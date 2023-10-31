ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

DETAILED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

I- Current Assets

Notes

30.09.2023

31.12.2022

A- Cash and Cash Equivalents

14

8.747.309.173

9.253.297.690

1- Cash

14

160.308

154.985

2- Cheques Received

-

-

3- Banks

14

5.277.488.608

7.466.091.175

4- Cheques Given and Payment Orders

14

(3.346)

(14.481)

5- Bank Guaranteed Credit Card Receivables with Maturities Less Than Three Months

14

3.469.663.603

1.787.066.011

6- Other Cash and Cash Equivalents

-

-

B- Financial Assets and Financial Investments with Risks on Policyholders

11

25.594.718.394

10.086.354.373

1- Available-for-Sale Financial Assets

11

9.974.246.511

7.341.058.220

2- Held to Maturity Investments

11

444.745.737

379.792.253

3- Financial Assets Held for Trading

11

15.175.726.146

2.365.503.900

4- Loans and Receivables

-

-

5- Provision for Loans and Receivables

-

-

6- Financial Investments with Risks on Saving Life Policyholders

-

-

7- Company's Own Equity Shares

-

-

8- Diminution in Value of Financial Investments

11

-

-

C- Receivables from Main Operations

12

11.393.439.819

6.694.028.834

1- Receivables from Insurance Operations

12

8.935.809.114

5.267.808.104

2- Provision for Receivables from Insurance Operations

2.21,12

(141.227.512)

(58.689.982)

3- Receivables from Reinsurance Operations

12

1.715.497.073

890.104.434

4- Provision for Receivables from Reinsurance Operations

-

-

5- Cash Deposited to Insurance and Reinsurance Companies

12

883.361.144

594.806.278

6- Loans to the Policyholders

-

-

7- Provision for Loans to the Policyholders

-

-

8- Receivables from Individual Pension Operations

-

-

9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

12

973.710.223

741.496.380

10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

12

(973.710.223)

(741.496.380)

D- Due from Related Parties

-

-

1- Due from Shareholders

-

-

2- Due from Associates

-

-

3- Due from Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due from Joint Ventures

-

-

5- Due from Personnel

-

-

6- Due from Other Related Parties

-

-

7- Rediscount on Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

8- Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

9- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

E- Other Receivables

12

51.225.707

39.420.307

1- Finance Lease Receivables

-

-

2- Unearned Finance Lease Interest Income

-

-

3- Deposits and Guarantees Given

119.339

54.339

4- Other Miscellaneous Receivables

51.106.368

39.365.968

5- Rediscount on Other Miscellaneous Receivables

-

-

6- Other Doubtful Receivables

-

-

7- Provision for Other Doubtful Receivables

-

-

F- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

2.549.540.543

1.733.107.516

1- Prepaid Expenses

17

2.548.131.187

1.720.207.715

2- Accrued Interest and Rent Income

-

-

3- Income Accruals

10,12

469.561

12.873.895

4- Other Prepaid Expenses

939.795

25.906

G- Other Current Assets

113.714.018

33.127.775

1- Stocks to be Used in the Following Months

1.565.531

2.716.850

2- Prepaid Taxes and Funds

19

-

-

3- Deferred Tax Assets

-

-

4- Job Advances

12

111.267.312

30.410.925

5- Advances Given to Personnel

12

881.175

-

6- Inventory Count Differences

-

-

7- Other Miscellaneous Current Assets

12

-

-

8- Provision for Other Current Assets

-

-

I- Total Current Assets

48.449.947.654

27.839.336.495

ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

DETAILED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS

II- Non-Current Assets

Notes

30.09.2023

31.12.2022

A- Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

1- Receivables from Insurance Operations

-

-

2- Provision for Receivables from Insurance Operations

-

-

3- Receivables from Reinsurance Operations

-

-

4- Provision for Receivables from Reinsurance Operations

-

-

5- Cash Deposited for Insurance and Reinsurance Companies

-

-

6- Loans to the Policyholders

-

-

7- Provision for Loans to the Policyholders

-

-

8- Receivables from Individual Pension Business

-

-

9- Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

10- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Main Operations

-

-

B- Due from Related Parties

-

-

1- Due from Shareholders

-

-

2- Due from Associates

-

-

3- Due from Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due from Joint Ventures

