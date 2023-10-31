ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
DETAILED BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS
I- Current Assets
Notes
30.09.2023
31.12.2022
A- Cash and Cash Equivalents
14
8.747.309.173
9.253.297.690
1- Cash
14
160.308
154.985
2- Cheques Received
-
-
3- Banks
14
5.277.488.608
7.466.091.175
4- Cheques Given and Payment Orders
14
(3.346)
(14.481)
5- Bank Guaranteed Credit Card Receivables with Maturities Less Than Three Months
14
3.469.663.603
1.787.066.011
6- Other Cash and Cash Equivalents
-
-
B- Financial Assets and Financial Investments with Risks on Policyholders
11
25.594.718.394
10.086.354.373
1- Available-for-Sale Financial Assets
11
9.974.246.511
7.341.058.220
2- Held to Maturity Investments
11
444.745.737
379.792.253
3- Financial Assets Held for Trading
11
15.175.726.146
2.365.503.900
4- Loans and Receivables
-
-
5- Provision for Loans and Receivables
-
-
6- Financial Investments with Risks on Saving Life Policyholders
-
-
7- Company's Own Equity Shares
-
-
8- Diminution in Value of Financial Investments
11
-
-
C- Receivables from Main Operations
12
11.393.439.819
6.694.028.834
1- Receivables from Insurance Operations
12
8.935.809.114
5.267.808.104
2- Provision for Receivables from Insurance Operations
2.21,12
(141.227.512)
(58.689.982)
3- Receivables from Reinsurance Operations
12
1.715.497.073
890.104.434
4- Provision for Receivables from Reinsurance Operations
-
-
5- Cash Deposited to Insurance and Reinsurance Companies
12
883.361.144
594.806.278
6- Loans to the Policyholders
-
-
7- Provision for Loans to the Policyholders
-
-
8- Receivables from Individual Pension Operations
-
-
9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
12
973.710.223
741.496.380
10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
12
(973.710.223)
(741.496.380)
D- Due from Related Parties
-
-
1- Due from Shareholders
-
-
2- Due from Associates
-
-
3- Due from Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due from Joint Ventures
-
-
5- Due from Personnel
-
-
6- Due from Other Related Parties
-
-
7- Rediscount on Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
8- Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
9- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
E- Other Receivables
12
51.225.707
39.420.307
1- Finance Lease Receivables
-
-
2- Unearned Finance Lease Interest Income
-
-
3- Deposits and Guarantees Given
119.339
54.339
4- Other Miscellaneous Receivables
51.106.368
39.365.968
5- Rediscount on Other Miscellaneous Receivables
-
-
6- Other Doubtful Receivables
-
-
7- Provision for Other Doubtful Receivables
-
-
F- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
2.549.540.543
1.733.107.516
1- Prepaid Expenses
17
2.548.131.187
1.720.207.715
2- Accrued Interest and Rent Income
-
-
3- Income Accruals
10,12
469.561
12.873.895
4- Other Prepaid Expenses
939.795
25.906
G- Other Current Assets
113.714.018
33.127.775
1- Stocks to be Used in the Following Months
1.565.531
2.716.850
2- Prepaid Taxes and Funds
19
-
-
3- Deferred Tax Assets
-
-
4- Job Advances
12
111.267.312
30.410.925
5- Advances Given to Personnel
12
881.175
-
6- Inventory Count Differences
-
-
7- Other Miscellaneous Current Assets
12
-
-
8- Provision for Other Current Assets
-
-
I- Total Current Assets
48.449.947.654
27.839.336.495
ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
DETAILED BALANCE SHEET
ASSETS
II- Non-Current Assets
Notes
30.09.2023
31.12.2022
A- Receivables from Main Operations
-
-
1- Receivables from Insurance Operations
-
-
2- Provision for Receivables from Insurance Operations
-
-
3- Receivables from Reinsurance Operations
-
-
4- Provision for Receivables from Reinsurance Operations
-
-
5- Cash Deposited for Insurance and Reinsurance Companies
-
-
6- Loans to the Policyholders
-
-
7- Provision for Loans to the Policyholders
