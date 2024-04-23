ANA and Air India to Launch Codeshare Partnership

"We look forward to building this strategic partnership with Air India, as it is a significant step towards furthering stronger air connectivity and enhancing customer experience between Japan and India," said Katsuya Goto, Executive Vice President of Alliances and International Affairs. "This collaboration is a testament to ANA's commitment to improving the air travel experience for all of its travelers and we hope this will lead to a seamless travel environment between our two nations."

Available for sale from April 23, ANA will apply its "NH" code to Air India's flights between Narita and Delhi and Air India will add its "AI" code to ANA's flights between Haneda and New Delhi as well as Narita and Mumbai.

premium services such as lounge access and priority boarding that Star Alliance offers to its premium

Beginning May 23, this partnership between the two Star Alliance members will enhance flight selection options for travelers, allowing passengers to more easily fly to their desired destinations by combining flights across the two airlines into a single ticket. In addition, both travelers flying on codeshare flights can enjoy

TOKYO, April. 23, 2024 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Air India, the national flag carrier of India, have entered into a commercial agreement marking the beginning of a codeshare partnership that will connect Japan and India.

Codeshare flights between ANA and Air India to connect Japan and India beginning May 2024

The two airlines are considering expanding its cooperation by adding additional destinations in the near future. This agreement will contribute to expanding the economic and commercial relations between India and Japan, by offering travelers from both countries new opportunities to discover the wonders of both countries.

Codeshare flights will be available for sale through the airlines' respective websites, reservation systems and travel agencies.

"This codeshare agreement with All Nippon Airways marks an important step forward in connecting India and Japan," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India. "This collaboration broadens our network connectivity and offers our guests seamless travel experiences and a wider choice of flights between the two countries. We look forward to a successful collaboration with ANA and exploring further avenues for cooperation in the future."

* Information in this press release is subject to government approval.

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. Today, ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) is recognized as one of the World's Most Admired companies by Fortune.

ANA HD was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 69 companies. It offers three distinct airline brands: ANA, Peach, the leading LCC in Japan, and AirJapan, launched in 2024 for international routes covering Asia.

ANA's legacy of superior service has earned SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, making it the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 11 consecutive years. ANA has topped Cirium's Asia Pacific on-timeperformance rankings for five consecutive years during which the awards were announced.

ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for seven consecutive years and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for eight consecutive years.

For more information about ANA and ANA HD, please visit: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

About Air India

Founded by the legendary JRD Tata, Air India pioneered India's aviation sector. Since its first flight on October 15, 1932, Air India

has built an extensive domestic network with non-stop flights to cities around the world, across the USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Far- East, South-East Asia, Australia, and the Gulf. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were welcomed back into the Tata group in January 2022.

Air India is navigating through a major five-year transformation roadmap under the aegis of Vihaan.AI, with an ambition to become a world class airline with an Indian heart. The first phase of this transformation, the taxi phase was recently concluded, and focused on fixing the basics. These included bringing back to service many long grounded aircraft, addition of talent across flying and ground functions, rapid upgradation of technology and strengthening of customer care initiatives amongst others. A member of Star Alliance, the largest global airline consortium of leading international airlines, Air India offers seamless connectivity and facilities to passengers all over the world.

For more information, please refer to the following link:

https://www.airindia.com/in/en/about-us.html