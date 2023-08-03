ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

DETAILED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

I- Current Assets

Notes

30.06.2023

31.12.2022

A- Cash and Cash Equivalents

14

15.803.693.544

9.253.297.690

1- Cash

14

154.880

154.985

2- Cheques Received

-

-

3- Banks

14

13.511.397.342

7.466.091.175

4- Cheques Given and Payment Orders

14

2.018

(14.481)

5- Bank Guaranteed Credit Card Receivables with Maturities Less Than Three Months

14

2.292.139.304

1.787.066.011

6- Other Cash and Cash Equivalents

-

-

B- Financial Assets and Financial Investments with Risks on Policyholders

11

13.867.075.847

10.086.354.373

1- Available-for-Sale Financial Assets

11

8.140.806.350

7.341.058.220

2- Held to Maturity Investments

11

421.405.888

379.792.253

3- Financial Assets Held for Trading

11

5.304.863.609

2.365.503.900

4- Loans and Receivables

-

-

5- Provision for Loans and Receivables

-

-

6- Financial Investments with Risks on Saving Life Policyholders

-

-

7- Company's Own Equity Shares

-

-

8- Diminution in Value of Financial Investments

-

-

C- Receivables from Main Operations

12

10.750.757.779

6.694.028.834

1- Receivables from Insurance Operations

12

8.605.668.571

5.267.808.104

2- Provision for Receivables from Insurance Operations

2.21, 12

(84.017.008)

(58.689.982)

3- Receivables from Reinsurance Operations

12

1.349.898.888

890.104.434

4- Provision for Receivables from Reinsurance Operations

-

-

5- Cash Deposited to Insurance and Reinsurance Companies

12

879.207.328

594.806.278

6- Loans to the Policyholders

-

-

7- Provision for Loans to the Policyholders

-

-

8- Receivables from Individual Pension Operations

-

-

9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

12

892.469.890

741.496.380

10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

12

(892.469.890)

(741.496.380)

D- Due from Related Parties

-

-

1- Due from Shareholders

-

-

2- Due from Associates

-

-

3- Due from Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due from Joint Ventures

-

-

5- Due from Personnel

-

-

6- Due from Other Related Parties

-

-

7- Rediscount on Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

8- Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

9- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

E- Other Receivables

12

133.904.292

39.420.307

1- Finance Lease Receivables

-

-

2- Unearned Finance Lease Interest Income

-

-

3- Deposits and Guarantees Given

119.339

54.339

4- Other Miscellaneous Receivables

133.784.953

39.365.968

5- Rediscount on Other Miscellaneous Receivables

-

-

6- Other Doubtful Receivables

-

-

7- Provision for Other Doubtful Receivables

-

-

F- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

2.433.801.806

1.733.107.516

1- Prepaid Expenses

17

2.433.332.245

1.720.207.715

2- Accrued Interest and Rent Income

-

-

3- Income Accruals

12

469.561

12.873.895

4- Other Prepaid Expenses

-

25.906

G- Other Current Assets

102.418.810

33.127.775

1- Stocks to be Used in the Following Months

1.871.904

2.716.850

2- Prepaid Taxes and Funds

-

-

3- Deferred Tax Assets

-

-

4- Job Advances

4.2, 12

99.560.477

30.410.925

5- Advances Given to Personnel

986.429

-

6- Inventory Count Differences

-

-

7- Other Miscellaneous Current Assets

-

-

8- Provision for Other Current Assets

-

-

I- Total Current Assets

43.091.652.078

27.839.336.495

ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

DETAILED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

II- Non-Current Assets

Notes

30.06.2023

31.12.2022

A- Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

1- Receivables from Insurance Operations

-

-

2- Provision for Receivables from Insurance Operations

-

-

3- Receivables from Reinsurance Operations

-

-

4- Provision for Receivables from Reinsurance Operations

-

-

5- Cash Deposited for Insurance and Reinsurance Companies

-

-

6- Loans to the Policyholders

-

-

7- Provision for Loans to the Policyholders

-

-

8- Receivables from Individual Pension Business

-

-

9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

B- Due from Related Parties

-

-

1- Due from Shareholders

-

-

2- Due from Associates

-

-

3- Due from Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due from Joint Ventures

-

-

5- Due from Personnel

-

-

6- Due from Other Related Parties

-

-

7- Rediscount on Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

8- Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

9- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

C- Other Receivables

12

324.555

324.555

1- Finance Lease Receivables

-

-

2- Unearned Finance Lease Interest Income

-

-

3- Deposits and Guarantees Given

12

324.555

324.555

4- Other Miscellaneous Receivables

-

-

5- Rediscount on Other Miscellaneous Receivables

-

-

6- Other Doubtful Receivables

-

-

7- Provision for Other Doubtful Receivables

-

-

D- Financial Assets

9

1.553.160.000

1.984.880.000

1- Investments in Equity Shares

-

-

2- Investments in Associates

9

1.553.160.000

1.984.880.000

3- Capital Commitments to Associates

-

-

4- Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

5- Capital Commitments to Subsidiaries

-

-

6- Investments in Joint Ventures

-

-

7- Capital Commitments to Joint Ventures

-

-

8- Financial Assets and Financial Investments with Risks on Policyholders

-

-

9- Other Financial Assets

-

-

10- Impairment in Value of Financial Assets

-

-

E- Tangible Assets

6

478.709.936

432.174.539

1- Investment Properties

6, 7

244.385.000

244.385.000

2- Impairment for Investment Properties

-

-

3- Owner Occupied Property

6

72.400.133

58.465.000

4- Machinery and Equipments

6

143.722.571

138.654.988

5- Furniture and Fixtures

6

20.848.448

19.551.052

6- Motor Vehicles

6

8.702.534

8.702.534

7- Other Tangible Assets (Including Leasehold Improvements)