-
-
8- Receivables from Individual Pension Business
-
-
9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
-
-
10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations
-
-
B- Due from Related Parties
-
-
1- Due from Shareholders
-
-
2- Due from Associates
-
-
3- Due from Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due from Joint Ventures
-
-
5- Due from Personnel
-
-
6- Due from Other Related Parties
-
-
7- Rediscount on Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
8- Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
9- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties
-
-
C- Other Receivables
324.555
324.555
1- Finance Lease Receivables
-
-
2- Unearned Finance Lease Interest Income
-
-
3- Deposits and Guarantees Given
324.555
324.555
4- Other Miscellaneous Receivables
-
-
5- Rediscount on Other Miscellaneous Receivables
-
-
6- Other Doubtful Receivables
-
-
7- Provision for Other Doubtful Receivables
-
-
D- Financial Assets
9
1.169.564.966
693.241.368
1- Investments in Equity Shares
-
-
2- Investments in Associates
9
1.169.564.966
693.241.368
3- Capital Commitments to Associates
-
-
4- Investments in Subsidiaries
-
-
5- Capital Commitments to Subsidiaries
-
-
6- Investments in Joint Ventures
-
-
7- Capital Commitments to Joint Ventures
-
-
8- Financial Assets and Financial Investments with Risks on Policyholders
-
-
9- Other Financial Assets
-
-
10- Impairment in Value of Financial Assets
-
-
E- Tangible Assets
6
481.035.219
432.174.539
1- Investment Properties
6,7
244.385.000
244.385.000
2- Impairment for Investment Properties
-
-
3- Owner Occupied Property
6
70.113.003
58.465.000
4- Machinery and Equipments
6
152.761.352
138.654.988
5- Furniture and Fixtures
6
22.047.431
19.551.052
6- Motor Vehicles
6
8.702.534
8.702.534
7- Other Tangible Assets (Including Leasehold Improvements)
6
43.835.878
36.384.889
8- Tangible Assets Acquired Through Finance Leases
6
147.307.025
98.988.793
9- Accumulated Depreciation
6
(208.117.004)
(172.957.717)
10- Advances Paid for Tangible Assets (Including Construction in Progress)
-
-
F- Intangible Assets
8
309.423.547
279.691.500
1- Rights
142
142
2- Goodwill
8
16.250.000
16.250.000
3- Pre-operating Expenses
-
-
4- Research and Development Costs
896.749
896.749
5- Other Intangible Assets
8
449.468.279
415.754.935
6- Accumulated Amortization
8
(360.268.954)
(307.881.996)
7- Advances Paid for Intangible Assets
8
203.077.331
154.671.670
G- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
17
22.421.814
22.375.330
1- Prepaid Expenses
17
22.421.814
22.375.330
2- Income Accruals
-
-
3- Other Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals
-
-
H- Other Non-Current Assets
21
137.310.823
147.253.439
1- Effective Foreign Currency Accounts
-
-
2- Foreign Currency Accounts
-
-
3- Stocks to be Used in the Following Years
-
-
4- Prepaid Taxes and Funds
-
-
5- Deferred Tax Assets
21
137.310.823
147.253.439
6- Other Miscellaneous Non-Current Assets
-
-
7- Amortization on Other Non-Current Assets
-
-
8- Provision for Other Non-Current Assets
-
-
II- Total Non-Current Assets
2.120.080.924
1.575.060.731
TOTAL ASSETS
50.570.028.578
29.414.397.226
ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
DETAILED BALANCE SHEET
LIABILITIES
III- Short Term Liabilities
Notes
30.09.2023
31.12.2022
A- Financial Liabilities
3.109.136.629
29.624.038
1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions
-
-
2- Finance Lease Liabilities
-
-
3- Deferred Leasing Costs
-
-
4- Current Portion of Long Term Debts
-
-
5- Principal Instalments and Interests on Bonds Issued
-
-
6- Other Financial Assets Issued
-
-
7- Valuation Differences of Other Financial Assets Issued
-
-
8- Other Financial Liabilities
3.109.136.629
29.624.038
B- Payables Arising from Main Operations
19
3.938.457.241
2.590.936.074
1- Payables Arising from Insurance Operations
19
2.826.597.308
1.932.888.381
