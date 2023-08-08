The menu addition is part of ANA's ongoing efforts to create the "universalization of food" onboard, part of its Future PromiseInitiative. Made without any animal ingredients, chemical seasonings, preservatives, refined sugar, or flour, the dish caters to a broad spectrum of dietary needs and individual food preferences.

"At ANA, we are continuously looking for ways to elevate the in-flight experience for our customers. This new meal option reflects not only our dedication to providing exceptional in-flight dining but also our unwavering commitment to catering to the unique preferences and dietary requirements of our valued customers," Tomoji Ishii, Executive Vice President, Customer Experience Management and Planning of ANA.

The menu was crafted under the supervision of Yusuke Nomura, the director of the Michelin-starred restaurant, "Daigo," renowned for its vegetarian take of traditional Buddhist cuisine. The specially curated curry is created from locally sourced Japanese vegetables and fruits, incorporating a harmonious blend of cinnamon, cardamom and a medley of exotic spices that tantalize the senses.

TOKYO, Aug. 8, 2023－ All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest 5-Star airline for 10 consecutive years, announces its latest in-flight menu addition "Vegan Curry with Fruits and Spices," curated exclusively for passengers traveling on select international first and business class flights starting September 1, 2023.

"Vegan Curry with Fruits and Spices"

From September 1,2023

Applicable First class Business class Service Classes/ U.S. routes to and from Japan Routes from New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Routes Houston, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur to Japan

About "Daigo"

A restaurant offering "Kaiseki" style of "Shojin Ryori," a vegetarian version of traditional Buddhist cuisine that incorporates carefully selected seasonal ingredients and the hospitality cultivated since its establishment in 1950. The restaurant has received two stars in the Michelin Guide Tokyo for more than 16 consecutive years since its first publication. Situated at the foothills of Mount Atago near Kyoto, the restaurant retains the traditional Japanese Sukiya-Zukuri architecture, renowned for its use in Japanese tea ceremonies. Diners can feel the distinct four seasons of Japan along with the presence of a Japanese traditional garden. Subtle aromas within the restaurant offer serenity from the daily rush.

http://www.atago-daigo.jp/index_en.html

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD), established in 2013, is the largest airline group holding company in Japan including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has been recognized with SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

In 2022, ANA received first place in the Global airline and Asia Pacific categories at the CIRIUM On-Time Performance Awards, marking the second consecutive year ANA was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world. ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/