    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Summary
ANA : to Temporarily Change Service on Select International Routes Due to the Coronavirus as of June 23, 2021

06/23/2021 | 12:07am EDT
ANA NEWS

ANA to Temporarily Change Service on Select International

Routes Due to the Coronavirus as of June 23, 2021

  • ANA is updating its international flight schedule from October 1 through October 30, along with additional changes for flights from July to September

TOKYO, June 23, 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) will temporarily change its flight frequency to select cities due to the ongoing changes to immigration guidelines, recently instituted public health quarantine measures and passenger demand trends. Due to the widespread impact of COVID-19, and as part of our ongoing review of flight schedules from July to October, we have made changes to select routes.

ANA will continue to monitor local immigration restrictions and quarantine guidelines as well as demand trends and travel viability as it decides on the frequency of flights and when to resume certain routes. Furthermore, ANA will adhere to the standards and protocols established by the "ANA Care Promise," our initiative to provide a clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft so that all customers can travel safely and comfortably.

The summary of today's announcement on international flights is as follows. Please visit ANA Websitefor more details about our flight operations.

Changes to the Schedule (July - September):

A total of 20 flights serving 6 routes will be affected from July through September by the changes announced today.

Overview:

Schedule

FY2020 Business Plan

Actual Plan *1

Operation Rate *2

(No. of Routes)

(No. of Routes)

July 1 - 31

5,461 flights

1,130 flights

21%

(75 routes)

(42 routes)

August 1 - 31

5,500 flights

1,051 flights

19%

(75 routes)

(38 routes)

September 1 - 30

5,356 flights

1,062 flights

20%

(75 routes)

(36 routes)

*1 The total number of flights includes interim flights.

*2 The operation rate is based on a comparison to the FY2020 Business Plan.

Additional announcements for July 1 - September 30:

Route

Flight number

Frequency

Remarks

July 1 - September 30

Delhi (DEL)

2 flights/week

Operate on Mon., Fri. during

NH 837

July 1 - 30

(Thu., Sun.)

Haneda = Delhi

To operate as an interim flight *1

NH 838

2 flights/week

To operate as an interim flight *1

(Mon., Fri.)

Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)

NH 833

Narita = Ho Chi Minh City

NH 834

NH 891

Haneda = Ho Chi Minh City

NH 892

Yangon (RGN)

NH 813

Narita = Yangon

NH 814

Frankfurt (FRA)

NH 203/204

Haneda = Frankfurt

NH 223

NH 224

Brussels (BRU)

NH 231

Narita = Brussels

NH 232

Suspended

3 flights/week (Tue., Thu., Sat.)

Suspended

5 flights/week (Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., Sun.)

Suspended

7 round trips/week

Suspended

1 round trip/week (Sat.)

Operate on August 9 3 flights/week during July 2 - October 1

Suspended on August 11 - 14

Operate on July 9

Operate on August 8, 9, 10 Operate on July 18, 20

Operate on August 9, September 2, 6 Operate on July 7, 14, 21, August 17

*1 Flights operated by ANA under Air Travel Bubble established by Government of India for Japan.

  • The announced plan above is subject to the approval of relevant authorities, and the aircraft may change depending on the flight status.

Changes to the Schedule (October):

Overview:

Schedule

FY2020 Business Plan

Actual Plan *1

Operation Rate *2

(No. of Routes)

(No. of Routes)

October 1 - 30

5,357 flights

1,072 flights

20%

(75 routes)

(36 routes)

*1 The total number of flights includes interim flights.

*2 The operation rate is based on a comparison to the FY2020 Business Plan.

Announcements for the schedule from October 1 - October 30:

The changes to the schedule based on today's announcement are highlighted in yellow below. A portion of the schedule that had been announced in the previous FY2021 Business Plan dated Jan. 26, 2021 will also be affected.

Asia / Oceania

Route

Flight number

Frequency

Remarks

October 1 - October 30

Shenyang (SHE)

Narita = Shenyang

NH 925/926

Suspended

*1

Beijing (PEK)

Narita = Beijing

NH 955/956

Suspended

*1

NH 961/962

Suspended

Haneda = Beijing

Suspended

NH 963/964

*1

Kansai = Beijing

NH 979/980

Suspended

Dalian (DLC)

Narita = Dalian

NH 903/904

Suspended

Kansai = Dalian

NH 945/946

Suspended

Qingdao (TAO)

Narita = Qingdao

NH 927/928

1 round trip/week

Please refer to the flight schedule

(Wed.)

below

Haneda = Qingdao

NH 949/950

Launch postponed on/after

October 31

Kansai = Qingdao

NH 977/978

Suspended

Wuhan (WUH)

Narita = Wuhan

NH 937/938

Suspended

*1

Chengdu (CTU)

Narita = Chengdu

NH 947/948

Suspended

*1

Shanghai / Pudong (PVG)

NH 919/920

1 round trip/week

(Sun.)

