ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
DETAILED BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS
I- Current Assets
Notes
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
A- Cash and Cash Equivalents
14
15.803.693.544
9.253.297.690
1- Cash
14
154.880
154.985
2- Cheques Received
-
-
3- Banks
14
13.511.397.342
7.466.091.175
4- Cheques Given and Payment Orders
14
2.018
(14.481)
5- Bank Guaranteed Credit Card Receivables with Maturities Less Than Three Months
14
2.292.139.304
1.787.066.011
6- Other Cash and Cash Equivalents
-
-
B- Financial Assets and Financial Investments with Risks on Policyholders
11
13.867.075.847
10.086.354.373
1- Available-for-Sale Financial Assets
11
8.140.806.350
7.341.058.220
2- Held to Maturity Investments
11
421.405.888
379.792.253
3- Financial Assets Held for Trading
11
5.304.863.609
2.365.503.900
4- Loans and Receivables
-
-
5- Provision for Loans and Receivables
-
-
6- Financial Investments with Risks on Saving Life Policyholders
-
-
7- Company's Own Equity Shares
-
-
8- Diminution in Value of Financial Investments
-
-
C- Receivables from Main Operations
12
10.750.757.779
6.694.028.834
1- Receivables from Insurance Operations
12
8.605.668.571
5.267.808.104
2- Provision for Receivables from Insurance Operations
2.21, 12
(84.017.008)
(58.689.982)
3- Receivables from Reinsurance Operations
12
1.349.898.888
890.104.434
4- Provision for Receivables from Reinsurance Operations
-
-
5- Cash Deposited to Insurance and Reinsurance Companies
12
879.207.328
594.806.278
6- Loans to the Policyholders
-
-
7- Provision for Loans to the Policyholders
-
-
8- Receivables from Individual Pension Operations
-
-
9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
12
892.469.890
741.496.380
10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
12
(892.469.890)
(741.496.380)
D- Due from Related Parties
-
-
1- Due from Shareholders
-
-
2- Due from Associates
-
-
3- Due from Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due from Joint Ventures
-
-
5- Due from Personnel
-
-
6- Due from Other Related Parties
-
-
7- Rediscount on Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
8- Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
9- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
E- Other Receivables
12
133.904.292
39.420.307
1- Finance Lease Receivables
-
-
2- Unearned Finance Lease Interest Income
-
-
3- Deposits and Guarantees Given
119.339
54.339
4- Other Miscellaneous Receivables
133.784.953
39.365.968
5- Rediscount on Other Miscellaneous Receivables
-
-
6- Other Doubtful Receivables
-
-
7- Provision for Other Doubtful Receivables
-
-
F- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
2.433.801.806
1.733.107.516
1- Prepaid Expenses
17
2.433.332.245
1.720.207.715
2- Accrued Interest and Rent Income
-
-
3- Income Accruals
12
469.561
12.873.895
4- Other Prepaid Expenses
-
25.906
G- Other Current Assets
102.418.810
33.127.775
1- Stocks to be Used in the Following Months
1.871.904
2.716.850
2- Prepaid Taxes and Funds
-
-
3- Deferred Tax Assets
-
-
4- Job Advances
4.2, 12
99.560.477
30.410.925
5- Advances Given to Personnel
986.429
-
6- Inventory Count Differences
-
-
7- Other Miscellaneous Current Assets
-
-
8- Provision for Other Current Assets
-
-
I- Total Current Assets
43.091.652.078
27.839.336.495
ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
DETAILED BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS
II- Non-Current Assets
Notes
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
A- Receivables from Main Operations
-
-
1- Receivables from Insurance Operations
-
-
2- Provision for Receivables from Insurance Operations
-
-
3- Receivables from Reinsurance Operations
-
-
4- Provision for Receivables from Reinsurance Operations
-
-
5- Cash Deposited for Insurance and Reinsurance Companies
-
-
6- Loans to the Policyholders
-
-
7- Provision for Loans to the Policyholders
-
-
8- Receivables from Individual Pension Business
-
-
9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
-
-
10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
-
-
B- Due from Related Parties
-
-
1- Due from Shareholders
-
-
2- Due from Associates
-
-
3- Due from Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due from Joint Ventures
-
-
5- Due from Personnel
-
-
6- Due from Other Related Parties
-
-
7- Rediscount on Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
8- Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
9- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
C- Other Receivables
12
324.555
324.555
1- Finance Lease Receivables
-
-
2- Unearned Finance Lease Interest Income
-
-
3- Deposits and Guarantees Given
12
324.555
324.555
4- Other Miscellaneous Receivables
-
-
5- Rediscount on Other Miscellaneous Receivables
-
-
6- Other Doubtful Receivables
