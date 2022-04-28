Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ANA Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  04/28 02:00:00 am EDT
2453.50 JPY   +1.93%
02:10aJapan's ANA posts FY operating loss, says outlook improving
RE
04/25ANA : A Public-Private Partnership Between Kyoto City、ANA NEO, ANA HOLDINGS、and TOSE CO., LTD. Sign Agreement To Develop Digital Imagery of Kyoto Dedicated for Metaverse and Real-World Applications
PU
04/25Japan's Nikkei sees worst day in 6 weeks, tracks Wall St losses
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's ANA posts FY operating loss, says outlook improving

Japan's ANA posts FY operating loss, says outlook improving

04/28/2022 | 02:10am EDT
TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings logged a full-year operating loss, hit hard by the country's COVID-19 curbs, but forecast a return to a profit this financial year as domestic demand recovers and international restrictions ease.

The 173.1 billion yen ($1.33 billion) operating loss for the 12 months ended March 31 narrowed from 464.7 billion yen a year earlier and was in line with guidance issued last week.

ANA's prediction of a 50 billion yen annual operating profit this financial year was higher than an average 42.3 billion yen forecast from 12 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. ($1 = 129.9900 yen) (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Editing by Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 016 B 7 911 M 7 911 M
Net income 2022 -115 577 M -900 M -900 M
Net Debt 2022 835 B 6 500 M 6 500 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 132 B 8 812 M 8 812 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,94x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 46 580
Free-Float 91,3%
Managers and Directors
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.0.10%8 812
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.10.31%26 738
AIR CHINA LIMITED-3.68%16 996
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-9.21%16 739
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.14.85%15 964
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-9.21%14 744