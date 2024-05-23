CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)
Unaudited
Audited
Notes
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
ASSETS
Cash and Cash Equivalents
5
38.739.941
47.489.109
Financial Investments
6
652.577
432.374
Trade Receivables
26.068.072
17.697.781
- Trade Receivables from Related Parties
24
1.851.852
1.759.821
- Trade Receivables from Third Parties
24.216.220
15.937.960
Other Receivables
9
748.589
529.713
- Other Receivables from Related Parties
24
388.816
275.529
- Other Receivables from Third Parties
359.773
254.184
Derivative Financial Assets
8
197.731
190.669
Inventories
25.758.172
28.625.526
Prepaid Expenses
17
7.356.190
4.937.516
- Prepaid Expenses to Third Parties
7.356.190
4.937.516
Current Tax Assets
1.225.382
1.279.665
Other Current Assets
18
3.579.615
2.522.683
- Other Current Assets from Related Parties
300.003
-
- Other Current Assets from Third Parties
3.279.612
2.522.683
Current Assets
104.326.269
103.705.036
Financial Investments
12.520
12.520
Trade Receivables
1.272
1.495
- Trade Receivables from Third Parties
1.272
1.495
Other Receivables
9
194.981
458.302
- Other Receivables from Related Parties
24
23.055
38.286
- Other Receivables from Third Parties
171.926
420.016
Derivative Financial Assets
8
44.445
38.474
Assets Due to Investments Accounted for Using Equity
10
15.880
564
Method
67.675.928
Property, Plant and Equipment
12
66.294.244
Right-of-Use Assets
11
2.569.138
2.349.539
Intangible Assets
118.435.659
122.008.148
- Goodwill
14
13.852.462
14.475.333
- Other Intangible Assets
13
104.583.197
107.532.815
Prepaid Expenses
17
2.794.398
3.299.987
Deferred Tax Asset
22
8.203.289
6.990.102
Other Non-Current Assets
18
1.625
20.871
Non-Current Assets
199.949.135
201.474.246
TOTAL ASSETS
304.275.404
305.179.282
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)
Unaudited
Audited
Notes
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
LIABILITIES
Current Borrowings
16.338.643
12.752.430
- Current Borrowings from Third Parties
16.338.643
12.752.430
-
Banks Loans
7a
15.300.314
11.282.401
-
Lease Liabilities
7b
64
-
-
Issued Debt Instruments
7a
1.038.265
1.470.029
Current Portion of Non-Current Borrowings
11.911.954
13.468.831
- Current Portion of Non-Current Borrowings from Third Parties
11.911.954
13.468.831
-
Banks Loans
7a
2.385.048
1.667.801
-
Lease Liabilities
7b
648.539
736.606
-
Issued Debt Instruments
7a
8.878.367
11.064.424
Other Current Financial Liabilities
7c
826.957
1.242.728
Trade Payables
37.602.838
38.039.427
- Trade Payables to Related Parties
24
1.718.119
1.425.946
- Trade Payables to Third Parties
35.884.719
36.613.481
Employee Benefit Obligations
1.341.963
1.025.293
Other Payables
9
23.264.476
19.647.196
- Other Payables to Related Parties
24
3.499.890
3.671.968
- Other Payables to Third Parties
19.764.586
15.975.228
Derivative Financial Liabilities
8
281.902
321.567
Deferred Income
17
310.404
892.028
Current Tax Liabilities
1.381.191
680.338
Current Provisions
2.065.645
2.056.838
- Current Provisions for Employee Benefits
879.886
995.314
- Other Current Provisions
1.185.759
1.061.524
Other Current Liabilities
18
141.742
195.570
Current Liabilities
95.467.715
90.322.246
Non-CurrentLong-Term Borrowings
39.391.625
41.744.939
- Non-current Borrowings from Third Parties
39.391.625
41.744.939
-
Banks Loans
7a
3.950.078
2.270.140
-
Lease Liabilities
7b
1.336.328
1.227.254
-
Issued Debt Instruments
7a
34.105.219
38.247.545
Other Non-Current Financial Liabilities
7c
-
98.269
Trade Payables
2.102
2.452
- Trade Payables to Third Parties
2.102
2.452
Employee Benefit Obligations
66.373
97.234
Other Payables
9
13.660
12.421
- Other Payables to Third Parties
13.660
12.421
Derivative Financial Liabilities
8
5.946
3.412
Deferred Income
17
37.180
51.212
Non-Current Provision
1.082.075
1.142.955
- Non-Current Provision for Employee Benefits
1.082.075
1.142.955
Deferred Tax Liabilities
22
21.597.409
22.260.891
Other Non-Current Liabilities
18
827
550
