ANA : reports Consolidated Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021(596KB)PDFOpens in a new window.In the case of an external site,it may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.

07/30/2021 | 02:10am EDT
ANA HOLDINGS INC. (9202)
Consolidated Financial Results
For the three months ended June 30, 2021
ANA HOLDINGS reports Consolidated Financial Results
for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
1. Consolidated financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2021
(1) Consolidated financial and operating results
(%: year-on-year)
Operating revenues
Operating loss
Ordinary loss
Net loss
attributable to
owners of
the parent
Yen
%
Yen
%
Yen
%
Yen
%
(Millions)
(Millions)
(Millions)
(Millions)
Three months
198,911
63.6
(64,612)
-
(63,783)
-
(51,159)
-
ended Jun 30, 2021
Three months
121,608
(75.7)
(159,065)
-
(156,544)
-
(108,819)
-
ended Jun 30, 2020
*Comprehensive income for the period Apr 1 - Jun 30, 2021
¥
(47,968) million [-%]
for the period Apr 1 - Jun 30, 2020
¥
(93,833) million [-%]
Net income
per share
Yen
Three months
(108.77)
ended Jun 30, 2021
Three months
(325.29)
ended Jun 30, 2020
(Note) The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. and other standards from the first quarter under review. Figures for the first quarter under review are based on figures after application of said accounting standards.
(2) Consolidated financial positions
Total assets
Equity
Shareholders'
Net assets per
equity ratio
Share
Yen (Millions)
Yen (Millions)
%
Yen
As of Jun 30, 2021
3,166,910
849,692
26.6
1,794.05
As of Mar 31, 2021
3,207,883
1,012,320
31.4
2,141.49
(Reference) Shareholders' equity
as of Jun 30, 2021
¥ 843,815 million
as of Mar 31, 2021
¥1,007,233 million
(Note) The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. and other standards from the first quarter under review. Figures for the first quarter under review are based on figures after application of said accounting standards.
2. Consolidated earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022
(%: year-on-year)
Operating revenues
Operating income
Ordinary income
Net income
Net
attributable to
income
owners of the parent
per
share
Yen
%
Yen
%
Yen
%
Yen
%
Yen
(Millions)
(Millions)
(Millions)
(Millions)
FY2021
1,380,000
89.4
28,000
-
5,000
-
3,500
-
7.44
*Revisions to the most recently disclosed earnings forecasts: None
3. Other
Changes of significant subsidiaries during the period (changes of specific subsidiaries in accordance with changes in the scope of consolidation): None
Consolidated
Equity method
Newly added
-
-
Excluded
-
-
Application of accounting methods which are exceptional for quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement of corrections
Changes caused by revision of accounting standards: Yes
Changes other than (i): None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Restatement of corrections: None
(Note) For details, please refer to "2. Financial Statements and Operating Results (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 15.
(4) Number of issued shares (Common stock)
Number of Shares
FY2021
FY2020
Number of shares issued
As of Jun 30
484,293,561
As of Mar 31
484,293,561
(including treasury stock)
Number of treasury stock
As of Jun 30
13,951,900
As of Mar 31
13,950,901
Average number of shares
Three months
470,341,980
Three months
334,529,857
outstanding during the period
ended Jun 30
ended Jun 30
This report is not subject to audit procedures.
Explanation for appropriate use of forecasts and other notes
The earnings forecasts are forward-looking statements made on the basis of information available at the time forecasts are made and other certain assumptions deemed reasonable. Therefore, actual earnings may differ from forecast figures as a result of changes in business performance and other factors.
Contents
1. Qualitative Information / Financial Statements, etc.........................................................................................
