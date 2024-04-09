Media Statement 2024/SA01

April 8, 2024

Singapore

Star Alliance will continue its tradition of exceptional global connectivity and superior customer experience in Scandinavia

Since its founding in 1997, Star Alliance and its member airlines have maintained a significant presence in Northern Europe. Loyal customers who travel to and from Sweden, Denmark, and Norway have come to appreciate the many benefits of the superior customer experience and loyalty reciprocation that Star Alliance member airlines proudly provide globally, and in Scandinavia.

SAS Scandinavian Airlines plans to exit Star Alliance on August 31, 2024. On behalf of our member airlines, we thank SAS and its employees for contributing to the superior customer experience for which Star Alliance is globally renowned.

During this transition, the experience of our customers is top of mind. Star Alliance, its member airlines, and SAS intend to ensure that this change is seamless for customers, particularly with respect to previously booked flights. Members of frequent flyer programs should consult their individual airline programs directly with specific questions related to mileage accrual and redemption for travel within the Star Alliance network.

Going forward, 17 Star Alliance member airlines will continue to offer direct flights to and from Scandinavia, including Aegean Airlines, Air Canada, Air China, Air India, Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, LOT Polish Airlines, Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines, Swiss, TAP Air Portugal, Thai, Turkish Airlines, and United. These Star Alliance member airlines will operate more than 3,700 flights per month to Scandinavia from 23 hubs worldwide, offering customers connections to more than 1,100 international destinations - the most by any airline alliance. In the future, Star Alliance member airlines may bring additional service to Scandinavia.

On September 1, Star Alliance will have 25 member airlines dedicated to fulfilling and enhancing their customers' global journeys. Star Alliance continues to hold its position as the world's largest and foremost global airline alliance, providing over 17,000 daily