2- Payables Arising from Reinsurance Operations
142.286.011
30.147.694
3- Cash Deposited by Insurance and Reinsurance Companies
10,19
99.534.260
14.318.666
4- Payables Arising from Individual Pension Business
-
-
5- Payables Arising from Other Main Operations
19
870.737.331
615.562.351
6- Discount on Payables from Other Main Operations
(697.669)
(1.981.018)
C- Due to Related Parties
2.294.587
842.844
1- Due to Shareholders
36.840
36.840
2- Due to Associates
-
-
3- Due to Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due to Joint Ventures
-
-
5- Due to Personnel
2.257.747
806.004
6- Due to Other Related Parties
-
-
D- Other Payables
19
335.193.459
368.305.459
1- Deposits and Guarantees Received
33.695.175
24.950.846
2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution
137.840.651
146.358.652
3- Other Miscellaneous Payables
172.233.015
202.336.367
4- Discount on Other Miscellaneous Payables
(8.575.382)
(5.340.406)
E- Insurance Technical Provisions
17
28.743.130.112
19.912.327.691
1- Reserve for Unearned Premiums - Net
17
13.883.554.896
10.119.855.974
2- Reserve for Unexpired Risks - Net
2.26,17
1.058.790.310
797.920.267
3- Mathematical Provisions - Net
-
-
4- Provision for Outstanding Claims - Net
17
13.800.784.906
8.994.551.450
5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net
-
-
6- Other Technical Provisions - Net
-
-
F- Provisions for Taxes and Other Similar Obligations
19
1.195.125.835
388.233.476
1- Taxes and Funds Payable
238.333.076
266.218.388
2- Social Security Premiums Payable
39.527.792
19.245.137
3- Overdue, Deferred or By Instalment Taxes and Other Liabilities
-
-
4- Other Taxes and Similar Payables
-
-
5- Corporate Tax Payable
35
1.552.898.514
276.782.469
6- Prepaid Taxes and Other Liabilities Regarding Current Period Income
(635.633.547)
(174.012.518)
7- Provisions for Other Taxes and Similar Liabilities
-
--
G- Provisions for Other Risks
-
-
1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits
-
-
2- Provision for Pension Fund Deficits
-
-
3- Provisions for Costs
-
-
H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
932.256.784
654.944.865
1- Deferred Income
19
613.933.450
402.700.486
2- Expense Accruals
23
316.026.808
251.193.342
3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
2.296.526
1.051.037
I- Other Short-Term Liabilities
23
20.252.850
11.902.903
1- Deferred Tax Liabilities
-
-
2- Inventory Count Differences
-
-
3- Other Various Short-Term Liabilities
23
20.252.850
11.902.903
III - Total Short-Term Liabilities
38.275.847.497
23.957.117.350
ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
DETAILED BALANCE SHEET
LIABILITIES
IV- Long Term Liabilities
Notes
30.09.2023
31.12.2022
A- Financial Liabilities
100.407.752
70.164.764
1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions
-
-
2- Finance Lease Liabilities
-
-
3- Deferred Leasing Costs
-
-
4- Bonds Issued
-
-
5- Other Financial Assets Issued
-
-
6- Valuation Differences of Other Financial Assets Issued
-
-
7- Other Financial Liabilities
100.407.752
70.164.764
B- Payables Arising from Main Operations
-
-
1- Payables Arising from Insurance Operations
-
-
2- Payables Arising from Reinsurance Operations
-
-
3- Cash Deposited by Insurance and Reinsurance Companies
-
-
4- Payables Arising from Individual Pension Business
-
-
5- Payables Arising from Other Operations
-
-
6- Discount on Payables from Other Operations
-
-
C- Due to Related Parties
-
-
1- Due to Shareholders
-
-
2- Due to Associates
-
-
3- Due to Subsidiaries
-
-
4- Due to Joint Ventures
-
-
5- Due to Personnel
-
-
6- Due to Other Related Parties
-
-
D- Other Payables
-
-
1- Deposits and Guarantees Received
-
-
2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution
-
-
3- Other Miscellaneous Payables
-
-
4- Discount on Other Miscellaneous Payables
-
-
E-Insurance Technical Provisions
17
468.156.417
525.324.006
1- Reserve for Unearned Premiums - Net
3.935.932
