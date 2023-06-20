Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Sirketi : SUSTAINABILITY REPORT 2022

Presentation & About the Report

We at Anadolu Anonim Türk Sigorta Şirketi (Anadolu Sigorta) are delighted to share our second "Integrated Sustainability Report" with you, our valued stakeholders. In this report, we summarize how we integrated the sustainability efforts that Anadolu Sigorta has been meticulously conducting for some time now into our main business strategies.

We selected images from the "Eyes of the Forest" project, the social responsibility project that we launched in 2022, to illustrate our 2022 Integrated Sustainability Report.

With this report, we are presenting for the opinion of our stakeholders our value creation process, how we integrated this process into our business strategies, the positive and negative effects we caused when creating this value, the capital elements we utilized, our key partnerships, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals that we contributed to. We have also included in this report our performance with respect to the UN Global Compact and the UN Women's Empowerment Principles (UN WEPs), which we are a signatory.

The Anadolu Sigorta Integrated Sustainability Report was prepared in line with the GRI Universal Standards published by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) (See GRI Standards Content Index). The Report complies with the International Integrated Reporting Council's (IIRC) Integrated Reporting Framework (IR Framework). The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board - SASB Insurance Industry Guide, United Nations Environment Program Finance Initiative (UNEP, FI) Principles for Responsible Insurance, and the World Economic Forum (WEF) Stakeholder Capitalism indicators were utilized when generating the content of this Report.

The content of the Report covers all of Anadolu Sigorta 's activities from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022.

We collated our 2022 Integrated Sustainability Report under three main headings: Operational Sustainability, Climate Action, and Human and Society.

We have summarized the studies we conducted in 2022 on earthquakes , one of our country's significant risks , in a special section. This section includes the studies we conducted to strengthen our operation against the risk of earthquake and the practices we implemented to manage our customers' earthquake risk.