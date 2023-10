ANA says H1 operating profit quadrupled, keeps outlook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's largest airline, ANA Holdings, said on Tuesday its first-half operating profit had more than quadrupled amid the post-pandemic travel boom but kept its full-year forecast unchanged.

The 140 billion yen ($932.1 million) operating profit the company expects for the current business year to March is below the mean 163.2 billion yen profit estimated by 14 analysts, according to LSEG data. ($1 = 150.2000 yen) (Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing by David Dolan)