ANA to Temporarily Change Service on Select International

Routes Due to the Coronavirus as of Oct. 19, 2021

In response to the current demand trends, we will increase flights on the Haneda = Honolulu route and Narita = Mumbai route in December and January.

During the year-end and New Year period, ANA will operate interim flights between Haneda and Vladivostok, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago as well as Houston, respectively, to Osaka (Kansai) and Frankfurt to Nagoya (Chubu).

On the Asia/Oceania routes, we will implement additional measures for flights operated between October to January in light of the current demand trends and immigration restrictions.

TOKYO, Oct. 19, 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) is updating its international flight schedule for service from October 20 through January 11, 2022 by increasing flights and adjusting the operation for select cities due to the ongoing changes to immigration guidelines and passenger demand trends.

ANA will continue to monitor local restrictions and quarantine guidelines as well as demand trends and travel viability as it decides on the frequency of flights and when to resume certain routes. Furthermore, ANA is committed to maintaining the standards and protocols established by the "ANA Care Promise," our initiative to provide a clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft so that all customers can travel safely and comfortably.

Overview of the Schedule (October 2021 to January 2022):

In response to current demand trends, we will adjust a total of 45 flights (11 routes) through an increase in flights, changes to the flight days, and additional interim flights between October 20 and January 11, 2022.

The following is an overview of the flight schedule from October 1 to January 11, 2022, including today's announcement.

Overview:

Schedule FY2020 Business Plan Actual Plan Operation Rate (No. of Routes) (No. of Routes) Oct. 1 - 31 5,535 flights 1,131flights 20% (75 routes) (39 routes) Nov. 1 - Nov. 30 5,366 flights 1,206 flights 22% (75 routes) (38 routes) Dec. 1 - Dec. 31 5,543 flights 1,269 flights 23% (75 routes) (45 routes) Jan. 1 - Jan. 11 1,969 flights 414 flights 21% (75 routes) (39 routes)

*1 The total number of flights includes interim flights.

*2 The operation rate is based on a comparison to the FY2020 Business Plan.