ANA : to Temporarily Change Service on Select International Routes Due to the Coronavirus as of Oct. 19, 2021
10/19/2021 | 12:12am EDT
ANA NEWS
ANA to Temporarily Change Service on Select International
Routes Due to the Coronavirus as of Oct. 19, 2021
In response to the current demand trends, we will increase flights on the Haneda = Honolulu route and Narita = Mumbai route in December and January.
During the year-end and New Year period, ANA will operate interim flights between Haneda and Vladivostok, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago as well as Houston, respectively, to Osaka (Kansai) and Frankfurt to Nagoya (Chubu).
On the Asia/Oceania routes, we will implement additional measures for flights operated between October to January in light of the current demand trends and immigration restrictions.
TOKYO, Oct. 19, 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) is updating its international flight schedule for service from October 20 through January 11, 2022 by increasing flights and adjusting the operation for select cities due to the ongoing changes to immigration guidelines and passenger demand trends.
ANA will continue to monitor local restrictions and quarantine guidelines as well as demand trends and travel viability as it decides on the frequency of flights and when to resume certain routes. Furthermore, ANA is committed to maintaining the standards and protocols established by the "ANA Care Promise," our initiative to provide a clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft so that all customers can travel safely and comfortably.
The summary of today's announcement regarding route changes on international flights is given below. Please visit the ANA Websitefor more details about our flight operations.
Overview of the Schedule (October 2021 to January 2022):
In response to current demand trends, we will adjust a total of 45 flights (11 routes) through an increase in flights, changes to the flight days, and additional interim flights between October 20 and January 11, 2022.
The following is an overview of the flight schedule from October 1 to January 11, 2022, including today's announcement.
Overview:
Schedule
FY2020 Business Plan
Actual Plan
Operation Rate
(No. of Routes)
(No. of Routes)
Oct. 1 - 31
5,535 flights
1,131flights
20%
(75 routes)
(39 routes)
Nov. 1 - Nov. 30
5,366 flights
1,206 flights
22%
(75 routes)
(38 routes)
Dec. 1 - Dec. 31
5,543 flights
1,269 flights
23%
(75 routes)
(45 routes)
Jan. 1 - Jan. 11
1,969 flights
414 flights
21%
(75 routes)
(39 routes)
*1 The total number of flights includes interim flights.
*2 The operation rate is based on a comparison to the FY2020 Business Plan.
Additional announcements for October 20 - January 11:
Route
Flight Number
Frequency
Remarks
(Departing Japan/
Departing Overseas)
Suspended on Oct. 20, 22, 25,
5 flights/week
27, 29
NH879
To
operate
5 flights/week
(Mon., Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat.)
(Mon.,Wed.,Thu.,Sat.,Sun.) from
Oct.31, 2021
Haneda = Sydney
Suspended on Oct. 21, 23, 28, 30
To operate 5 flights/week
NH880
5 flights/week
(Mon.,Tue.,Thu.,Fri.,Sun.)
from
(Tue., Thu., Fri., Sat., Sun.)
Nov.1, 2021
Operations for Oct. 21, 2021-Jan.
12, 2022
NH889/890
―
To operate as an interim flight*1
2 flights/week
To operate 1 flight/week (Wed.)
NH829
until Dec. 10, 2021
(Wed., Sat.)
Suspended on Dec. 29, 2021,
Jan. 1, 2022
Narita = Mumbai
To operate as an interim flight*1
To operate 1 flight/week (Thu.)
2 flights/week
until Dec. 11, 2021
NH830
Suspended on
Dec. 30,
2021,
(Thu., Sun.)
Jan. 2, 2022
Operations for Oct. 21, 2021-Jan.
12, 2022
NH813
―
Narita = Yangon
NH814
TBD
To operate on Oct. 22, 29, Nov.
12, 26
To resume from Dec. 4, 2021
Suspended on Jan. 1, 2022, to
Haneda = Seattle
NH118/117
1 roundtrip/week
operate on Jan. 2
(Sat.)
To operate NH117 as NH177
(Seattle - Narita) on Oct. 24,
2021
3 flights/week
To operate 2 flights/week (Mon.,
NH186
Fri.) until Dec. 11,
(Mon., Fri., Sun.)
To operate on Dec. 22, 29
Haneda =
To operate 2 flights/week (Tue.,
Honolulu
3 flights/week
Sat.) until Dec. 12,
NH185
To operate on Dec. 22, 29,
(Mon., Tue., Sat.)
Operations for Oct. 21, 2021-Jan.
12, 2022
Narita =
NH883/884
―
To
operate as
interim
flights
Vladivostok
to/from Haneda (NH1945/1946)
Haneda =
NH1945/1946
―
on Dec. 24, 2021 and Jan. 9,
2022
Vladivostok
*1 Flights operated by ANA under Air Travel Bubble established by Government of India for Japan.
Additional Interim Flights:
Route
Flight Number
Operation
Aircraft
Schedule
(Departing
Date
(No. of seats)
Overseas)
Los Angeles -
NH1917
Dec. 19
B789
Los Angeles (09:30) / Kansai (15:15 +1)
Osaka (Kansai)
(215)
San Francisco -
NH1915
Dec. 11
B789
San Francisco (13:30) / Kansai (18:35 +1)
Osaka (Kansai)
(215)
NH1915
Dec. 18
B789
San Francisco (13:30) / Kansai (18:35 +1)
(215)
Chicago -
NH1935
Dec. 18
B773
Chicago (12:30) / Kansai (17:35 +1)
Osaka (Kansai)
(212)
NH1935
Dec. 25
B773
Chicago (12:30) / Kansai (17:35 +1)
(212)
Houston -
NH1921
Dec. 13
B789
Houston (12:15) / Kansai (18:05 +1)
Osaka (Kansai)
(215)
Frankfurt -
NH1916
Dec. 20
B789
Frankfurt (20:45) / Chubu (16:15 +1)
Nagoya (Chubu)
(215)
Due to the strengthening of quarantine measures in each region, changes in immigration conditions and other precautions are being implemented. For customers planning to travel, please check the latest information from embassies, consulates, and health institutions in your destination.
ANA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take appropriate action when needed to provide a clean, safe and comfortable environment for our customers and employees. For further information on our special handling measures regarding ticket reservations and other COVID-19 related matters, please refer to the link below: https://www.ana.co.jp/en/jp/topics/coronavirus-travel-information/
Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp
