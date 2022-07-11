Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ANA Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-07-11 am EDT
2461.50 JPY   +1.61%
02:24aANA : Notice on Changes in the Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)
PU
02:21aJapan's ANA finalises order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets
RE
07/01ANA resumes A380 superjumbo flights on Narita-Honolulu route
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's ANA finalises order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets

07/11/2022 | 02:21am EDT
ANA's Boeing 767 takes off in front of Mt. Fuji at the Tokyo International Airport in Tokyo

(Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings Inc said on Monday it had finalised an order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets first announced in January 2019 that also includes options for another 10 of the narrowbody type.

The carrier also said it would switch two of 20 777-9 passenger planes it has on order to the 777-8F freighter model as part of efforts to expand its cargo business.

(Reporting by Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 1.61% 2461.5 Delayed Quote.0.75%
THE BOEING COMPANY -0.64% 139.07 Delayed Quote.-30.92%
All news about ANA HOLDINGS INC.
02:24aANA : Notice on Changes in the Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)
PU
02:21aJapan's ANA finalises order for 20 Boeing 737 MAX jets
RE
07/01ANA resumes A380 superjumbo flights on Narita-Honolulu route
AQ
06/30ANA to resume flights from Beijing to Narita after 2-year suspension
AQ
06/30Foreigners net sellers in Japanese stocks for second week in a row
RE
06/29PEACH AVIATION LIMITED : Resuming service on the Osaka (Kansai) - Seoul (Incheon) route af..
AQ
06/27ANA's low-cost arm to resume flights to Seoul after 2-1/2 years, source says
RE
06/21Airlines warn oil companies to speed up alternative fuel production
RE
06/21RETURN OF THE SUPERJUMBO : A380 makes comeback despite high oil prices
RE
06/21Japan Airlines eyes replacement of 767s, regional jets - executive
RE
Analyst Recommendations on ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 1 622 B 11 918 M 11 918 M
Net income 2023 27 209 M 200 M 200 M
Net Debt 2023 794 B 5 830 M 5 830 M
P/E ratio 2023 41,3x
Yield 2023 0,04%
Capitalization 1 140 B 8 373 M 8 373 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,19x
EV / Sales 2024 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 42 196
Free-Float 91,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 2 422,50 JPY
Average target price 2 677,27 JPY
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.75%8 373
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED4.01%23 930
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-23.95%19 052
AIR CHINA LIMITED22.98%18 936
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-1.50%15 173
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.84%13 772