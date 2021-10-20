Log in
ANA : to Debut New In-flight Safety Video

10/20/2021 | 02:11am EDT
ANA NEWS

ANA to Debut New In-flight Safety Video

  • Featuring ANA Group employees from different departments, the new video will outline the latest safety procedures
  • ANA Group employees developed the key concept of the video, delivered in a new engaging format to make crucial safety information more accessible
  • In addition to subtitles for 22 languages*1, 2 types of sign language*2 will be provided

TOKYO, Oct. 20, 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for nine consecutive years, will be releasing a new in-flight safety video for international and domestic routes on November 1, 2021. The first update to ANA's in-flight safety video in three years, the new video will provide passengers with important safety information in a clearer and more engaging format.

"We hope that our new in-flight safety video created by our employees will be informative and help passengers gain a better understanding of air safety and learn more about the ANA Group's commitment to providing passengers a safe and comfortable travel experience," said Junko Yazawa, Senior Vice President, Customer Experience Management & Planning of ANA. "Hospitality is key to ANA's vision and the new safety video is the latest of our efforts to increase accessibility and create a welcoming environment aboard our aircraft."

The new in-flight safety video features 15 ANA Group employees from different departments within the organization including pilots, cabin attendants and maintenance staff to stress the important role that all ANA team members play in ANA's flight operations. In addition, the video was filmed in the cabin of an actual ANA aircraft making it easier to convey critical safety information to passengers. There are Japanese and English audio as well as subtitles for 22 languages*1 and accompanying sign language developed in cooperation with the Japanese Federation of the Deaf*2.

In the disembarkation video, the employees featured in the video introduce their daily operations emphasizing how each of them contributes to ensure a secure and hospitable travel experience.

ANA Group employees developed the concept of the project, and came up with the idea to feature employees from across the company to convey the importance of safety protocols to the audience. ANA will continue to prioritize passenger safety and remains committed to doing all it can to provide a secure and hospitable travel experience to our customers worldwide.

In-flight video:

Safety video: https://youtu.be/QFH0wre7tpM

Disembarkation video: https://youtu.be/DGTV0whLGsI

The current in-flight safety video featuring Japan's traditional Kabuki theater will be available on ANA Global Channeluntil the end of November 2021.

*1 Subtitles are available in the following 22 languages. Subtitles for domestic flights will be available in Japanese and English, and subtitles for international flights will be available in Japanese and the language of the country of service.

Japanese, English, French, German, Chinese (Simplified), Cantonese (Hong Kong), Chinese (Traditional), Korean, Thai, Vietnamese, Burmese, Indonesian, Tagalog, Hindi, Malay, Khmer, Spanish, Tamil, Russian, Turkish, Italian, and Swedish

*2 Two types of sign language are provided:

Japanese Sign Language (JSL), which is used in Japan, and International Sign (IS), which is used globally.

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has helped it earn SKYTRAX's respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for nine consecutive years. ANA also has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

In 2021, ANA was awarded the 5-starCOVID-19 safety rating by SKYTRAX, recognizing the airline's initiatives to provide a safe, clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft, embodied in the ANA Care Promise.

ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the fourth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the fifth consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link. https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 20 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2021 06:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
