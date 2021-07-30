Log in
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ANA : reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021(596KB)PDFOpens in a new window.In the case of an external site,it may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
ANA HOLDINGS INC. (9202)

Consolidated Financial Results

For the three months ended June 30, 2021

ANA HOLDINGS reports Consolidated Financial Results

for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

1. Consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2021

(1) Consolidated financial and operating results

(%: year-on-year)

Operating revenues

Operating loss

Ordinary loss

Net loss

attributable to

owners of

the parent

Yen

%

Yen

%

Yen

%

Yen

%

(Millions)

(Millions)

(Millions)

(Millions)

Three months

198,911

63.6

(64,612)

-

(63,783)

-

(51,159)

-

ended Jun 30, 2021

Three months

121,608

(75.7)

(159,065)

-

(156,544)

-

(108,819)

-

ended Jun 30, 2020

*Comprehensive income for the period Apr 1 - Jun 30, 2021

¥

(47,968) million [-%]

for the period Apr 1 - Jun 30, 2020

¥

(93,833) million [-%]

Net income

per share

Yen

Three months

(108.77)

ended Jun 30, 2021

Three months

(325.29)

ended Jun 30, 2020

(Note) The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. and other standards from the first quarter under review. Figures for the first quarter under review are based on figures after application of said accounting standards.

(2) Consolidated financial positions

Total assets

Equity

Shareholders'

Net assets per

equity ratio

Share

Yen (Millions)

Yen (Millions)

%

Yen

As of Jun 30, 2021

3,166,910

849,692

26.6

1,794.05

As of Mar 31, 2021

3,207,883

1,012,320

31.4

2,141.49

(Reference) Shareholders' equity

as of Jun 30, 2021

¥ 843,815 million

as of Mar 31, 2021

¥1,007,233 million

(Note) The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. and other standards from the first quarter under review. Figures for the first quarter under review are based on figures after application of said accounting standards.

1

2. Consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022

(%: year-on-year)

Operating revenues

Operating income

Ordinary income

Net income

Net

attributable to

income

owners of the parent

per

share

Yen

%

Yen

%

Yen

%

Yen

%

Yen

(Millions)

(Millions)

(Millions)

(Millions)

FY2021

1,380,000

89.4

28,000

-

5,000

-

3,500

-

7.44

*Revisions to the most recently disclosed earnings forecasts: None

3. Other

  1. Changes of significant subsidiaries during the period (changes of specific subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation): None

Consolidated

Equity method

Newly added

-

-

Excluded

-

-

  1. Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
  1. Changes caused by revision of accounting standards: Yes
  2. Changes other than (i): None
  3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
  4. Restatement of corrections: None

(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Financial Statements and Operating Results (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 15.

(4) Number of issued shares (Common stock)

Number of Shares

FY2021

FY2020

Number of shares issued

As of Jun 30

484,293,561

As of Mar 31

484,293,561

(including treasury stock)

Number of treasury stock

As of Jun 30

13,951,900

As of Mar 31

13,950,901

Average number of shares

Three months

470,341,980

Three months

334,529,857

outstanding during the period

ended Jun 30

ended Jun 30

  • This report is not subject to audit procedures.
  • Explanation for appropriate use of forecasts and other notes

The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of information available at the time forecasts are made and other certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.

2

Contents

1. Qualitative Information / Financial Statements, etc.........................................................................................

4

(1) Explanation of Consolidated Operating Results…………………………………………………………

4

  1. Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Conditions……………………………………………. 10

(3) Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results…………………………………………… 10

2. Financial Statements and Operating Results………………………………………………………………………. 11

(1)

Consolidated Balance Sheet………………………………………………………………………………

11

(2)

Consolidated Statement of Operations and Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income…

13

Consolidated Statement of Operations…………………………………………………………………..

13

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income……………………………………………………

14

(3)

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows-Summary……………………………………………………..

14

(4)

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements……………………………………………………………

14

(Notes Regarding Going Concern Assumption)…………………………………………………………

14

(Notes in the Event of Significant Changes in Shareholders' Capital) ……………………………….

14

(Changes in accounting policies)…………………………………………………………………………

15

(Additional Information)…………………………………………………………………………………….

16

(Segment Information)……………………………………………………………………………………..

