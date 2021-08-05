ANA : Traffic Results - June 2021
Aug 5,2021
ANA Group Traffic Results
June - 2021
1. Traffic Results
（1 ）International Passenger
（2 ）International Passenger by Route
（3 ）Domestic Passenger
（4 ）Cargo
2. Other Data
（1 ）Operation Data
（2 ）Network
（3 ）Fleet
1. Traffic Results
(1) International Passenger
April
May
June
July
August
September
First Half
Total
Number of
37,634
41,897
51,440
131,361
passengers
% Comparison
107.6
173.3
158.6
143.4
on previous
Passenger load
16.9
18.3
24.2
19.8
factor (%)
Available seat
1,497,344
1,540,560
1,474,582
4,514,011
km (thousand)
% Comparison
178.0
228.8
173.3
190.8
on previous
Revenue
passenger km
252,602
282,338
356,418
892,094
(thousand)
% Comparison
109.9
175.8
155.3
143.9
on previous
October
November
December
January
February
March
Second Half
Annual Total
Total
Number of
131,361
passengers
% Comparison
143.4
on previous
Passenger load
19.8
factor (%)
Available seat
4,514,011
km (thousand)
% Comparison
190.8
on previous
Revenue
passenger km
892,094
(thousand)
% Comparison
143.9
on previous
(2) International Passenger by Route
%
Passenger
Available
%
Revenue
%
Number of
Comparison
Comparison
passenger
Comparison
load factor
seat km
passengers
on previous
on previous
km
on previous
(%)
(thousand)
year
year
(thousand)
year
North America
23,174
171.0
31.7
690,233
142.8
219,005
171.5
Europe
4,876
178.7
18.9
244,290
188.7
46,103
179.4
Asia & Oceania
23,014
142.5
16.8
538,535
226.2
90,600
119.2
Total *
51,440
158.6
24.2
1,474,582
173.3
356,418
155.3
*Including domestic sectors operated as international flights
(3) Domestic Passenger
April
May
June
July
August
September
First Half
Total
Number of
1,063,815
796,369
799,336
2,659,520
passengers
% Comparison on
393.3
513.7
142.0
269.1
previous year
Passenger load
44.6
41.5
41.7
42.8
factor (%)
Available seat km
2,232,054
1,871,600
1,753,602
5,857,257
(thousand)
% Comparison on
139.2
386.8
180.8
191.6
previous year
Revenue passenger
996,441
776,915
731,153
2,504,509
km (thousand)
% Comparison on
390.0
506.7
140.0
269.0
previous year
October
November
December
January
February
March
Second Half
Annual Total
Total
Number of
2,659,520
passengers
% Comparison on
269.1
previous year
Passenger load
42.8
factor (%)
Available seat km
5,857,257
(thousand)
% Comparison on
191.6
previous year
Revenue passenger
2,504,509
km (thousand)
% Comparison on
269.0
previous year
(4) Cargo
＜International ＞
April
May
June
July
August
September
First Half
Total
Cargo volume
68,692.6
65,936.3
68,561.6
203,197.7
(tons)
% comparison
243.4
238.1
203.8
226.9
on previous year
Mail volume (tons)
1,482.2
1,345.7
1,512.5
4,340.4
% comparison
254.2
218.5
248.6
240.2
on previous year
October
November
December
January
February
March
Second Half
Annual Total
Total
Cargo volume
203,197.7
(tons)
% comparison
226.9
on previous year
Mail volume (tons)
4,340.4
% comparison
240.2
on previous year
＜Domestic ＞
April
May
June
July
August
September
First Half
Total
Cargo volume
18,482.6
15,959.3
16,831.0
51,272.8
(tons)
% comparison
137.2
244.6
151.3
164.8
on previous year
Mail volume (tons)
1,765.1
1,519.1
1,677.0
4,961.3
% comparison
129.0
187.0
145.8
148.9
on previous year
October
November
December
January
February
March
Second Half
Annual Total
Total
Cargo volume
51,272.8
(tons)
% comparison
164.8
on previous year
Mail volume (tons)
4,961.3
% comparison
148.9
on previous year
2. Other Data
(1) Operation Data (June 2021
）
＜International Passenger ＞
Flight
On-time
On-time
Operation
Departure
Arrival Rate
Rate
（％）
Rate
（％）
（％）
ANA Group
18.9
92.3
96.0
Same month
9.4
91.2
95.0
previous year
*within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival
＜Domestic Passenger ＞
Flight
On-time
On-time
Operation
Departure
Arrival Rate
Rate
（％）
Rate
（％）
（％）
ANA Group
52.3
98.8
98.4
Same month
30.4
98.4
98.3
previous year
*within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival
(2) Network (July 2021
）
＜International ＞
Cities served
Routes served
Flights/ Week
ANA Group
35
46
564
＜Domestic ＞
Cities served
Routes served
Flights/ Day
ANA Group
43
81
381
(3) Fleet (As of 31 July, 2021)
B777-300
B777-200
B787-8
20
16
36
B787-9
B787-10
B767-300
37
2
29
B737-800
B737-700
B737-500
39
0
0
A380
A320
A321
2
14
21
DHC8-400
Total
24
240
*Data of flights operated by ANA Group, excluding code-share flights and flights operated
by Peach Aviation