Narita = Shanghai

NH 959/960

Suspended

NH 921/922

Suspended

*1

NH 967/968

Suspended

*1

Haneda = Shanghai

Suspended

NH 971/972

*1

NH 973/974

Suspended

Kansai = Shanghai

NH 975/976

Suspended

Shanghai / Hongqiao (SHA)

Haneda = Shanghai

NH 969/970

Suspended

Hangzhou (HGH)

Narita = Hangzhou

NH 929/930

1 round trip/week

(Thu.)

Kansai = Hangzhou

NH 951/952

Suspended

Xiamen (XMN)

Narita = Xiamen

NH 935/936

Suspended

Route

Flight number

Frequency

Remarks

October 1 - October 30

Guangzhou (CAN)

Narita = Guangzhou

NH 933/934

1 round trip/week

Please refer to the flight schedule

(Wed.)

below

Haneda = Guangzhou

NH 923/924

Suspended

Shenzhen (SZX)

The Shenzhen route planned to

Haneda = Shenzhen

NH 965/966

depart from Tokyo Haneda will be

changed to Tokyo Narita

Narita = Shenzhen

NH 931/932

1 round trip/week

Please refer to the flight schedule

(Mon.)

below

Hong Kong (HKG)

NH 811/812

Suspended

*1

Narita = Hong Kong

To operate as an interim flight

1 round trip/week

NH 1929/1932

(Fri.)

Please refer to the flight schedule

below

Haneda = Hong Kong

NH 859/860

Suspended

Kansai = Hong Kong

NH 873/874

Suspended

*5

Taipei / Taoyuan (TPE)

Narita = Taipei

NH 823/824

Suspended

*5

*1

Taipei / Songshan (TSA)

NH 851/852

1 round trip/week

(Fri.)

Haneda = Taipei

NH 853/854

Suspended

Seoul / Gimpo (GMP)

NH 861/864

Suspended

Haneda = Seoul

NH 865/868

Suspended

NH 867/862

Suspended

*1

Sydney (SYD)

NH 879

5 flights/week

*5

(Mon., Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat.)

Haneda = Sydney

NH 880

5 flights/week

5 flights/week during October 2 -

(Tue., Thu., Fri., Sat., Sun.)

October 31, *5

NH 889/890

*4, *5

Perth (PER)

Narita = Perth

NH 881/882

Suspended

*5

Delhi (DEL)

NH 837

2 flights/week

To operate as an interim flight

*2

(Thu., Sun.)

Haneda = Delhi

2 flights/week

NH 838

To operate as an interim flight

*2

(Mon., Fri.)

Route

Flight number

Frequency

Remarks

October 1 - October 30

Mumbai (BOM)

Narita = Mumbai

NH 829/830

Suspended

*5

Chennai (MAA)

Narita = Chennai

NH 825/826

Suspended

*5

Bangkok (BKK)

NH 805

*3

Narita = Bangkok

7 round trips/week

7 flights/week during

NH 806

October 2 - October 31

NH 849/848

Suspended

*5

NH 877/878

Suspended

*5

Haneda = Bangkok

6 flights/week

NH 847

(Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., Sat.,

*3, *5

Sun.)

NH 850

7 flights/week

*5

Hanoi (HAN)

NH 897

Suspended

Narita = Hanoi

5 flights/week

NH 898

( Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., Sun.)

Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)

NH 833

Suspended

Narita = Ho Chi Minh City

3 flights/week

3 flights/week during

NH 834

(Tue., Thu., Sat.)

October 2 - October 31

NH 891

Suspended

Haneda = Ho Chi Minh City

5 flights/week

NH 892

(Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., Sun.)

Phnom Penh (PNH)

Narita = Phnom Penh

NH 817/818

Suspended

*5

Yangon (RGN)

NH 813

Suspended

Narita = Yangon

Announcement will be made as

NH 814

Pending

soon as it is decided

Kuala Lumpur (KUL)

NH 815

3 flights/week

(Tue., Fri., Sun.)

Narita = Kuala Lumpur

3 flights/week

3 flights/week during

NH 816

(Mon., Wed., Sat.)

October 2 - October 31

Haneda = Kuala Lumpur

NH 885/886

Suspended

Singapore (SIN)

NH NQ 801

5 flights/week

(Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat., Sun.)

Narita = Singapore

5 flights/week

5 flights/week during

NH NQ 802

(Mon., Tue., Thu., Sat., Sun.)

October 2 - October 31

NH 843/842

Suspended

Haneda = Singapore

2 round trips/week

NH 841/844

(Thu., Sun.)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 23 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2021 04:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
