Japan's Nikkei gains as oil declines, COVID cases drop

TOKYO, March 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei stock index
advanced on Monday, supported by a retreat in crude oil as
investors turned more optimistic over the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
Travel-related stocks jumped on a decline in COVID-19
infections and hopes of resumption of a government programme to
boost tourism.
Financial shares rallied as higher long-term global bond
yields improved the outlook for profits. Automakers stood out
too, as a weaker yen boosted the value of overseas sales.
The Nikkei share average ended the morning session
0.69% higher at 25,337.39, although that was off the early highs
when the benchmark gained as much as 1.86%.
Of the Nikkei's 225 component stocks, 193 advanced. Real
estate was the best performing sector, followed by financials
and then consumer cyclicals. Only utilities, a traditional
defensive sector, declined.
The broader Topix climbed 0.92% to 1,816.03.
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Sunday
that Russia was showing signs it might be willing to have
substantive negotiations over Ukraine, allowing commodity prices
to fall back from their highs.
Resource-poor Japan is dependent on imports for its energy
needs.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on the weekend
the government was preparing to restart the "GoTo Travel"
subsidy programme.
Travel agency H.I.S. jumped 7.04% and airline ANA
Holdings rose 2.4%. Department store operator J.Front
Retailing advanced 4.58%.
"Although the outlook remains unclear for Ukraine and other
overseas factors, the decline in Omicron cases and the restart
of "GoTo" is lifting sentiment by raising hopes for improved
corporate profits in coming quarters," said Jun Kitazawa, an
equity strategist at Miki Securities.
Toyota rallied 3.09% to be the Nikkei's biggest
mover by index points. Nissan added 2.41% and Mazda
leapt 4.34%.
Chipmaking giant Tokyo Electron was the next
biggest contributor to the Nikkei's rise, adding 0.53%, followed
by peer Advantest, which gained 1.72%.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)