6

37.636.811

36.384.889

8- Tangible Assets Acquired Through Finance Leases

6

146.423.042

98.988.793

9- Accumulated Depreciation

6

(195.408.603)

(172.957.717)

10- Advances Paid for Tangible Assets (Including Construction in Progress)

-

-

F- Intangible Assets

8

309.293.134

279.691.500

1- Rights

8

142

142

2- Goodwill

8

16.250.000

16.250.000

3- Pre-operating Expenses

-

-

4- Research and Development Costs

8

896.749

896.749

5- Other Intangible Assets

8

434.631.209

415.754.935

6- Accumulated Amortization

8

(342.502.097)

(307.881.996)

7- Advances Paid for Intangible Assets

8

200.017.131

154.671.670

G- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

17

11.527.264

22.375.330

1- Prepaid Expenses

17

11.527.264

22.375.330

2- Income Accruals

-

-

3- Other Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

-

-

H- Other Non-Current Assets

21

203.879.087

147.253.439

1- Effective Foreign Currency Accounts

-

-

2- Foreign Currency Accounts

-

-

3- Stocks to be Used in the Following Years

-

-

4- Prepaid Taxes and Funds

-

-

5- Deferred Tax Assets

21

203.879.087

147.253.439

6- Other Miscellaneous Non-Current Assets

-

-

7- Amortization on Other Non-Current Assets

-

-

8- Provision for Other Non-Current Assets

-

-

II- Total Non-Current Assets

2.556.893.976

2.866.699.363

TOTAL ASSETS

45.648.546.054

30.706.035.858

ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

DETAILED BALANCE SHEET

LIABILITIES

III- Short Term Liabilities

Notes

30.06.2023

31.12.2022

A- Financial Liabilities

6,20

3.195.294.367

29.624.038

1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions

-

-

2- Finance Lease Liabilities

-

-

3- Deferred Leasing Costs

-

-

4- Current Portion of Long Term Debts

-

-

5- Principal Instalments and Interests on Bonds Issued

-

-

6- Other Financial Assets Issued

-

-

7- Valuation Differences of Other Financial Assets Issued

-

-

8- Other Financial Liabilities

6,20

3.195.294.367

29.624.038

B- Payables Arising from Main Operations

19

4.549.889.601

2.590.936.074

1- Payables Arising from Insurance Operations

19

3.702.596.530

1.932.888.381

2- Payables Arising from Reinsurance Operations

19

44.410.570

30.147.694

3- Cash Deposited by Insurance and Reinsurance Companies

10, 19

66.339.312

14.318.666

4- Payables Arising from Individual Pension Business

-

-

5- Payables Arising from Other Main Operations

19

736.670.587

615.562.351

6- Discount on Payables from Other Main Operations

19

(127.398)

(1.981.018)

C- Due to Related Parties

19

904.912

842.844

1- Due to Shareholders

36.840

36.840

2- Due to Associates

-

-

3- Due to Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due to Joint Ventures

-

-

5- Due to Personnel

868.072

806.004

6- Due to Other Related Parties

-

-

D- Other Payables

19

389.136.233

368.305.459

1- Deposits and Guarantees Received

31.430.288

24.950.846

2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution

108.044.606

146.358.652

3- Other Miscellaneous Payables

256.059.854

202.336.367

4- Discount on Other Miscellaneous Payables

(6.398.515)

(5.340.406)

E- Insurance Technical Provisions

17

26.576.132.197

19.912.327.691

1- Reserve for Unearned Premiums - Net

17

12.854.008.268

10.119.855.974

2- Reserve for Unexpired Risks - Net

2.26, 17

1.028.205.394

797.920.267

3- Mathematical Provisions - Net

-

-

4- Provision for Outstanding Claims - Net

4.1,17

12.693.918.535

8.994.551.450

5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net

-

-

6- Other Technical Provisions - Net

-

-

F- Provisions for Taxes and Other Similar Obligations

19

934.563.228

388.233.476

1- Taxes and Funds Payable

301.366.689

266.218.388

2- Social Security Premiums Payable

36.260.096

19.245.137

3- Overdue, Deferred or By Instalment Taxes and Other Liabilities

-

-

4- Other Taxes and Similar Payables

-

-

5- Corporate Tax Payable

35

620.089.948

276.782.469

6- Prepaid Taxes and Other Liabilities Regarding Current Period Income

19

(23.153.505)

