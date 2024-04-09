ANA HOLDINGS NEWS
ANA HOLDINGS to Establish "ANA Future Frontier Fund"
with Global Brain Corporation
- On April 11, 2024, ANA HOLDINGS and Global Brain will establish a corporate venture capital (CVC) fund, "ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P."
- The fund will accelerate open innovation by investing in promising startups and promote sustainable value creation for customers, society and businesses.
*Image
TOKYO, Apr. 9, 2024 - ANA HOLDINGS INC. (hereinafter "ANA HD") will establish a corporate venture capital (CVC) fund, "AH-GB Future Creation Investment Limited Partnership" DBA "ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P." with Global Brain Corporation, a leading independent venture capital firm based in Tokyo, on April 11, 2024.
The ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P., will support the growth of startup companies and accelerate new businesses. The new fund will strengthen non-airline linked businesses to capture new revenue streams, and invest in promising startups expected to enhance airline profitability and improve the customer experience.
"Our corporate strategy is focused on three pillars: maximizing airline profits, expanding non-airline revenue and expanding ANA Group's ecosystem for sustainable growth and today's announcement supports expanding the broader startup industry that will benefit society," President and CEO of ANA HD, Koji Shibata said. "We will launch the ANA Future Frontier Fund to partner with innovative startups and instilling our legacy venture spirit, rooted in the company since ANA was founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, coupled with their startup agility to create groundbreaking value."
1
ANA Group is expanding its business beyond aviation to next-generation mobility, enriching daily life offerings and bridging reality with virtual worlds, all in pursuit of its vision: "Uniting the World in Wonder." Additionally, ANA Group is expanding its business portfolio to enhance the aviation business and create synergies with existing ventures.
"Since establishing our "Digital Design Lab" in 2016, we have been working to create new businesses through open innovation, collaborating with startups and making LP investments in venture capital firms" said Yoshiaki Tsuda, Executive Vice President, Director of Future Creation of ANA HD. "Leveraging our past experiences, we are now poised to intensify our proactive startup investments with the support of our partner Global Brain, and I am excited for the opportunity to collaborate with startups sharing a vision for the future."
"We have long been interested in open innovation in the airline business," said Yasuhiko Yurimoto, CEO of Global Brain Corporation."We have seen great potential in partnering with ANA HD which has focused on expanding its business field as well as strengthening its core business since COVID, and will fully utilize the assets of both companies to discover and nurture startups that will spread their wings to the world."
About "ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P."
Name
AH-GB Future Creation Investment Limited Partnership
（called: "ANA Future Frontier Fund L.P.）
Fund Size
8 billion yen
Operational
10 years
Period
Accelerating the creation of new businesses and strengthening non-airline ventures
to improve the profitability of revenue streams, while simultaneously enhancing
airline profitability and elevating the customer experience.
Major Investment
EXAMPLES
Next-generation mobility, which includes air mobility, MaaS platform, Universal
Fields
MaaS, drones and space. Customer base utilization businesses such as Fintech,
data analytics and NFT. Carbon neutral fuels such as SAF, negative emission
technologies like DAC, green energy and carbon offsets. In addition, innovations in
aviation services and operations, such as robotics, AI and self-driving technologies,
are being explored.
Investment Stage
Seed Early Middle (focus on early stage)
Investment
Worldwide
Region
Approximately 60% in Japan/ 40% overseas
Unlimited Partner
Global Brain Corporation
Limited Partner
ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Inquiries from corporate customers: contact_afff@anahd.co.jp
2
Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp
About ANA HOLDINGS
Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. Today, ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) is recognized as one of the World's Most Admired companies by Fortune.
ANA HD was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 69 companies. It offers three distinct airline brands: ANA, Peach, the leading LCC in Japan, and AirJapan, launched in 2024 for international routes covering Asia.
ANA's legacy of superior service has earned SKYTRAX's 5-Star rating every year since 2013, making it the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for 11 consecutive years. ANA has topped Cirium's Asia Pacific on-timeperformance rankings for five consecutive years during which the awards were announced.
ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for seven consecutive years and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for eight consecutive years.
For more information about ANA and ANA HD, please visit: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/
3
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 09 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2024 01:07:08 UTC.