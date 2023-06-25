June 25, 2023
ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD.
The Pokémon Company
ANA and The Pokémon Company Unveil the "Eevee Jet NH"
- The collaboration between ANA Group and"Pokémon Air Adventures" will expand with a second aircraft.
- The specially painted Boeing 777-300ER will begin operation from August 31, 2023.
- The in-flight experience will include ANA's original Pokémon-themed products and entertainment, including cabin attendants' aprons and headrest covers.
- Passengers flying on this aircraft will receive an original "Eevee Jet NH" boarding certificate as a commemorative gift.
TOKYO, Jun. 25, 2023 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) and the Pokémon Company are expanding their collaboration with "Pokémon Air Adventures" by launching a second uniquely painted aircraft, the "Eevee Jet NH.*" The aircraft will enter service on August 31, 2023, featuring a range of specialty products and services including merchandise and in-flight entertainment.
* NH is the airline code defined by the International Air Transport Association for ANA.
ANA Group and The Pokémon Company previously collaborated on the first Pikachu Jet NH*, which took its first flight on June 4, 2023.
Eevee has the potential to evolve into various forms. Eevee and its Evolutions, such as Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon, are depicted decisively moving forward into the future together with Pikachu. With an air of hope, they take off on a journey into the skies together with people flying to new places.
This design approach underscores ANA's commitment to inspiring its employees, customers and society to explore endless possibilities with diverse connections that begin in the sky.
1. Specially painted "Eevee Jet NH" aircraft (scheduled to begin service on international routes from August 31, 2023)
- Operation period: Approximately 5 years from August 31, 2023
- Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER (JA784A)
- The following is a list of routes that may be operated from August 31, 2023 to October 28, 2023. The routes are subject to change due to changes in operations.
- Haneda - London (NH211/NH212)
- Haneda - New York (NH110/NH109/NH160/NH159)
- Haneda - San Francisco (NH108/NH107)
Please note that the routes/flights will not be decided until the day of the flight, as it changes daily depending on the operation status.
2. The interior cabin design of the "Eevee Jet NH"
The "Eevee Jet NH" showcases ANA's specially painted aircraft cabin design. The aircraft interior, similar to the "Pikachu Jet NH", features limited edition designs on cabin attendants' aprons, paper cups, napkins and headrest covers*. Passengers will be greeted with boarding music that brings the world of Pokémon to life and will receive a commemorative boarding certificate with the original "Eevee Jet NH" design.
* Paper cups and headrest covers are only available in Premium Economy and Economy Class.
As travel restrictions ease, the "Pokémon Air Adventures" project emerges as an exciting initiative to enhance the travel experience through the world of Pokémon. This new endeavor underscores ANA's unwavering commitment to reignite the joy of travel and pleasure of mobility for passengers once again.
The ANA Group believes in connecting people and communities through travel and is delighted to introduce the "Eevee Jet NH" along with the "Pikachu Jet NH," with shared hopes to rekindle the delight of traveling to our valued customers.
For details and updates, please visit the special website: https://www.ana.co.jp/en/jp/international/theme/pikachujet/Pokémon Air Adventures official website: https://flying-pikachu.com/en/
©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc. TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.
Contact:
ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp
The Pokémon Company, TEL +81-03-5775-9164
About ANA
Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD), established in 2013, is the largest airline group holding company in Japan including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.
ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines and Austrian Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.
The airline's legacy of superior service has been recognized with SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 10 consecutive years. ANA has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.
In 2022, ANA received first place in the Global airline and Asia Pacific categories at the CIRIUM On-Time Performance Awards, marking the second consecutive year ANA was recognized as the most on-time airline in the world. ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2022 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the sixth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the seventh consecutive year.
For more information, please refer to the following link: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/
About The Pokémon Company
The Pokémon Company was established to manage the Pokémon brand. Currently, the company develops and produces video games, which is where Pokémon originates, as well as trading card games, animated TV series and movies, merchandise, tie-up promotions, events, and the Pokémon Center, directly managed Pokémon shops.
For more information, please refer to the following link: https://corporate.pokemon.co.jp/en/aboutus/
