  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ANA Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  11:58:18 2023-01-24 pm EST
2883.00 JPY   +0.16%
01/24Cars stranded, flights cancelled as heavy snow blankets Japan
RE
01/17Japan's ANA, JAL expand sustainable aviation fuel purchases with Itochu deal
RE
01/16Ana : Announces Flight Schedule for FY2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cars stranded, flights cancelled as heavy snow blankets Japan

01/24/2023 | 11:07pm EST
TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Heavy snowfall in large areas of Japan on Wednesday forced hundreds of flight cancellations and snarled traffic for miles, local media reported.

Domestic airlines including ANA and Japan Airlines cancelled more than 300 flights, while bullet train services were suspended or delayed in northern Japan, media reported.

On a highway in central Japan, cars and trucks were unable to move in the snow over a distance of about 10 km (6 miles), public broadcaster NHK said. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 0.16% 2883 Delayed Quote.2.57%
JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. 0.59% 2745 Delayed Quote.0.93%
Financials
Sales 2023 1 722 B 13 258 M 13 258 M
Net income 2023 46 486 M 358 M 358 M
Net Debt 2023 766 B 5 898 M 5 898 M
P/E ratio 2023 29,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 354 B 10 421 M 10 421 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 42 196
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 878,50 JPY
Average target price 2 996,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 4,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Shinya Katanozaka Chairman
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Ado Yamamoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.2.57%10 341
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.33%28 752
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.18.08%25 012
AIR CHINA LIMITED9.50%22 898
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED10.24%18 920
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC22.77%18 553