CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH

ANADOLU EFES BİRACILIK VE

MALT SANAYİİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2024

Convenience Translation into English of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements Originally Issued in Turkish

Anadolu Efes Biracılık ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Şirketi

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AS OF MARCH 31, 2024

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Notes to Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 1

Group's Organization and Nature of Activities

Note 2

Basis of Presentation of Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements

Note 3

Business Combinations

Note 4

Segment Reporting

Note 5

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Note 6

Financial Investments

Note 7

Short- and Long-Term Borrowings

Note 8

Derivative Instruments

Note 9

Other Receivables and Payables

Note 10

Investments Accounted for Using Equity Method

Note 11

Right-of-Use Assets

Note 12

Property, Plant and Equipment

Note 13

Other Intangible Assets

Note 14

Goodwill

Note 15

Capital Reserves and Other Equity Items

Note 16

Commitments and Contingencies

Note 17

Prepaid Expenses and Deferred Income

Note 18

Other Assets and Liabilities

Note 19

Other Operating Income / Expenses

Note 20

Income / Expense from Investing Activities

Note 21

Finance Income / Expenses

Note 22

Tax Assets and Liabilities

Note 23

Earnings per Share

Note 24

Related Party Balances and Transactions

Note 25

Financial Instruments and Financial Risk Management

Note 26

Financial Instruments (Fair Value and Hedge Accounting Disclosures)

Note 27

Explanatory Information on Statement of Cash Flows

Note 28

Events After Reporting Period

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)

Unaudited

Audited

Notes

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

ASSETS

Cash and Cash Equivalents

5

38.739.941

47.489.109

Financial Investments

6

652.577

432.374

Trade Receivables

26.068.072

17.697.781

- Trade Receivables from Related Parties

24

1.851.852

1.759.821

- Trade Receivables from Third Parties

24.216.220

15.937.960

Other Receivables

9

748.589

529.713

- Other Receivables from Related Parties

24

388.816

275.529

- Other Receivables from Third Parties

359.773

254.184

Derivative Financial Assets

8

197.731

190.669

Inventories

25.758.172

28.625.526

Prepaid Expenses

17

7.356.190

4.937.516

- Prepaid Expenses to Third Parties

7.356.190

4.937.516

Current Tax Assets

1.225.382

1.279.665

Other Current Assets

18

3.579.615

2.522.683

- Other Current Assets from Related Parties

300.003

-

- Other Current Assets from Third Parties

3.279.612

2.522.683

Current Assets

104.326.269

103.705.036

Financial Investments

12.520

12.520

Trade Receivables

1.272

1.495

- Trade Receivables from Third Parties

1.272

1.495

Other Receivables

9

194.981

458.302

- Other Receivables from Related Parties

24

23.055

38.286

- Other Receivables from Third Parties

171.926

420.016

Derivative Financial Assets

8

44.445

38.474

Assets Due to Investments Accounted for Using Equity

10

15.880

564

Method

67.675.928

Property, Plant and Equipment

12

66.294.244

Right-of-Use Assets

11

2.569.138

2.349.539

Intangible Assets

118.435.659

122.008.148

- Goodwill

14

13.852.462

14.475.333

- Other Intangible Assets

13

104.583.197

107.532.815

Prepaid Expenses

17

2.794.398

3.299.987

Deferred Tax Asset

22

8.203.289

6.990.102

Other Non-Current Assets

18

1.625

20.871

Non-Current Assets

199.949.135

201.474.246

TOTAL ASSETS

304.275.404

305.179.282

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)

