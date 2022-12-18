ANA and JOIN signed a Memorandum of Understanding to
Strengthen Cooperation on SAF
-Supporting Decarbonization in Aviation Business-
-
On December 19, ANA and JOIN signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to cooperate on SAF-related projects.
-
Based on this MOU, ANA will support JOIN's overseas participation in SAF-related projects with Japanese companies by providing advice and other support based on its experience and know-how related to the aviation business.
TOKYO, Dec. 19, 2022 - All Nippon Airways (hereinafter "ANA") and Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development (hereinafter "JOIN") signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") today to mutually cooperate on initiatives aimed at manufacturing and procuring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) overseas (hereinafter "the SAF projects").
Based on this MOU, ANA will provide advice and other support to JOIN's SAF projects overseas, based on its experience and know-how in the aviation business, and JOIN will work to secure and increase ANA's opportunities to stabilize its procurement of SAF by expanding investments in the SAF projects as well as actively working to supply SAF from the projects to ANA.
ANA is working on the stable procurement of SAF to meet the long-term goal of carbon neutrality by 2050 adopted by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Furthermore, ANA has set the goal (replace 10% of its jet fuel with SAF by FY2030) and to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2050 based on its Climate Transition Strategies. In March 2022, ANA co- founded an organization "ACT FOR SKY" for the commercialization, promotion and expansion of domestically produced SAF.
JOIN will support Japanese air carriers to decarbonize their operations by actively participating in the SAF projects overseas with Japanese companies. In addition, through the promotion of energy diversification in transport and urban development projects, JOIN will contribute to the realization of the "Accelerating transitions toward a decarbonized society," one of the concrete pillars set in the Japanese Government's "Infrastructure System Overseas Promotion Strategy 2025."
ANA Group is working on various measures to expand the use of SAF, aiming to replace at least 10% of its jet fuel with SAF by FY2030 and to achieve carbon neutrality by FY2050. As a leading airline in Japan, we will continue to proactively work to incorporate initiatives to reduce CO2 emissions and contribute to delivering solutions to environmental issues.
About JOIN:
Company Name: Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport & Urban Development
Headquarters: Tokyo, Japan
Representative: Tatsuhiko Takesada, President and CEO
Business Description: The infrastructure fund specializing in oversea transport and urban development investment, sponsored by the Government of Japan and Japanese private companies
Website: https://www.join-future.co.jp/english/
Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,
publicrelations@ana.co.jp
About ANA
Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 69 companies including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.
ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.
The airline's legacy of superior service has helped it earn SKYTRAX's respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA also has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.
In 2021, ANA was awarded the 5-starCOVID-19 safety rating by SKYTRAX, recognizing the airline's initiatives to provide a safe, clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft, embodied in the ANA Care Promise.
ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.
For more information, please refer to the following link: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/