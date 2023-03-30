Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  ANA Holdings Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-03-30 am EDT
2857.50 JPY   +0.62%
ANA : Procures Sustainable Aviation Fuel Blended in Japan to Advance Carbon-Neutral Goals

03/30/2023 | 02:11am EDT
ANA NEWS

ANA Procures Sustainable Aviation Fuel Blended in Japan to Advance Carbon-Neutral Goals

  • For the first time, ANA procures SAF that was blended in Japan, and will use the fuel on ANA's international and domestic flights from Haneda and Narita airport.

  • In addition to expanding the sustainable aviation fuel supply chain, ANA's use of a sustainable fuel mix produced in Japan by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) will facilitate quality control, customs clearance and safe handling.

TOKYO, Mar. 30, 2023 - All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for ten consecutive years, has for the first time agreed to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) that was blended in Japan under a public-private initiative led by the Civil Aviation Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT). ANA will procure the blended SAF from ITOCHU Corporation, and will use the fuel on ANA's international and domestic flights from Haneda and Narita airport.

The initiative is a part of the Public-Private Council for the Promotion of Sustainable Aviation Fuel, which was launched last year to encourage decarbonization of the aviation industry by accelerating the widespread usage of SAF. The SAF solution to be blended was procured from Neste, the world's leading producer of renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and the effort is another step toward Japan's goal to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

ANA has pledged to replace at least 10% of its jet fuel with SAF by FY2030 as the airline moves toward the goal of carbon neutrality in 2050. Through the ANA Future Promise initiative and other efforts, ANA will continue to proactively work to incorporate initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions and pursue sustainability in the aviation industry to contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society.

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 69 companies including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has helped it earn SKYTRAX's respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA also has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

In 2021, ANA was awarded the 5-star COVID-19 safety rating by SKYTRAX, recognizing the airline's initiatives to provide a safe, clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft, embodied in the ANA Care Promise.

ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2023 06:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