-

-

5- Due from Personnel

-

-

6- Due from Other Related Parties

-

-

7- Rediscount on Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

8- Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

9- Provision for Doubtful Receivables from Related Parties

-

-

C- Other Receivables

324.555

324.555

1- Finance Lease Receivables

-

-

2- Unearned Finance Lease Interest Income

-

-

3- Deposits and Guarantees Given

324.555

324.555

4- Other Miscellaneous Receivables

-

-

5- Rediscount on Other Miscellaneous Receivables

-

-

6- Other Doubtful Receivables

-

-

7- Provision for Other Doubtful Receivables

-

-

D- Financial Assets

9

4.227.760.000

1.984.880.000

1- Investments in Equity Shares

-

-

2- Investments in Associates

9

4.227.760.000

1.984.880.000

3- Capital Commitments to Associates

-

-

4- Investments in Subsidiaries

-

-

5- Capital Commitments to Subsidiaries

-

-

6- Investments in Joint Ventures

-

-

7- Capital Commitments to Joint Ventures

-

-

8- Financial Assets and Financial Investments with Risks on Policyholders

-

-

9- Other Financial Assets

-

-

10- Impairment in Value of Financial Assets

-

-

E- Tangible Assets

6

481.035.219

432.174.539

1- Investment Properties

6,7

244.385.000

244.385.000

2- Impairment for Investment Properties

-

-

3- Owner Occupied Property

6

70.113.003

58.465.000

4- Machinery and Equipments

6

152.761.352

138.654.988

5- Furniture and Fixtures

6

22.047.431

19.551.052

6- Motor Vehicles

6

8.702.534

8.702.534

7- Other Tangible Assets (Including Leasehold Improvements)

6

43.835.878

36.384.889

8- Tangible Assets Acquired Through Finance Leases

6

147.307.025

98.988.793

9- Accumulated Depreciation

6

(208.117.004)

(172.957.717)

10- Advances Paid for Tangible Assets (Including Construction in Progress)

-

-

F- Intangible Assets

8

309.423.547

279.691.500

1- Rights

142

142

2- Goodwill

8

16.250.000

16.250.000

3- Pre-operating Expenses

-

-

4- Research and Development Costs

896.749

896.749

5- Other Intangible Assets

8

449.468.279

415.754.935

6- Accumulated Amortization

8

(360.268.954)

(307.881.996)

7- Advances Paid for Intangible Assets

8

203.077.331

154.671.670

G- Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

17

22.421.814

22.375.330

1- Prepaid Expenses

17

22.421.814

22.375.330

2- Income Accruals

-

-

3- Other Prepaid Expenses and Income Accruals

-

-

H- Other Non-Current Assets

21

137.310.823

147.253.439

1- Effective Foreign Currency Accounts

-

-

2- Foreign Currency Accounts

-

-

3- Stocks to be Used in the Following Years

-

-

4- Prepaid Taxes and Funds

-

-

5- Deferred Tax Assets

21

137.310.823

147.253.439

6- Other Miscellaneous Non-Current Assets

-

-

7- Amortization on Other Non-Current Assets

-

-

8- Provision for Other Non-Current Assets

-

-

II- Total Non-Current Assets

5.178.275.958

2.866.699.363

TOTAL ASSETS

53.628.223.612

30.706.035.858

ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

DETAILED BALANCE SHEET

LIABILITIES

III- Short Term Liabilities

Notes

30.09.2023

31.12.2022

A- Financial Liabilities

3.109.136.629

29.624.038

1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions

-

-

2- Finance Lease Liabilities

-

-

3- Deferred Leasing Costs

-

-

4- Current Portion of Long Term Debts

-

-

5- Principal Instalments and Interests on Bonds Issued

-

-

6- Other Financial Assets Issued

-

-

7- Valuation Differences of Other Financial Assets Issued

-

-

8- Other Financial Liabilities

3.109.136.629

29.624.038

B- Payables Arising from Main Operations

19

3.938.457.241

2.590.936.074

1- Payables Arising from Insurance Operations

19

2.826.597.308

1.932.888.381

2- Payables Arising from Reinsurance Operations

142.286.011

30.147.694

3- Cash Deposited by Insurance and Reinsurance Companies

10,19

99.534.260

14.318.666

4- Payables Arising from Individual Pension Business

-

-

5- Payables Arising from Other Main Operations

19

870.737.331

615.562.351

6- Discount on Payables from Other Main Operations

(697.669)

