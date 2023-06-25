June 25, 2023 ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS CO., LTD. The Pokémon Company ANA and The Pokémon Company Unveil the "Eevee Jet NH" The collaboration between ANA Group and "Pokémon Air Adventures" will expand with a second aircraft.

in-flight experience will include ANA's original -themed products and entertainment, including cabin attendants' aprons and headrest covers. Passengers flying on this aircraft will receive an original "Eevee Jet NH" boarding certificate as a commemorative gift. TOKYO, Jun. 25, 2023 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) and the Pokémon Company are expanding their collaboration with "Pokémon Air Adventures" by launching a second uniquely painted aircraft, the "Eevee Jet NH.*" The aircraft will enter service on August 31, 2023, featuring a range of specialty products and services including merchandise and in-flight entertainment. * NH is the airline code defined by the International Air Transport Association for ANA. ANA Group and The Pokémon Company previously collaborated on the first Pikachu Jet NH*, which took its first flight on June 4, 2023. Eevee has the potential to evolve into various forms. Eevee and its Evolutions, such as Vaporeon, Jolteon, and Flareon, are depicted decisively moving forward into the future together with Pikachu. With an air of hope, they take off on a journey into the skies together with people flying to new places. This design approach underscores ANA's commitment to inspiring its employees, customers and society to explore endless possibilities with diverse connections that begin in the sky.

1. Specially painted "Eevee Jet NH" aircraft (scheduled to begin service on international routes from August 31, 2023) Operation period: Approximately 5 years from August 31, 2023

Aircraft: Boeing 777-300ER (JA784A)

777-300ER (JA784A) The following is a list of routes that may be operated from August 31, 2023 to October 28, 2023. The routes are subject to change due to changes in operations.

Haneda - London (NH211/NH212) Haneda - New York (NH110/NH109/NH160/NH159) Haneda - San Francisco (NH108/NH107)

Please note that the routes/flights will not be decided until the day of the flight, as it changes daily depending on the operation status. 2. The interior cabin design of the "Eevee Jet NH" The "Eevee Jet NH" showcases ANA's specially painted aircraft cabin design. The aircraft interior, similar to the "Pikachu Jet NH", features limited edition designs on cabin attendants' aprons, paper cups, napkins and headrest covers*. Passengers will be greeted with boarding music that brings the world of Pokémon to life and will receive a commemorative boarding certificate with the original "Eevee Jet NH" design. * Paper cups and headrest covers are only available in Premium Economy and Economy Class.