had to slash flights as countries imposed travel restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

So far the carrier has relied on loans from its banks and government financial aid to cope with the slump.

In the three months to June 30, ANA posted a loss of 159 billion yen and said it did not expect a full recovery in demand for international flights until at least 2023.

With a full year loss likely to be around 600 billion yen ANA will need additional funds to ensure it has enough capital for its operations, the Nikkei reported.

The company may opt for a share offer because banks, with which it is negotiating to borrow an additional 400 billion yen, may be more reluctant to lend to it in the future, while a recent gain in stock prices in Tokyo has made a share offering more attractive, the newspaper said.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly and Maki Shiraki; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -2.53% 2700 End-of-day quote.-25.86%
NIKKEI 225 0.51% 23204.62 Real-time Quote.-1.91%
Financials
Sales 2021 956 B 9 054 M 9 054 M
Net income 2021 -267 663 M -2 535 M -2 535 M
Net Debt 2021 910 B 8 621 M 8 621 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,39x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 903 B 8 551 M 8 555 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,90x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 45 849
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 406,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 700,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 11,1%
Spread / Average Target -10,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Shosuke Mori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-25.86%8 551
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.08%18 429
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.35%14 890
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.55%13 600
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-25.00%11 618
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-16.01%10 183
Categories
