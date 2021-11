Net profit is achieved for the current quarter compared to the losses in same quarter of the previous year is due to the gain on disposal of assets of discontinued operations. Gain of 24.6 million riyals is achieved by selling the assets of Al-Jouf project during the current quarter also there is an increase in sales by 30% and decrease in cost of sales for the current quarter by 42%, which positively affected achieving a gross profit for the current quarter compared to a gross loss for the same quarter of the previous year, increase in general and administrative expenses as a result of the increase in staff costs, led to a higher operating loss for the current quarter compared to the same quarter of pervious year.

The reason for achieving net profits for the current quarter compared to the losses in the previous quarter of the current year is mainly due to the gain on disposal of assets of discontinued operations as a result of selling Al-Jouf project during the current quarter at an amount of 24.6 million riyals, the increase in sales and other income has also contributed to the increase in the total profit for the current quarter compared to the previous quarter.

The reason for realizing a net profit for the current period compared to realizing a loss for the same period last year is due to the realization of gain on disposal of assets of discontinued operations as a result of selling Al-Jouf Agricultural Project during the current period at an amount of 24.6 million riyals and a decrease in the cost of sales for the current period by 32% as a result of a decrease feed sales, which positively affected the increase in gross profit for the current period by 157% compared to the same period of the previous year, increase in general and administrative expenses as a result of the increase in staff costs, led to a higher operating loss for the current period compared to the same period of the previous year.

Modification, Qualification or Emphasis of a Matter as Stated within the External Auditor Opinion