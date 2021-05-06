Anaconda Mining : Q1 2021 MD&A

ANACONDA MINING INC.

Q1 2021 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") dated May 5, 2021 of Anaconda Mining Inc. ("Anaconda" or the "Company") provides a discussion of the Company's consolidated financial position and the results of its consolidated operations for the three months ended March 31, 2021. This MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the related notes for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and March 31, 2020, which were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting. Since the condensed interim consolidated financial statements do not include all disclosure required by IFRS for annual statements, they should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020. This MD&A should also be read in conjunction with the risk factors described in the "Risk Factors" section at the end of this document. Additional information, including the condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2021, the audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020, and press releases, have been filed through the System for electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and are available online under the Anaconda Mining Inc. profile at www.sedar.com.

All amounts presented are in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise stated.

Certain non-IFRS measures are included in this MD&A, including operating cash cost per ounce and all-in sustaining costs ("AISC") per ounce. In the gold mining industry, these are common performance measures but may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Anaconda believes that these measures, in addition to that information prepared in accordance with IFRS, provides investors with useful information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow from its operations . Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. For further information, refer to the "Non-IFRS Measures" section of this MD&A.

Company Overview

Anaconda Mining is a TSX and OTCQX-listed gold mining, development, and exploration company, focused in the top-tier Canadian mining jurisdictions of Newfoundland and Nova Scotia. The Company is advancing the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia, a significant growth project with Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.9 million ounces (16.0 million tonnes at 3.78 grams per tonne ("g/t")) and Inferred Mineral Resources of 0.8 million ounces (5.3 million tonnes at 4.68 g/t), and which is subject to an ongoing Feasibility Study. Anaconda also operates mining and milling operations in the prolific Baie Verte Mining District of Newfoundland which includes the fully-permitted Pine Cove Mill, tailings facility and deep-water port, as well as ~15,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral property, including those adjacent to the past producing, high-grade Nugget Pond Mine at its Tilt Cove Gold Project.

Anaconda's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") under the symbol "ANX" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "ANXGF". Anaconda Mining Inc. is incorporated under the laws of Ontario, with its registered head office located at 20 Adelaide Street East, Suite 915, Toronto, ON M5C 2T6. Further information about Anaconda Mining can be found in the Company's regulatory filings, including the Annual Information Form, available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.anacondamining.com.

COVID-19 Pandemic and Preparedness

As of the date of this MD&A, Point Rousse continues to operate and the robust health and safety protocols, including social distancing and wearing masks, remain in place and are continually reviewed based on recommendations from medical authorities. The Company's corporate office remains closed for the foreseeable future, and where possible, employees across the Company, including those in the corporate office, are working from home.

At this point, production activities have not been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and a number of strict health and safety protocols have been established to minimize risk to our employees and contractors. All work-related travel is being limited to essential travel with all employees following all applicable provincial public health regulations. Anaconda will continue to closely monitor the situation and will provide updates as they become available.