Non-Current Liabilities
62.197.197
65.414.335
Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent
72.837.901
74.282.697
Issued Capital
1
592.105
592.105
Inflation Adjustment on Capital
15
9.355.195
9.355.195
Share Premium (Discount)
15
1.657.675
1.657.675
Other Accumulated Comprehensive Income (Loss) that will not be
(240.924)
(243.420)
Reclassified in Profit or Loss
(240.924)
(243.420)
- Revaluation and Remeasurement Gain/Loss
Other Accumulated Comprehensive Income (Loss) that will be
(12.879.093)
(8.291.265)
Reclassified in Profit or Loss
24.812.296
27.642.040
- Currency Translation Differences
- Gains (Losses) on Hedge
(37.691.389)
(35.933.305)
Restricted Reserves Appropriated from Profits
15
4.164.777
4.164.777
Prior Years' Profits or Losses
67.047.630
41.585.188
Current Period Net Profit or Losses
3.140.536
25.462.442
Non-Controlling Interests
73.772.591
75.160.004
Total Equity
146.610.492
149.442.701
TOTAL LIABILITIES
304.275.404
305.179.282
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)
Unaudited
Notes
January 1 - March 31
January 1 - March 31
2024
2023
Revenue
4
43.561.632
41.432.663
Cost of Sales (-)
(27.961.340)
(27.342.585)
GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)
15.600.292
14.090.078
General Administrative Expenses (-)
(3.721.580)
(3.126.133)
Sales, Distribution and Marketing Expenses (-)
(8.952.940)
(7.711.260)
Other Income from Operating Activities
19
1.217.578
1.022.276
Other Expenses from Operating Activities (-)
19
(1.429.182)
(1.187.730)
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATING
4
2.714.168
3.087.231
ACTIVITIES
Investment Activity Income
20
51.775
56.764
Investment Activity Expenses (-)
20
(29.945)
(24.536)
Share of Loss from Investments Accounted for
10
(11.075)
(95.609)
Using Equity Method
PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCING
4
2.724.923
3.023.850
INCOME (EXPENSE)
Finance Income
21
3.354.701
3.266.311
Finance Expenses (-)
21
(4.008.001)
(4.191.723)
Monetary Gain / (Loss)
4.059.905
4.866.346
PROFIT (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING
4
6.131.528
6.964.784
OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX
Tax (Expense) Income, Continuing Operations
4
(986.746)
(1.778.142)
- Current Period Tax Expense (-)
(1.947.940)
(1.823.711)
- Deferred Tax Income (Expense)
961.194
45.569
PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM
5.144.782
5.186.642
CONTINUING OPERATIONS
PROFIT/(LOSS)
5.144.782
5.186.642
Profit/(Loss) Attributable to
5.144.782
5.186.642
- Non-Controlling Interest
2.004.246
2.161.575
- Owners of Parent
3.140.536
3.025.067
Earnings / (Loss) Per Share (Full TRL)
23
5,3040
5,1090
Earnings / (Loss) Per Share
From Continuing Operations (Full
23
5,3040
5,1090
TRL)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)
Unaudited
January 1-
January 1-
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
PROFIT/(LOSS)
5.144.782
5.186.642
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Other Comprehensive Income that will not be Reclassified to Profit or Loss
Gains (Losses) on Remeasurements Defined Benefit Plans
Taxes Relating to Components of Other Comprehensive Income that will not be Reclassified to Other Profit or Loss
- Deferred Tax Income (Expense)
Other Comprehensive Income that will be Reclassified to Profit or Loss
Currency Translation Differences
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Related with Cash Flow Hedge
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Related with Hedges of Net Investment in Foreign Operations (Note 25)
Taxes Relating to Components of Other Comprehensive Income that will be Reclassified to Other Profit or Loss
4.967-
6.623-
(1.656)-
(1.656)-
(7.980.879) (16.680.315)
(5.501.009) (16.819.289)
68.976 1.100.210
(3.382.796) (990.031)
833.95028.795
- Deferred Tax Income (Expense)
833.950
28.795
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(7.975.912)
(16.680.315)
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(2.831.130)
(11.493.673)
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to
- Non-Controlling Interest
(1.386.334)
(5.789.309)
- Owners of Parent
(1.444.796)
(5.704.364)
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)
Previous Period
January 1- March 31, 2023)
(
Other Accumulated
Other Accumulated
Comprehensive Income
Comprehensive Income that
that will not be reclassified
will be reclassified in Profit or
Retained Earnings
in Profit or Loss
Loss
Restricted
Equity
Current
Inflation
Share
Revaluation and
Currency
Gains
Reserves
Period Net
Attributable to
Issued
Adjustment on
Premium/
Remeasurement Gain/
Translation
(Losses) on
Appropriated
Prior Years'
Profit or
Equity Holders
Non-Controlling
Capital
Capital
(Discount)
(Loss) (*)
Differences
Hedge
from Profits
Profits or (Losses)
(Loss)
of the Parent
Interests
Total Equity
Beginning Balances
592.105
9.355.195
1.657.675
(266.362)
36.580.499
(25.810.912)
4.080.388
30.363.433
17.701.621
74.253.642
80.766.237
155.019.879
Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
17.701.621
(17.701.621)
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
-
-
-
-
(8.684.544)
(44.887)
-
-
3.025.067
(5.704.364)
(5.789.309)
(11.493.673)
Profit (Loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.025.067
3.025.067
2.161.575
5.186.642
Other Comprehensive Income(Loss)
-
-
-
-
(8.684.544)
(44.887)
-
-
-
(8.729.431)
(7.950.884)
(16.680.315)
Ending Balances
592.105
9.355.195
1.657.675
(266.362)
27.895.955
(25.855.799)
4.080.388
48.065.054
3.025.067
68.549.278
74.976.928
143.526.206
Current Period
(January 1- March 31, 2024)
Beginning Balances
592.105
9.355.195
1.657.675
(243.420)
27.642.040
(35.933.305)
4.164.777
41.585.188
25.462.442
74.282.697
75.160.004
149.442.701
Transfers
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
25.462.442
(25.462.442)
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)
-
-
-
2.496
(2.829.744)
(1.758.084)
-
-
3.140.536
(1.444.796)
(1.386.334)
(2.831.130)
Profit (Loss)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
3.140.536
3.140.536
2.004.246
5.144.782
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
-
-
-
2.496
(2.829.744)
(1.758.084)
-
-
-
(4.585.332)
(3.390.580)
(7.975.912)
Dividends
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1.079)
(1.079)
Ending Balances
592.105
9.355.195
1.657.675
(240.924)
24.812.296
(37.691.389)
4.164.777
67.047.630
3.140.536
72.837.901
73.772.591
146.610.492
(*) Gains (Losses) on Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans.
INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)
Unaudited
Notes
January 1-
January 1-
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(3.596.251)
(1.592.167)
Profit/ (Loss) from Continuing Operation for the Period
5.144.782
5.186.642
Adjustments to Reconcile Profit (Loss)
(183.885)
(94.149)
Adjustments for Depreciation and Amortization Expense
4
2.415.498
2.434.084
Adjustments for Impairment Loss (Reversal)
27
64.117
41.499
Adjustments for Provisions
447.267
214.423
- Adjustments for Provision/(Reversal) for Employee Benefits
27
316.114
226.344
- Adjustments for Other Provisions/(Reversals)
131.153
(11.921)
Adjustments for Interest (Income) Expenses
27
1.949.215
1.143.410
Adjustments for Foreign Exchange Losses (Gains)
(1.324.950)
405.362
Adjustments for Fair Value (Gains) Losses
27
(66.695)
(127.448)
Adjustments for Undistributed Profits of Investments Accounted for Using Equity
10
11.075
95.609
Method
986.746
Adjustments for Tax (Income) Expenses
1.778.142
Adjustments for Losses (Gains) on Disposal of Non-Current Assets
20
(22.857)
(47.163)
Other Adjustments to Reconcile Profit (loss)
2.776
(9.057)
Adjustments for Monetary (Gain) Loss
(4.646.077)
(6.023.010)
Change in Working Capital
(6.931.721)
(5.117.136)
Adjustments for Decrease (Increase) in Accounts Receivables
(8.464.274)
(6.214.874)
Adjustments for Decrease (Increase) in Other Receivables Related with Operations
(2.933.488)
(1.661.398)
Adjustments for Decrease (Increase) in Inventories
3.930.997
814.003
Adjustments for Increase (Decrease) in Trade Accounts Payable
(1.937.687)
1.540.769
Adjustments for Increase (Decrease) in Other Operating Payables
2.472.731