Unaudited

Audited

Notes

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

LIABILITIES

Current Borrowings

16.338.643

12.752.430

- Current Borrowings from Third Parties

16.338.643

12.752.430

-

Banks Loans

7a

15.300.314

11.282.401

-

Lease Liabilities

7b

64

-

-

Issued Debt Instruments

7a

1.038.265

1.470.029

Current Portion of Non-Current Borrowings

11.911.954

13.468.831

- Current Portion of Non-Current Borrowings from Third Parties

11.911.954

13.468.831

-

Banks Loans

7a

2.385.048

1.667.801

-

Lease Liabilities

7b

648.539

736.606

-

Issued Debt Instruments

7a

8.878.367

11.064.424

Other Current Financial Liabilities

7c

826.957

1.242.728

Trade Payables

37.602.838

38.039.427

- Trade Payables to Related Parties

24

1.718.119

1.425.946

- Trade Payables to Third Parties

35.884.719

36.613.481

Employee Benefit Obligations

1.341.963

1.025.293

Other Payables

9

23.264.476

19.647.196

- Other Payables to Related Parties

24

3.499.890

3.671.968

- Other Payables to Third Parties

19.764.586

15.975.228

Derivative Financial Liabilities

8

281.902

321.567

Deferred Income

17

310.404

892.028

Current Tax Liabilities

1.381.191

680.338

Current Provisions

2.065.645

2.056.838

- Current Provisions for Employee Benefits

879.886

995.314

- Other Current Provisions

1.185.759

1.061.524

Other Current Liabilities

18

141.742

195.570

Current Liabilities

95.467.715

90.322.246

Non-CurrentLong-Term Borrowings

39.391.625

41.744.939

- Non-current Borrowings from Third Parties

39.391.625

41.744.939

-

Banks Loans

7a

3.950.078

2.270.140

-

Lease Liabilities

7b

1.336.328

1.227.254

-

Issued Debt Instruments

7a

34.105.219

38.247.545

Other Non-Current Financial Liabilities

7c

-

98.269

Trade Payables

2.102

2.452

- Trade Payables to Third Parties

2.102

2.452

Employee Benefit Obligations

66.373

97.234

Other Payables

9

13.660

12.421

- Other Payables to Third Parties

13.660

12.421

Derivative Financial Liabilities

8

5.946

3.412

Deferred Income

17

37.180

51.212

Non-Current Provision

1.082.075

1.142.955

- Non-Current Provision for Employee Benefits

1.082.075

1.142.955

Deferred Tax Liabilities

22

21.597.409

22.260.891

Other Non-Current Liabilities

18

827

550

Non-Current Liabilities

62.197.197

65.414.335

Equity Attributable to Equity Holders of the Parent

72.837.901

74.282.697

Issued Capital

1

592.105

592.105

Inflation Adjustment on Capital

15

9.355.195

9.355.195

Share Premium (Discount)

15

1.657.675

1.657.675

Other Accumulated Comprehensive Income (Loss) that will not be

(240.924)

(243.420)

Reclassified in Profit or Loss

(240.924)

(243.420)

- Revaluation and Remeasurement Gain/Loss

Other Accumulated Comprehensive Income (Loss) that will be

(12.879.093)

(8.291.265)

Reclassified in Profit or Loss

24.812.296

27.642.040

- Currency Translation Differences

- Gains (Losses) on Hedge

(37.691.389)

(35.933.305)

Restricted Reserves Appropriated from Profits

15

4.164.777

4.164.777

Prior Years' Profits or Losses

67.047.630

41.585.188

Current Period Net Profit or Losses

3.140.536

25.462.442

Non-Controlling Interests

73.772.591

75.160.004

Total Equity

146.610.492

149.442.701

TOTAL LIABILITIES

304.275.404

305.179.282

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)

Unaudited

Notes

January 1 - March 31

January 1 - March 31

2024

2023

Revenue

4

43.561.632

41.432.663

Cost of Sales (-)

(27.961.340)

(27.342.585)

GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)

15.600.292

14.090.078

General Administrative Expenses (-)

(3.721.580)

(3.126.133)

Sales, Distribution and Marketing Expenses (-)

(8.952.940)

(7.711.260)

Other Income from Operating Activities

19

1.217.578

1.022.276

Other Expenses from Operating Activities (-)

19

(1.429.182)

(1.187.730)

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM OPERATING

4

2.714.168

3.087.231

ACTIVITIES

Investment Activity Income

20

51.775

56.764

Investment Activity Expenses (-)

