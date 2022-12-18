ANA and JOIN signed a Memorandum of Understanding to

Strengthen Cooperation on SAF

-Supporting Decarbonization in Aviation Business-

TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2022 - All Nippon Airways (hereinafter "ANA") and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (hereinafter "JOIN") signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") today to mutually cooperate on initiatives aimed at manufacturing and procuring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) overseas (hereinafter "the SAF projects").

Based on this MOU, ANA will provide advice and other support to JOIN's SAF projects overseas, based on its experience and know-how in the aviation business, and JOIN will work to secure and increase ANA's opportunities to stabilize its procurement of SAF by expanding investments in the SAF projects as well as actively working to supply SAF from the projects to ANA.

ANA is working on the stable procurement of SAF to meet the long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Furthermore, ANA has set the goal (replace 10% of its jet fuel with SAF by FY2030) and to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2050 based on its Climate Transition Strategies. In March 2022, ANA co- founded an organization "ACT FOR SKY" for the commercialization, promotion and expansion of domestically produced SAF.

JOIN will support Japanese air carriers to decarbonize their operations by actively participating in the SAF projects overseas with Japanese companies. In addition, through the promotion of energy diversification in transport and urban development projects, JOIN will contribute to the realization of the "Accelerating transitions toward a decarbonized society," one of the concrete pillars set in the Japanese Government's "Infrastructure System Overseas Promotion Strategy 2025."

ANA Group is working on various measures to expand the use of SAF, aiming to replace at least 10% of its jet fuel with SAF by FY2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2050. As a leading airline in Japan, we will continue to proactively work to incorporate initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions and contribute to delivering solutions to environmental issues.