  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ANA Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
NewsCalendar 
Most relevantAll News

ANA : to Temporarily Change Service on Select International Routes Due to the Coronavirus as of Oct. 19, 2021

10/19/2021 | 12:12am EDT
ANA NEWS

ANA to Temporarily Change Service on Select International

Routes Due to the Coronavirus as of Oct. 19, 2021

  • In response to the current demand trends, we will increase flights on the Haneda = Honolulu route and Narita = Mumbai route in December and January.
  • During the year-end and New Year period, ANA will operate interim flights between Haneda and Vladivostok, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago as well as Houston, respectively, to Osaka (Kansai) and Frankfurt to Nagoya (Chubu).
  • On the Asia/Oceania routes, we will implement additional measures for flights operated between October to January in light of the current demand trends and immigration restrictions.

TOKYO, Oct. 19, 2021 - All Nippon Airways (ANA) is updating its international flight schedule for service from October 20 through January 11, 2022 by increasing flights and adjusting the operation for select cities due to the ongoing changes to immigration guidelines and passenger demand trends.

ANA will continue to monitor local restrictions and quarantine guidelines as well as demand trends and travel viability as it decides on the frequency of flights and when to resume certain routes. Furthermore, ANA is committed to maintaining the standards and protocols established by the "ANA Care Promise," our initiative to provide a clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft so that all customers can travel safely and comfortably.

The summary of today's announcement regarding route changes on international flights is given below. Please visit the ANA Websitefor more details about our flight operations.

Overview of the Schedule (October 2021 to January 2022):

In response to current demand trends, we will adjust a total of 45 flights (11 routes) through an increase in flights, changes to the flight days, and additional interim flights between October 20 and January 11, 2022.

The following is an overview of the flight schedule from October 1 to January 11, 2022, including today's announcement.

Overview:

Schedule

FY2020 Business Plan

Actual Plan

Operation Rate

(No. of Routes)

(No. of Routes)

Oct. 1 - 31

5,535 flights

1,131flights

20%

(75 routes)

(39 routes)

Nov. 1 - Nov. 30

5,366 flights

1,206 flights

22%

(75 routes)

(38 routes)

Dec. 1 - Dec. 31

5,543 flights

1,269 flights

23%

(75 routes)

(45 routes)

Jan. 1 - Jan. 11

1,969 flights

414 flights

21%

(75 routes)

(39 routes)

*1 The total number of flights includes interim flights.

*2 The operation rate is based on a comparison to the FY2020 Business Plan.

Additional announcements for October 20 - January 11:

Route

Flight Number

Frequency

Remarks

(Departing Japan/

Departing Overseas)

Suspended on Oct. 20, 22, 25,

5 flights/week

27, 29

NH879

To

operate

5 flights/week

(Mon., Wed., Thu., Fri., Sat.)

(Mon.,Wed.,Thu.,Sat.,Sun.) from

Oct.31, 2021

Haneda = Sydney

Suspended on Oct. 21, 23, 28, 30

To operate 5 flights/week

NH880

5 flights/week

(Mon.,Tue.,Thu.,Fri.,Sun.)

from

(Tue., Thu., Fri., Sat., Sun.)

Nov.1, 2021

Operations for Oct. 21, 2021-Jan.

12, 2022

NH889/890

To operate as an interim flight*1

2 flights/week

To operate 1 flight/week (Wed.)

NH829

until Dec. 10, 2021

(Wed., Sat.)

Suspended on Dec. 29, 2021,

Jan. 1, 2022

Narita = Mumbai

To operate as an interim flight*1

To operate 1 flight/week (Thu.)

2 flights/week

until Dec. 11, 2021

NH830

Suspended on

Dec. 30,

2021,

(Thu., Sun.)

Jan. 2, 2022

Operations for Oct. 21, 2021-Jan.

12, 2022

NH813

Narita = Yangon

NH814

TBD

To operate on Oct. 22, 29, Nov.

12, 26

To resume from Dec. 4, 2021

Suspended on Jan. 1, 2022, to

Haneda = Seattle

NH118/117

1 roundtrip/week

operate on Jan. 2

(Sat.)