4
(1) Explanation of Consolidated Operating Results…………………………………………………………
4
Information Regarding Consolidated Financial Conditions……………………………………………. 10
(3) Explanation of Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results…………………………………………… 10
2. Financial Statements and Operating Results………………………………………………………………………. 11
Overview of consolidated financial results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
1. Qualitative Information / Financial Statements, etc.
(1) Explanation of Consolidated Operating Results
Yen (Billions)
Consolidated Operating Results
Three months ended
Three months ended
Year-on-Year
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
(%)
Operating Revenues
198.9
121.6
63.6
Air Transportation
170.1
95.3
78.5
Airline Related
53.3
59.8
(10.9)
Travel Services
9.1
3.1
190.5
Trade and Retail
19.1
19.7
(2.8)
Other
8.5
9.2
(7.1)
Intersegment Transactions
(61.4)
(65.6)
-
Operating Income (loss)
(64.6)
(159.0)
-
Air Transportation
(67.6)
(153.7)
-
Airline Related
5.1
0.8
522.6
Travel Services
(0.1)
(2.7)
-
Trade and Retail
(0.1)
(1.3)
-
Other
0.3
0.6
(46.6)
Intersegment Transactions
(2.1)
(2.6)
-
Ordinary loss
(63.7)
(156.5)
-
Net loss attributable to owners of
the
(51.1)
(108.8)
-
parent
See Notes 1, 2 & 3 below.
In the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (April 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021, hereinafter the "three months ended June 30, 2021"), although the situation remains severe due to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19), corporate production activities and capital investment continue to revive, while weaknesses are increasing in some areas, primarily in service expenditure for personal consumption.
The airline industry has seen signs of recovery in demand in some Western countries where vaccinations are under way. However, the situation remains severe due to immigration restrictions and stay-at-home request in many countries.
Under these economic conditions, operating revenues increased from the previous year, in which they were significantly affected by the impact of COVID-19, reaching ¥198.9 billion. Although the continued impact of COVID-19 resulted in an operating loss of ¥64.6 billion, an ordinary loss of ¥63.7 billion, and net loss attributable to owners of the parent of ¥51.1 billion, profits and losses are recovering.
The Group renewed its medium-to-long term environmental goals, setting targets such as reducing CO2 emissions generated by its airline operations to virtually zero by 2050. In June, the Group also issued Sustainability-Linked Bonds, for which terms and conditions vary according to ESG goals being achieved.
The Group has applied the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No.29, March 31, 2020), etc. and other standards from the first quarter under review. Figures for the first quarter under review
are based on figures after application of said accounting standards. For details, please refer to "2. Financial Statements and Operating Results (4) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements, (Changes in accounting policies)" on page 15.
Overview by Segment
Air Transportation
Operating revenues: ¥170.1billion, up 78.5% year-on-year
Operating loss: ¥67.6 billion (Operating loss ¥153.7 billion same period a year ago)
Despite being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, passenger demand has increased from the previous year. Furthermore, thanks in part to factors such as cargo reaching record highs on quarterly bases through the active capture of strong freight demand, operating revenues have exceeded those of the same period the previous year. The advancement of reductions in fixed costs such as personnel costs, as well as depreciation, amortization, and maintenance costs achieved through the early retirement of mainly for large aircraft in the previous year, have helped improve profits and losses compared to the same period the previous year. Despite this, however, we still recorded an operating loss.
Category
Three months ended
Three months ended
Year-on-Year
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2020
(%)
Passenger Revenues
(Billion yen)
12.9
9.5
36.5
Number of Passengers
(Passengers)
131,361
91,582
43.4
Available Seat Km
(Thousand km)
4,514,010
2,365,345
90.8
Revenue Passenger Km
(Thousand km)
892,094
619,889
43.9
Load Factor
(%)
19.8
26.2
(6.4)
*See Notes 3, 4, 8, 9 & 13 below
In international passenger services, passenger demand in all areas remained significantly sluggish due the re-emergence of COVID-19. However, passenger numbers and revenue increased year-on-year due to a gradual recovery in business demand, primarily for personnel stationed overseas and personnel returning to Japan, and due to capturing demand for connections from Asia to North America scaled up its vaccine rollout.
In terms of route networks, we have worked to ascertain demand including cargo, selecting which routes to continue operating, and setting up temporary flight.
We conducted proof-of-concept trials of Common Pass and IATA Travel Pass with the aim of introducing universal digital certificates containing electronic information such as proof of a negative test result or proof of vaccination. We will continue to work with all relevant parties in order to ensure that the immigration control process is seamless.
