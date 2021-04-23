ANA : Notice of Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast (including revision of deferred tax assets)

April 23, 2021

Company Name: ANA HOLDINGS INC.

President and CEO: Shinya Katanozaka

(Code number: 9202, TSE 1st section)

Contact: Director, General Administration, Motoaki Ueno

(TEL: +81-3-6735-1001)

Notice of Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

(including revision of deferred tax assets)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. has revised its whole financial year performance forecast for the current fiscal year (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021), previously announced on October 27, 2020.

Details are as follows.

1. Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

Net Income Operating Operating Ordinary attributable to Net income Revenues Income Income owners of the per share parent Previous Forecast (A) Billion yen Billion yen Billion yen Billion yen Yen 740.0 (505.0) (500.0) (510.0) (1,524.46) New forecast (B) 725.0 (465.0) (450.0) (405.0) (1,083.05) Change (B - A) (15.0) 40.0 50.0 105.0 441.41 % Change (2.0) － － － － Ref. FY2019 1,974.2 60.8 59.3 27.6 82.66 (Apr 1, 2019 - Mar 31, 2020)

2. Reasons for Revision

Compared to the previous announcement, though passenger demand declined due to the re- expansion of the Coronavirus(COVID-19) infection, operating income and ordinary income are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to the thorough cost reductions through reducing variable costs by managing the scale of operations, and reducing fixed costs by decreasing the aircraft and selling expenses. In addition, as a result of careful consideration of