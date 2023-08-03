Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sti is a Turkey-based insurance provider. The Company offers health, liability, marine, engineering, motor and fire and home insurance packages, among others. Its products include combined motor vehicles insurance policies, consisting of vehicle storage and safekeeping, towing, healthcare assistance, coverage for driver, passengers and those outside the vehicle and legal defense expenses, as well as minor repair services. Residential and Workplace fire insurance offers services, such as legal consultancy and medical assistance in case of damages to residences and their contents caused by theft, explosion, fire, internal water, vehicle impact, aircraft impact and natural disasters such as lightning, flood, storm, landslide and earthquake. As of December 31, 2011, the Company operated through a network of a total of 2,756 agencies, out of which 2,688 were authorized.