16

3. Other

...............................................................................................................................................................

18

3

APPENDIX

Overview of consolidated financial results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

1. Qualitative Information / Financial Statements, etc.

(1) Explanation of Consolidated Operating Results

Yen (Billions)

Consolidated Operating Results

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year-on-Year

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

(%)

Operating Revenues

198.9

121.6

63.6

Air Transportation

170.1

95.3

78.5

Airline Related

53.3

59.8

(10.9)

Travel Services

9.1

3.1

190.5

Trade and Retail

19.1

19.7

(2.8)

Other

8.5

9.2

(7.1)

Intersegment Transactions

(61.4)

(65.6)

-

Operating Income (loss)

(64.6)

(159.0)

-

Air Transportation

(67.6)

(153.7)

-

Airline Related

5.1

0.8

522.6

Travel Services

(0.1)

(2.7)

-

Trade and Retail

(0.1)

(1.3)

-

Other

0.3

0.6

(46.6)

Intersegment Transactions

(2.1)

(2.6)

-

Ordinary loss

(63.7)

(156.5)

-

Net loss attributable to owners of

the

(51.1)

(108.8)

-

parent

See Notes 1, 2 & 3 below.

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021, hereinafter the "three months ended June 30, 2021"), although the situation remains severe due to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19), corporate production activities and capital investment continue to revive, while weaknesses are increasing in some areas, primarily in service expenditure for personal consumption.

The airline industry has seen signs of recovery in demand in some Western countries where vaccinations are under way. However, the situation remains severe due to immigration restrictions and stay-at-home request in many countries.

Under these economic conditions, operating revenues increased from the previous year, in which they were significantly affected by the impact of COVID-19, reaching ¥198.9 billion. Although the continued impact of COVID-19 resulted in an operating loss of ¥64.6 billion, an ordinary loss of ¥63.7 billion, and net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ¥51.1 billion, profits and losses are recovering.

The Group renewed its medium-to-long term environmental goals, setting targets such as reducing CO2 emissions generated by its airline operations to virtually zero by 2050. In June, the Group also issued Sustainability-Linked Bonds, for which terms and conditions vary according to ESG goals being achieved.

The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. and other standards from the first quarter under review. Figures for the first quarter under review

4

are based on figures after application of said accounting standards. For details, please refer to "2. Financial Statements and Operating Results (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 15.

Overview by Segment

  • Air Transportation

Operating revenues: ¥170.1billion, up 78.5% year-on-year

Operating loss: ¥67.6 billion (Operating loss ¥153.7 billion same period a year ago)

Despite being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger demand has increased from the previous year. Furthermore, thanks in part to factors such as cargo reaching record highs on quarterly bases through the active capture of strong freight demand, operating revenues have exceeded those of the same period the previous year. The advancement of reductions in fixed costs such as personnel costs, as well as depreciation, amortization, and maintenance costs achieved through the early retirement of mainly for large aircraft in the previous year, have helped improve profits and losses compared to the same period the previous year. Despite this, however, we still recorded an operating loss.

Category

Three months ended

Three months ended

Year-on-Year

Jun 30, 2021

Jun 30, 2020

(%)

Passenger Revenues

(Billion yen)

12.9

9.5

36.5

Number of Passengers

(Passengers)

131,361

91,582

43.4

Available Seat Km

(Thousand km)

4,514,010

2,365,345

90.8

Revenue Passenger Km

(Thousand km)

892,094

619,889

43.9

Load Factor

(%)

19.8

26.2

(6.4)

*See Notes 3, 4, 8, 9 & 13 below

In international passenger services, passenger demand in all areas remained significantly sluggish due the re-emergence of COVID-19. However, passenger numbers and revenue increased year-on-year due to a gradual recovery in business demand, primarily for personnel stationed overseas and personnel returning to Japan, and due to capturing demand for connections from Asia to North America scaled up its vaccine rollout.

In terms of route networks, we have worked to ascertain demand including cargo, selecting which routes to continue operating, and setting up temporary flight.

We conducted proof-of-concept trials of Common Pass and IATA Travel Pass with the aim of introducing universal digital certificates containing electronic information such as proof of a negative test result or proof of vaccination. We will continue to work with all relevant parties in order to ensure that the immigration control process is seamless.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 30 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 July 2021 06:08:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
