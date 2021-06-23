ANA : to Temporarily Change Service on Select International Routes Due to the Coronavirus as of June 23, 2021
06/23/2021 | 12:07am EDT
ANA NEWS
ANA to Temporarily Change Service on Select International
Routes Due to the Coronavirus as of June 23, 2021
ANA is updating its international flight schedule from October 1 through October 30, along with additional changes for flights from July to September
TOKYO, June 23, 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) will temporarily change its flight frequency to select cities due to the ongoing changes to immigration guidelines, recently instituted public health quarantine measures and passenger demand trends. Due to the widespread impact of COVID-19, and as part of our ongoing review of flight schedules from July to October, we have made changes to select routes.
ANA will continue to monitor local immigration restrictions and quarantine guidelines as well as demand trends and travel viability as it decides on the frequency of flights and when to resume certain routes. Furthermore, ANA will adhere to the standards and protocols established by the "ANA Care Promise," our initiative to provide a clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft so that all customers can travel safely and comfortably.
The summary of today's announcement on international flights is as follows. Please visit ANA Websitefor more details about our flight operations.
Changes to the Schedule (July - September):
A total of 20 flights serving 6 routes will be affected from July through September by the changes announced today.
Overview:
Schedule
FY2020 Business Plan
Actual Plan *1
Operation Rate *2
(No. of Routes)
(No. of Routes)
July 1 - 31
5,461 flights
1,130 flights
21%
(75 routes)
(42 routes)
August 1 - 31
5,500 flights
1,051 flights
19%
(75 routes)
(38 routes)
September 1 - 30
5,356 flights
1,062 flights
20%
(75 routes)
(36 routes)
*1 The total number of flights includes interim flights.
*2 The operation rate is based on a comparison to the FY2020 Business Plan.
Additional announcements for July 1 - September 30:
Route
Flight number
Frequency
Remarks
July 1 - September 30
Delhi (DEL)
2 flights/week
Operate on Mon., Fri. during
NH 837
July 1 - 30
(Thu., Sun.)
Haneda = Delhi
To operate as an interim flight *1
NH 838
2 flights/week
To operate as an interim flight *1
(Mon., Fri.)
Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)
NH 833
Narita = Ho Chi Minh City
NH 834
NH 891
Haneda = Ho Chi Minh City
NH 892
Yangon (RGN)
NH 813
Narita = Yangon
NH 814
Frankfurt (FRA)
NH 203/204
Haneda = Frankfurt
NH 223
NH 224
Brussels (BRU)
NH 231
Narita = Brussels
NH 232
Suspended
3 flights/week (Tue., Thu., Sat.)
Suspended
5 flights/week (Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., Sun.)
Suspended
7 round trips/week
Suspended
1 round trip/week (Sat.)
Operate on August 9 3 flights/week during July 2 - October 1
Suspended on August 11 - 14
Operate on July 9
Operate on August 8, 9, 10 Operate on July 18, 20
Operate on August 9, September 2, 6 Operate on July 7, 14, 21, August 17
*1 Flights operated by ANA under Air Travel Bubble established by Government of India for Japan.
The announced plan above is subject to the approval of relevant authorities, and the aircraft may change depending on the flight status.
Changes to the Schedule (October):
Overview:
Schedule
FY2020 Business Plan
Actual Plan *1
Operation Rate *2
(No. of Routes)
(No. of Routes)
October 1 - 30
5,357 flights
1,072 flights
20%
(75 routes)
(36 routes)
*1 The total number of flights includes interim flights.
*2 The operation rate is based on a comparison to the FY2020 Business Plan.
Announcements for the schedule from October 1 - October 30:
The changes to the schedule based on today's announcement are highlighted in yellow below. A portion of the schedule that had been announced in the previous FY2021 Business Plan dated Jan. 26, 2021 will also be affected.
Asia / Oceania
Route
Flight number
Frequency
Remarks
October 1 - October 30
Shenyang (SHE)
Narita = Shenyang
NH 925/926
Suspended
*1
Beijing (PEK)
Narita = Beijing
NH 955/956
Suspended
*1
NH 961/962
Suspended
Haneda = Beijing
Suspended
NH 963/964
*1
Kansai = Beijing
NH 979/980
Suspended
Dalian (DLC)
Narita = Dalian
NH 903/904
Suspended
Kansai = Dalian
NH 945/946
Suspended
Qingdao (TAO)
Narita = Qingdao
NH 927/928
1 round trip/week
Please refer to the flight schedule
(Wed.)
below
Haneda = Qingdao
NH 949/950
―
Launch postponed on/after
October 31
Kansai = Qingdao
NH 977/978
Suspended
Wuhan (WUH)
Narita = Wuhan
NH 937/938
Suspended
*1
Chengdu (CTU)
Narita = Chengdu
NH 947/948
Suspended
*1
Shanghai / Pudong (PVG)
NH 919/920
1 round trip/week
(Sun.)
