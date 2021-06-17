ANA : Unites its Wide-ranging Social ESG Initiatives Under "ANA Future Promise"

ANA Group Unites its Wide-ranging Social ESG Initiatives

Under "ANA Future Promise"

The new slogan will encompass ANA Group's various activities across environmental, social responsibility and governance areas

Airline will utilize the slogan to raise awareness and promote ESG initiatives

TOKYO, June 17, 2021 -ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter "ANA HD") is showcasing its commitment to corporate social responsibility and environmental sustainability goals. As a responsible corporate citizen, the ANA Group has a history of engaging in programs designed to drive social good, and ANA Future Promise unites all of these successful Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives under a forward-lookingslogan. Furthermore, in response to changes in demand for air travel and changes in lifestyles and interests, ANA will enhance its focus on ESG, hygiene and cleanliness, and universal values in offering products and services.

ANA has won recognition for its commitment to sustainability, becoming the only company in the aviation industry to receive Gold Class distinction from the 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Awards. In addition, ANA HD has been selected as a member of the prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for four consecutive years and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for five consecutive years.

"ANA Group's mission is to provide societal benefits in the communities where we operate with our initiatives and to serve as a role model for other companies," said Chikako Miyata, Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Sustainability at ANA HD. "Our track record of success in the adoption and implementation of ESG initiatives will continue to inform our strategic direction as we build on our legacy of leadership in this vital area. With its ability to improve convenience for passengers, boost brand value and drive social good, ANA Future Promise represents the best aspects of ANA's business model."

The ANA Future Promise initiative began as a way to emphasize that sustainability and social good have always been at the center of the airline's mission. The initiative will improve the overall consumer experience while also placing ANA Group in a position to achieve the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals that the airline has long been committed to. By uniting a range of programs under a single banner, ANA Group employees will be empowered as they work together to achieve the 2030 and 2050 sustainability benchmarks.

The following programs are examples of ANA Group's ESG initiatives:

Reduction of CO2 emissions from aircraft operations (Environment)

Actively utilize fuel-efficient equipment such as the Boeing 787 and engage in environmentally-friendly operations at every stage of aircraft operations, including the selection of fuel-efficient flight routes, ascent/descent methods, reducing the weight of the airframe and onboard equipment, stopping one engine when on the ground, and improving



