    9202   JP3429800000

ANA HOLDINGS INC.

(9202)
  Summary
Philippine Airlines parent posts record loss, readies restructuring plan

06/17/2021 | 12:03am EDT
MANILA, June 17 (Reuters) - The parent company of Philippine Airlines' booked a record 73 billion pesos ($1.51 billion) loss in 2020, up seven fold from a year earlier, after the COVID-19 pandemic lashed the global aviation sector.

In a disclosure, PAL Holdings Inc said it is in the final stages of putting together a debt restructuring plan for the flag carrier to help it through the crisis.

Several other Southeast Asian airlines have already agreed restructuring plans or have sought approval for capital infusions and court-assisted debt relief.

PAL Holdings said consolidated revenue at the airline fell 64% to 55.3 billion pesos last year due to travel restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"Philippine Airlines will have a long way to go for recovery," the company said.

It is working on the final stages of a restructuring plan, including court-assisted protection, to improve the capital structure and meet obligations, it said. PAL Holdings had around $6 billion in liabilities as of end-December.

Philippine Airlines, partly owned by Japan's ANA Holdings Inc, announced in October it was slashing 2,700 jobs, or a third of its workforce. It has a fleet of 97 Boeing and Airbus aircraft, 81 of which are leased.

Operations will not be affected by any restructuring, the airline said, adding it will increase international and domestic flights as markets recover with easing travel restrictions.

Rival Cebu Air Inc, operator of budget carrier Cebu Pacific, posted a 22.2 billion pesos net loss last year.

Regional carriers like Thai Airways International Pcl and Malaysia Aviation Group have won court approval to restructure billions of dollars in debts, while Garuda Indonesia is seeking a deal to suspend loan payments to creditors and lessors.

($1 = 48.3850 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales Editing by Ed Davies)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANA HOLDINGS INC. -0.71% 2794 End-of-day quote.22.71%
CEBU AIR, INC. 1.79% 54.15 End-of-day quote.7.23%
PAL HOLDINGS, INC. -0.82% 6.05 End-of-day quote.-7.63%
Financials
Sales 2021 741 B 6 693 M 6 693 M
Net income 2021 -436 750 M -3 946 M -3 946 M
Net Debt 2021 893 B 8 064 M 8 064 M
P/E ratio 2021 -2,60x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 314 B 11 953 M 11 873 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 45 849
Free-Float 91,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Shinya Katanozaka President, CEO & Representative Director
Ichiro Fukuzawa Director, Manager-Finance & Investor Relations
Shinichiro Ito Chairman
Koji Shibata Senior Executive Officer & Head-Group IT
Izumi Kobayashi Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANA HOLDINGS INC.22.71%12 021
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.13.21%29 123
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-0.52%22 125
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.28.55%17 891
AIR CHINA LIMITED-0.66%16 342
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, S.A.23.05%13 617