ANA : Japan's ANA to seek workers to leave voluntarily, cuts winter bonus to zero

ANA Holdings Inc.    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
10/07/2020 | 11:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: ANA's Boeing 787 taxis in front of other aircraft at the Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's biggest airline ANA Holdings said it has proposed to the labour unions at its main carrier ANA to seek workers to leave voluntarily after a collapse in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The airline will also cut winter bonuses to zero and reduce monthly salaries, a spokesman said, adding that it will start "sincere discussions" with the union on workforce reductions.

ANA said redundancies would be offered to some of its 15,000 employees but did not give a specific figure.

The airline will also allow the employees to take as long as two years off from work without salaries, the spokesman said.

ANA will streamline domestic flights and reduce office space as part of a business overhaul, according to the Nikkei daily, which first reported the news.

Like other airlines worldwide, ANA has had to slash flights as countries imposed travel restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus. So far, the carrier has relied on loans from its banks and the government to help it cope with the slump.

In the three months to June 30, ANA posted a loss of 159 billion yen ($1.50 billion).

($1 = 106.0900 yen)

(This story corrects to say ANA to seek voluntary leave from 15,000 employees, not non-executives, in 3rd paragraph)

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki, writing by Junko Fujita, editing by Louise Heavens and Kim Coghill)

Financials
Sales 2021 933 B 8 796 M 8 796 M
Net income 2021 -290 467 M -2 740 M -2 740 M
Net Debt 2021 883 B 8 325 M 8 325 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 830 B 7 857 M 7 826 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 45 849
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 396,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 480,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 21,0%
Spread / Average Target -3,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Shosuke Mori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-31.91%7 881
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-46.89%19 731
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-16.27%16 246
AIR CHINA LIMITED-34.13%13 469
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-17.75%11 820
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-14.97%10 421
