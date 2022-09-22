Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ANA Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-09-22 am EDT
2751.50 JPY   +0.66%
09/22Japan PM says to ease COVID border control requirements next month
RE
09/22Peach Aviation CEO predicts "explosive" return of visitors to Japan
RE
09/21All Nippon Airways Launches Boeing's New Insight Accelerator; Uses artificial intelligence to identify and address issues before they happen
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan PM says to ease COVID border control requirements next month

09/22/2022 | 10:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday his country will ease COVID-19 border control requirements next month, a key step in fostering a recovery in Japan's tourism sector, which is eager to take advantage of the yen's slide to a 24-year low.

Japan has maintained some of the strictest border measures among major economies since the pandemic's onset, having effectively blocked entry to visitors for two years until it began a gradual reopening in June.

Kishida's announcement, made during a speech at the New York Stock Exchange, follows a pledge he made in May that Japan would bring its border controls more in line with other Group of Seven nations.

"We are a nation that has flourished through the free flow of people, goods and capital," Kishida said on Thursday.

"COVID-19, of course, interrupted all of these benefits, but from October 11, Japan will relax border control measures to be on par with the U.S., as well as resume visa-free travel and individual travel," he said.

Japan's insistence that visitors obtain visas to enter the country and then adhere to planned, package tours has been a major sticking point. Prior to the pandemic, Japan had visa waiver agreements with nearly 70 countries and regions, including the United States, the European Union, and many Asian neighbors.

Business lobbies and travel companies have urged Japan to relax its border controls more swiftly, saying they were out of step with major trading partners and could cause the nation to fall behind economically.

"We will see a significant impact on the economy," Shinichi Inoue, president of All Nippon Airways, the core unit of ANA Holdings, told reporters on Friday, adding that the yen's sharp decline against the dollar is a "huge attraction" to foreigners.

Japan's currency weakened past the psychologically important level of 145 yen to the dollar on Thursday, making foreign travel and purchases in the country the cheapest in decades.

From Oct. 11, Japan will restore individual tourism and visa-waiver travel to people from certain countries as long as they are vaccinated.

At the same time, it will also scrap a daily cap on arrivals, currently set at 50,000, and may revise regulations on hotels, allowing them to refuse guests who don't abide by infection controls, such as mask wearing, during an outbreak, domestic media reported. Japan officially let in tourists in June for the first time in two years, but only about 8,000 arrived through July, compared with more than 80,000 visitors a day before the pandemic. (Reporting by John McCrank in New York and Rocky Swift, Leika Kihara and Maki Shiraki in Tokyo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 0.66% 2751.5 Delayed Quote.13.68%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.24% 1.1234 Delayed Quote.-16.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.12% 0.74122 Delayed Quote.-6.20%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.12% 0.98265 Delayed Quote.-13.47%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.012326 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
LET GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED 0.00% 0.123 Delayed Quote.1.59%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.26% 0.5827 Delayed Quote.-14.72%
All news about ANA HOLDINGS INC.
09/22Japan PM says to ease COVID border control requirements next month
RE
09/22Peach Aviation CEO predicts "explosive" return of visitors to Japan
RE
09/21All Nippon Airways Launches Boeing's New Insight Accelerator; Uses artificial intellige..
AQ
09/20All Nippon Airways Launches Boeing's New Insight Accelerator
AQ
09/18Typhoon Nanmadol snarls air, land traffic in Japan, more rain expected
RE
09/14Japan stocks slump on U.S. CPI data, reports of BOJ preparing for FX intervention
RE
09/13Japan's Nikkei tracks Wall St higher before U.S. CPI; Nintendo jumps
RE
09/12Japan's Nikkei ends at over 2-week high on Wall Street's strength
RE
09/11Heavyweights, travel stocks lift Japanese shares on strong Wall Street cues
RE
09/09Japan's Nikkei ends week on a high in hawkish climate
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANA HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 687 B 11 861 M 11 861 M
Net income 2023 35 305 M 248 M 248 M
Net Debt 2023 784 B 5 509 M 5 509 M
P/E ratio 2023 36,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 1 294 B 9 098 M 9 098 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
EV / Sales 2024 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 42 196
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 751,50 JPY
Average target price 2 741,82 JPY
Spread / Average Target -0,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Shinya Katanozaka Chairman
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Ado Yamamoto Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.13.68%8 920
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED6.21%24 146
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-20.27%19 888
AIR CHINA LIMITED13.97%18 377
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.64%14 258
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-22.26%13 292