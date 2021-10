Introduction The Board of Directors of Anaam International Holding Group Company is pleased to invite the honorable shareholders to participate and vote in the forty-first Ordinary General Assembly Meeting (the first meeting) , which is scheduled to be held, God willing, at 6:30 pm on Monday 17-04-1443 corresponding to 22-11-2021 AD through modern technology, within the preventive and precautionary quality support by government agencies and sites to address the emerging Corona virus (COVID-19), and as an extension of the continuous efforts among all government agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

City and Location of the General Assembly's Meeting The meeting shall be held via means of modern technology.

URL for the Meeting Location https://www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Date of the General Assembly's Meeting 2021-11-22 Corresponding to 1443-04-17

Time of the General Assembly's Meeting 18:30

Attendance Eligibility Each Shareholders Registered in the Issuer's Shareholders Registry in the Depository Centre At the End of the Trading Session Preceding the General Assembly's Meeting has the right to attend the assembly meeting in accordance with the Rules and Regulations .

Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting According to the item (33) from the company bylaw, the assembly meeting shall be valid if attended by the shareholders representing a quarter of the capital, at least, and if the quorum is not complete for holding this meeting, the second meeting will take place an hour after the end of the period specified for the first meeting, and the meeting will be valid regardless of the number of shares represented in it.

General Assembly Meeting Agenda 1. Voting for election of the Board members from among the candidates for the next term, commencing from 28 -11-2021 G. for a term of three years, ending on 27-11-2024 G. (Candidates' CVs attached) . 2. Voting on the formation of the Audit Committee, and the definition of its duties, work regulations and remuneration of its members for the new term, starting from 28-11-2021 G. until the end of the term on 27-11-2024 G. The following are the names of the candidates, (whose CVs are attached) : A. Ahmed Tariq Abdulrahman Murad B. Raied Mohammed Abdullah Katy C. Dr. Khalid bin Waheeb Mohammed Mglad

Proxy Form [Link]

E-Vote The shareholders who are registered on Tadawulaty electronic services can remotely vote on the items of the meeting. The remote voting will start at 10 am on Thursday 13/04/1443 H corresponding to 18/11/2021 and shall continue until the end of General Assembly meeting. Please note that registration in Tadawulaty service and voting is provided free of charge for all shareholders through the following link: www.tadawulaty.com.sa

Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Eligibility for Registering the Attendance of the General Assembly's Meeting Ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Business of the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes

Method of Communication For any inquiries about GA items, please contact the Investor Relations Official through: Phone: 0126357007 - Ext. 123 - 150 Or through the following email: info@anaamgroup.com