4.685.839
2- Reserve for Unexpired Risks - Net
-
-
3- Mathematical Provisions - Net
-
-
4- Provision for Outstanding Claims - Net
-
-
5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net
-
-
6- Other Technical Provisions - Net
17
464.220.485
520.638.167
F-Other Liabilities and Relevant Accruals
-
-
1- Other Liabilities
-
-
2- Overdue, Deferred or By Instalment Taxes and Other Liabilities
-
-
3- Other Liabilities and Expense Accruals
-
-
G- Provisions for Other Risks
23
155.080.428
104.972.836
1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits
23
155.080.428
104.972.836
2- Provision for Pension Fund Deficits
-
-
H-Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
-
-
1- Deferred Income
-
-
2- Expense Accruals
-
-
3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals
-
-
I- Other Long-Term Liabilities
-
-
1- Deferred Tax Liabilities
-
-
2- Other Long-Term Liabilities
-
-
IV- Total Long-Term Liabilities
723.644.597
700.461.606
ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
DETAILED BALANCE SHEET
SHAREHOLDERS'S EQUITY
V- Shareholders's Equity
Notes
30.09.2023
31.12.2022
A- Paid in Capital
500.000.000
500.000.000
1- (Nominal) Capital
2.13,15
500.000.000
500.000.000
2- Unpaid Capital
-
-
3- Positive Capital Restatement Differences
-
-
4- Negative Capital Restatement Differences
-
-
5- Register in Progress Capital
-
-
B- Capital Reserves
15
159.054.575
85.143.987
1- Share Premiums
-
-
2- Cancellation Profits of Equity Shares
-
-
3- Profit on Asset Sales That Will Be Transferred to Capital
30.550.323
15.911.424
4- Currency Translation Adjustments
-
-
5- Other Capital Reserves
15
128.504.252
69.232.563
C- Profit Reserves
4.644.972.632
2.722.841.458
1- Legal Reserves
15
192.633.559
182.393.041
2- Statutory Reserves
15
316.566.248
211.278.527
3- Extraordinary Reserves
15
1.932.838.657
1.258.324.268
4- Special Funds
165.509.750
115.844.641
5- Revaluation of Financial Assets
15
2.062.919.879
926.119.969
6- Other Profit Reserves
15
(25.495.461)
28.881.012
D- Retained Earnings
532.552.948
125.281.148
1- Retained Earnings
532.552.948
125.281.148
E- Accumulated Losses
-
-
1- Accumulated Losses
-
-
F-Net Profit/(Loss) for the Period
5.733.956.329
1.323.551.677
1- Net Profit for the Period
5.726.766.304
1.308.912.778
2- Net Loss for the Period
-
-
3- Profit not Available for Distribution
15
7.190.025
14.638.899
V- Total Equity
11.570.536.484
4.756.818.270
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
50.570.028.578
29.414.397.226
ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
DETAILED INCOME STATEMENT
Notes
01/01/2023-30/09/2023
01/01/2022-30/09/2022
01/07/2023-30/09/2023
01/07/2022-30/09/2022
A- Non-Life Technical Income
26.371.478.333
10.374.235.551
10.360.966.499
4.439.518.414
1- Earned Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)
16.557.474.087
7.161.191.159
6.518.661.671
3.123.232.099
1.1- Written Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)
17
20.581.293.147
11.146.111.846
7.578.553.165
4.941.234.008
1.1.1- Gross Premiums
17
28.491.876.183
15.463.467.828
10.248.516.464
6.412.526.934
1.1.2- Premiums Assigned to Reinsurer (-)
10, 17
(7.540.092.616)
(4.036.262.788)
(2.532.121.319)
(1.324.759.993)
1.1.3- Premiums Assigned to Socail Security Institution (-)
(370.490.420)
(281.093.194)
(137.841.980)
(146.532.933)
1.2- Change in Unearned Premium Provisions (Net of Reinsurers Shares and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
17, 29
(3.762.949.016)
(3.653.744.933)
(1.029.306.577)
(1.780.730.743)
1.2.1- Unearned Premium Provisions (-)
17
(5.212.665.490)
(4.500.559.117)
(1.262.501.250)
(1.907.119.897)
1.2.2- Unearned Premium Provisions Assigned to Reinsurer
17
1.446.089.105
750.235.572
225.708.793
52.524.512
1.2.3- Unearned Premium Provisions Assigned to Socail Security Institution
3.627.369
96.578.612
7.485.880
73.864.642
1.3- Changes in Unexpired Risk Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward)(+/-)