20

(29.945)

(24.536)

Share of Loss from Investments Accounted for

10

(11.075)

(95.609)

Using Equity Method

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE FINANCING

4

2.724.923

3.023.850

INCOME (EXPENSE)

Finance Income

21

3.354.701

3.266.311

Finance Expenses (-)

21

(4.008.001)

(4.191.723)

Monetary Gain / (Loss)

4.059.905

4.866.346

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM CONTINUING

4

6.131.528

6.964.784

OPERATIONS BEFORE TAX

Tax (Expense) Income, Continuing Operations

4

(986.746)

(1.778.142)

- Current Period Tax Expense (-)

(1.947.940)

(1.823.711)

- Deferred Tax Income (Expense)

961.194

45.569

PROFIT/(LOSS) FROM

5.144.782

5.186.642

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

PROFIT/(LOSS)

5.144.782

5.186.642

Profit/(Loss) Attributable to

5.144.782

5.186.642

- Non-Controlling Interest

2.004.246

2.161.575

- Owners of Parent

3.140.536

3.025.067

Earnings / (Loss) Per Share (Full TRL)

23

5,3040

5,1090

Earnings / (Loss) Per Share

From Continuing Operations (Full

23

5,3040

5,1090

TRL)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)

Unaudited

January 1-

January 1-

March 31,

March 31,

2024

2023

PROFIT/(LOSS)

5.144.782

5.186.642

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Other Comprehensive Income that will not be Reclassified to Profit or Loss

Gains (Losses) on Remeasurements Defined Benefit Plans

Taxes Relating to Components of Other Comprehensive Income that will not be Reclassified to Other Profit or Loss

- Deferred Tax Income (Expense)

Other Comprehensive Income that will be Reclassified to Profit or Loss

Currency Translation Differences

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Related with Cash Flow Hedge

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) Related with Hedges of Net Investment in Foreign Operations (Note 25)

Taxes Relating to Components of Other Comprehensive Income that will be Reclassified to Other Profit or Loss

4.967-

6.623-

(1.656)-

(1.656)-

(7.980.879) (16.680.315)

(5.501.009) (16.819.289)

68.976 1.100.210

(3.382.796) (990.031)

833.95028.795

- Deferred Tax Income (Expense)

833.950

28.795

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(7.975.912)

(16.680.315)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(2.831.130)

(11.493.673)

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss) Attributable to

- Non-Controlling Interest

(1.386.334)

(5.789.309)

- Owners of Parent

(1.444.796)

(5.704.364)

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)

Previous Period

January 1- March 31, 2023)

(

Other Accumulated

Other Accumulated

Comprehensive Income

Comprehensive Income that

that will not be reclassified

will be reclassified in Profit or

Retained Earnings

in Profit or Loss

Loss

Restricted

Equity

Current

Inflation

Share

Revaluation and

Currency

Gains

Reserves

Period Net

Attributable to

Issued

Adjustment on

Premium/

Remeasurement Gain/

Translation

(Losses) on

Appropriated

Prior Years'

Profit or

Equity Holders

Non-Controlling

Capital

Capital

(Discount)

(Loss) (*)

Differences

Hedge

from Profits

Profits or (Losses)

(Loss)

of the Parent

Interests

Total Equity

Beginning Balances

592.105

9.355.195

1.657.675

(266.362)

36.580.499

(25.810.912)

4.080.388

30.363.433

17.701.621

74.253.642

80.766.237

155.019.879

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

17.701.621

(17.701.621)

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

-

-

-

-

(8.684.544)

(44.887)

-

-

3.025.067

(5.704.364)

(5.789.309)

(11.493.673)

Profit (Loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.025.067

3.025.067

2.161.575

5.186.642

Other Comprehensive Income(Loss)

-

-

-

-

(8.684.544)

(44.887)

-

-

-

(8.729.431)

(7.950.884)

(16.680.315)