404.364
Cash Flows from (used in) Operations
(1.970.824)
(24.643)
Payments Related with Provisions for Employee Benefits
(129.053)
(188.359)
Income Taxes (Paid) Return
(1.496.371)
(1.254.974)
Other Provisions (Paid)
(3)
(124.191)
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(3.283.122)
(4.073.056)
Cash Outflows Arising from Purchase of Shares or Capital Increase of
10
(16.616)
-
Associates and/or Joint Ventures
666.949
Proceeds from Sales of Property, Plant, Equipment
143.398
Cash Outflows Arising from Purchase of Property, Plant, Equipment and Intangible
12,13
(3.119.043)
(3.349.050)
Assets
(814.412)
Cash (Outflows)/Inflows Related to Purchases for Obtaining Control of Subsidiaries
27
-
Advances and Funds Given to Related Parties
-
(867.404)
CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
(900.059)
1.902.840
Proceeds from Borrowings
7a
13.573.479
9.180.799
Repayments of Borrowings
7a
(11.391.132)
(6.025.307)
Payments of Lease Liabilities
7b
(261.706)
(158.788)
Cash Inflows from Settlement of Derivative Instruments (Trading)
-
56.402
Cash Outflows from Settlement of Derivative Instruments (Trading)
(23.938)
-
Dividend Paid
(1.079)
-
Interest Paid
7a
(2.989.118)
(1.509.963)
Interest Received
577.351
312.958
Other Inflows (Outflows) of Cash
27
(383.916)
46.739
NET (DECREASE) / INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(7.779.432)
(3.762.383)
BEFORE CURRENCY TRANSLATION DIFFERENCES
Effect of Currency Translation Differences on Cash and Cash Equivalents
(255.697)
(1.858.902)
MONETARY LOSS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(692.048)
(675.545)
NET (DECREASE) / INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(8.727.177)
(6.296.830)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD
5
47.399.692
45.157.780
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD
5
38.672.515
38.860.950
NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)
NOTE 1. GROUP'S ORGANIZATION AND NATURE OF ACTIVITIES
General
Anadolu Efes Biracılık ve Malt Sanayii A.Ş. (Anadolu Efes, the Company) was established in İstanbul in 1966. Certain shares of Anadolu Efes are listed on the Borsa İstanbul (BIST).
The registered office of the Company is located at the address "Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Balkan Caddesi No:58, Buyaka E Blok, Tepeüstü, Ümraniye - İstanbul".
The Company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures will be referred to as the "Group". The average number of permanent personnel employed in the Group is 18.770 (December 31, 2023 - 19.051).
The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and signed by the Chief Financial Officer, Gökçe Yanaşmayan and Finance Director, Kerem İşeri were issued on May 23, 2024. General Assembly and specified regulatory bodies have the right to make amendments to statutory financial statements after issue.
Nature of Activities of the Group
The operations of the Group consist of production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer under a number of trademarks and also production, bottling, distribution and selling of sparkling and still beverages with The Coca- Cola Company (TCCC) trademark.
The Group owns and operates twenty-one breweries; three in Türkiye, eleven in Russia and seven in other countries (December 31, 2023 - twenty-one breweries; three in Türkiye, eleven in Russia and seven in other countries). The Group makes production of malt in two locations in Türkiye and three locations in Russia (December 31, 2023 - production of malt in two locations in Türkiye and three locations in Russia). Entities carrying out the relevant activities will be referred as "Beer Operations".
The Group operates ten facilities in Türkiye, twenty-one facilities in other countries for sparkling and still beverages production and three facilities for fruit processing. (December 31, 2023 - ten facilities in Türkiye, twenty facilities in other countries and three facilities for fruit processing). Entities carrying out the relevant activities will be referred as "Soft Drink Operations".