29
(260.870.044)
(331.175.754)
(30.584.917)
(37.271.166)
1.3.1- Unexpired Risk Reserves (-)
(584.307.386)
(413.012.699)
(232.698.708)
(61.393.948)
1.3.2- Unexpired Risk Reserves Assigned to Reinsurer(-)
323.437.342
81.836.945
202.113.791
24.122.782
2- Investment Income Transfered from Non-Technical Divisions
9.421.403.081
3.025.448.112
3.646.780.298
1.245.246.837
3- Other Technical Income (Net of Reinsurer Share)
26.195.886
6.659.999
10.390.607
1.646.511
3.1- Other Technical Income -gross
26.195.886
6.659.999
10.390.607
1.646.511
3.2- Other Technical Income -ceded
-
-
-
-
4- Accured Salvage nd Subrogation Income
366.405.279
180.936.281
185.133.923
69.392.967
B- Non-Life Technical Expense (-)
(19.198.296.085)
(9.515.572.732)
(6.888.745.069)
(4.222.695.411)
1- Realized Claims (Net of Reinsurer Share)
17
(14.599.585.024)
(7.097.995.855)
(4.967.688.950)
(3.206.553.211)
1.1- Claims Paid (Net of Reinsurer Share)
17, 29
(9.793.351.568)
(5.617.015.107)
(3.860.822.579)
(2.066.847.055)
1.1.1- Claims Paid (-)
17
(19.611.295.420)
(7.013.657.810)
(7.758.421.181)
(2.599.106.571)
1.1.2- Claims Paid Assigned to Reinsurer
10, 17
9.817.943.852
1.396.642.703
3.897.598.602
532.259.516
1.2- Changes in Outstanding Claims Provisions (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
17, 29
(4.806.233.456)
(1.480.980.748)
(1.106.866.371)
(1.139.706.156)
1.2.1- Outstanding Claims Provisions (-)
17
(12.249.816.863)
(2.631.905.017)
852.944.839
(1.549.652.938)
1.2.2- Outstanding Claims Provisions Assigned to Reinsurer
17
7.443.583.407
1.150.924.269
(1.959.811.210)
409.946.782
2- Changes in Bonus and Discount Provisions (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
-
-
-
-
2.1- Bonus and Discount Provisions (-)
-
-
-
-
2.2- Bonus and Discount Provisions Assigned to Reinsurer (+)
-
-
-
-
3- Changes in Other Technical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)
29
56.417.682
(111.128.075)
(97.286.925)
(45.812.465)
4- Operating Expenses (-)
32
(4.233.279.863)
(2.000.551.560)
(1.683.849.872)
(837.562.796)
5- Change in Mathematical Provisions
-
-
-
-
5.1- Change in Mathematical Provisions-gross
-
-
-
-
5.2- Change in Mathematical Provisions-ceded
-
-
-
-
6- Change in Other Technical Provisions
2.25
(421.848.880)
(305.897.242)
(139.919.322)
(132.766.939)
6.1- Change in Other Technical Provisions-gross
2.25
(431.224.912)
(313.236.315)
(143.351.830)
(135.686.559)
6.2- Change in Other Technical Provisions-ceded
9.376.032
7.339.073
3.432.508
2.919.620
C- Non Life Technical Profit (A-B)
7.173.182.248
858.662.819
3.472.221.430
216.823.003
-
-
-
-
-
-
C- Non Life Technical Profit
7.173.182.248
858.662.819
3.472.221.430
216.823.003
-
-
-
-
J- Total Technical Profit (C)
7.173.182.248
858.662.819
3.472.221.430
216.823.003
K- Investment Income
14.752.564.446
4.999.936.567
5.128.745.976
1.789.670.584
1- Income From Financial Investments
4.2
1.139.645.547
605.631.117
456.272.093
250.042.563
2- Income from Sales of Financial Assets
4.2
2.904.766.632
492.126.409
1.657.424.361
209.347.036
3- Revaluation of Financial Assets
4.2
1.817.017.433
410.529.570
878.374.556
202.682.906
4- Foreign Exchange Gains
4.2
7.353.172.479
2.776.838.950
1.789.838.513
930.925.584
5- Dividend Income from Affiliates
4.2
410.902.877
156.883.538
147.030.607
82.351.860
6- Income form Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures
-
-
-
-
7- Real Estate Income
4.756.617
2.823.005
2.076.243
1.032.966
8- Income from Derivative Instruments
4.2
1.122.302.861
555.103.978
197.729.603
113.287.669
9- Other Investments
-
-
-
-
10- Investment Income transferred from Life Technical Division
-
-
-
-
L- Investment Expenses (-)
(14.686.369.779)
(5.036.736.818)
(5.082.642.391)
(1.744.427.943)
1- Investment Management Expenses (including interest) (-)
4.2
(162.049.588)
(26.196.848)
(72.659.013)
(9.666.296)
2- Valuation Allowance of Investments (-)
4.2
(56.850.909)
