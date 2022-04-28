Japan's ANA posts FY operating loss, says outlook improving

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings logged a full-year operating loss, hit hard by the country's COVID-19 curbs, but forecast a return to a profit this financial year as domestic demand recovers and international restrictions ease.

The 173.1 billion yen ($1.33 billion) operating loss for the 12 months ended March 31 narrowed from 464.7 billion yen a year earlier and was in line with guidance issued last week.

ANA's prediction of a 50 billion yen annual operating profit this financial year was higher than an average 42.3 billion yen forecast from 12 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. ($1 = 129.9900 yen) (Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Editing by Jamie Freed)