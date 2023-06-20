Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANSGR   TRAANSGR91O1

ANADOLU ANONIM TÜRK SIGORTA SIRKETI

(ANSGR)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-06-18
15.86 TRY   -3.41%
10:18aAnadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : Sustainability report 2022
PU
06/16Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : Yatırımcı Sunumu 2023 1. Çeyrek
PU
06/16Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : Sigorta 2023Q1 Investor Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

06/20/2023 | 10:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022

INTEGRATED

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

2022

INTEGRATED

SUSTAINABILITY

REPORT

Get well soon, Türkiye!

All over Türkiye, we felt the pain of the massive earthquake

that hit the country on February 6, 2023. We wish our injured a speedy recovery and pray that God blesses those who perished.

We shall get through these trying times together and in

solidarity.

In line with our historic mission and primary duty, we in Anadolu Sigorta are going to continue duly covering the damage in the period ahead and being Türkiye's insurance company.

About

Looking

How Do

Operational

Climate

People

Special

Appendices

Anadolu

Towards

We Create

Sustainability

Action

and

Section:

Sigorta

the Future

Value?

Society

Preparations

for the

Marmara

Earthquake

Contents

4 Presentation & About the Report

  1. About Anadolu Sigorta
    8 Corporate Profile
  1. Anadolu Sigorta in Numbers

12 Messages from the Executives

18 Looking Towards the Future

20 Our Operating Environment: General Evaluations 20 The World Economy

  1. Türkiye's Economy
  1. Insurance Industry
  2. Anadolu Sigorta

22 Global Trends, Risks, Opportunities, Forecasts

24 How Do We Create Value?

26 Anadolu Sigorta Integrated Sustainability Model: We Win Together

28 Our Sustainability Priorities

30 Sustainability Management

31 Contributions to the Goals of Sustainable Development

34 Operational Sustainability

37 Insurance in the Digital Era

39 Digital Products and Services

41 Innovation

42 Responsible Insurance

42 Development of Agencies and Business Partners

44 Responsible Financial Investments

44 Responsible Insurance Processes

44 Insurance Literacy

45 Easy to Understand Products and Services

46 Sustainability-Associated Products

2 - 3

47 Customer Orientation

47 Customer Experience and Satisfaction

49 Confidentiality of Information

50 Ethical, Agile, and Transparent Management 50 Our Management Approach

50 Business Ethics and Compliance

51 Anti-Corruption

51 Risk Management

52 Emergency Preparedness and Business Continuity

53 Agile Organization

53 Supply Chain Management

52 Climate Action

57 Approach to Combating Climate Change

60 Reducing the Impact of Operations on the Climate and the Environment

61 The Impacts of Climate Change on the Portfolio

62 Human and the Society

65 Preferred Employer

66 Employee Competency Development

68 Social Diversity

70 Employee Rights, Engagement, and Satisfaction

72 Partnerships for Sustainability

72 Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts

73 Stakeholder Communication

76 Special Section: Preparations for the Marmara Earthquake

80 Appendices

About

Looking

How Do

Operational

Climate

People

Special

Appendices

Anadolu

Towards

We Create

Sustainability

Action

and

Section:

Sigorta

the Future

Value?

Society

Preparations

for the

Marmara

Earthquake

4 - 5

Presentation & About the Report

We at Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Şirketi (Anadolu Sigorta) are delighted to share our second "Integrated Sustainability Report" with you, our valued stakeholders. In this report, we summarize how we integrated the sustainability efforts that Anadolu Sigorta has been meticulously conducting for some time now into our main business strategies.

We selected images from the "Eyes of the Forest" project, the social responsibility project that we launched in 2022, to illustrate our 2022 Integrated Sustainability Report.

With this report, we are presenting for the opinion of our stakeholders our value creation process, how we integrated this process into our business strategies, the positive and negative effects we caused when creating this value, the capital elements we utilized, our key partnerships, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals that we contributed to. We have also included in this report our performance with respect to the UN Global Compact and the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (UN WEPs), which we are a signatory.

