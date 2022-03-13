Log in
    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Japan's Nikkei gains as oil declines, COVID cases drop

Japan's Nikkei gains as oil declines, COVID cases drop

03/13/2022 | 11:59pm EDT
TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock index advanced on Monday, supported by a retreat in crude oil as investors turned more optimistic over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Travel-related stocks jumped on a decline in COVID-19 infections and hopes of resumption of a government programme to boost tourism.

Financial shares rallied as higher long-term global bond yields improved the outlook for profits. Automakers stood out too, as a weaker yen boosted the value of overseas sales.

The Nikkei share average ended the morning session 0.69% higher at 25,337.39, although that was off the early highs when the benchmark gained as much as 1.86%.

Of the Nikkei's 225 component stocks, 193 advanced. Real estate was the best performing sector, followed by financials and then consumer cyclicals. Only utilities, a traditional defensive sector, declined.

The broader Topix climbed 0.92% to 1,816.03.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Sunday that Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine, allowing commodity prices to fall back from their highs.

Resource-poor Japan is dependent on imports for its energy needs.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on the weekend the government was preparing to restart the "GoTo Travel" subsidy programme.

Travel agency H.I.S. jumped 7.04% and airline ANA Holdings rose 2.4%. Department store operator J.Front Retailing advanced 4.58%.

"Although the outlook remains unclear for Ukraine and other overseas factors, the decline in Omicron cases and the restart of "GoTo" is lifting sentiment by raising hopes for improved corporate profits in coming quarters," said Jun Kitazawa, an equity strategist at Miki Securities.

Toyota rallied 3.09% to be the Nikkei's biggest mover by index points. Nissan added 2.41% and Mazda leapt 4.34%.

Chipmaking giant Tokyo Electron was the next biggest contributor to the Nikkei's rise, adding 0.53%, followed by peer Advantest, which gained 1.72%. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION 2.09% 8320 Delayed Quote.-25.23%
ANA HOLDINGS INC. 2.49% 2391 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
H.I.S. CO., LTD. 6.77% 1988 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.49% 110.29 Delayed Quote.40.15%
MAZDA MOTOR CORPORATION 4.20% 794 Delayed Quote.-14.01%
NIKKEI 225 -2.05% 25162.78 Real-time Quote.-12.60%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.33% 569.1108 Delayed Quote.41.34%
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD 0.89% 53300 Delayed Quote.-20.37%
TOPIX INDEX 0.97% 1816.52 Delayed Quote.-9.68%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 2.10% 7770 Delayed Quote.-17.19%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 3.14% 1919 Delayed Quote.-11.64%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -5.59% 125.503 Delayed Quote.77.81%
WTI -0.45% 106.61 Delayed Quote.42.67%
Financials
Sales 2022 1 032 B 8 809 M 8 809 M
Net income 2022 -115 000 M -982 M -982 M
Net Debt 2022 831 B 7 096 M 7 096 M
P/E ratio 2022 -9,66x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 097 B 9 367 M 9 367 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,87x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 46 580
Free-Float -
Chart ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
ANA Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANA HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 2 332,50 JPY
Average target price 2 735,00 JPY
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-2.99%9 367
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-17.94%20 428
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.00%17 959
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-12.82%16 513
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-5.14%16 134
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED4.46%13 538