-
-
7- Provision for Other Doubtful Receivables
-
-
D- Financial Assets
9
841.455.407
693.241.368
1- Investments in Equity Shares
-
-
2- Investments in Associates
9
841.455.407
693.241.368
3- Capital Commitments to Associates
-
-
4- Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
5- Capital Commitments to Subsidiaries
-
-
6- Investments in Joint Ventures
-
-
7- Capital Commitments to Joint Ventures
-
-
8- Financial Assets and Financial Investments with Risks on Policyholders
-
-
9- Other Financial Assets
-
-
10- Impairment in Value of Financial Assets
-
-
E- Tangible Assets
6
478.709.936
432.174.539
1- Investment Properties
6, 7
244.385.000
244.385.000
2- Impairment for Investment Properties
-
-
3- Owner Occupied Property
6
72.400.133
58.465.000
4- Machinery and Equipments
6
143.722.571
138.654.988
5- Furniture and Fixtures
6
20.848.448
19.551.052
6- Motor Vehicles
6
8.702.534
8.702.534
7- Other Tangible Assets (Including Leasehold Improvements)
6
37.636.811
36.384.889
8- Tangible Assets Acquired Through Finance Leases
6
146.423.042
98.988.793
9- Accumulated Depreciation
6
(195.408.603)
(172.957.717)
10- Advances Paid for Tangible Assets (Including Construction in Progress)
-
-
F- Intangible Assets
8
309.293.134
279.691.500
1- Rights
8
142
142
2- Goodwill
8
16.250.000
16.250.000
3- Pre-operating Expenses
-
-
4- Research and Development Costs
8
896.749
896.749
5- Other Intangible Assets
8
434.631.209
415.754.935
6- Accumulated Amortization
8
(342.502.097)
(307.881.996)
7- Advances Paid for Intangible Assets
8
200.017.131
154.671.670
G- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
17
11.527.264
22.375.330
1- Prepaid Expenses
17
11.527.264
22.375.330
2- Income Accruals
-
-
3- Other Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
-
-
H- Other Non-Current Assets
21
203.879.087
147.253.439
1- Effective Foreign Currency Accounts
-
-
2- Foreign Currency Accounts
-
-
3- Stocks to be Used in the Following Years
-
-
4- Prepaid Taxes and Funds
-
-
5- Deferred Tax Assets
21
203.879.087
147.253.439
6- Other Miscellaneous Non-Current Assets
-
-
7- Amortization on Other Non-Current Assets
-
-
8- Provision for Other Non-Current Assets
-
-
II- Total Non-Current Assets
1.845.189.383
1.575.060.731
TOTAL ASSETS
44.936.841.461
29.414.397.226
ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
DETAILED BALANCE SHEET
LIABILITIES
III- Short Term Liabilities
Notes
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
A- Financial Liabilities
6,20
3.195.294.367
29.624.038
1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions
-
-
2- Finance Lease Liabilities
-
-
3- Deferred Leasing Costs
-
-
4- Current Portion of Long Term Debts
-
-
5- Principal Instalments and Interests on Bonds Issued
-
-
6- Other Financial Assets Issued
-
-
7- Valuation Differences of Other Financial Assets Issued
-
-
8- Other Financial Liabilities
6,20
3.195.294.367
29.624.038
B- Payables Arising from Main Operations
19
4.549.889.601
2.590.936.074
1- Payables Arising from Insurance Operations
19
3.702.596.530
1.932.888.381
2- Payables Arising from Reinsurance Operations
19
44.410.570
30.147.694
3- Cash Deposited by Insurance and Reinsurance Companies
10, 19
66.339.312
14.318.666
4- Payables Arising from Individual Pension Business
-
-
5- Payables Arising from Other Main Operations
19
736.670.587
615.562.351
6- Discount on Payables from Other Main Operations
19
(127.398)
(1.981.018)
C- Due to Related Parties
19
904.912
842.844
1- Due to Shareholders
36.840
36.840
2- Due to Associates
-
-
3- Due to Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due to Joint Ventures
-
-
5- Due to Personnel
868.072
806.004
6- Due to Other Related Parties
-
-
D- Other Payables
19
389.136.233
368.305.459
1- Deposits and Guarantees Received
31.430.288
24.950.846
2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution
108.044.606
146.358.652
3- Other Miscellaneous Payables
256.059.854
202.336.367
4- Discount on Other Miscellaneous Payables
(6.398.515)
(5.340.406)
E- Insurance Technical Provisions
17
26.576.132.197
19.912.327.691
1- Reserve for Unearned Premiums - Net
17
12.854.008.268
10.119.855.974
2- Reserve for Unexpired Risks - Net
2.26, 17
1.028.205.394
797.920.267
3- Mathematical Provisions - Net
-
-
4- Provision for Outstanding Claims - Net
4.1,17
12.693.918.535
8.994.551.450
5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net
-
-
6- Other Technical Provisions - Net
-
-
F- Provisions for Taxes and Other Similar Obligations
19
934.563.228
388.233.476
1- Taxes and Funds Payable
301.366.689
266.218.388
2- Social Security Premiums Payable
36.260.096
19.245.137
3- Overdue, Deferred or By Instalment Taxes and Other Liabilities
-
-
4- Other Taxes and Similar Payables
-
-
5- Corporate Tax Payable
35
620.089.948
276.782.469
