Japan's ANA posts FY operating loss, says outlook improving

TOKYO, April 28 (Reuters) - Japanese airline ANA Holdings
logged a full-year operating loss, hit hard by the
country's COVID-19 curbs, but forecast a return to a profit this
financial year as domestic demand recovers and international
restrictions ease.
The 173.1 billion yen ($1.33 billion) operating loss for the
12 months ended March 31 narrowed from 464.7 billion yen a year
earlier and was in line with guidance issued last week.
ANA's prediction of a 50 billion yen annual operating profit
this financial year was higher than an average 42.3 billion yen
forecast from 12 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.
($1 = 129.9900 yen)
(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama, Editing by Jamie Freed)