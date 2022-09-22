Japan PM says to ease COVID border control requirements next month

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio
Kishida said on Thursday his country will ease COVID-19 border
control requirements next month, a key step in fostering a
recovery in Japan's tourism sector, which is eager to take
advantage of the yen's slide to a 24-year low.
Japan has maintained some of the strictest border measures
among major economies since the pandemic's onset, having
effectively blocked entry to visitors for two years until it
began a gradual reopening in June.
Kishida's announcement, made during a speech at the New York
Stock Exchange, follows a pledge he made in May that Japan would
bring its border controls more in line with other Group of Seven
nations.
"We are a nation that has flourished through the free flow
of people, goods and capital," Kishida said on Thursday.
"COVID-19, of course, interrupted all of these benefits, but
from October 11, Japan will relax border control measures to be
on par with the U.S., as well as resume visa-free travel and
individual travel," he said.
Japan's insistence that visitors obtain visas to enter the
country and then adhere to planned, package tours has been a
major sticking point. Prior to the pandemic, Japan had visa
waiver agreements with nearly 70 countries and regions,
including the United States, the European Union, and many Asian
neighbors.
Business lobbies and travel companies have urged Japan to
relax its border controls more swiftly, saying they were out of
step with major trading partners and could cause the nation to
fall behind economically.
"We will see a significant impact on the economy," Shinichi
Inoue, president of All Nippon Airways, the core unit of ANA
Holdings, told reporters on Friday, adding that the
yen's sharp decline against the dollar is a "huge attraction" to
foreigners.
Japan's currency weakened past the psychologically important
level of 145 yen to the dollar on Thursday, making foreign
travel and purchases in the country the cheapest in decades.
From Oct. 11, Japan will restore individual tourism and
visa-waiver travel to people from certain countries as long as
they are vaccinated.
At the same time, it will also scrap a daily cap on
arrivals, currently set at 50,000, and may revise regulations on
hotels, allowing them to refuse guests who don't abide by
infection controls, such as mask wearing, during an outbreak,
domestic media reported.
Japan officially let in tourists in June for the first time
in two years, but only about 8,000 arrived through July,
compared with more than 80,000 visitors a day before the
pandemic.
(Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Rocky Swift, Leika
Kihara and Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Richard Pullin)