(174.012.518)

7- Provisions for Other Taxes and Similar Liabilities

-

--

G- Provisions for Other Risks

-

-

1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits

-

-

2- Provision for Pension Fund Deficits

-

-

3- Provisions for Costs

-

-

H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

777.738.801

654.944.865

1- Deferred Income

19

569.823.208

402.700.486

2- Expense Accruals

23

207.278.300

251.193.342

3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

637.293

1.051.037

I- Other Short-Term Liabilities

23

19.698.082

11.902.903

1- Deferred Tax Liabilities

-

-

2- Inventory Count Differences

-

-

3- Other Various Short-Term Liabilities

23

19.698.082

11.902.903

III - Total Short-Term Liabilities

36.443.357.421

23.957.117.350

ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

DETAILED BALANCE SHEET

LIABILITIES

IV- Long Term Liabilities

Notes

30.06.2023

31.12.2022

A- Financial Liabilities

6,20

104.471.460

70.164.764

1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions

-

-

2- Finance Lease Liabilities

-

-

3- Deferred Leasing Costs

-

-

4- Bonds Issued

-

-

5- Other Financial Assets Issued

-

-

6- Valuation Differences of Other Financial Assets Issued

-

-

7- Other Financial Liabilities

6,20

104.471.460

70.164.764

B- Payables Arising from Main Operations

-

-

1- Payables Arising from Insurance Operations

-

-

2- Payables Arising from Reinsurance Operations

-

-

3- Cash Deposited by Insurance and Reinsurance Companies

-

-

4- Payables Arising from Individual Pension Business

-

-

5- Payables Arising from Other Operations

-

-

6- Discount on Payables from Other Operations

-

-

C- Due to Related Parties

-

-

1- Due to Shareholders

-

-

2- Due to Associates

-

-

3- Due to Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due to Joint Ventures

-

-

5- Due to Personnel

-

-

6- Due to Other Related Parties

-

-

D- Other Payables

-

-

1- Deposits and Guarantees Received

-

-

2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution

-

-

3- Other Miscellaneous Payables

-

-

4- Discount on Other Miscellaneous Payables

-

-

E-Insurance Technical Provisions

17

371.109.544

525.324.006

1- Reserve for Unearned Premiums - Net

17

4.175.984

4.685.839

2- Reserve for Unexpired Risks - Net

-

-

3- Mathematical Provisions - Net

-

-

4- Provision for Outstanding Claims - Net

-

-

5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net

-

-

6- Other Technical Provisions - Net

17

366.933.560

520.638.167

F-Other Liabilities and Relevant Accruals

-

-

1- Other Liabilities

-

-

2- Overdue, Deferred or By Instalment Taxes and Other Liabilities

-

-

3- Other Liabilities and Expense Accruals

-

-

G- Provisions for Other Risks

23

140.860.912

104.972.836

1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits

23

140.860.912

104.972.836

2- Provision for Pension Fund Deficits

-

-

H-Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

1- Deferred Income

-

-

2- Expense Accruals

-

-

3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

I- Other Long-Term Liabilities

-

-

1- Deferred Tax Liabilities

-

-

2- Other Long-Term Liabilities

-

-

IV- Total Long-Term Liabilities

616.441.916

700.461.606

ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

DETAILED BALANCE SHEET

SHAREHOLDERS'S EQUITY

V- Shareholders's Equity

Notes

30.06.2023

31.12.2022

A- Paid in Capital

500.000.000

500.000.000

1- (Nominal) Capital

2.13, 15

500.000.000

500.000.000

2- Unpaid Capital

-

-

3- Positive Capital Restatement Differences

-

-

4- Negative Capital Restatement Differences

-

-

5- Register in Progress Capital

-

-

B- Capital Reserves

15

131.317.513

69.232.563

1- Share Premiums

-

-

2- Cancellation Profits of Equity Shares

-

-

3- Profit on Asset Sales That Will Be Transferred to Capital

-

-

4- Currency Translation Adjustments

-

-

5- Other Capital Reserves

15

131.317.513

69.232.563

C- Profit Reserves

4.627.089.460

4.313.607.686

1- Legal Reserves

15

126.487.744

126.487.744

2- Statutory Reserves

15

265.356.498

178.003.887

3- Extraordinary Reserves

15

1.788.519.643

1.236.427.049

4- Special Funds

15

144.830.217

101.099.688

5- Revaluation of Financial Assets

15

2.335.886.340

2.676.776.271

6- Other Profit Reserves

15

(33.990.982)

(5.186.953)

D- Retained Earnings

420.355.969

32.415.347

1- Retained Earnings

420.355.969

32.415.347

E- Accumulated Losses

-

-

1- Accumulated Losses

-

-

F-Net Profit/(Loss) for the Period

2.909.983.775

1.133.201.306

1- Net Profit for the Period

2.902.793.750

1.133.201.306

2- Net Loss for the Period

-

-

3- Profit not Available for Distribution

7.190.025

-

V- Total Equity

8.588.746.717

6.048.456.902

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

45.648.546.054

30.706.035.858

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 08:03:23 UTC.