Cars stranded, flights cancelled as heavy snow blankets Japan

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Heavy snowfall in large areas
of Japan on Wednesday forced hundreds of flight cancellations
and snarled traffic for miles, local media reported.
Domestic airlines including ANA and Japan Airlines
cancelled more than 300 flights, while bullet train
services were suspended or delayed in northern Japan, media
reported.
On a highway in central Japan, cars and trucks were unable
to move in the snow over a distance of about 10 km (6 miles),
public broadcaster NHK said.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko
Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)