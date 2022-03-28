Log in
THE Mining Investment Event of the North Welcomes Additional Keynotes, Sponsors, Companies As It Continues To Ramp Up Inaugural Event

03/28/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
Platinum Sponsor - Laurentian Bank Securities
Gold Sponsors - BMO, IBK Capital, O3 Mining, Osisko Gold Royalties, Stifel GMP
Silver Sponsors - PearTree Securities, Haywood Securities, Troilus Gold Corp.
Bronze Sponsors - CDPQ, Amvest Capital, Noble Capital, North Equities, Bennett Jones, Lavery

Keynote Speakers/Panelists
Peter Marrone, Yamana Gold; Frank Holmes, U.S. Global Investors; Douglas B. Silver;
Kelsey Gunderson, Laurentian Bank Securities; Egizio Bianchini, Stifel GMP;
Daniella Dimitrov, IAMGOLD; Matt Gordon, Crux Investor; Michel Brutti, Clear Skies Invest;
Angelina Mehta, Azimut Exploration

Participating Companies to Date

Amex Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AMX		First Mining Gold Corp.
TSX: FF		O3 Mining Inc.
TSX-V: OIII		Superior Gold Inc.
TSX-V: SGI
Anaconda Mining Inc.
TSX: ANX		Giyani Metals Corp.
TSX-V: EMM		Orford Mining Corporation*
TSX-V: ORM		Treasury Metals Inc.
TSX: TML
Auteco Minerals Limited
ASX: AUT		Gold Royalty Corp.
NYSE: GROY		Osisko Development Corp.
TSX: ODV		Troilus Gold Corp.
TSX: TLG
Azimut Exploration Inc.
TSX-V: AZM		IAMGOLD Corporation
TSX: IMG		Palladium One Mining Inc.
TSX-V: PDM		Vanstar Mining Resources Inc.
TSX-V: VSR
Canada Nickel Company Inc.
TSX-V: CNC		Jaguar Mining Inc.
TSX: JAG		Radisson Mining Resources Inc.
TSX-V: RDS		Vision Lithium Inc.
TSX-V: VLI
Chakana Copper Corp.*
TSX-V: PERU		Labrador Uranium Inc.
CSE: LUR		Reyna Gold Corp.
TSX-V: REYG		Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.
TSX: WM
Consolidated Uranium Inc.
TSX-V: CUR		Major Precious Metals Corp.
NEO: SIZE		Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
TSX-V: RDG		Warrior Gold Inc.*
TSX-V: WAR
Doré Copper Mining Corp.
TSX-V: DCMC		Maple Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX-V: MGM		Sigma Lithium Corporation
TSX-V: SGML		Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
TSX: WDO
EMX Royalty Corp.
TSX-V: EMX		McEwen Mining Inc.
TSX: MUX		Silver Mountain Resources Inc.
Private		Willeson Metals Corp.*
Private
Equinox Gold Corp.
TSX: EQX		Nighthawk Gold Corp.
TSX: NHK		Stratabound Minerals Corp*
TSX-V: SB		Yamana Gold Inc.
TSX: YRI, NYSE: AUY, LSE: AUY
Euro Manganese Inc.
TSX-V: EMN		*Tier II - non presenting

 

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2022) - IR.INC Capital Markets & Advisory Services ("IR.INC"), and VID Media Inc. ("VID") are pleased to provide an update on THE Mining Investment Event of the North ("THE Event"), Canada's First Tier I Mining Conference to be held on June 19-21, 2022, at the Fairmont Château Frontenac and Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury in Québec City, Canada.

THE Event will showcase the best of Canadian mining to a global audience and will feature a mix of exploration, development, royalty companies and producers representing all commodities. CEOs will be asked to present in a unique "THE Talk" format, be part of a panel, or be interviewed. THE Event will also feature keynotes and panels with well-known industry thought leaders including:

  • The Importance of Canada to Global Mining - Doug Silver
  • Gold Mining and Crypto Mining - Frank Holmes
  • Beyond Compliance: Transformational ESG - Panel Presentation
  • Trends in Energy Metals: Capital Cost & Reallocation; Decarbonization; Developing the North - Panel Presentation
  • Other topics, including talks from Peter Marrone and Kelsey Gunderson, to be announced

Our excellent line up of confirmed presenting companies continues to grow daily with THE Event well on its way to becoming a sold-out investment Conference. Details regarding THE Event can be found on https://vidconferences.com/conferences-events/in-person/canadas-first-tier-1-mining-conference/ including investor registration details, a list of participating companies, panelists and keynote speakers and a preliminary agenda. Regular updates on THE Event will be shared in the coming weeks.

THE Mining Investment Event of the North Format

Sunday, June 19
11:30 am - 5:00 pm		– Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
– The Fairmont Château Frontenac - Gala Welcome Event hosted by O3 Mining Inc.

Monday, June 20
7:30 am - 5:00 pm		– Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
– The Fairmont Château Frontenac -Cocktails Sponsored by Laurentian Bank
Stifel After Dark Event at the SAM Lounge 9:00 pm

Tuesday, June 21
8:30 am - 5:00 pm		– Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury - Company Presentations, Keynote Speakers & Panels & scheduled 1x1 meetings
Farewell Cocktails sponsored by IR.INC & VID

Note: Private one-on-one rooms for meetings with investors are being booked through MeetMax. A preliminary agenda is available on the website at www.vidconferences.com

 

To find out more about THE Mining Investment Event of the North, please see the recent Crux Investor Interview with Matt Gordon here: https://youtu.be/SUZRejVXyxM.

Companies interested in presenting opportunities should contact Nancy Larned, VP Conferences directly.

Joanne Jobin,
Principal & Founder
IR.INC & VID
jjobin@irinc.ca

Nancy Larned
Vice President, Conferences
VID Media Inc.
nlarned@vidconferences.com

About The Event Series Conferences

THE Event Series Conferences creates and develops unique, invitation only, premier investment conferences focused on providing participants and investors the best in investor conference experiences. THE Event Series Conferences planned for 2022 and beyond will be focused on other industry sectors and will be announced soon. To find out more about THE Event Conferences, please visit our website at https://vidconferences.com/.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/118369


© Newsfilecorp 2022
