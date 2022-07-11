ANA : Notice on Changes in the Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)

July 11, 2022 Company Name: ANA HOLDINGS INC. President and CEO: Koji Shibata (Code number: 9202 TSE Prime Market) Contact: Director, General Administration, Motoaki Ueno (Tel: +81-3-6735-1001) Notice on Changes in the Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft) ANA HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") hereby gives notice of the following changes to the previous "Notification of Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)" which was announced on March 27, 2014; changes that were determined at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 11, 2022. 1. Reason for changes The Company is changing twenty Boeing 777-9 aircraft to eighteen Boeing 777-9 aircraft and two Boeing 777- 8F aircraft in order to secure large freighters for future growth in the cargo business. 2. Details of changes Details of the Assets Delivery Period (Fiscal Year) Details of Previous Announcement Boeing 777-9: 20 aircraft 2021 - 2027 Boeing 777-9: 18 aircraft 2023 - 2029 Details of Current Changes Boeing 777-8F: 2 aircraft 2028 - A) The catalog price of the Boeing 777-8F is 49.3 billion yen per aircraft, calculated at rate of 120yen/US dollar (including engines). B) The total investment will be less than originally planned due to the change in aircraft type. 3. Acquisition Schedule (1) Resolution by the Board of Directors July 11, 2022 (2) Conclusion of Contract July 11, 2022 (3) Date of Delivery As stated in "2. Details of changes" above 4. Future Outlook The changes in the purchase of these aircraft are being implemented to enable the Company's medium-to-long term business plan to be executed in a stable manner, and there are no changes to the Company's performance forecasts announced on April 28, 2022 relating to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. End

(Reference) Consolidated performance forecasts for the current fiscal year (as announced on April 28, 2022) and consolidated performance results for the previous fiscal year (Unit: billion yen) Net income attributable to Operating Operating Ordinary owners of the Revenues Income Income ANA HOLDINGS INC. Consolidated performance forecasts for current fiscal year 1,660.0 50.0 30.0 21.0 (FY2022 ending March 31, 2023) Consolidated performance results for previous fiscal year 1,020.3 (173.1) (184.9) (143.6) (FY2021 ended March 31, 2022)

777-9 aircraft to include Boeing 777-8F cargo aircraft Finalizes purchase agreement for Boeing 737-8 TOKYO, July 11, 2022 - ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter "ANA HD") today announced that it has reached an agreement with The Boeing Company to convert two orders for the Boeing 777-9 aircraft to Boeing 777-8F cargo aircraft, and finalized its existing purchase agreement for 30 Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The announcement reflects ANA HD's plan to further expand its cargo business through securing large freighters and to replace the domestic fleet's smaller planes with more fuel-efficient aircraft that will serve as the foundation for future growth. Initial Announcement Updated Announcement Boeing 777-9: 20 aircraft Boeing 777-9:18aircraft Boeing 777-8F: 2 aircraft Number of aircraft Boeing 737-8: 30 aircraft Boeing 737-8: 30 aircraft (changes in underline) (20 confirmed, 10 optional) (20 confirmed, 10 optional) *Order announced on Jan. 29, 2019 Finalized purchase agreement 1. Conversion to Boeing 777-8F aircraft At a meeting of the Board of Directors held today on July 11, 2022, ANA HD decided to convert two of the 20 Boeing 777-9 aircraft that had been initially announced on March 27, 2014, with Boeing 777-8F cargo aircraft. The aircraft will be introduced into service on/after fiscal 2028. The Boeing 777-8F is a state-of-the-art freighter that has the largest cargo capacity of any twin-engine aircraft, and has reduced CO2 emissions and operational costs that uses less fuel per ton. 2. Finalized purchase agreement of Boeing 737-8 (Boeing 737 MAX series) aircraft The ANA Group today finalized its agreement for the purchase of Boeing 737-8 aircraft (20 confirmed and 10 optional), which was previously announced on January 29, 2019. The introduction of the aircraft is scheduled to begin in fiscal 2025. The Boeing 737-8 had been suspended worldwide for approximately 1 year and 9 months due to two accidents. The FAA approved the resumption of operations of this aircraft in November 2020 with modifications to its system that were identified to be factors that led to the accidents and review in the crew training methods. As of today, 46 airlines worldwide have resumed operations of this aircraft, and it has been operating smoothly without any operational issues. 1