6- Prepaid Taxes and Other Liabilities Regarding Current Period Income
19
(23.153.505)
(174.012.518)
7- Provisions for Other Taxes and Similar Liabilities
-
--
G- Provisions for Other Risks
-
-
1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits
-
-
2- Provision for Pension Fund Deficits
-
-
3- Provisions for Costs
-
-
H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
777.738.801
654.944.865
1- Deferred Income
19
569.823.208
402.700.486
2- Expense Accruals
23
207.278.300
251.193.342
3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
637.293
1.051.037
I- Other Short-Term Liabilities
23
19.698.082
11.902.903
1- Deferred Tax Liabilities
-
-
2- Inventory Count Differences
-
-
3- Other Various Short-Term Liabilities
23
19.698.082
11.902.903
III - Total Short-Term Liabilities
36.443.357.421
23.957.117.350
ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
DETAILED BALANCE SHEET
LIABILITIES
IV- Long Term Liabilities
Notes
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
A- Financial Liabilities
6,20
104.471.460
70.164.764
1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions
-
-
2- Finance Lease Liabilities
-
-
3- Deferred Leasing Costs
-
-
4- Bonds Issued
-
-
5- Other Financial Assets Issued
-
-
6- Valuation Differences of Other Financial Assets Issued
-
-
7- Other Financial Liabilities
6,20
104.471.460
70.164.764
B- Payables Arising from Main Operations
-
-
1- Payables Arising from Insurance Operations
-
-
2- Payables Arising from Reinsurance Operations
-
-
3- Cash Deposited by Insurance and Reinsurance Companies
-
-
4- Payables Arising from Individual Pension Business
-
-
5- Payables Arising from Other Operations
-
-
6- Discount on Payables from Other Operations
-
-
C- Due to Related Parties
-
-
1- Due to Shareholders
-
-
2- Due to Associates
-
-
3- Due to Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due to Joint Ventures
-
-
5- Due to Personnel
-
-
6- Due to Other Related Parties
-
-
D- Other Payables
-
-
1- Deposits and Guarantees Received
-
-
2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution
-
-
3- Other Miscellaneous Payables
-
-
4- Discount on Other Miscellaneous Payables
-
-
E-Insurance Technical Provisions
17
371.109.544
525.324.006
1- Reserve for Unearned Premiums - Net
17
4.175.984
4.685.839
2- Reserve for Unexpired Risks - Net
-
-
3- Mathematical Provisions - Net
-
-
4- Provision for Outstanding Claims - Net
-
-
5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net
-
-
6- Other Technical Provisions - Net
17
366.933.560
520.638.167
F-Other Liabilities and Relevant Accruals
-
-
1- Other Liabilities
-
-
2- Overdue, Deferred or By Instalment Taxes and Other Liabilities
-
-
3- Other Liabilities and Expense Accruals
-
-
G- Provisions for Other Risks
23
140.860.912
104.972.836
1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits
23
140.860.912
104.972.836
2- Provision for Pension Fund Deficits
-
-
H-Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
-
-
1- Deferred Income
-
-
2- Expense Accruals
-
-
3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
-
-
I- Other Long-Term Liabilities
-
-
1- Deferred Tax Liabilities
-
-
2- Other Long-Term Liabilities
-
-
IV- Total Long-Term Liabilities
616.441.916
700.461.606
ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
DETAILED BALANCE SHEET
SHAREHOLDERS'S EQUITY
V- Shareholders's Equity
Notes
30.06.2023
31.12.2022
A- Paid in Capital
500.000.000
500.000.000
1- (Nominal) Capital
2.13, 15
500.000.000
500.000.000
2- Unpaid Capital
-
-
3- Positive Capital Restatement Differences
-
-
4- Negative Capital Restatement Differences
-
-
5- Register in Progress Capital
-
-
B- Capital Reserves
15
161.867.836
85.143.987
1- Share Premiums
-
-
2- Cancellation Profits of Equity Shares
-
-
3- Profit on Asset Sales That Will Be Transferred to Capital
30.550.323
15.911.424
4- Currency Translation Adjustments
-
-
5- Other Capital Reserves
15
131.317.513
69.232.563
C- Profit Reserves
3.609.006.700
2.722.841.458
1- Legal Reserves
15
192.633.559
182.393.041
2- Statutory Reserves
15
316.566.248
211.278.527
3- Extraordinary Reserves
15
1.932.838.657
1.258.324.268
4- Special Funds
15
165.509.750
115.844.641
5- Revaluation of Financial Assets
15
1.004.215.525
926.119.969
6- Other Profit Reserves
15
(2.757.039)
28.881.012
D- Retained Earnings
532.311.543
125.281.148
1- Retained Earnings
532.311.543
125.281.148
E- Accumulated Losses
-
-
1- Accumulated Losses
-
-
F-Net Profit/(Loss) for the Period
3.073.856.045
1.323.551.677
1- Net Profit for the Period
3.066.666.020
1.308.912.778
2- Net Loss for the Period
-
-
3- Profit not Available for Distribution
15
7.190.025
14.638.899
V- Total Equity
7.877.042.124
4.756.818.270
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
44.936.841.461
29.414.397.226
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 08:05:33 UTC.