End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 12/03
2321.5 JPY   +5.14%
01:12aANA : Traffic Results - October 2021
PU
12/02Japanese shares end lower on Omicron worries, Fed's hawkish tilt
RE
12/01Japanese shares fall on Omicron, Fed worries
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANA : Traffic Results - October 2021

12/06/2021 | 01:12am EST
Dec 6,2021

ANA Group Traffic Results

October - 2021

1. Traffic Results

1International Passenger

2International Passenger by Route

3Domestic Passenger

4Cargo

2. Other Data

1Operation Data

2Network

3Fleet

ANA Corporate Communications TEL +81-3-6735-1111

visit our website at http://www.ana.co.jp/

1. Traffic Results

(1) International Passenger

April

May

June

July

August

September

First Half

Total

Number of

37,634

41,897

51,440

65,071

75,183

56,071

327,686

passengers

% Comparison

107.6

173.3

158.6

193.7

201.9

178.5

169.1

on previous

Passenger load

16.9

18.3

24.2

27.6

31.9

23.1

23.8

factor (%)

Available seat

1,497,344

1,540,560

1,474,582

1,694,906

1,633,697

1,591,075

9,433,689

km (thousand)

% Comparison

178.0

228.8

173.3

186.9

152.6

146.7

173.8

on previous

Revenue

passenger km

252,602

282,338

356,418

467,181

521,410

366,867

2,247,551

(thousand)

% Comparison

109.9

175.8

155.3

203.6

207.2

174.0

171.3

on previous

October

November

December

January

February

March

Second Half

Annual Total

Total

Number of

55,354

55,354

383,040

passengers

% Comparison

156.8

156.8

167.2

on previous

Passenger load

21.5

21.5

23.5

factor (%)

Available seat

1,708,212

1,708,212

11,141,901

km (thousand)

% Comparison

129.9

129.9

165.3

on previous

Revenue

passenger km

366,751

366,751

2,614,303

(thousand)

% Comparison

157.9

157.9

169.3

on previous

(2) International Passenger by Route

%

Passenger

Available

%

Revenue

%

Number of

Comparison

Comparison

passenger

Comparison

load factor

seat km

passengers

on previous

on previous

km

on previous

(%)

(thousand)

year

year

(thousand)

year

North America

20,049

171.6

22.7

836,811

113.5

189,638

168.7

Europe

6,708

167.8

24.0

263,844

111.5

63,377

167.3

Asia & Oceania

28,012

142.7

18.6

604,508

177.3

112,632

137.4

Total *

55,354

156.8

21.5

1,708,212

129.9

366,751

157.9

*Including domestic sectors operated as international flights

(3) Domestic Passenger

April

May

June

July

August

September

First Half

Total

Number of

1,063,815

796,369

799,336

1,096,311

1,246,691

945,228

5,947,750

passengers

% Comparison on

393.3

513.7

142.0

131.1

129.7

88.8

154.4

previous year

Passenger load

44.6

41.5

41.7

53.7

43.9

37.2

43.6

factor (%)

Available seat km

2,232,054

1,871,600

1,753,602

1,892,247

2,710,673

2,342,719

12,802,895

(thousand)

% Comparison on

139.2

386.8

180.8

100.1

89.4

128.4

130.6

previous year

Revenue passenger

996,441

776,915

731,153

1,016,459

1,189,565

870,344

5,580,877

km (thousand)

% Comparison on

390.0

506.7

140.0

131.4

131.6

89.5

155.8

previous year

October

November

December

January

February

March

Second Half

Annual Total

Total

Number of

1,410,777

1,410,777

7,358,527

passengers

% Comparison on

96.3

96.3

138.4

previous year

Passenger load

53.5

53.5

45.2

factor (%)

Available seat km

2,386,683

2,386,683

15,189,578

(thousand)

% Comparison on

106.5

106.5

126.1

previous year

Revenue passenger

1,277,698

1,277,698

6,858,575

km (thousand)

% Comparison on

93.4

93.4

138.6

previous year

(4) Cargo

International

April

May

June

July

August

September

First Half

Total

Cargo volume

68,692.6

65,936.3

68,561.6

73,722.3

66,677.8

72,944.1

416,541.8

(tons)

% comparison

243.4

238.1

203.8

194.5

190.7

170.9

203.1

on previous year

Mail volume (tons)

1,482.2

1,345.7

1,512.5

1,491.0

1,363.2

1,452.2

8,646.8

% comparison

254.2

218.5

248.6

165.8

150.4

131.3

183.2

on previous year

October

November

December

January

February

March

Second Half

Annual Total

Total

Cargo volume

77,959.7

77,959.7

494,501.6

(tons)

% comparison

155.6

155.6

193.8

on previous year

Mail volume (tons)

1,586.5

1,586.5

10,233.3

% comparison

126.2

126.2

171.2

on previous year

Domestic

April

May

June

July

August

September

First Half

Total

Cargo volume

18,482.6

15,959.3

16,831.0

19,290.7

18,346.2

18,521.5

107,431.2

(tons)

% comparison

137.2

244.6

151.3

114.6

100.3

108.1

128.9

on previous year

Mail volume (tons)

1,765.1

1,519.1

1,677.0

1,540.3

1,377.1

1,547.0

9,425.7

% comparison

129.0

187.0

145.8

115.5

83.1

86.1

116.1

on previous year

October

November

December

January

February

March

Second Half

Annual Total

Total

Cargo volume

18,461.4

18,461.4

125,892.6

(tons)

% comparison

96.7

96.7

122.9

on previous year

Mail volume (tons)

1,735.1

1,735.1

11,160.9

% comparison

82.0

82.0

109.0

on previous year

2. Other Data

(1) Operation Data (October 2021

International Passenger

Flight

On-time

On-time

Operation

Departure

Arrival Rate

Rate （％）

Rate （％）

（％）

ANA Group

20.5

90.7

92.7

Same month

14.2

94.7

96.0

previous year

*within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival

Domestic Passenger

Flight

On-time

On-time

Operation

Departure

Arrival Rate

Rate （％）

Rate （％）

（％）

ANA Group

64.0

98.1

97.1

Same month

56.7

97.5

97.1

previous year

*within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival

(2) Network (November 2021

International

Cities served

Routes served

Flights/ Week

ANA Group

35

47

614

Domestic

Cities served

Routes served

Flights/ Day

ANA Group

46

93

515

(3) Fleet (As of 30 November, 2021)

B777-300

B777-200

B787-8

20

16

36

B787-9

B787-10

B767-300

39

2

27

B737-800

A380

A320

39

3

13

A321

DHC8-400

Total

25

24

244

*Data of flights operated by ANA Group, excluding code-share flights and flights operated

by Peach Aviation

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 December 2021 06:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