Ending Balances

592.105

9.355.195

1.657.675

(266.362)

27.895.955

(25.855.799)

4.080.388

48.065.054

3.025.067

68.549.278

74.976.928

143.526.206

Current Period

(January 1- March 31, 2024)

Beginning Balances

592.105

9.355.195

1.657.675

(243.420)

27.642.040

(35.933.305)

4.164.777

41.585.188

25.462.442

74.282.697

75.160.004

149.442.701

Transfers

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

25.462.442

(25.462.442)

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive Income (Loss)

-

-

-

2.496

(2.829.744)

(1.758.084)

-

-

3.140.536

(1.444.796)

(1.386.334)

(2.831.130)

Profit (Loss)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

3.140.536

3.140.536

2.004.246

5.144.782

Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)

-

-

-

2.496

(2.829.744)

(1.758.084)

-

-

-

(4.585.332)

(3.390.580)

(7.975.912)

Dividends

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1.079)

(1.079)

Ending Balances

592.105

9.355.195

1.657.675

(240.924)

24.812.296

(37.691.389)

4.164.777

67.047.630

3.140.536

72.837.901

73.772.591

146.610.492

(*) Gains (Losses) on Remeasurements of Defined Benefit Plans.

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS FOR THE THREE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)

Unaudited

Notes

January 1-

January 1-

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES

(3.596.251)

(1.592.167)

Profit/ (Loss) from Continuing Operation for the Period

5.144.782

5.186.642

Adjustments to Reconcile Profit (Loss)

(183.885)

(94.149)

Adjustments for Depreciation and Amortization Expense

4

2.415.498

2.434.084

Adjustments for Impairment Loss (Reversal)

27

64.117

41.499

Adjustments for Provisions

447.267

214.423

- Adjustments for Provision/(Reversal) for Employee Benefits

27

316.114

226.344

- Adjustments for Other Provisions/(Reversals)

131.153

(11.921)

Adjustments for Interest (Income) Expenses

27

1.949.215

1.143.410

Adjustments for Foreign Exchange Losses (Gains)

(1.324.950)

405.362

Adjustments for Fair Value (Gains) Losses

27

(66.695)

(127.448)

Adjustments for Undistributed Profits of Investments Accounted for Using Equity

10

11.075

95.609

Method

986.746

Adjustments for Tax (Income) Expenses

1.778.142

Adjustments for Losses (Gains) on Disposal of Non-Current Assets

20

(22.857)

(47.163)

Other Adjustments to Reconcile Profit (loss)

2.776

(9.057)

Adjustments for Monetary (Gain) Loss

(4.646.077)

(6.023.010)

Change in Working Capital

(6.931.721)

(5.117.136)

Adjustments for Decrease (Increase) in Accounts Receivables

(8.464.274)

(6.214.874)

Adjustments for Decrease (Increase) in Other Receivables Related with Operations

(2.933.488)

(1.661.398)

Adjustments for Decrease (Increase) in Inventories

3.930.997

814.003

Adjustments for Increase (Decrease) in Trade Accounts Payable

(1.937.687)

1.540.769

Adjustments for Increase (Decrease) in Other Operating Payables

2.472.731

404.364

Cash Flows from (used in) Operations

(1.970.824)

(24.643)

Payments Related with Provisions for Employee Benefits

(129.053)

(188.359)

Income Taxes (Paid) Return

(1.496.371)

(1.254.974)

Other Provisions (Paid)

(3)

(124.191)

CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(3.283.122)

(4.073.056)

Cash Outflows Arising from Purchase of Shares or Capital Increase of

10

(16.616)

-

Associates and/or Joint Ventures

666.949

Proceeds from Sales of Property, Plant, Equipment

143.398

Cash Outflows Arising from Purchase of Property, Plant, Equipment and Intangible

12,13

(3.119.043)

(3.349.050)

Assets

(814.412)

Cash (Outflows)/Inflows Related to Purchases for Obtaining Control of Subsidiaries

27

-

Advances and Funds Given to Related Parties

-

(867.404)

