Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

Get well soon, Türkiye!
All over Türkiye, we felt the pain of the massive earthquake
that hit the country on February 6, 2023. We wish our injured a speedy recovery and pray that God blesses those who perished.
We shall get through these trying times together and in
solidarity.
In line with our historic mission and primary duty, we in Anadolu Sigorta are going to continue duly covering the damage in the period ahead and being Türkiye's insurance company.
Contents
4 Presentation & About the Report
About Anadolu Sigorta
8 Corporate Profile
Anadolu Sigorta in Numbers
12 Messages from the Executives
18 Looking Towards the Future
20 Our Operating Environment: General Evaluations 20 The World Economy
Türkiye's Economy
Insurance Industry
Anadolu Sigorta
22 Global Trends, Risks, Opportunities, Forecasts
24 How Do We Create Value?
26 Anadolu Sigorta Integrated Sustainability Model: We Win Together
28 Our Sustainability Priorities
30 Sustainability Management
31 Contributions to the Goals of Sustainable Development
34 Operational Sustainability
37 Insurance in the Digital Era
39 Digital Products and Services
41 Innovation
42 Responsible Insurance
42 Development of Agencies and Business Partners
44 Responsible Financial Investments
44 Responsible Insurance Processes
44 Insurance Literacy
45 Easy to Understand Products and Services
46 Sustainability-Associated Products
47 Customer Orientation
47 Customer Experience and Satisfaction
49 Confidentiality of Information
50 Ethical, Agile, and Transparent Management 50 Our Management Approach
50 Business Ethics and Compliance
51 Anti-Corruption
51 Risk Management
52 Emergency Preparedness and Business Continuity
53 Agile Organization
53 Supply Chain Management
52 Climate Action
57 Approach to Combating Climate Change
60 Reducing the Impact of Operations on the Climate and the Environment
61 The Impacts of Climate Change on the Portfolio
62 Human and the Society
65 Preferred Employer
66 Employee Competency Development
68 Social Diversity
70 Employee Rights, Engagement, and Satisfaction
72 Partnerships for Sustainability
72 Corporate Social Responsibility Efforts
73 Stakeholder Communication
76 Special Section: Preparations for the Marmara Earthquake
80 Appendices
Presentation & About the Report
We at Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Şirketi (Anadolu Sigorta) are delighted to share our second "Integrated Sustainability Report" with you, our valued stakeholders. In this report, we summarize how we integrated the sustainability efforts that Anadolu Sigorta has been meticulously conducting for some time now into our main business strategies.
We selected images from the "Eyes of the Forest" project, the social responsibility project that we launched in 2022, to illustrate our 2022 Integrated Sustainability Report.
With this report, we are presenting for the opinion of our stakeholders our value creation process, how we integrated this process into our business strategies, the positive and negative effects we caused when creating this value, the capital elements we utilized, our key partnerships, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals that we contributed to. We have also included in this report our performance with respect to the UN Global Compact and the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (UN WEPs), which we are a signatory.
The Anadolu Sigorta Integrated Sustainability Report was prepared in line with the GRI Universal Standards published by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) (See GRI Standards Content Index). The Report complies with the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) Integrated Reporting Framework (IR Framework). The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board - SASB Insurance Industry Guide, United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP, FI) Principles for Responsible Insurance, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stakeholder Capitalism indicators were utilized when generating the content of this Report.
The content of the Report covers all of Anadolu Sigorta 's activities from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.
We collated our 2022 Integrated Sustainability Report under three main headings: Operational Sustainability, Climate Action, and Human and Society.
We have summarized the studies we conducted in 2022 on earthquakes , one of our country's significant risks , in a special section. This section includes the studies we conducted to strengthen our operation against the risk of earthquake and the practices we implemented to manage our customers' earthquake risk.
"Operational Sustainability" In this
section, we intend to show briefly how we as an insurance company are shaping our activities and strategies according to our approach to insurance concept of future. We report on our strategy, goals, and practices in the areas
of Insurance in the Digital Era, Responsible Insurance, and Customer Orientation in addition to our well-established corporate governance tradition, which we believe will carry us into the future.
"Climate Action" In this section, we share our activities and approach toward combating climate change, which is classified as one of the highest priority global problems of this age and a trend having a major impact on our sector. We report on our climate action approach, the effects of climate change on our products and services, and our efforts to mitigate the environmental impacts of our operations as part of combating climate change.
"Human and the Society" In this section, we share the value we have created for our employees and society. Under the heading "Preferred Employer," we report on the working environment we offer as Turkiye's insurance school and our targets and projects in this area. We also summarize our corporate social responsibility efforts and the dialog we have formed with our stakeholders.
Please contact us with your views and suggestions concerning the
Anadolu Sigorta Integrated Sustainability Report via surdurulebilirlik@anadolusigorta.com.tr.
