Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  ANA Holdings Inc.    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

ANA : Japan's Narita airport operator says to waive landing fees on all domestic flights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/21/2020 | 11:48pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the arrival hall of Narita International airport terminal 2 in Narita

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Narita airport operator said on Thursday it would waive landing and parking fees for all domestic flights, in a bid to support airlines which have been hit by the coronavirus outbreak.

The measure will be applied retroactively from April, the company said in a statement, adding the aviation network needs to be maintained as it is essential for Japan's economy.

While Japanese airlines have seen some rebound in domestic flight demand, helped by a government travel campaign, bookings remain below last year's levels.

That means carriers are burning through cash to maintain jets that are either grounded or flying with too few passengers.

Japan's biggest airline, ANA Holdings, said earlier Thursday it was considering revamping its business including reducing its fleet size, as it grapples with a plunge in travel demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A source had told Reuters that ANA was expected to suffer a net loss of around 500 billion yen ($4.8 billion) this fiscal year and cut its fleet of more than 300 aircraft by about 25 to reduce costs.

Separately, the government said last week it would reduce airport landing fees by a record 45% on all domestic flights for seven months through February in government-operated airports, excluding Narita.

(Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Stephen Coates)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ANA HOLDINGS INC.
10/21ANA : Japan's Narita airport operator says to waive landing fees on all domestic..
RE
10/21ANA : Japanese airline operator ANA says considering reducing fleet size
RE
10/21Japanese shares fall on rising yen, U.S. political uncertainty
RE
10/21ANA : Japan's ANA says considering reducing its fleet of aircraft
RE
10/21Hit by pandemic, Japan's ANA to suffer $4.8 billion net loss this year - sour..
RE
10/21URGENT : ANA to halve its 60 wide-body jets due to falling demand
AQ
10/21Japanese stocks rise on U.S. stimulus optimism
RE
10/20Japan shares recover on U.S. stimulus hopes
RE
10/20URGENT : Pandemic-hit ANA expects record net loss of around 530 bil. yen
AQ
10/16ANALYSIS : Japan's ANA charts course through COVID with loans, domestic flights ..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 926 B 8 847 M 8 847 M
Net income 2021 -291 901 M -2 788 M -2 788 M
Net Debt 2021 886 B 8 466 M 8 466 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,78x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 808 B 7 728 M 7 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,83x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 45 849
Free-Float 87,8%
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 2 391,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 416,50 JPY
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target -1,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Shosuke Mori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-33.65%7 520
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.31%20 312
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-15.24%16 505
AIR CHINA LIMITED-33.75%13 557
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-16.98%12 036
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC.-59.06%10 493
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group