(1.981.018)

C- Due to Related Parties

2.294.587

842.844

1- Due to Shareholders

36.840

36.840

2- Due to Associates

-

-

3- Due to Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due to Joint Ventures

-

-

5- Due to Personnel

2.257.747

806.004

6- Due to Other Related Parties

-

-

D- Other Payables

19

335.193.459

368.305.459

1- Deposits and Guarantees Received

33.695.175

24.950.846

2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution

137.840.651

146.358.652

3- Other Miscellaneous Payables

172.233.015

202.336.367

4- Discount on Other Miscellaneous Payables

(8.575.382)

(5.340.406)

E- Insurance Technical Provisions

17

28.743.130.112

19.912.327.691

1- Reserve for Unearned Premiums - Net

17

13.883.554.896

10.119.855.974

2- Reserve for Unexpired Risks - Net

2.26,17

1.058.790.310

797.920.267

3- Mathematical Provisions - Net

-

-

4- Provision for Outstanding Claims - Net

17

13.800.784.906

8.994.551.450

5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net

-

-

6- Other Technical Provisions - Net

-

-

F- Provisions for Taxes and Other Similar Obligations

19

1.195.125.835

388.233.476

1- Taxes and Funds Payable

238.333.076

266.218.388

2- Social Security Premiums Payable

39.527.792

19.245.137

3- Overdue, Deferred or By Instalment Taxes and Other Liabilities

-

-

4- Other Taxes and Similar Payables

-

-

5- Corporate Tax Payable

35

1.552.898.514

276.782.469

6- Prepaid Taxes and Other Liabilities Regarding Current Period Income

(635.633.547)

(174.012.518)