The Group also has joint control over Syrian Soft Drink Sales & Dist. LLC (SSDSD), which undertakes distribution and sales of sparkling and still beverages in Syria. In addition, the Company participates in Malty Gıda A.Ş., which produces, distributes, and sells healthy snacks in Türkiye and Trendbox Innovative Solutions Inc., which operates in computer programming.
List of Shareholders
As of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the composition of shareholders and their respective percentage of ownership can be summarized as follows:
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Amount
(%)
Amount
(%)
AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş.
254.891
43,05
254.891
43,05
AB Inbev Harmony Ltd.
142.105
24,00
142.105
24,00
Publicly traded and other
195.109
32,95
195.109
32,95
592.105
100,00
592.105
100,00
The Company is controlled by AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş., the parent company. AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş. is controlled by AG Sınai Yatırım ve Yönetim A.Ş. and AG Sınai Yatırım ve Yönetim A.Ş. which is ultimately managed by the Süleyman Kamil Yazıcı Family and the Özilhan Family in accordance with equal representation and equal management principle and manages AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş.'s subsidiaries.
7
NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)
NOTE 1. GROUP'S ORGANIZATION AND NATURE OF ACTIVITIES (continued) List of Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, and Associates
The subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates included in the consolidation and their effective shareholding rates at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are as follows:
Effective Shareholding
Country
Principal Activity
Segment
And Voting Rights %
March 31,
December
2024
31, 2023
Subsidiaries:
Efes Breweries International B.V. (EBI)
JSC FE Efes Kazakhstan Brewery (Efes Kazakhstan) International Beers Trading LLP (IBT)
Efes Vitanta Moldova Brewery S.A. (Efes Moldova) JSC Lomisi (Efes Georgia)
PJSC Efes Ukraine (Efes Ukraine)
Efes Trade BY FLLC (Efes Belarus)
Efes Holland Technical Management Consultancy B.V. (EHTMC)
AB InBev Efes B.V. (AB InBev Efes) JSC AB Inbev Efes (1)
PJSC AB Inbev Efes Ukraine (1) LLC Vostok Solod (2)
LLC Bosteels Trade (2) LLC Inbev Trade (2)
Euro-Asien Brauerein Holding GmbH (Euro-Asien)(1) (5) Bevmar GmbH (Bevmar) (1) (5)
Efes Pazarlama ve Dağıtım Ticaret A.Ş. (Ef-Pa)(3)
Cypex Co. Ltd. (Cypex)
Efes Deutschland GmbH (Efes Germany) Blue Hub Ventures B.V. (Blue Hub) Efes Brewery S.R.L. (Efes Romania)
Coca-Cola İçecek A.Ş. (CCİ) (4) Coca-Cola Satış ve Dağıtım A.Ş. (CCSD)
J.V. Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers LLP (Almaty CC)
Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC (Azerbaijan CC) Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers CJSC (Bishkek CC) CCI International Holland B.V. (CCI Holland)
The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Jordan Ltd. (Jordan CC)
Turkmenistan Coca-Cola Bottlers Ltd. (Turkmenistan CC) (6)
Sardkar for Beverage Industry Ltd. (SBIL) Waha Beverages B.V.
Coca-Cola Beverages Tajikistan LLC (Coca Cola Tacikistan)
Al Waha for Soft Drinks, Juices, Mineral Water, Plastics, and Plastic Caps Production LLC (Al Waha)
Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Ltd (CCBPL) Coca-Cola Bottlers Uzbekistan Ltd. (CCBU) CCI Samarkand Limited LLC (Samarkand)
CCI Namangan Limited LLC (Namangan)
Anadolu Etap Penkon Gıda ve İçecek Ürünleri San. ve Tic. A.Ş. (Anadolu Etap İçecek)
Anadolu Etap Dış Ticaret Anonim Şirketi
CCI Bangladesh Limited (CCBB) (Note 3) Anadolu Etap Penkon Gıda ve Tarım Ürünleri San.