The Anadolu Sigorta Integrated Sustainability Report was prepared in line with the GRI Universal Standards published by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) (See GRI Standards Content Index). The Report complies with the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) Integrated Reporting Framework (IR Framework). The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board - SASB Insurance Industry Guide, United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP, FI) Principles for Responsible Insurance, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stakeholder Capitalism indicators were utilized when generating the content of this Report.

The content of the Report covers all of Anadolu Sigorta 's activities from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

We collated our 2022 Integrated Sustainability Report under three main headings: Operational Sustainability, Climate Action, and Human and Society.

We have summarized the studies we conducted in 2022 on earthquakes , one of our country's significant risks , in a special section. This section includes the studies we conducted to strengthen our operation against the risk of earthquake and the practices we implemented to manage our customers' earthquake risk.

"Operational Sustainability" In this

section, we intend to show briefly how we as an insurance company are shaping our activities and strategies according to our approach to insurance concept of future. We report on our strategy, goals, and practices in the areas

of Insurance in the Digital Era, Responsible Insurance, and Customer Orientation in addition to our well-established corporate governance tradition, which we believe will carry us into the future.

"Climate Action" In this section, we share our activities and approach toward combating climate change, which is classified as one of the highest priority global problems of this age and a trend having a major impact on our sector. We report on our climate action approach, the effects of climate change on our products and services, and our efforts to mitigate the environmental impacts of our operations as part of combating climate change.

"Human and the Society" In this section, we share the value we have created for our employees and society. Under the heading "Preferred Employer," we report on the working environment we offer as Turkiye's insurance school and our targets and projects in this area. We also summarize our corporate social responsibility efforts and the dialog we have formed with our stakeholders.

Please contact us with your views and suggestions concerning the

Anadolu Sigorta Integrated Sustainability Report via surdurulebilirlik@anadolusigorta.com.tr.

GRI 2-2, GRI 2-3

GRI 2-2, GRI 2-3

6 - 7

About

Looking

How Do

Operational

Climate

People

Special

Appendices

Anadolu

Towards

We Create

Sustainability

Action

and

Section:

Sigorta

the Future

Value?

Society

Preparations

for the

Marmara

Earthquake

About

Anadolu

Sigorta

Corporate Profile

Shareholder Structure

Vision-Mission-Goal-Values-Strategy

Anadolu Sigorta in Numbers

Disclaimer

Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 14:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ANADOLU ANONIM TÜRK SIGORTA SIRKETI
10:18aAnadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : Sustainability report 2022
PU
06/16Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : Yatırımcı Sunumu 2023 1. Çeyrek
PU
06/16Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : Sigorta 2023Q1 Investor Presentation
PU
05/03Transcript : Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May ..
CI
05/02Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
05/02Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : 2023Q1 Financial Statements
PU
05/02Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : 2023Q1 Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
04/17Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : Yatırımcı Sunumu 2022 4.Çeyrek
PU
04/17Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : Sigorta 2022Q4 Investor Presentation
PU
03/28Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : Minutes of General Assembly Meeting 27.03.2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANADOLU ANONIM TÜRK SIGORTA SIRKETI
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 111 M 640 M 640 M
Net income 2022 1 324 M 56,1 M 56,1 M
Net cash 2022 7 706 M 327 M 327 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 930 M 336 M 336 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
Nbr of Employees 1 667
Free-Float 42,7%
Chart ANADOLU ANONIM TÜRK SIGORTA SIRKETI
Duration : Period :
Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 15,86
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Zekai Mehmet Tugtan General Manager & Director
Ibrahim Erdem Esenkaya Deputy Chief Executive-Legal Affairs & Suborgation
Füsun Tümsavas Chairman
Fatih Anil Independent Non-Executive Director
Dilek Demirbas Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANADOLU ANONIM TÜRK SIGORTA SIRKETI-1.43%336
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.20.21%47 712
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC.-9.39%41 471
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-5.73%40 825
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-18.02%29 221
ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD.13.35%26 347
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer