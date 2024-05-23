|AEFES Consolidated (TL mn)
|1Q2023
|1Q2024
|Change %
|Volume (mhl)
|27.2
|27.5
|0.9%
|Net Sales Revenue
|24,566.1
|43,459.8
|76.9%
|Gross Profit
|9,077.8
|17,233.8
|89.8%
|EBIT (BNRI)
|2,799.4
|5,057.0
|80.7%
|EBITDA (BNRI)
|4,210.5
|7,141.2
|69.6%
|Net Income/(Loss)*
|408.5
|1,685.5
|312.6%
|Change (bps)
|Gross Profit Margin
|37.0%
|39.7%
|270
|EBIT (BNRI) Margin
|11.4%
|11.6%
|24
|EBITDA (BNRI) Margin
|17.1%
|16.4%
|-71
|Net Income Margin*
|1.7%
|3.9%
|222
|Beer Group (TL mn)
|1Q2023
|1Q2024
|Change %
|Volume (mhl)
|7.2
|8.1
|12.4%
|Net Sales Revenue
|9,011.0
|16,427.7
|82.3%
|Gross Profit
|3,919.2
|7,344.0
|87.4%
|EBIT (BNRI)
|461.9
|807.0
|74.7%
|EBITDA (BNRI)
|1,303.3
|1,939.1
|48.8%
|Net Income/(Loss)*
|-109.4
|692.9
|n.m.
|Change (bps)
|Gross Profit Margin
|43.5%
|44.7%
|121
|EBIT (BNRI) Margin
|5.1%
|4.9%
|-21
|EBITDA (BNRI) Margin
|14.5%
|11.8%
|-266
|Net Income Margin*
|-1.2%
|4.2%
|543
|CCI (TL mn)
|1Q2023
|1Q2024
|Change %
|Volume (mn u/c)
|352.6
|341.4
|-3.2%
|Net Sales Revenue
|15,555.7
|26,913.9
|73.0%
|Gross Profit
|5,160.0
|9,881.0
|91.5%
|EBIT
|2,342.5
|4,325.1
|84.6%
|EBITDA
|2,907.2
|5,231.2
|79.9%
|Net Income/(Loss)*
|1,034.5
|1,583.4
|53.1%
|Change (bps)
|Gross Profit Margin
|33.2%
|36.7%
|354
|EBIT Margin
|15.1%
|16.1%
|101
|EBITDA Margin
|18.7%
|19.4%
|75
|Net Income Margin*
|6.7%
|5.9%
|-77
|* Net income attributable to shareholders
|AEFES Consolidated (TL mn)
|1Q2023
|1Q2024
|Change %
|Volume (mhl)
|27.2
|27.5
|0.9%
|Net Sales Revenue
|41,432.7
|43,561.6
|5.1%
|Gross Profit
|14,090.1
|15,600.3
|10.7%
|EBIT (BNRI)
|3,087.2
|2,739.0
|-11.3%
|EBITDA (BNRI)
|6,000.8
|5,512.6
|-8.1%
|Net Income/(Loss)*
|3,025.1
|3,140.5
|3.8%
|FCF
|-5,883.3
|-8,745.7
|-48.7%
|Change (bps)
|Gross Profit Margin
|34.0%
|35.8%
|180
|EBIT (BNRI) Margin
|7.5%
|6.3%
|-116
|EBITDA (BNRI) Margin
|14.5%
|12.7%
|-183
|Net Income Margin*
|7.3%
|7.2%
|-9
|Beer Group (TL mn)
|1Q2023
|1Q2024
|Change %
|Volume (mhl)
|7.2
|8.1
|12.4%
|Net Sales Revenue
|14,983.1
|16,204.2
|8.1%
|Gross Profit
|5,967.2
|6,602.0
|10.6%
|EBIT (BNRI)
|-34.2
|-308.2
|n.m.
|EBITDA (BNRI)
|1,601.7
|1,094.7
|-31.7%
|Net Income/(Loss)*
|1,439.9
|1,646.5
|14.3%
|FCF
|-1,039.7
|-4,022.2
|-286.90%
|Change (bps)
|Gross Profit Margin
|39.8%
|40.7%
|92
|EBIT (BNRI) Margin
|-0.2%
|-1.9%
|-167
|EBITDA (BNRI) Margin
|10.7%
|6.8%
|-393
|Net Income Margin*
|9.6%
|10.2%
|55
|CCI (TL mn)
|1Q2023
|1Q2024
|Change %
|Volume (mn u/c)
|352.6
|341.4
|-3.2%
|Net Sales Revenue
|26,450.4
|27,229.9
|2.9%
|Gross Profit
|8,137.0
|9,049.5
|11.2%
|EBIT
|3,154.1
|3,211.7
|1.8%
|EBITDA
|4,399.1
|4,463.8
|1.5%
|Net Income/(Loss)*
|3,180.3
|2,715.9
|-14.6%
|FCF
|-4,948.3
|-4,959.2
|n.m.
|Change (bps)
|Gross Profit Margin
|30.8%
|33.2%
|247
|EBIT Margin
|11.9%
|11.8%
|-13
|EBITDA Margin
|16.6%
|16.4%
|-24
|Net Income Margin*
|12.0%
|10.0%
|-205
|* Net income attributable to shareholders
|EBITDA (TL mn)
|1Q2023
|1Q2024
|Profit/loss from Operations
|3,087.2
|2,714.2
|Depreciation and amortization
|2,434.1
|2,415.5
|Provision for retirement pay liability
|65.3
|81.5
|Provision for vacation pay liability
|106.3
|177.8
|Foreign exchange gain/loss from operating activities
|273.6
|34.5
|Rediscount interest income/expense from operating activities
|0.0
|11.0
|Other
|34.3
|53.3
|EBITDA
|6,000.8
|5,487.7
|EBITDA (BNRI*)
|6,000.8
|5,512.6
|*Non-recurring items amounted to TL 24.9 million in 1Q2024
|Financial Income / (Expense) Breakdown (TL mn)
|1Q2023
|1Q2024
|Interest income
|471.7
|615.5
|Interest expense
|-1,615.1
|-2,564.8
|Foreign exchange gain /(loss)
|184.9
|1,746.3
|Other financial expenses (net)
|-168.1
|-509.4
|Gain/(loss) on derivative transactions
|201.2
|59.1
|Net Financial Income /(Expense)
|-925.4
|-653.3
|Free Cash Flow (TL mn)
|1Q2023
|1Q2024
|EBITDA (BNRI)
|6,000.8
|5,512.6
|Change in Working Capital
|-4,903.3
|-6,931.7
|Income Taxes & Employee Benefits Paid
|-1,567.5
|-1,625.4
|Payments of Lease Liabilities
|-158.8
|-261.7
|CAPEX, net
|-3,205.7
|-2,452.1
|Net Financial Income /(Expense)
|-892.3
|-2,376.3
|Monetary Gain/Loss
|-1,156.7
|-586.2
|Non-Recurring Items
|0.0
|-24.9
|FCF
|-5,883.3
|-8,745.7
|Other investing activities (Acquisitions, Disposals and Share Capital Increases)
|-867.4
|-831.0
|FCF (after investing activities)
|-6,750.7
|-9,576.8
|ANADOLU EFES
|Consolidated Income Statements for the Three-Months Period Ended 31.03.2023 and 31.03.2024
|Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
|TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
|(TL mn)
|2023/03
|2024/03
|SALES VOLUME (mhl)
|27.2
|27.5
|SALES REVENUE
|41,432.7
|43,561.6
|Cost of Sales (-)
|-27,342.6
|-27,961.3
|GROSS PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
|14,090.1
|15,600.3
|Selling, Distribution and Marketing Expenses (-)
|-7,711.3
|-8,952.9
|General and Administrative Expenses (-)
|-3,126.1
|-3,721.6
|Other Operating Income /Expense (net)
|-165.5
|-211.6
|EBIT (BNRI)
|3,087.2
|2,739.0
|Income /Expense from Investing Activities (net)
|32.2
|21.8
|Income / (Loss) from Associates
|-95.6
|-11.1
|OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FINANCE INCOME/(EXPENSE)
|3,023.8
|2,724.9
|Financial Income / Expense (net)
|-925.4
|-653.3
|Monetary Gain / Loss
|4,866.3
|4,059.9
|PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|6,964.8
|6,131.5
|Continuing Operations Tax Income/(Expense)
|- Current Period Tax Expense (-) / Income
|-1,823.7
|-1,947.9
|- Deferred Tax Expense (-) / Income
|45.6
|961.2
|Income/(loss) after tax for the year from disc. operations
|0.0
|0.0
|INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|5,186.6
|5,144.8
|Attributable to:
|Non-Controlling Interest
|2,161.6
|2,004.2
|EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
|3,025.1
|3,140.5
|EBITDA (BNRI)*
|6,000.8
|5,512.6
|*Non-recurring items amounted to TL 24.9 million in 1Q2024
|Note: EBITDA comprises of Profit from Operations, depreciation and other relevant non-cash items up to Profit from Operations
|2017/4Q
|2018/4Q
|SALES VOLUME (mhl)
|20.8
|21.2
|SALES REVENUE
|3,313.0
|4,325.6
|Cost of Sales (-)
|-1,990.3
|-2,786.2
|GROSS PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
|1,322.6
|1,539.4
|Selling, Distribution and Marketing Expenses (-)
|General and Administrative Expenses (-)
|Other Operating Income /Expense (net)
|PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (BNRI)*
|336.8
|175.0
|Income /Expense From Investing Activities (net)
|-61.2
|66.5
|Income / (Loss) from Associates
|-13.4
|-10.5
|OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FINANCE INCOME/(EXPENSE)