(41.308.118)
3.251.165
(509.125)
3- Losses On Sales of Investments (-)
4.2
(620.111.118)
(96.575.829)
(171.263.112)
(38.526.043)
4- Investment Income Transferred to Non - Life Technical Division (-)
(9.421.403.081)
(3.025.448.112)
(3.646.780.298)
(1.245.246.837)
5- Losses from Derivative Instruments (-)
4.2
(511.448.396)
(1.194.333.456)
(105.508.982)
(204.852.103)
6- Foreign Exchange Losses (-)
4.2
(3.827.091.448)
(570.564.509)
(1.059.337.899)
(217.151.648)
7- Depreciation Expenses (-)
6, 8
(87.415.239)
(82.309.946)
(30.344.252)
(28.475.891)
8- Other Investment Expenses (-)
-
-
-
-
M- Other Income and Expenses (+/-)
47.477.928
(82.533.885)
74.583.835
12.822.043
1- Reserves (Provisions) account (+/-)
47
(220.570.113)
(165.749.172)
(63.698.769)
(47.550.519)
2- Rediscount account (+/-)
47
48.712.823
(10.406.168)
63.489.458
10.027.867
3- Mandatory Earthquake Insurance Account (+/-)
-
-
-
-
4- Inflation Adjustment Account (+/-)
-
-
-
-
5- Deferred Tax Asset Accounts(+/-)
35
238.734.505
89.546.015
88.722.781
47.743.800
6- Deferred Tax Liability Expense (+/-)
35
-
-
-
-
7- Other Income and Revenues
10.896.321
5.768.643
1.651.644
3.132.883
8- Other Expense and Losses (-)
(30.295.608)
(1.693.203)
(15.581.279)
(531.988)
9- Prior Period Income
-
-
-
-
10- Prior Period Losses (-)
-
-
-
-
N- Net Profit / (Loss)
5.733.956.329
566.772.436
2.660.100.284
204.281.408
1- Profit /(Loss) Before Tax
7.286.854.843
739.328.683
3.592.908.850
274.887.687
2- Taxes Provisions (-)
35
(1.552.898.514)
(172.556.247)
(932.808.566)
(70.606.279)
3- Net Profit (Loss) after Tax
5.733.956.329
566.772.436
2.660.100.284
204.281.408
4- Inflation Adjustment Account (+/-)
-
-
-
-
CONSOLİDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (30/09/2022)
Own Shares of the
Revaluation of
Inflation
Currency
Legal
Other Reserves and
Retained
Notes
Paid-in Capital
Translation
Statutory Reserves
Net Profit / (Loss)
Total
Company
Financial Assets
Adjustments
Reserves
Retained Earnings
Earnings
Adjustments
Previous Period
I
- Balance at the end of the previous year
(31/12/2021)
500.000.000
-
24.827.449
-
-
173.686.181
142.935.682
996.067.564
589.834.604
121.103.662
2.548.455.142
II - Change in Accounting Standards
--
-
--
-
-
--
--
--
--
--
-
III - Restated balances (I + II) (01/01/2022)
500.000.000
-
24.827.449
-
-
173.686.181
142.935.682
996.067.564
589.834.604
121.103.662
2.548.455.142
A- Capital increase (A1+A2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1-
In cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2-
From reserves
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
B- Purchase of own shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
C- Gains or losses that are not included in the statement of
income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(34.796.898)
-
-
(34.796.898)
D- Change in the value of financial assets
11, 15
-
-
257.795.411
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
257.795.411
E- Currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
F- Other gains or losses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
129.361
-
129.361
G- Inflation adjustment differences
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
H- Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
566.772.436
-
566.772.436
I - Dividends paid
2.23
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
J - Transfers to reserves
15
-
-
-
-
-
8.706.860
68.342.845
494.186.550
(589.963.965)
18.727.710
-
IV- Balance at the end of the period (30/09/2022)
500.000.000
-
282.622.860
-
-
182.393.041
211.278.527
1.455.457.216
566.772.436
139.831.372
3.338.355.452
(III+ A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)
CONSOLİDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (30/09/2023)
Own Shares of the
Revaluation of
Inflation
Currency
Legal
Other Reserves and
Retained
Notes
Paid-in Capital
Translation
Statutory Reserves
Net Profit / (Loss)
Total
Company
