ANA : Traffic Results - October 2021
Dec 6,2021
ANA Group Traffic Results
October - 2021
1. Traffic Results
（1 ）International Passenger
（2 ）International Passenger by Route
（3 ）Domestic Passenger
（4 ）Cargo
2. Other Data
（1 ）Operation Data
（2 ）Network
（3 ）Fleet
1. Traffic Results
(1) International Passenger
April
May
June
July
August
September
First Half
Total
Number of
37,634
41,897
51,440
65,071
75,183
56,071
327,686
passengers
% Comparison
107.6
173.3
158.6
193.7
201.9
178.5
169.1
on previous
Passenger load
16.9
18.3
24.2
27.6
31.9
23.1
23.8
factor (%)
Available seat
1,497,344
1,540,560
1,474,582
1,694,906
1,633,697
1,591,075
9,433,689
km (thousand)
% Comparison
178.0
228.8
173.3
186.9
152.6
146.7
173.8
on previous
Revenue
passenger km
252,602
282,338
356,418
467,181
521,410
366,867
2,247,551
(thousand)
% Comparison
109.9
175.8
155.3
203.6
207.2
174.0
171.3
on previous
October
November
December
January
February
March
Second Half
Annual Total
Total
Number of
55,354
55,354
383,040
passengers
% Comparison
156.8
156.8
167.2
on previous
Passenger load
21.5
21.5
23.5
factor (%)
Available seat
1,708,212
1,708,212
11,141,901
km (thousand)
% Comparison
129.9
129.9
165.3
on previous
Revenue
passenger km
366,751
366,751
2,614,303
(thousand)
% Comparison
157.9
157.9
169.3
on previous
(2) International Passenger by Route
%
Passenger
Available
%
Revenue
%
Number of
Comparison
Comparison
passenger
Comparison
load factor
seat km
passengers
on previous
on previous
km
on previous
(%)
(thousand)
year
year
(thousand)
year
North America
20,049
171.6
22.7
836,811
113.5
189,638
168.7
Europe
6,708
167.8
24.0
263,844
111.5
63,377
167.3
Asia & Oceania
28,012
142.7
18.6
604,508
177.3
112,632
137.4
Total *
55,354
156.8
21.5
1,708,212
129.9
366,751
157.9
*Including domestic sectors operated as international flights
(3) Domestic Passenger
April
May
June
July
August
September
First Half
Total
Number of
1,063,815
796,369
799,336
1,096,311
1,246,691
945,228
5,947,750
passengers
% Comparison on
393.3
513.7
142.0
131.1
129.7
88.8
154.4
previous year
Passenger load
44.6
41.5
41.7
53.7
43.9
37.2
43.6
factor (%)
Available seat km
2,232,054
1,871,600
1,753,602
1,892,247
2,710,673
2,342,719
12,802,895
(thousand)
% Comparison on
139.2
386.8
180.8
100.1
89.4
128.4
130.6
previous year
Revenue passenger
996,441
776,915
731,153
1,016,459
1,189,565
870,344
5,580,877
km (thousand)
% Comparison on
390.0
506.7
140.0
131.4
131.6
89.5
155.8
previous year
October
November
December
January
February
March
Second Half
Annual Total
Total
Number of
1,410,777
1,410,777
7,358,527
passengers
% Comparison on
96.3
96.3
138.4
previous year
Passenger load
53.5
53.5
45.2
factor (%)
Available seat km
2,386,683
2,386,683
15,189,578
(thousand)
% Comparison on
106.5
106.5
126.1
previous year
Revenue passenger
1,277,698
1,277,698
6,858,575
km (thousand)
% Comparison on
93.4
93.4
138.6
previous year
(4) Cargo
＜International ＞
April
May
June
July
August
September
First Half
Total
Cargo volume
68,692.6
65,936.3
68,561.6
73,722.3
66,677.8
72,944.1
416,541.8
(tons)
% comparison
243.4
238.1
203.8
194.5
190.7
170.9
203.1
on previous year
Mail volume (tons)
1,482.2
1,345.7
1,512.5
1,491.0
1,363.2
1,452.2
8,646.8
% comparison
254.2
218.5
248.6
165.8
150.4
131.3
183.2
on previous year
October
November
December
January
February
March
Second Half
Annual Total
Total
Cargo volume
77,959.7
77,959.7
494,501.6
(tons)
% comparison
155.6
155.6
193.8
on previous year
Mail volume (tons)
1,586.5
1,586.5
10,233.3
% comparison
126.2
126.2
171.2
on previous year
＜Domestic ＞
April
May
June
July
August
September
First Half
Total
Cargo volume
18,482.6
15,959.3
16,831.0
19,290.7
18,346.2
18,521.5
107,431.2
(tons)
% comparison
137.2
244.6
151.3
114.6
100.3
108.1
128.9
on previous year
Mail volume (tons)
1,765.1
1,519.1
1,677.0
1,540.3
1,377.1
1,547.0
9,425.7
% comparison
129.0
187.0
145.8
115.5
83.1
86.1
116.1
on previous year
October
November
December
January
February
March
Second Half
Annual Total
Total
Cargo volume
18,461.4
18,461.4
125,892.6
(tons)
% comparison
96.7
96.7
122.9
on previous year
Mail volume (tons)
1,735.1
1,735.1
11,160.9
% comparison
82.0
82.0
109.0
on previous year
2. Other Data
(1) Operation Data (October 2021
）
＜International Passenger ＞
Flight
On-time
On-time
Operation
Departure
Arrival Rate
Rate
（％）
Rate
（％）
（％）
ANA Group
20.5
90.7
92.7
Same month
14.2
94.7
96.0
previous year
*within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival
＜Domestic Passenger ＞
Flight
On-time
On-time
Operation
Departure
Arrival Rate
Rate
（％）
Rate
（％）
（％）
ANA Group
64.0
98.1
97.1
Same month
56.7
97.5
97.1
previous year
*within 15 minutes for both departure and arrival
(2) Network (November 2021
）
＜International ＞
Cities served
Routes served
Flights/ Week
ANA Group
35
47
614
＜Domestic ＞
Cities served
Routes served
Flights/ Day
ANA Group
46
93
515
(3) Fleet (As of 30 November, 2021)
B777-300
B777-200
B787-8
20
16
36
B787-9
B787-10
B767-300
39
2
27
B737-800
A380
A320
39
3
13
A321
DHC8-400
Total
25
24
244
*Data of flights operated by ANA Group, excluding code-share flights and flights operated
by Peach Aviation
