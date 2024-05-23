The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)

Other Accumulated Comprehensive Income (Loss) that will not be

Taxes Relating to Components of Other Comprehensive Income that will be Reclassified to Other Profit or Loss

Other Comprehensive Income that will be Reclassified to Profit or Loss

Taxes Relating to Components of Other Comprehensive Income that will not be Reclassified to Other Profit or Loss

Other Comprehensive Income that will not be Reclassified to Profit or Loss

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

Convenience Translation into English of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Turkish

Anadolu Efes Biracılık ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Şirketi

NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)

NOTE 1. GROUP'S ORGANIZATION AND NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

General

Anadolu Efes Biracılık ve Malt Sanayii A.Ş. (Anadolu Efes, the Company) was established in İstanbul in 1966. Certain shares of Anadolu Efes are listed on the Borsa İstanbul (BIST).

The registered office of the Company is located at the address "Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Balkan Caddesi No:58, Buyaka E Blok, Tepeüstü, Ümraniye - İstanbul".

The Company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures will be referred to as the "Group". The average number of permanent personnel employed in the Group is 18.770 (December 31, 2023 - 19.051).

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and signed by the Chief Financial Officer, Gökçe Yanaşmayan and Finance Director, Kerem İşeri were issued on May 23, 2024. General Assembly and specified regulatory bodies have the right to make amendments to statutory financial statements after issue.

Nature of Activities of the Group

The operations of the Group consist of production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer under a number of trademarks and also production, bottling, distribution and selling of sparkling and still beverages with The Coca- Cola Company (TCCC) trademark.

The Group owns and operates twenty-one breweries; three in Türkiye, eleven in Russia and seven in other countries (December 31, 2023 - twenty-one breweries; three in Türkiye, eleven in Russia and seven in other countries). The Group makes production of malt in two locations in Türkiye and three locations in Russia (December 31, 2023 - production of malt in two locations in Türkiye and three locations in Russia). Entities carrying out the relevant activities will be referred as "Beer Operations".

The Group operates ten facilities in Türkiye, twenty-one facilities in other countries for sparkling and still beverages production and three facilities for fruit processing. (December 31, 2023 - ten facilities in Türkiye, twenty facilities in other countries and three facilities for fruit processing). Entities carrying out the relevant activities will be referred as "Soft Drink Operations".

The Group also has joint control over Syrian Soft Drink Sales & Dist. LLC (SSDSD), which undertakes distribution and sales of sparkling and still beverages in Syria. In addition, the Company participates in Malty Gıda A.Ş., which produces, distributes, and sells healthy snacks in Türkiye and Trendbox Innovative Solutions Inc., which operates in computer programming.

List of Shareholders

As of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the composition of shareholders and their respective percentage of ownership can be summarized as follows:

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Amount (%) Amount (%) AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş. 254.891 43,05 254.891 43,05 AB Inbev Harmony Ltd. 142.105 24,00 142.105 24,00 Publicly traded and other 195.109 32,95 195.109 32,95 592.105 100,00 592.105 100,00

The Company is controlled by AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş., the parent company. AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş. is controlled by AG Sınai Yatırım ve Yönetim A.Ş. and AG Sınai Yatırım ve Yönetim A.Ş. which is ultimately managed by the Süleyman Kamil Yazıcı Family and the Özilhan Family in accordance with equal representation and equal management principle and manages AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş.'s subsidiaries.

