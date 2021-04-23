Log in
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
ANA : Notice of Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast (including revision of deferred tax assets)

04/23/2021 | 02:08am EDT
April 23, 2021

Company Name: ANA HOLDINGS INC.

President and CEO: Shinya Katanozaka

(Code number: 9202, TSE 1st section)

Contact: Director, General Administration, Motoaki Ueno

(TEL: +81-3-6735-1001)

Notice of Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast

(including revision of deferred tax assets)

ANA HOLDINGS INC. has revised its whole financial year performance forecast for the current fiscal year (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021), previously announced on October 27, 2020.

Details are as follows.

1. Revision of Consolidated Financial Results Forecast for FY2020 (April 1, 2020 - March 31, 2021)

Net Income

Operating

Operating

Ordinary

attributable to

Net income

Revenues

Income

Income

owners of the

per share

parent

Previous Forecast (A)

Billion yen

Billion yen

Billion yen

Billion yen

Yen

740.0

(505.0)

(500.0)

(510.0)

(1,524.46)

New forecast (B)

725.0

(465.0)

(450.0)

(405.0)

(1,083.05)

Change (B - A)

(15.0)

40.0

50.0

105.0

441.41

% Change

(2.0)

Ref. FY2019

1,974.2

60.8

59.3

27.6

82.66

(Apr 1, 2019 - Mar 31, 2020)

2. Reasons for Revision

Compared to the previous announcement, though passenger demand declined due to the re- expansion of the Coronavirus(COVID-19) infection, operating income and ordinary income are expected to exceed the previously announced forecast due to the thorough cost reductions through reducing variable costs by managing the scale of operations, and reducing fixed costs by decreasing the aircraft and selling expenses. In addition, as a result of careful consideration of

the recoverability of deferred tax assets based on the future outlook, the amount of corporate tax adjustments associated with the recording of deferred tax assets will increase approximately 40 billion yen which increases profit. It is expected that net income attributable to owners of the parent will improve by 105 billion yen.

The forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 2021 have therefore been revised as above. The above forecasts are based on the information available as of the date of this release. Actual results may differ from these estimates depending on a variety of factors.

End of document

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