CASH FLOWS FROM (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(900.059)

1.902.840

Proceeds from Borrowings

7a

13.573.479

9.180.799

Repayments of Borrowings

7a

(11.391.132)

(6.025.307)

Payments of Lease Liabilities

7b

(261.706)

(158.788)

Cash Inflows from Settlement of Derivative Instruments (Trading)

-

56.402

Cash Outflows from Settlement of Derivative Instruments (Trading)

(23.938)

-

Dividend Paid

(1.079)

-

Interest Paid

7a

(2.989.118)

(1.509.963)

Interest Received

577.351

312.958

Other Inflows (Outflows) of Cash

27

(383.916)

46.739

NET (DECREASE) / INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(7.779.432)

(3.762.383)

BEFORE CURRENCY TRANSLATION DIFFERENCES

Effect of Currency Translation Differences on Cash and Cash Equivalents

(255.697)

(1.858.902)

MONETARY LOSS ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(692.048)

(675.545)

NET (DECREASE) / INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(8.727.177)

(6.296.830)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

5

47.399.692

45.157.780

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

5

38.672.515

38.860.950

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these interim condensed consolidated financial statements.

NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)

NOTE 1. GROUP'S ORGANIZATION AND NATURE OF ACTIVITIES

General

Anadolu Efes Biracılık ve Malt Sanayii A.Ş. (Anadolu Efes, the Company) was established in İstanbul in 1966. Certain shares of Anadolu Efes are listed on the Borsa İstanbul (BIST).

The registered office of the Company is located at the address "Fatih Sultan Mehmet Mahallesi, Balkan Caddesi No:58, Buyaka E Blok, Tepeüstü, Ümraniye - İstanbul".

The Company, its subsidiaries and joint ventures will be referred to as the "Group". The average number of permanent personnel employed in the Group is 18.770 (December 31, 2023 - 19.051).

The interim condensed consolidated financial statements of the Group approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and signed by the Chief Financial Officer, Gökçe Yanaşmayan and Finance Director, Kerem İşeri were issued on May 23, 2024. General Assembly and specified regulatory bodies have the right to make amendments to statutory financial statements after issue.

Nature of Activities of the Group

The operations of the Group consist of production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer under a number of trademarks and also production, bottling, distribution and selling of sparkling and still beverages with The Coca- Cola Company (TCCC) trademark.

The Group owns and operates twenty-one breweries; three in Türkiye, eleven in Russia and seven in other countries (December 31, 2023 - twenty-one breweries; three in Türkiye, eleven in Russia and seven in other countries). The Group makes production of malt in two locations in Türkiye and three locations in Russia (December 31, 2023 - production of malt in two locations in Türkiye and three locations in Russia). Entities carrying out the relevant activities will be referred as "Beer Operations".

The Group operates ten facilities in Türkiye, twenty-one facilities in other countries for sparkling and still beverages production and three facilities for fruit processing. (December 31, 2023 - ten facilities in Türkiye, twenty facilities in other countries and three facilities for fruit processing). Entities carrying out the relevant activities will be referred as "Soft Drink Operations".

The Group also has joint control over Syrian Soft Drink Sales & Dist. LLC (SSDSD), which undertakes distribution and sales of sparkling and still beverages in Syria. In addition, the Company participates in Malty Gıda A.Ş., which produces, distributes, and sells healthy snacks in Türkiye and Trendbox Innovative Solutions Inc., which operates in computer programming.

List of Shareholders

As of March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023, the composition of shareholders and their respective percentage of ownership can be summarized as follows:

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Amount

(%)

Amount

(%)

AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş.

254.891

43,05

254.891

43,05

AB Inbev Harmony Ltd.

142.105

24,00

142.105

24,00

Publicly traded and other

195.109

32,95

195.109

32,95

592.105

100,00

592.105

100,00

The Company is controlled by AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş., the parent company. AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş. is controlled by AG Sınai Yatırım ve Yönetim A.Ş. and AG Sınai Yatırım ve Yönetim A.Ş. which is ultimately managed by the Süleyman Kamil Yazıcı Family and the Özilhan Family in accordance with equal representation and equal management principle and manages AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş.'s subsidiaries.