7- Provisions for Other Taxes and Similar Liabilities

-

--

G- Provisions for Other Risks

-

-

1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits

-

-

2- Provision for Pension Fund Deficits

-

-

3- Provisions for Costs

-

-

H- Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

932.256.784

654.944.865

1- Deferred Income

19

613.933.450

402.700.486

2- Expense Accruals

23

316.026.808

251.193.342

3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

2.296.526

1.051.037

I- Other Short-Term Liabilities

23

20.252.850

11.902.903

1- Deferred Tax Liabilities

-

-

2- Inventory Count Differences

-

-

3- Other Various Short-Term Liabilities

23

20.252.850

11.902.903

III - Total Short-Term Liabilities

38.275.847.497

23.957.117.350

ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

DETAILED BALANCE SHEET

LIABILITIES

IV- Long Term Liabilities

Notes

30.09.2023

31.12.2022

A- Financial Liabilities

100.407.752

70.164.764

1- Borrowings from Financial Institutions

-

-

2- Finance Lease Liabilities

-

-

3- Deferred Leasing Costs

-

-

4- Bonds Issued

-

-

5- Other Financial Assets Issued

-

-

6- Valuation Differences of Other Financial Assets Issued

-

-

7- Other Financial Liabilities

100.407.752

70.164.764

B- Payables Arising from Main Operations

-

-

1- Payables Arising from Insurance Operations

-

-

2- Payables Arising from Reinsurance Operations

-

-

3- Cash Deposited by Insurance and Reinsurance Companies

-

-

4- Payables Arising from Individual Pension Business

-

-

5- Payables Arising from Other Operations

-

-

6- Discount on Payables from Other Operations

-

-

C- Due to Related Parties

-

-

1- Due to Shareholders

-

-

2- Due to Associates

-

-

3- Due to Subsidiaries

-

-

4- Due to Joint Ventures

-

-

5- Due to Personnel

-

-

6- Due to Other Related Parties

-

-

D- Other Payables

-

-

1- Deposits and Guarantees Received

-

-

2- Medical Treatment Payables to Social Security Institution

-

-

3- Other Miscellaneous Payables

-

-

4- Discount on Other Miscellaneous Payables

-

-

E-Insurance Technical Provisions

17

468.156.417

525.324.006

1- Reserve for Unearned Premiums - Net

3.935.932

4.685.839

2- Reserve for Unexpired Risks - Net

-

-

3- Mathematical Provisions - Net

-

-

4- Provision for Outstanding Claims - Net

-

-

5- Provision for Bonus and Discounts - Net

-

-

6- Other Technical Provisions - Net

17

464.220.485

520.638.167

F-Other Liabilities and Relevant Accruals

-

-

1- Other Liabilities

-

-

2- Overdue, Deferred or By Instalment Taxes and Other Liabilities

-

-

3- Other Liabilities and Expense Accruals

-

-

G- Provisions for Other Risks

23

155.080.428

104.972.836

1- Provision for Employee Termination Benefits

23

155.080.428

104.972.836

2- Provision for Pension Fund Deficits

-

-

H-Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

1- Deferred Income

-

-

2- Expense Accruals

-

-

3- Other Deferred Income and Expense Accruals

-

-

I- Other Long-Term Liabilities

-

-

1- Deferred Tax Liabilities

-

-

2- Other Long-Term Liabilities

-

-

IV- Total Long-Term Liabilities

723.644.597

700.461.606

ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

DETAILED BALANCE SHEET

SHAREHOLDERS'S EQUITY

V- Shareholders's Equity

Notes

30.09.2023

31.12.2022

A- Paid in Capital

500.000.000

500.000.000

1- (Nominal) Capital

2.13,15

500.000.000

500.000.000

2- Unpaid Capital

-

-

3- Positive Capital Restatement Differences

-

-

4- Negative Capital Restatement Differences

-

-

5- Register in Progress Capital

-

-

B- Capital Reserves

15

128.504.252

69.232.563

1- Share Premiums

-

-

2- Cancellation Profits of Equity Shares

-

-

3- Profit on Asset Sales That Will Be Transferred to Capital

-

-

4- Currency Translation Adjustments

-

-

5- Other Capital Reserves

15

128.504.252

69.232.563

C- Profit Reserves

8.156.817.845

4.313.607.686

1- Legal Reserves

15

126.487.744

126.487.744

2- Statutory Reserves

15

265.356.498

178.003.887

3- Extraordinary Reserves

15

1.788.519.643

1.236.427.049

4- Special Funds

144.830.217

101.099.688

5- Revaluation of Financial Assets

15

5.886.351.958

2.676.776.271

6- Other Profit Reserves

15

(54.728.215)

(5.186.953)

D- Retained Earnings

420.355.969

32.415.347

1- Retained Earnings

420.355.969

32.415.347

E- Accumulated Losses

-

-

1- Accumulated Losses

-

-

F-Net Profit/(Loss) for the Period

5.423.053.452

1.133.201.306

1- Net Profit for the Period

5.415.863.427

1.133.201.306

2- Net Loss for the Period

-

-

3- Profit not Available for Distribution

15

7.190.025

-

V- Total Equity

14.628.731.518

6.048.456.902

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

53.628.223.612

30.706.035.858

ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

DETAILED INCOME STATEMENT

Notes

01/01/2023-30/09/2023

01/01/2022-30/09/2022

01/07/2023-30/09/2023

01/07/2022-30/09/2022

A- Non-Life Technical Income

26.371.478.333

10.374.235.551

10.360.966.499

4.439.518.414

1- Earned Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)

16.557.474.087

7.161.191.159

6.518.661.671

3.123.232.099

1.1- Written Premiums (Net of Reinsurer Share)

17

20.581.293.147

11.146.111.846

7.578.553.165

4.941.234.008

1.1.1- Gross Premiums

17

28.491.876.183

15.463.467.828

10.248.516.464

6.412.526.934

1.1.2- Premiums Assigned to Reinsurer (-)

10, 17

(7.540.092.616)

(4.036.262.788)

(2.532.121.319)

(1.324.759.993)

1.1.3- Premiums Assigned to Socail Security Institution (-)

(370.490.420)

(281.093.194)

(137.841.980)

(146.532.933)

1.2- Change in Unearned Premium Provisions (Net of Reinsurers Shares and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

17, 29

(3.762.949.016)

(3.653.744.933)

(1.029.306.577)

(1.780.730.743)

1.2.1- Unearned Premium Provisions (-)

17

(5.212.665.490)

(4.500.559.117)

(1.262.501.250)

(1.907.119.897)

1.2.2- Unearned Premium Provisions Assigned to Reinsurer

17

1.446.089.105

750.235.572

225.708.793

52.524.512

1.2.3- Unearned Premium Provisions Assigned to Socail Security Institution

3.627.369

96.578.612

7.485.880

73.864.642

1.3- Changes in Unexpired Risk Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward)(+/-)

29

(260.870.044)

(331.175.754)

