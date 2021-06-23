ANA to Temporarily Change Service on Select International

Routes Due to the Coronavirus as of June 23, 2021

ANA is updating its international flight schedule from October 1 through October 30, along with additional changes for flights from July to September

TOKYO, June 23, 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) will temporarily change its flight frequency to select cities due to the ongoing changes to immigration guidelines, recently instituted public health quarantine measures and passenger demand trends. Due to the widespread impact of COVID-19, and as part of our ongoing review of flight schedules from July to October, we have made changes to select routes.

ANA will continue to monitor local immigration restrictions and quarantine guidelines as well as demand trends and travel viability as it decides on the frequency of flights and when to resume certain routes. Furthermore, ANA will adhere to the standards and protocols established by the "ANA Care Promise," our initiative to provide a clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft so that all customers can travel safely and comfortably.

The summary of today's announcement on international flights is as follows. Please visit ANA Websitefor more details about our flight operations.

Changes to the Schedule (July - September):

A total of 20 flights serving 6 routes will be affected from July through September by the changes announced today.

Overview:

Schedule FY2020 Business Plan Actual Plan *1 Operation Rate *2 (No. of Routes) (No. of Routes) July 1 - 31 5,461 flights 1,130 flights 21% (75 routes) (42 routes) August 1 - 31 5,500 flights 1,051 flights 19% (75 routes) (38 routes) September 1 - 30 5,356 flights 1,062 flights 20% (75 routes) (36 routes)

*1 The total number of flights includes interim flights.

*2 The operation rate is based on a comparison to the FY2020 Business Plan.