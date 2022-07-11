Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ANA Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-11 am EDT
2461.50 JPY   +1.61%
02:24aANA : Notice on Changes in the Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)
PU
02:21aJapan's ANA finalises order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets
RE
07/01ANA resumes A380 superjumbo flights on Narita-Honolulu route
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANA : Notice on Changes in the Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)

07/11/2022 | 02:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 11, 2022

Company Name: ANA HOLDINGS INC. President and CEO: Koji Shibata (Code number: 9202 TSE Prime Market)

Contact: Director, General Administration, Motoaki Ueno (Tel: +81-3-6735-1001)

Notice on Changes in the Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") hereby gives notice of the following changes to the previous "Notification of Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)" which was announced on March 27, 2014; changes that were determined at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 11, 2022.

1. Reason for changes

The Company is changing twenty Boeing 777-9 aircraft to eighteen Boeing 777-9 aircraft and two Boeing 777- 8F aircraft in order to secure large freighters for future growth in the cargo business.

2. Details of changes

Details of the Assets

Delivery Period

(Fiscal Year)

Details of Previous Announcement

Boeing 777-9:

20 aircraft

2021 - 2027

Boeing 777-9:

18 aircraft

2023 - 2029

Details of Current Changes

Boeing 777-8F:

2 aircraft

2028 -

A) The catalog price of the Boeing 777-8F is 49.3 billion yen per aircraft, calculated at rate of 120yen/US dollar (including engines).

B) The total investment will be less than originally planned due to the change in aircraft type.

3. Acquisition Schedule

(1)

Resolution by the Board of Directors

July 11, 2022

(2)

Conclusion of Contract

July 11, 2022

(3)

Date of Delivery

As stated in "2. Details of changes" above

4. Future Outlook

The changes in the purchase of these aircraft are being implemented to enable the Company's medium-to-long term business plan to be executed in a stable manner, and there are no changes to the Company's performance forecasts announced on April 28, 2022 relating to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

End

(Reference) Consolidated performance forecasts for the current fiscal year (as announced on April 28, 2022) and consolidated performance results for the previous fiscal year

(Unit: billion yen)

Net income

attributable to

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

owners of the

Revenues

Income

Income

ANA

HOLDINGS

INC.

Consolidated

performance forecasts

for current fiscal year

1,660.0

50.0

30.0

21.0

(FY2022 ending March

31, 2023)

Consolidated

performance results for

previous fiscal year

1,020.3

(173.1)

(184.9)

(143.6)

(FY2021 ended March

31, 2022)

ANA HOLDINGS NEWS

ANA HOLDINGS Reaches Agreement with Boeing

for Advanced Passenger and Cargo Aircraft

  • Agreement formalizes partially converting the order for Boeing 777-9 aircraft to include Boeing 777-8F cargo aircraft
  • Finalizes purchase agreement for Boeing 737-8

TOKYO, July 11, 2022 - ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter "ANA HD") today announced that it has reached an agreement with The Boeing Company to convert two orders for the Boeing 777-9 aircraft to Boeing 777-8F cargo aircraft, and finalized its existing purchase agreement for 30 Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The announcement reflects ANA HD's plan to further expand its cargo business through securing large freighters and to replace the domestic fleet's smaller planes with more fuel-efficient aircraft that will serve as the foundation for future growth.

Initial Announcement

Updated Announcement

Boeing 777-9: 20 aircraft

Boeing 777-9:18aircraft

Boeing 777-8F: 2 aircraft

Number of aircraft

Boeing 737-8: 30 aircraft

Boeing 737-8: 30 aircraft

(changes in underline)

(20 confirmed, 10 optional)

(20 confirmed, 10 optional)

*Order announced on Jan. 29, 2019

Finalized purchase agreement

1. Conversion to Boeing 777-8F aircraft

At a meeting of the Board of Directors held today on July 11, 2022, ANA HD decided to convert two of the 20 Boeing 777-9 aircraft that had been initially announced on March 27, 2014, with Boeing 777-8F cargo aircraft. The aircraft will be introduced into service on/after fiscal 2028.

The Boeing 777-8F is a state-of-the-art freighter that has the largest cargo capacity of any twin-engine aircraft, and has reduced CO2 emissions and operational costs that uses less fuel per ton.

2. Finalized purchase agreement of Boeing 737-8 (Boeing 737 MAX series) aircraft

The ANA Group today finalized its agreement for the purchase of Boeing 737-8 aircraft (20 confirmed and 10 optional), which was previously announced on January 29, 2019. The introduction of the aircraft is scheduled to begin in fiscal 2025.

The Boeing 737-8 had been suspended worldwide for approximately 1 year and 9 months due to two accidents. The FAA approved the resumption of operations of this aircraft in November 2020 with modifications to its system that were identified to be factors that led to the accidents and review in the crew training methods. As of today, 46 airlines worldwide have resumed operations of this aircraft, and it has been operating smoothly without any operational issues.

1

As the latest model in the Boeing 737 series, the Boeing 737 MAX family is equipped with next-generation engines with improved fuel efficiency, and its cutting-edge winglets (Advanced Technology Winglets) are expected to reduce fuel consumption by approximately 15 percent compared to the existing Boeing 737 NG model. The new aircraft will be introduced to replace the Boeing 737-800, which are currently in operation on domestic routes, and will offer a more spacious and comfortable cabin with less noise than the existing model.

ANA Group will continue to achieve the various initiatives in its growth strategy while raising safety as the foundation of its management and at the same time, strive to improve the quality and service for our customers.

Details of the Boeing 777-8F, Boeing 737-8

Boeing 777-8F

Boeing 737-8

Length

70.9 m

39.5 m

Height

19.5 m

12.3 m

Width

71.8 m

35.9 m

Range

8,167 km

6,570 km

*Catalog specs

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA HOLDINGS

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has helped it earn SKYTRAX's respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for nine consecutive years. ANA also has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

In 2021, ANA was awarded the 5-starCOVID-19 safety rating by SKYTRAX, recognizing the airline's initiatives to provide a safe, clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft, embodied in the ANA Care Promise.

ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the fifth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the sixth consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link:

https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

2

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 06:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ANA HOLDINGS INC.
02:24aANA : Notice on Changes in the Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)
PU
02:21aJapan's ANA finalises order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets
RE
07/01ANA resumes A380 superjumbo flights on Narita-Honolulu route
AQ
06/30ANA to resume flights from Beijing to Narita after 2-year suspension
AQ
06/30Foreigners net sellers in Japanese stocks for second week in a row
RE
06/29PEACH AVIATION LIMITED : Resuming service on the Osaka (Kansai) - Seoul (Incheon) route af..
AQ
06/27ANA's low-cost arm to resume flights to Seoul after 2-1/2 years, source says
RE
06/21Airlines warn oil companies to speed up alternative fuel production
RE
06/21RETURN OF THE SUPERJUMBO : A380 makes comeback despite high oil prices
RE
06/21Japan Airlines eyes replacement of 767s, regional jets - executive
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANA HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 622 B 11 918 M 11 918 M
Net income 2023 27 209 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2023 794 B 5 830 M 5 830 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,3x
Yield 2023 0,04%
Capitalization 1 140 B 8 373 M 8 373 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 42 196
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 422,50 JPY
Average target price 2 677,27 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.75%8 373
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.01%23 930
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.95%19 052
AIR CHINA LIMITED22.98%18 936
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.50%15 173
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.84%13 772