(30.584.917)

(37.271.166)

1.3.1- Unexpired Risk Reserves (-)

(584.307.386)

(413.012.699)

(232.698.708)

(61.393.948)

1.3.2- Unexpired Risk Reserves Assigned to Reinsurer(-)

323.437.342

81.836.945

202.113.791

24.122.782

2- Investment Income Transfered from Non-Technical Divisions

9.421.403.081

3.025.448.112

3.646.780.298

1.245.246.837

3- Other Technical Income (Net of Reinsurer Share)

26.195.886

6.659.999

10.390.607

1.646.511

3.1- Other Technical Income -gross

26.195.886

6.659.999

10.390.607

1.646.511

3.2- Other Technical Income -ceded

-

-

-

-

4- Accured Salvage nd Subrogation Income

366.405.279

180.936.281

185.133.923

69.392.967

B- Non-Life Technical Expense (-)

(19.198.296.085)

(9.515.572.732)

(6.888.745.069)

(4.222.695.411)

1- Realized Claims (Net of Reinsurer Share)

17

(14.599.585.024)

(7.097.995.855)

(4.967.688.950)

(3.206.553.211)

1.1- Claims Paid (Net of Reinsurer Share)

17, 29

(9.793.351.568)

(5.617.015.107)

(3.860.822.579)

(2.066.847.055)

1.1.1- Claims Paid (-)

17

(19.611.295.420)

(7.013.657.810)

(7.758.421.181)

(2.599.106.571)

1.1.2- Claims Paid Assigned to Reinsurer

10, 17

9.817.943.852

1.396.642.703

3.897.598.602

532.259.516

1.2- Changes in Outstanding Claims Provisions (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

17, 29

(4.806.233.456)

(1.480.980.748)

(1.106.866.371)

(1.139.706.156)

1.2.1- Outstanding Claims Provisions (-)

17

(12.249.816.863)

(2.631.905.017)

852.944.839

(1.549.652.938)

1.2.2- Outstanding Claims Provisions Assigned to Reinsurer

17

7.443.583.407

1.150.924.269

(1.959.811.210)

409.946.782

2- Changes in Bonus and Discount Provisions (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

-

-

-

-

2.1- Bonus and Discount Provisions (-)

-

-

-

-

2.2- Bonus and Discount Provisions Assigned to Reinsurer (+)

-

-

-

-

3- Changes in Other Technical Reserves (Net of Reinsurer Share and Reserves Carried Forward) (+/-)

29

56.417.682

(111.128.075)

(97.286.925)

(45.812.465)

4- Operating Expenses (-)

32

(4.233.279.863)

(2.000.551.560)

(1.683.849.872)

(837.562.796)

5- Change in Mathematical Provisions

-

-

-

-

5.1- Change in Mathematical Provisions-gross

-

-

-

-

5.2- Change in Mathematical Provisions-ceded

-

-

-

-

6- Change in Other Technical Provisions

2.25

(421.848.880)

(305.897.242)

(139.919.322)

(132.766.939)

6.1- Change in Other Technical Provisions-gross

2.25

(431.224.912)

(313.236.315)

(143.351.830)

(135.686.559)

6.2- Change in Other Technical Provisions-ceded

9.376.032

7.339.073

3.432.508

2.919.620

C- Non Life Technical Profit (A-B)

7.173.182.248

858.662.819

3.472.221.430

216.823.003

-

-

-

-

-

-

C- Non Life Technical Profit

7.173.182.248

858.662.819

3.472.221.430

216.823.003

-

-

-

-

J- Total Technical Profit (C)

7.173.182.248

858.662.819

3.472.221.430

216.823.003

K- Investment Income

14.441.661.569

4.931.053.029

4.981.715.369

1.707.318.724

1- Income From Financial Investments

4.2

1.139.645.547

605.631.117

456.272.093

250.042.563

2- Income from Sales of Financial Assets

4.2

2.904.766.632

492.126.409

1.657.424.361

209.347.036

3- Revaluation of Financial Assets

4.2

1.817.017.433

410.529.570

878.374.556

202.682.906

4- Foreign Exchange Gains

4.2

7.353.172.479

2.776.838.950

1.789.838.513

930.925.584

5- Dividend Income from Affiliates

4.2

100.000.000

88.000.000

-

-

6- Income form Subsidiaries and Joint Ventures

-

-

-

-

7- Real Estate Income

4.756.617

2.823.005

2.076.243

1.032.966

8- Income from Derivative Instruments

4.2

1.122.302.861

555.103.978

197.729.603

113.287.669

9- Other Investments

-

-

-

-

10- Investment Income transferred from Life Technical Division

-

-

-

-

L- Investment Expenses (-)