Financial Assets
Adjustments
Reserves
Retained Earnings
Earnings
Adjustments
Current Period
I
- Balance at the end of the previous year
(31/12/2022)
500.000.000
-
926.119.969
-
-
182.393.041
211.278.527
1.488.193.908
1.323.551.677
125.281.148
4.756.818.270
II - Change in Accounting Standards
--
-
--
-
-
--
--
--
--
--
-
III - Restated balances (I + II) (01/01/2023)
500.000.000
-
926.119.969
-
-
182.393.041
211.278.527
1.488.193.908
1.323.551.677
125.281.148
4.756.818.270
A- Capital increase (A1+A2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1-
In cash
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2-
From reserves
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
B- Purchase of own shares
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
C- Gains or losses that are not included in the statement of
income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
D- Change in the value of financial assets
11, 15
-
-
1.136.799.910
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
1.136.799.910
E- Currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
F- Other gains or losses
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(57.038.025)
-
(57.038.025)
G- Inflation adjustment differences
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
H- Net profit for the period
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
5.733.956.329
-
5.733.956.329
I - Dividends paid
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
J - Transfers to reserves
15
-
-
-
-
-
10.240.518
105.287.721
743.713.613
(1.266.513.652)
407.271.800
-
IV- Balance at the end of the period (30/09/2023)
500.000.000
-
2.062.919.879
-
-
192.633.559
316.566.248
2.231.907.521
5.733.956.329
532.552.948
11.570.536.484
(III+ A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)
ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
Notes
01/01/2023 - 30/09/2023
01/01/2022 - 30/09/2022
A - Cash flows from operating activities
-
1- Cash provided from insurance activities
31.451.809.084
17.713.294.369
2- Cash provided from reinsurance activities
--
-
3- Cash provided from individual pension business
--
-
4- Cash used in insurance activities
(27.534.669.016)
(15.149.737.438)
5- Cash used in reinsurance activities
(1.113.947.505)
(565.577.497)
6- Cash used in individual pension business
-
-
7- Cash provided by operating activities
2.803.192.563
1.997.979.434
8- Interest paid
-
-
9- Income taxes paid
19
(738.403.498)
(112.355.291)
10- Other cash inflows
70.060.835
72.992.161
11- Other cash outflows
(355.850.472)
(93.472.227)
12-Net cash provided by operating activities
1.778.999.428
1.865.144.077
B - Cash flows from investing activities
-
1- Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets
10.008
209.802
2- Acquisition of tangible assets
6, 8
(219.476.287)
(136.035.799)
3- Acquisition of financial assets
11
(54.415.953.415)
(14.539.497.017)
4- Proceeds from disposal of financial assets
48.443.761.365
13.537.727.902
5- Interests received
2.179.959.950
2.352.796.123
6- Dividends received
100.000.000
88.000.000
7- Other cash inflows
1.416.231.509
2.055.260.532
8- Other cash outflows
(108.591.275)
(4.795.147.013)
9- Net cash provided by investing activities
(2.604.058.145)
(1.436.685.470)
C- Cash flows from financing activities
1- Equity shares issued
-
--
2- Cash provided from loans and borrowings
-
--
3- Finance lease payments
-
--
4- Dividends paid
-
--
5- Other cash inflows
-
--
6- Other cash outflows
-
--
7- Net cash used in financing activities
-
--
D- Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
508.157.078
2.592.494
E- Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
(316.901.639)
431.051.101
F- Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
14
7.773.931.409
2.869.151.980
G- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
14
7.457.029.770
3.300.203.081
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 09:05:14 UTC.