ve Tic. A.Ş. (Anadolu Etap)
The Netherlands
Managing foreign investments in breweries
Beer Group
Kazakhstan
Production and marketing of beer
Beer Group
Kazakhstan
Marketing of beer
Beer Group
Moldova
Production and marketing of beer and low alcoholic drinks
Beer Group
Georgia
Production and sales of beer and carbonated soft drinks
Beer Group
Ukraine
Production and marketing of beer
Beer Group
Belarus
Marketing and distribution of beer
Beer Group
The Netherlands
Leasing of intellectual property and similar products
Beer Group
The Netherlands
Investment company
Beer Group
Russia
Production and marketing of beer
Beer Group
Ukraine
Production and marketing of beer
Beer Group
Russia
Production of malt
Beer Group
Russia
Selling and distribution of beer
Beer Group
Russia
Production of malt
Beer Group
Germany
Investment company
Beer Group
Germany
Investment company
Beer Group
Türkiye
Marketing and distribution company of the Group in
Beer Group
Türkiye
Northern Cyprus Marketing and distribution of beer
Beer Group
Germany
Marketing and distribution of beer
Beer Group
The Netherlands
Investment company
Beer Group
Romania
Marketing and distribution of beer
Beer Group
Türkiye
Production and sales of fruit juice concentrates and sales of
Soft Drinks
purees and fresh fruit sales
Türkiye
Production of Coca-Cola products
Soft Drinks
Kazakhstan
Distribution and selling of Coca-Cola, Doğadan and
Soft Drinks
Mahmudiye products
Azerbaijan
Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products
Soft Drinks
Krygyzstan
Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products
Soft Drinks
The Netherlands
Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products
Soft Drinks
Jordan
Investment company of CCİ
Soft Drinks
Turkmenistan
Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products
Soft Drinks
Iraq
Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products
Soft Drinks
The Netherlands
Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products
Soft Drinks
Tajikistan
Investment company of CCİ
Soft Drinks
Iraq
Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products
Soft Drinks
Pakistan
Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products
Soft Drinks
Uzbekistan
Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products
Soft Drinks
Uzbekistan
Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products
Soft Drinks
Uzbekistan
Production and sales of fruit juice concentrates and sales of
Soft Drinks
purees and fresh fruit sales
Türkiye
Production and sales of purees and fresh fruit sales
Soft Drinks
Türkiye
Production and sales of purees and fresh fruit sales
Soft Drinks
Bangladesh
Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products
Soft Drinks
Türkiye
Production and sales of purees and fresh fruit sales
Other
100,00 100,00
100,00 100,00
100,00 100,00
96,87 96,87
100,00 100,00
99,94 99,94
100,00 100,00
100,00 100,00
50,00 50,00
50,00 50,00
49,36 49,36
50,00 50,00
50,00 50,00
50,00 50,00
50,00 50,00
50,00 50,00
100,00 100,00
99,99 99,99
100,00 100,00
100,00 100,00
100,00 100,00
50,26 50,26
50,25 50,25
50,26 50,26
50,19 50,19
50,26 50,26
50,26 50,26
50,26 50,26
29,90 29,90
50,26 50,26
50,26 50,26
50,26 50,26
50,26 50,26
49,92 49,92
50,26 50,26
50,26 50,26
50,26 50,26
55,92 55,92
55,92 55,92
50,26-
78,58 78,58
Joint Ventures:
Syrian Soft Drink Sales & Dist. LLC (SSDSD) Syria Distribution and sales of Coca-Cola productsSoft Drinks25,13 25,13
Associates:
Malty Gıda A.Ş. (Malty)
Türkiye
Production, distribution and sales of healthy snack
Beer Group
25,00
25,00
Trendbox Innovative Solutions A.Ş. (Trendbox) (7)
Türkiye
Computer programming
Beer Group
20,00
-
- Subsidiaries that AB Inbev Efes B.V. directly participates.
- Subsidiaries of JSC AB Inbev Efes.
- The Company's beer operations in Türkiye form the Türkiye Beer Operations together with Ef-Pa.
- Shares of CCİ are currently traded on BIST.
- Liquidation process of Euro-Asien and Bevmar initiated with the BOD decision of AB Inbev Efes B.V. dated December 22, 2021.
- Turkmenistan CC is controlled by CCI and is fully consolidated in accordance with TFRS as the Company has control over CCI
- Blue Hub has acquired a 20,00% stake in Trendbox Innovative Solutions Inc. by participating the capital increase as of January 15, 2024.
8