(14.686.369.779)

(5.036.736.818)

(5.082.642.391)

(1.744.427.943)

1- Investment Management Expenses (including interest) (-)

4.2

(162.049.588)

(26.196.848)

(72.659.013)

(9.666.296)

2- Valuation Allowance of Investments (-)

4.2

(56.850.909)

(41.308.118)

3.251.165

(509.125)

3- Losses On Sales of Investments (-)

4.2

(620.111.118)

(96.575.829)

(171.263.112)

(38.526.043)

4- Investment Income Transferred to Non - Life Technical Division (-)

(9.421.403.081)

(3.025.448.112)

(3.646.780.298)

(1.245.246.837)

5- Losses from Derivative Instruments (-)

4.2

(511.448.396)

(1.194.333.456)

(105.508.982)

(204.852.103)

6- Foreign Exchange Losses (-)

4.2

(3.827.091.448)

(570.564.509)

(1.059.337.899)

(217.151.648)

7- Depreciation Expenses (-)

6, 8

(87.415.239)

(82.309.946)

(30.344.252)

(28.475.891)

8- Other Investment Expenses (-)

-

-

-

-

M- Other Income and Expenses (+/-)

47.477.928

(82.533.885)

74.583.835

12.822.043

1- Reserves (Provisions) account (+/-)

47

(220.570.113)

(165.749.172)

(63.698.769)

(47.550.519)

2- Rediscount account (+/-)

47

48.712.823

(10.406.168)

63.489.458

10.027.867

3- Mandatory Earthquake Insurance Account (+/-)

-

-

-

-

4- Inflation Adjustment Account (+/-)

-

-

-

-

5- Deferred Tax Asset Accounts(+/-)

35

238.734.505

89.546.015

88.722.781

47.743.800

6- Deferred Tax Liability Expense (+/-)

35

-

-

-

-

7- Other Income and Revenues

10.896.321

5.768.643

1.651.644

3.132.883

8- Other Expense and Losses (-)

(30.295.608)

(1.693.203)

(15.581.279)

(531.988)

9- Prior Period Income

-

-

-

-

10- Prior Period Losses (-)

-

-

-

-

N- Net Profit / (Loss)

5.423.053.452

497.888.898

2.513.069.677

121.929.548

1- Profit /(Loss) Before Tax

6.975.951.966

670.445.145

3.445.878.243

192.535.827

2- Taxes Provisions (-)

35

(1.552.898.514)

(172.556.247)

(932.808.566)

(70.606.279)

3- Net Profit (Loss) after Tax

5.423.053.452

497.888.898

2.513.069.677

121.929.548

4- Inflation Adjustment Account (+/-)

-

-

-

-

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (30/09/2022)

Own Shares of the

Revaluation of

Inflation

Currency

Legal

Other Reserves and

Retained

Notes

Paid-in Capital

Translation

Statutory Reserves

Net Profit / (Loss)

Total

Company

Financial Assets

Adjustments

Reserves

Retained Earnings

Earnings

Adjustments

Previous Period

I

- Balance at the end of the previous year

(31/12/2021)

500.000.000

-

952.413.185

-

-

126.487.744

119.020.427

951.378.502

521.836.991

32.415.347

3.203.552.196

II - Change in Accounting Standards

--

-

--

-

-

--

--

--

--

--

-

III - Restated balances (I + II) (01/01/2022)

500.000.000

-

952.413.185

-

-

126.487.744

119.020.427

951.378.502

521.836.991

32.415.347

3.203.552.196

A- Capital increase (A1+A2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1-

In cash

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2-

From reserves

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

B- Purchase of own shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

C- Gains or losses that are not included in the statement of

income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(30.692.382)

-

-

(30.692.382)

D- Change in the value of financial assets

11, 15

-

-

400.835.761

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

400.835.761

E- Currency translation adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

F- Other gains or losses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

G- Inflation adjustment differences

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

H- Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

497.888.898

-

497.888.898

I - Dividends paid

2.23

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

J - Transfers to reserves

15

-

-

-

-

-

-

58.983.460

462.853.531

(521.836.991)