Narita = Shanghai
NH 959/960
Suspended
NH 921/922
Suspended
*1
NH 967/968
Suspended
*1
Haneda = Shanghai
Suspended
NH 971/972
*1
NH 973/974
Suspended
Kansai = Shanghai
NH 975/976
Suspended
Shanghai / Hongqiao (SHA)
Haneda = Shanghai
NH 969/970
Suspended
Hangzhou (HGH)
Narita = Hangzhou
NH 929/930
1 round trip/week
(Thu.)
Kansai = Hangzhou
NH 951/952
Suspended
Xiamen (XMN)
Narita = Xiamen
NH 935/936
Suspended
Route
Flight number
Frequency
Remarks
October 1 - October 30
Guangzhou (CAN)
Narita = Guangzhou
NH 933/934
1 round trip/week
Please refer to the flight schedule
(Wed.)
below
Haneda = Guangzhou
NH 923/924
Suspended
Shenzhen (SZX)
The Shenzhen route planned to
Haneda = Shenzhen
NH 965/966
―
depart from Tokyo Haneda will be
changed to Tokyo Narita
Narita = Shenzhen
NH 931/932
1 round trip/week
Please refer to the flight schedule
(Mon.)
below
Hong Kong (HKG)
NH 811/812
Suspended
*1
Narita = Hong Kong
To operate as an interim flight
1 round trip/week
NH 1929/1932
(Fri.)
Please refer to the flight schedule
below
Haneda = Hong Kong
NH 859/860
Suspended
Kansai = Hong Kong
NH 873/874
Suspended
*5
Taipei / Taoyuan (TPE)
Narita = Taipei
NH 823/824
Suspended
*5
*1
Taipei / Songshan (TSA)
NH 851/852
1 round trip/week
(Fri.)
Haneda = Taipei
NH 853/854
Suspended
Seoul / Gimpo (GMP)
NH 861/864
Suspended
Haneda = Seoul
NH 865/868
Suspended
NH 867/862
Suspended
*1
Sydney (SYD)
NH 879
5 flights/week
*5
(Mon., Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat.)
Haneda = Sydney
NH 880
5 flights/week
5 flights/week during October 2 -
(Tue., Thu., Fri., Sat., Sun.)
October 31, *5
NH 889/890
―
*4, *5
Perth (PER)
Narita = Perth
NH 881/882
Suspended
*5
Delhi (DEL)
NH 837
2 flights/week
To operate as an interim flight
*2
(Thu., Sun.)
Haneda = Delhi
2 flights/week
NH 838
To operate as an interim flight
*2
(Mon., Fri.)
Route
Flight number
Frequency
Remarks
October 1 - October 30
Mumbai (BOM)
Narita = Mumbai
NH 829/830
Suspended
*5
Chennai (MAA)
Narita = Chennai
NH 825/826
Suspended
*5
Bangkok (BKK)
NH 805
*3
Narita = Bangkok
7 round trips/week
7 flights/week during
NH 806
October 2 - October 31
NH 849/848
Suspended
*5
NH 877/878
Suspended
*5
Haneda = Bangkok
6 flights/week
NH 847
(Mon., Tue., Thu., Fri., Sat.,
*3, *5
Sun.)
NH 850
7 flights/week
*5
Hanoi (HAN)
NH 897
Suspended
Narita = Hanoi
5 flights/week
NH 898
( Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., Sun.)
Ho Chi Minh City (SGN)
NH 833
Suspended
Narita = Ho Chi Minh City
3 flights/week
3 flights/week during
NH 834
(Tue., Thu., Sat.)
October 2 - October 31
NH 891
Suspended
Haneda = Ho Chi Minh City
5 flights/week
NH 892
(Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat., Sun.)
Phnom Penh (PNH)
Narita = Phnom Penh
NH 817/818
Suspended
*5
Yangon (RGN)
NH 813
Suspended
Narita = Yangon
Announcement will be made as
NH 814
Pending
soon as it is decided
Kuala Lumpur (KUL)
NH 815
3 flights/week
(Tue., Fri., Sun.)
Narita = Kuala Lumpur
3 flights/week
3 flights/week during
NH 816
(Mon., Wed., Sat.)
October 2 - October 31
Haneda = Kuala Lumpur
NH 885/886
Suspended
Singapore (SIN)
NH ・NQ 801
5 flights/week
(Mon., Wed., Fri., Sat., Sun.)
Narita = Singapore
5 flights/week
5 flights/week during
NH ・NQ 802
(Mon., Tue., Thu., Sat., Sun.)
October 2 - October 31
NH 843/842
Suspended
Haneda = Singapore
2 round trips/week
NH 841/844
(Thu., Sun.)