NOTES TO INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS AT MARCH 31, 2024

(Amounts expressed in thousands of Turkish Lira ("TRL") in terms of the purchasing power of the TRL at March 31, 2024 unless otherwise indicated)

NOTE 1. GROUP'S ORGANIZATION AND NATURE OF ACTIVITIES (continued) List of Subsidiaries, Joint Ventures, and Associates

The subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates included in the consolidation and their effective shareholding rates at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 are as follows:

Effective Shareholding

Country

Principal Activity

Segment

And Voting Rights %

March 31,

December

2024

31, 2023

Subsidiaries:

Efes Breweries International B.V. (EBI)

JSC FE Efes Kazakhstan Brewery (Efes Kazakhstan) International Beers Trading LLP (IBT)

Efes Vitanta Moldova Brewery S.A. (Efes Moldova) JSC Lomisi (Efes Georgia)

PJSC Efes Ukraine (Efes Ukraine)

Efes Trade BY FLLC (Efes Belarus)

Efes Holland Technical Management Consultancy B.V. (EHTMC)

AB InBev Efes B.V. (AB InBev Efes) JSC AB Inbev Efes (1)

PJSC AB Inbev Efes Ukraine (1) LLC Vostok Solod (2)

LLC Bosteels Trade (2) LLC Inbev Trade (2)

Euro-Asien Brauerein Holding GmbH (Euro-Asien)(1) (5) Bevmar GmbH (Bevmar) (1) (5)

Efes Pazarlama ve Dağıtım Ticaret A.Ş. (Ef-Pa)(3)

Cypex Co. Ltd. (Cypex)

Efes Deutschland GmbH (Efes Germany) Blue Hub Ventures B.V. (Blue Hub) Efes Brewery S.R.L. (Efes Romania)

Coca-Cola İçecek A.Ş. (CCİ) (4) Coca-Cola Satış ve Dağıtım A.Ş. (CCSD)

J.V. Coca-Cola Almaty Bottlers LLP (Almaty CC)

Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers LLC (Azerbaijan CC) Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers CJSC (Bishkek CC) CCI International Holland B.V. (CCI Holland)

The Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Jordan Ltd. (Jordan CC)

Turkmenistan Coca-Cola Bottlers Ltd. (Turkmenistan CC) (6)

Sardkar for Beverage Industry Ltd. (SBIL) Waha Beverages B.V.

Coca-Cola Beverages Tajikistan LLC (Coca Cola Tacikistan)

Al Waha for Soft Drinks, Juices, Mineral Water, Plastics, and Plastic Caps Production LLC (Al Waha)

Coca-Cola Beverages Pakistan Ltd (CCBPL) Coca-Cola Bottlers Uzbekistan Ltd. (CCBU) CCI Samarkand Limited LLC (Samarkand)

CCI Namangan Limited LLC (Namangan)

Anadolu Etap Penkon Gıda ve İçecek Ürünleri San. ve Tic. A.Ş. (Anadolu Etap İçecek)

Anadolu Etap Dış Ticaret Anonim Şirketi

CCI Bangladesh Limited (CCBB) (Note 3) Anadolu Etap Penkon Gıda ve Tarım Ürünleri San.

ve Tic. A.Ş. (Anadolu Etap)