To operate NH117 as NH177

(Seattle - Narita) on Oct. 24,

2021

3 flights/week

To operate 2 flights/week (Mon.,

NH186

Fri.) until Dec. 11,

(Mon., Fri., Sun.)

To operate on Dec. 22, 29

Haneda =

To operate 2 flights/week (Tue.,

Honolulu

3 flights/week

Sat.) until Dec. 12,

NH185

To operate on Dec. 22, 29,

(Mon., Tue., Sat.)

Operations for Oct. 21, 2021-Jan.

12, 2022

Narita =

NH883/884

To

operate as

interim

flights

Vladivostok

to/from Haneda (NH1945/1946)

Haneda =

NH1945/1946

on Dec. 24, 2021 and Jan. 9,

2022

Vladivostok

*1 Flights operated by ANA under Air Travel Bubble established by Government of India for Japan.

Additional Interim Flights:

Route

Flight Number

Operation

Aircraft

Schedule

(Departing

Date

(No. of seats)

Overseas)

Los Angeles -

NH1917

Dec. 19

B789

Los Angeles (09:30) / Kansai (15:15 +1)

Osaka (Kansai)

(215)

San Francisco -

NH1915

Dec. 11

B789

San Francisco (13:30) / Kansai (18:35 +1)

Osaka (Kansai)

(215)

NH1915

Dec. 18

B789

San Francisco (13:30) / Kansai (18:35 +1)

(215)

Chicago -

NH1935

Dec. 18

B773

Chicago (12:30) / Kansai (17:35 +1)

Osaka (Kansai)

(212)

NH1935

Dec. 25

B773

Chicago (12:30) / Kansai (17:35 +1)

(212)

Houston -

NH1921

Dec. 13

B789

Houston (12:15) / Kansai (18:05 +1)

Osaka (Kansai)

(215)

Frankfurt -

NH1916

Dec. 20

B789

Frankfurt (20:45) / Chubu (16:15 +1)

Nagoya (Chubu)

(215)

Due to the strengthening of quarantine measures in each region, changes in immigration conditions and other precautions are being implemented. For customers planning to travel, please check the latest information from embassies, consulates, and health institutions in your destination.

ANA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will take appropriate action when needed to provide a clean, safe and comfortable environment for our customers and employees. For further information on our special handling measures regarding ticket reservations and other COVID-19 related matters, please refer to the link below: https://www.ana.co.jp/en/jp/topics/coronavirus-travel-information/

Contact: ANA Corporate Communications, TEL +81-3-6735-1111,publicrelations@ana.co.jp

About ANA

Founded in 1952 with just two helicopters, All Nippon Airways (ANA) has grown to become the largest airline in Japan. ANA HOLDINGS Inc. (ANA HD) was established in 2013 as the largest airline group holding company in Japan, comprising 71 companies including ANA and Peach Aviation, the leading LCC in Japan.

ANA is a launch customer and the largest operator of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, making ANA HD the biggest Dreamliner owner in the world. A member of Star Alliance since 1999, ANA has joint venture agreements with United Airlines, Lufthansa German Airlines, Swiss International Airlines, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines - giving it a truly global presence.

The airline's legacy of superior service has helped it earn SKYTRAX's respected 5-Star rating every year since 2013, with ANA being the only Japanese airline to win this prestigious designation for nine consecutive years. ANA also has been recognized by Air Transport World as "Airline of the Year" three times (2007, 2013 and 2018); it is one of only a select few airlines to win this prominent award multiple times.

In 2021, ANA was awarded the 5-starCOVID-19 safety rating by SKYTRAX, recognizing the airline's initiatives to provide a safe, clean and hygienic environment at airports and aboard aircraft, embodied in the ANA Care Promise.

ANA is the only company in the aviation industry to receive the Gold Class distinction from the 2021 S&P Global Sustainability Awards and ANA HD has been selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index list for the fourth consecutive year and the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index list for the fifth consecutive year.

For more information, please refer to the following link: https://www.ana.co.jp/group/en/

Disclaimer

ANA Holdings Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 04:11:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