-

-

IV- Balance at the end of the period (30/09/2022)

500.000.000

-

1.353.248.946

-

-

126.487.744

178.003.887

1.383.539.651

497.888.898

32.415.347

4.071.584.473

(III+ A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (30/09/2023)

Own Shares of the

Revaluation of

Inflation

Currency

Legal

Other Reserves and

Retained

Notes

Paid-in Capital

Translation

Statutory Reserves

Net Profit / (Loss)

Total

Company

Financial Assets

Adjustments

Reserves

Retained Earnings

Earnings

Adjustments

Current Period

I

- Balance at the end of the previous year

(31/12/2022)

500.000.000

-

2.676.776.271

-

-

126.487.744

178.003.887

1.401.572.347

1.133.201.306

32.415.347

6.048.456.902

II - Change in Accounting Standards

--

-

--

-

-

--

--

--

--

--

-

III - Restated balances (I + II) (01/01/2023)

500.000.000

-

2.676.776.271

-

-

126.487.744

178.003.887

1.401.572.347

1.133.201.306

32.415.347

6.048.456.902

A- Capital increase (A1+A2)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

1-

In cash

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2-

From reserves

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

B- Purchase of own shares

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

C- Gains or losses that are not included in the statement of

income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(52.354.523)

-

-

(52.354.523)

D- Change in the value of financial assets

11, 15

-

-

3.209.575.687

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.209.575.687

E- Currency translation adjustments

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

F- Other gains or losses

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

G- Inflation adjustment differences

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

H- Net profit for the period

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

5.423.053.452

-

5.423.053.452

I - Dividends paid

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

J - Transfers to reserves

15

-

-

-

-

-

-

87.352.611

657.908.073

(1.133.201.306)

387.940.622

-

IV- Balance at the end of the period (30/09/2023)

500.000.000

-

5.886.351.958

-

-

126.487.744

265.356.498

2.007.125.897

5.423.053.452

420.355.969

14.628.731.518

(III+ A+B+C+D+E+F+G+H+I+J)

ANADOLU ANONİM TÜRK SİGORTA ŞİRKETİ

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

Notes

01/01/2023 - 30/09/2023

01/01/2022 - 30/09/2022

A - Cash flows from operating activities

-

1- Cash provided from insurance activities

31.451.809.084

17.713.294.369

2- Cash provided from reinsurance activities

--

-

3- Cash provided from individual pension business

--

-

4- Cash used in insurance activities

(27.534.669.016)

(15.149.737.438)

5- Cash used in reinsurance activities

(1.113.947.505)

(565.577.497)

6- Cash used in individual pension business

-

-

7- Cash provided by operating activities

2.803.192.563

1.997.979.434

8- Interest paid

-

-

9- Income taxes paid

19

(738.403.498)

(112.355.291)

10- Other cash inflows

70.060.835

72.992.161

11- Other cash outflows

(355.850.472)

(93.472.227)

12-Net cash provided by operating activities

1.778.999.428

1.865.144.077

B - Cash flows from investing activities

-

1- Proceeds from disposal of tangible assets

10.008

209.802

2- Acquisition of tangible assets

6, 8

(219.476.287)

(136.035.799)

3- Acquisition of financial assets

11

(54.415.953.415)

(14.539.497.017)

4- Proceeds from disposal of financial assets

48.443.761.365

13.537.727.902

5- Interests received

2.179.959.950

2.352.796.123

6- Dividends received

100.000.000

88.000.000

7- Other cash inflows

1.416.231.509

2.055.260.532

8- Other cash outflows

(108.591.275)

(4.795.147.013)

9- Net cash provided by investing activities

(2.604.058.145)

(1.436.685.470)

C- Cash flows from financing activities

1- Equity shares issued

-

--

2- Cash provided from loans and borrowings

-

--

3- Finance lease payments

-

--

4- Dividends paid

-

--

5- Other cash inflows

-

--

6- Other cash outflows

-

--

7- Net cash used in financing activities

-

--

D- Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents

508.157.078

2.592.494

E- Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

(316.901.639)

431.051.101

F- Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year

14

7.773.931.409

2.869.151.980

G- Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

14

7.457.029.770

3.300.203.081

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi published this content on 31 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2023 09:05:16 UTC.