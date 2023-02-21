ANA : and Joby Aviation Selected to Operate Electric Air Taxi Flights at Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan

In October 2022, Joby became the first foreign air taxi manufacturer to formally apply for its aircraft design to be certified for use in Japan. The demonstration flights will form part of the Expo's Smart Mobility section and introduce this new form of transportation to the 28 million guests expected to visit the Expo between April and October 2025.

ANAHD and Joby have been working together for over a year on establishing air taxi operations in Japan, collaborating on all aspects of this revolutionary form of transportation, including infrastructure development, pilot training, flight operations, public acceptance and the regulatory requirements to operate.

TOKYO and SANTA CRUZ, CA., Feb. 21, 2023 - ANA HOLDINGS, INC. (hereinafter "ANAHD") and Joby Aviation (hereinafter "Joby") have been selected by the Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition to operate demonstration flights during the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. The two companies, who first announced they were partnering in February 2022, will work together to develop plans for flight connections between the Expo venue and at least one other location in Osaka.

ANA's 70 years of operational experience in the aviation industry serves as a key pillar to introducing the technology in Japan and to the world.

The companies, who announced a partnership in Feb. 2022 to establish aerial ridesharing in Japan, plan to operate demonstration electric air taxi flights in and around the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan site in 2025.

Koji Shibata, CEO, ANAHD, said: "The Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan provides ANA with a global stage to demonstrate what our partnership together with Joby can deliver. As Japan's largest airline with 70 years of experience delivering safe and reliable flights to customers, being selected for this prestigious opportunity underscores our dedication to bringing together innovation and operational experience to showcase this revolutionary new service."

JoeBen Bevirt, founder and CEO, Joby, added: "This is a truly unique opportunity to introduce our aircraft to the world and we're proud to be working alongside ANAHD to demonstrate what this technology can deliver. The World Expo has long been the home of radical transportation innovation and we're pleased to be playing a leading role in continuing that trend."

Joby is a California, U.S.-based developer of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft that plans to begin delivering commercial passenger services in 2025. Their piloted, five-seat aircraft has a maximum speed of 320 km/h and is designed to fly up to 240 km. The company has completed more than 1,000 test flights since its establishment in 2009 and is also partnered with Toyota Motor Corporation.

About ANA HOLDINGS

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD), established in 2013, is the largest airline group holding company in Japan including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has been recognized with SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

In 2022, ANA received first place in the Global airline and Asia Pacific categories at the CIRIUM On-Time Performance Awards, marking the second consecutive year ANA was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world. ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

About Joby

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing aircraft which it intends to operate as part of a fast, quiet, and convenient service in cities around the world. To learn

more, visit www.jobyaviation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the development and performance of Joby's aircraft, regulatory outlook, progress and timing, including Joby's expectation to start commercial passenger service in 2025, plans to operate demonstration flights at the Expo 2025 in Japan; plans for, and potential benefits of, its strategic partnerships.

