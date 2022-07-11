ANA : Notice on Changes in the Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)
July 11, 2022
Company Name: ANA HOLDINGS INC. President and CEO: Koji Shibata (Code number: 9202 TSE Prime Market)
Contact: Director, General Administration, Motoaki Ueno (Tel: +81-3-6735-1001)
Notice on Changes in the Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)
ANA HOLDINGS INC. (the "Company") hereby gives notice of the following changes to the previous "Notification of Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)" which was announced on March 27, 2014; changes that were determined at a meeting of the Board of Directors held on July 11, 2022.
1. Reason for changes
The Company is changing twenty Boeing 777-9 aircraft to eighteen Boeing 777-9 aircraft and two Boeing 777- 8F aircraft in order to secure large freighters for future growth in the cargo business.
2. Details of changes
Details of the Assets
Delivery Period
(Fiscal Year)
Details of Previous Announcement
Boeing 777-9:
20 aircraft
2021 - 2027
Boeing 777-9:
18 aircraft
2023 - 2029
Details of Current Changes
Boeing 777-8F:
2 aircraft
2028 -
A) The catalog price of the Boeing 777-8F is 49.3 billion yen per aircraft, calculated at rate of 120yen/US dollar (including engines).
B) The total investment will be less than originally planned due to the change in aircraft type.
3. Acquisition Schedule
(1)
Resolution by the Board of Directors
July 11, 2022
(2)
Conclusion of Contract
July 11, 2022
(3)
Date of Delivery
As stated in "2. Details of changes" above
4. Future Outlook
The changes in the purchase of these aircraft are being implemented to enable the Company's medium-to-long term business plan to be executed in a stable manner, and there are no changes to the Company's performance forecasts announced on April 28, 2022 relating to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.
(Reference) Consolidated performance forecasts for the current fiscal year (as announced on April 28, 2022) and consolidated performance results for the previous fiscal year
(Unit: billion yen)
Net income
attributable to
Operating
Operating
Ordinary
owners of the
Revenues
Income
Income
ANA
HOLDINGS
INC.
Consolidated
performance forecasts
for current fiscal year
1,660.0
50.0
30.0
21.0
(FY2022 ending March
31, 2023)
Consolidated
performance results for
previous fiscal year
1,020.3
(173.1)
(184.9)
(143.6)
(FY2021 ended March
31, 2022)
ANA HOLDINGS NEWS
ANA HOLDINGS Reaches Agreement with Boeing
for Advanced Passenger and Cargo Aircraft
Agreement formalizes partially converting the order for Boeing 777-9 aircraft to include Boeing 777-8F cargo aircraft
Finalizes purchase agreement for Boeing 737-8
TOKYO, July 11, 2022 - ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter "ANA HD") today announced that it has reached an agreement with The Boeing Company to convert two orders for the Boeing 777-9 aircraft to Boeing 777-8F cargo aircraft, and finalized its existing purchase agreement for 30 Boeing 737-8 aircraft. The announcement reflects ANA HD's plan to further expand its cargo business through securing large freighters and to replace the domestic fleet's smaller planes with more fuel-efficient aircraft that will serve as the foundation for future growth.
Initial Announcement
Updated Announcement
Boeing 777-9: 20 aircraft
Boeing 777-9:18aircraft
Boeing 777-8F: 2 aircraft
Number of aircraft
Boeing 737-8: 30 aircraft
Boeing 737-8: 30 aircraft
(changes in underline)
(20 confirmed, 10 optional)
(20 confirmed, 10 optional)
*Order announced on Jan. 29, 2019
Finalized purchase agreement
1. Conversion to Boeing 777-8F aircraft
At a meeting of the Board of Directors held today on July 11, 2022, ANA HD decided to convert two of the 20 Boeing 777-9 aircraft that had been initially announced on March 27, 2014, with Boeing 777-8F cargo aircraft. The aircraft will be introduced into service on/after fiscal 2028.
The Boeing 777-8F is a state-of-the-art freighter that has the largest cargo capacity of any twin-engine aircraft, and has reduced CO2 emissions and operational costs that uses less fuel per ton.
2. Finalized purchase agreement of Boeing 737-8 (Boeing 737 MAX series) aircraft
The ANA Group today finalized its agreement for the purchase of Boeing 737-8 aircraft (20 confirmed and 10 optional), which was previously announced on January 29, 2019. The introduction of the aircraft is scheduled to begin in fiscal 2025.
The Boeing 737-8 had been suspended worldwide for approximately 1 year and 9 months due to two accidents. The FAA approved the resumption of operations of this aircraft in November 2020 with modifications to its system that were identified to be factors that led to the accidents and review in the crew training methods. As of today, 46 airlines worldwide have resumed operations of this aircraft, and it has been operating smoothly without any operational issues.
As the latest model in the Boeing 737 series, the Boeing 737 MAX family is equipped with next-generation engines with improved fuel efficiency, and its cutting-edge winglets (Advanced Technology Winglets) are expected to reduce fuel consumption by approximately 15 percent compared to the existing Boeing 737 NG model. The new aircraft will be introduced to replace the Boeing 737-800, which are currently in operation on domestic routes, and will offer a more spacious and comfortable cabin with less noise than the existing model.
ANA Group will continue to achieve the various initiatives in its growth strategy while raising safety as the foundation of its management and at the same time, strive to improve the quality and service for our customers.
Details of the Boeing 777-8F, Boeing 737-8
Boeing 777-8F
Boeing 737-8
Length
70.9 m
39.5 m
Height
19.5 m
12.3 m
Width
71.8 m
35.9 m
Range
8,167 km
6,570 km
*Catalog specs
Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp
