ANA : reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021(596KB)PDFOpens in a new window.In the case of an external site,it may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.

APPENDIX

Overview of consolidated financial results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

1. Qualitative Information / Financial Statements, etc.

(1) Explanation of Consolidated Operating Results

Yen (Billions) Consolidated Operating Results Three months ended Three months ended Year-on-Year Jun 30, 2021 Jun 30, 2020 (%) Operating Revenues 198.9 121.6 63.6 Air Transportation 170.1 95.3 78.5 Airline Related 53.3 59.8 (10.9) Travel Services 9.1 3.1 190.5 Trade and Retail 19.1 19.7 (2.8) Other 8.5 9.2 (7.1) Intersegment Transactions (61.4) (65.6) - Operating Income (loss) (64.6) (159.0) - Air Transportation (67.6) (153.7) - Airline Related 5.1 0.8 522.6 Travel Services (0.1) (2.7) - Trade and Retail (0.1) (1.3) - Other 0.3 0.6 (46.6) Intersegment Transactions (2.1) (2.6) - Ordinary loss (63.7) (156.5) - Net loss attributable to owners of the (51.1) (108.8) - parent

See Notes 1, 2 & 3 below.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021, hereinafter the "three months ended June 30, 2021"), although the situation remains severe due to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19), corporate production activities and capital investment continue to revive, while weaknesses are increasing in some areas, primarily in service expenditure for personal consumption.

The airline industry has seen signs of recovery in demand in some Western countries where vaccinations are under way. However, the situation remains severe due to immigration restrictions and stay-at-home request in many countries.

Under these economic conditions, operating revenues increased from the previous year, in which they were significantly affected by the impact of COVID-19, reaching ¥198.9 billion. Although the continued impact of COVID-19 resulted in an operating loss of ¥64.6 billion, an ordinary loss of ¥63.7 billion, and net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ¥51.1 billion, profits and losses are recovering.

The Group renewed its medium-to-long term environmental goals, setting targets such as reducing CO2 emissions generated by its airline operations to virtually zero by 2050. In June, the Group also issued Sustainability-Linked Bonds, for which terms and conditions vary according to ESG goals being achieved.

The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. and other standards from the first quarter under review. Figures for the first quarter under review