The Netherlands

Managing foreign investments in breweries

Beer Group

Kazakhstan

Production and marketing of beer

Beer Group

Kazakhstan

Marketing of beer

Beer Group

Moldova

Production and marketing of beer and low alcoholic drinks

Beer Group

Georgia

Production and sales of beer and carbonated soft drinks

Beer Group

Ukraine

Production and marketing of beer

Beer Group

Belarus

Marketing and distribution of beer

Beer Group

The Netherlands

Leasing of intellectual property and similar products

Beer Group

The Netherlands

Investment company

Beer Group

Russia

Production and marketing of beer

Beer Group

Ukraine

Production and marketing of beer

Beer Group

Russia

Production of malt

Beer Group

Russia

Selling and distribution of beer

Beer Group

Russia

Production of malt

Beer Group

Germany

Investment company

Beer Group

Germany

Investment company

Beer Group

Türkiye

Marketing and distribution company of the Group in

Beer Group

Türkiye

Northern Cyprus Marketing and distribution of beer

Beer Group

Germany

Marketing and distribution of beer

Beer Group

The Netherlands

Investment company

Beer Group

Romania

Marketing and distribution of beer

Beer Group

Türkiye

Production and sales of fruit juice concentrates and sales of

Soft Drinks

purees and fresh fruit sales

Türkiye

Production of Coca-Cola products

Soft Drinks

Kazakhstan

Distribution and selling of Coca-Cola, Doğadan and

Soft Drinks

Mahmudiye products

Azerbaijan

Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products

Soft Drinks

Krygyzstan

Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products

Soft Drinks

The Netherlands

Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products

Soft Drinks

Jordan

Investment company of CCİ

Soft Drinks

Turkmenistan

Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products

Soft Drinks

Iraq

Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products

Soft Drinks

The Netherlands

Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products

Soft Drinks

Tajikistan

Investment company of CCİ

Soft Drinks

Iraq

Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products

Soft Drinks

Pakistan

Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products

Soft Drinks

Uzbekistan

Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products

Soft Drinks

Uzbekistan

Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products

Soft Drinks

Uzbekistan

Production and sales of fruit juice concentrates and sales of

Soft Drinks

purees and fresh fruit sales

Türkiye

Production and sales of purees and fresh fruit sales

Soft Drinks

Türkiye

Production and sales of purees and fresh fruit sales

Soft Drinks

Bangladesh

Production, distribution and selling of Coca Cola products

Soft Drinks

Türkiye

Production and sales of purees and fresh fruit sales

Other

100,00 100,00

100,00 100,00

100,00 100,00

96,87 96,87

100,00 100,00

99,94 99,94

100,00 100,00

100,00 100,00

50,00 50,00

50,00 50,00

49,36 49,36

50,00 50,00

50,00 50,00

50,00 50,00

50,00 50,00

50,00 50,00

100,00 100,00

99,99 99,99

100,00 100,00

100,00 100,00

100,00 100,00

50,26 50,26

50,25 50,25

50,26 50,26

50,19 50,19

50,26 50,26

50,26 50,26

50,26 50,26

29,90 29,90

50,26 50,26

50,26 50,26

50,26 50,26

50,26 50,26

49,92 49,92

50,26 50,26

50,26 50,26

50,26 50,26

55,92 55,92

55,92 55,92

50,26-

78,58 78,58

Joint Ventures:

Syrian Soft Drink Sales & Dist. LLC (SSDSD) Syria Distribution and sales of Coca-Cola productsSoft Drinks25,13 25,13

Associates:

Malty Gıda A.Ş. (Malty)

Türkiye

Production, distribution and sales of healthy snack

Beer Group

25,00

25,00

Trendbox Innovative Solutions A.Ş. (Trendbox) (7)

Türkiye

Computer programming

Beer Group

20,00

-

  1. Subsidiaries that AB Inbev Efes B.V. directly participates.
  2. Subsidiaries of JSC AB Inbev Efes.
  3. The Company's beer operations in Türkiye form the Türkiye Beer Operations together with Ef-Pa.
  4. Shares of CCİ are currently traded on BIST.
  5. Liquidation process of Euro-Asien and Bevmar initiated with the BOD decision of AB Inbev Efes B.V. dated December 22, 2021.
  6. Turkmenistan CC is controlled by CCI and is fully consolidated in accordance with TFRS as the Company has control over CCI
  7. Blue Hub has acquired a 20,00% stake in Trendbox Innovative Solutions Inc. by participating the capital increase as of January 15, 2024.

8

