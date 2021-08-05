Log in
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/04
2498 JPY   +0.26%
02:06aANA : Traffic Results - June 2021
08/03Japan Airlines narrows Q1 operating loss to $757 million as costs fall
08/03Japan Airlines narrows Q1 operating loss to $757 million as costs fall
ANA : Traffic Results - June 2021

08/05/2021 | 02:06am EDT
Aug 5,2021

ANA Group Traffic Results

June - 2021

1. Traffic Results

1International Passenger

2International Passenger by Route

3Domestic Passenger

4Cargo

2. Other Data

1Operation Data

2Network

3Fleet

ANA Corporate Communications TEL +81-3-6735-1111

visit our website at http://www.ana.co.jp/

1. Traffic Results

(1) International Passenger

April

May

June

July

August

September

First Half

Total

Number of

37,634

41,897

51,440

131,361

passengers

% Comparison

107.6

173.3

158.6

143.4

on previous

Passenger load

16.9

18.3

24.2

19.8

factor (%)

Available seat

1,497,344

1,540,560

1,474,582

4,514,011

km (thousand)

% Comparison

178.0

228.8

173.3

190.8

on previous

Revenue

passenger km

252,602

282,338

356,418

892,094

(thousand)

% Comparison

109.9

175.8

155.3

143.9

on previous

October

November

December

January

February

March

Second Half

Annual Total

Total

Number of

131,361

passengers

% Comparison

143.4

on previous

Passenger load

19.8

factor (%)

Available seat

4,514,011

km (thousand)

% Comparison

190.8

on previous

Revenue

passenger km

892,094

(thousand)

% Comparison

143.9

on previous

(2) International Passenger by Route

%

Passenger

Available

%

Revenue

%

Number of

Comparison

Comparison

passenger

Comparison

load factor

seat km

passengers

on previous

on previous

km

on previous

(%)

(thousand)

year

year

(thousand)

year

North America

23,174

171.0

31.7

690,233

142.8

219,005

171.5

Europe

4,876

178.7

18.9

244,290

188.7

46,103

179.4

Asia & Oceania

23,014

142.5

16.8

538,535

226.2

90,600

119.2

Total *

51,440

158.6

24.2

1,474,582

173.3

356,418

155.3

*Including domestic sectors operated as international flights

(3) Domestic Passenger

April

May

June

July

August

September

First Half

Total

Number of

1,063,815

796,369

799,336

2,659,520

passengers

% Comparison on

393.3

513.7

142.0

269.1

previous year

Passenger load

44.6

41.5

41.7

42.8

factor (%)

Available seat km

2,232,054

1,871,600

1,753,602

5,857,257

(thousand)

% Comparison on

139.2

386.8

180.8

191.6

previous year

Revenue passenger

996,441

776,915

731,153

2,504,509

km (thousand)

% Comparison on

390.0

506.7

140.0

269.0

previous year

October

November

December

January

February

March

Second Half

Annual Total

Total

Number of

2,659,520

passengers

% Comparison on

269.1

previous year

Passenger load

42.8

factor (%)

Available seat km

5,857,257

(thousand)

% Comparison on

191.6

previous year

Revenue passenger

2,504,509

km (thousand)

% Comparison on

269.0

previous year

(4) Cargo

International

April

May

June

July

August

September

First Half

Total

Cargo volume

68,692.6

65,936.3

68,561.6

203,197.7

(tons)

% comparison

243.4

238.1

203.8

226.9

on previous year

Mail volume (tons)

1,482.2

1,345.7

1,512.5

4,340.4

% comparison

254.2

218.5

248.6

240.2

on previous year

October

November

December

January

February

March

Second Half

Annual Total

Total

Cargo volume

203,197.7

(tons)

% comparison

226.9

on previous year

Mail volume (tons)

4,340.4

% comparison

240.2

on previous year

Domestic

April

May

June

July

August

September

First Half

Total

Cargo volume

18,482.6

15,959.3

16,831.0

51,272.8

(tons)

% comparison

137.2

244.6

151.3

164.8

on previous year

Mail volume (tons)

1,765.1

1,519.1

1,677.0

4,961.3

% comparison

129.0

187.0

145.8

148.9

on previous year

October

November

December

January

February

March

Second Half

Annual Total

Total

Cargo volume

51,272.8

(tons)

% comparison

164.8

on previous year

Mail volume (tons)

4,961.3

% comparison

148.9

on previous year

2. Other Data

(1) Operation Data (June 2021

International Passenger

Flight

On-time

On-time

Operation

Departure

Arrival Rate

Rate （％）

Rate （％）

（％）

ANA Group

18.9

92.3

96.0

Same month

9.4

91.2

95.0

previous year

*within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival

Domestic Passenger

Flight

On-time

On-time

Operation

Departure

Arrival Rate

Rate （％）

Rate （％）

（％）

ANA Group

52.3

98.8

98.4

Same month

30.4

98.4

98.3

previous year

*within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival

(2) Network (July 2021

International

Cities served

Routes served

Flights/ Week

ANA Group

35

46

564

Domestic

Cities served

Routes served

Flights/ Day

ANA Group

43

81

381

(3) Fleet (As of 31 July, 2021)

B777-300

B777-200

B787-8

20

16

36

B787-9

B787-10

B767-300

37

2

29

B737-800

B737-700

B737-500

39

0

0

A380

A320

A321

2

14

21

DHC8-400

Total

24

240

*Data of flights operated by ANA Group, excluding code-share flights and flights operated

by Peach Aviation

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 05 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2021 06:05:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