|253.4
|223.7
|Financial Income / Expense (net)
|-388.7
|70.4
|Finance Income
|Finance Expense (-)
|PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|-135.3
|294.2
|Continuing Operations Tax Income/(Expense)
|- Current Period Tax Expense (-) / Income
|4.5
|15.5
|- Deferred Tax Expense (-) / Income
|-9.3
|-87.4
|INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|-140.1
|222.2
|Attributable to:
|Non-Controlling Interest
|-20.9
|74.3
|EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT
|-119.2
|147.9
|EBITDA (BNRI)*
|582.2
|569.0
|ANADOLU EFES
|Consolidated Balance Sheets as of 31.12.2023 and 31.03.2024
|Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
|TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
|(TL mn)
|2023/12
|2024/03
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|47,489.1
|38,739.9
|Financial Investments
|432.4
|652.6
|Derivative Instruments
|190.7
|197.7
|Trade Receivables from Third Parties
|15,938.0
|24,216.2
|from Related Parties
|1,759.8
|1,851.9
|Other Receivables
|529.7
|748.6
|Inventories
|28,625.5
|25,758.2
|Other Current Assets
|8,739.9
|12,161.2
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|103,705.0
|104,326.3
|Trade Receivables
|1.5
|1.3
|Financial Investments
|12.5
|12.5
|Investments in Associates
|0.6
|15.9
|Property, Plant and Equipment (incl. inv properties)
|66,294.2
|67,675.9
|Right of Use Assets
|2,349.5
|2,569.1
|Other Intangible Assets
|107,532.8
|104,583.2
|Goodwill
|14,475.3
|13,852.5
|Deferred Tax Assets
|6,990.1
|8,203.3
|Derivative Instruments
|38.5
|44.4
|Other Non-Current Assets
|3,779.2
|2,991.0
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|201,474.2
|199,949.1
|TOTAL ASSETS
|305,179.3
|304,275.4
|2023/12
|2024/03
|Short-term Borrowings
|13,995.2
|17,165.6
|Current portion of long term borrowings
|12,732.2
|11,263.4
|Current portion of term lease obligations (IFRS 16)
|736.6
|648.5
|Derivative Instruments
|321.6
|281.9
|Current Trade Payables to Third Parties
|36,613.5
|35,884.7
|to Related Parties
|1,425.9
|1,718.1
|Other Current Payables
|19,647.2
|23,264.5
|Provision for Corporate Tax
|680.3
|1,381.2
|Provisions
|2,056.8
|2,065.6
|Other Liabilities
|2,112.9
|1,794.1
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|90,322.2
|95,467.7
|Long-term Borrowings
|40,616.0
|38,055.3
|Long term lease obligations (IFRS 16)
|1,227.3
|1,336.3
|Non Current Trade Payables
|2.5
|2.1
|Deferred Tax Liability
|22,260.9
|21,597.4
|Derivative Instruments
|3.4
|5.9
|Other Non Current Liabilities
|1,304.4
|1,200.1
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|65,414.3
|62,197.2
|TOTAL EQUITY
|149,442.7
|146,610.5
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
|305,179.3
|304,275.4
|Note 1: "Financial Investments" in Current Assets includes the time deposits with a original maturity more than three months
|BEER GROUP
|Consolidated Income Statements for the Three-Months Period Ended 31.03.2023 and 31.03.2024
|Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
|TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
|(TL mn)
|2023/03
|2024/03
|Sales Volume (mhl)
|7.2
|8.1
|Sales Revenue
|14,983.1
|16,204.2
|Cost of Sales (-)
|-9,015.9
|-9,602.2
|Gross Profit from Operations
|5,967.2
|6,602.0
|EBIT (BNRI)
|-34.2
|-308.2
|Operating Profit Before Finance Income/(Expense)
|-107.1
|-332.6
|Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations
|2,319.2
|1,549.3
|Income/(Loss) for the Period
|1,965.9
|2,272.4
|Equity Holders of the Parent
|1,439.9
|1,646.5
|EBITDA (BNRI)*
|1,601.7
|1,094.7
|*Non-recurring items amounted to TL 24.9 million in 1Q2024
|Note: EBITDA comprises of Profit from Operations, depreciation and other relevant non-cash items up to Profit from Operations
|BEER GROUP
|Consolidated Balance Sheets as of 31.12.2023 and 31.03.2024
|Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
|TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
|(TL mn)
|2023/12
|2024/03
|Cash & Cash Equivalents
|22,397.8
|19,935.9
|Financial Investments
|0.0
|138.4
|Derivative Instruments
|27.9
|3.6
|Trade Receivables
|7,348.5
|8,639.3
|Other Receivables
|344.8
|371.1
|Inventories
|13,606.2
|11,364.6
|Other Current Assets
|4,031.8
|5,320.2
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|47,757.1
|45,773.0
|Trade Receivables
|1.5
|1.3
|Financial Investments
|12.5
|12.5
|Investments in Associates
|11,279.0
|11,294.3
|Property, Plant and Equipment (incl. inv properties)
|21,435.6
|20,128.7
|Right of Use Assets
|786.8
|710.9
|Other Intangible Assets
|24,392.8
|22,601.4
|Goodwill
|8,946.0
|8,250.5
|Deferred Tax Assets
|5,372.3
|6,036.1
|Other Non-Current Assets
|1,959.4
|1,677.6
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|74,185.9
|70,713.2
|TOTAL ASSETS
|121,943.0
|116,486.2
|Current portion of long term borrowings
|1,940.4
|348.0
|Short-term Borrowings
|4,137.3
|7,406.7
|Current portion of term lease obligations (IFRS 16)
|428.0
|377.6
|Derivative Instruments
|0.0
|56.2
|Current Trade Payables
|23,275.3
|20,787.1
|Other Current Payables
|9,906.9
|9,540.4
|Provision for Corporate Tax
|216.8
|83.0
|Provisions
|936.8
|668.5
|Other Liabilities
|1,128.4
|797.2
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|41,969.9
|40,064.8
|Long-term Borrowings
|19,157.1
|18,089.1
|Long term lease obligations (IFRS 16)
|356.8
|296.3
|Deferred Tax Liability
|5,540.7
|5,032.0
|Other Non Current Liabilities
|383.4
|351.3
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|25,437.9
|23,768.8
|TOTAL EQUITY
|54,535.2
|52,652.6
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
|121,943.0
|116,486.2
|* As per Turkish Accounting Standards 8, our Company has made changes regarding the "Other Payables" account which is related to deposit liability of the returnable bottles and applied this change retrospectively in order to present its financial status and performance in the financial statements in a more appropriate way. The impact of the aforementioned change in Deferred Tax impact is TL 3.6 million, Previous Years' Profits and Losses" is TL 194.2 million, "Other Payables" is TL 265.2 million, "Deferred Tax Assets" is TL 58.3 million. Additionally, the deposit liabilities have been reclassifed from "Other Non Current Payables" account to "Other Current Payables" account.
|TURKEY BEER OPERATIONS
|Consolidated Income Statements For the Nine-Months Period Ended 30.09.2019 and 30.09.2020
|Prepared in accordance with IFRS as per CMB Regulations
|(TL mn)
|2019/09
|2020/09
|Sales Volume (mhl)
|5.6
|0.9
|Sales Revenue
|6,970.9
|2,636.4
|Gross Profit From Operations
|3,505.8
|597.7
|EBIT (BNRI)*
|352.0
|-1,513.1
|EBITDA (BNRI)*
|0.0
|0.0
|Note : EBITDA comprises of Profit from Operations (excluding other operating income/expense arising from Anadolu Efes' holding nature), depreciation and other relevant non-cash items up to Profit From Operations.
|TÜRKİYE BİRA OPERASYONLARI
|30.09.2019 ve 30.09.2020 Tarihlerinde Sona Eren Dokuz Aylık Döneme Ait
|SPK Mevzuatı Çerçevesinde UFRS'ye Göre Hazırlanmış Konsolide Gelir Tablosu
|(milyon TL)
|2019/09
|2020/09
|Satış Hacmi (Milyon hektolitre)
|5.6
|0.9
|Satış Gelirleri
|6,970.9
|2,636.4
|Ticari Faaliyetlerden Brüt Kar
|3,505.8
|597.7
|Faaliyet Karı (BMKÖ)*
|352.0
|-1,513.1
|FAVÖK (BMKÖ)*
|0.0
|0.0
|Not : FAVÖK; Faaliyet Karı (holding faaliyetlerinden doğan gelir/giderler hariç) ve bu tanım içerisindeki amortisman ve diğer nakit çıkışı gerektirmeyen gelir/giderlerin çıkarılması/eklenmesi sonucu oluşmaktadır.
|INTERNATIONAL BEER OPERATIONS (EBI)
|Consolidated Income Statements For the Nine-Months Period Ended 30.09.2019 and 30.09.2020
|Prepared in accordance with IFRS as per CMB Regulations
|(TL mn)
|2019/09
|2020/09
|Sales Volume (mhl)
|6.3
|7.1
|Sales Revenue
|12,284.7
|13,038.3
|Gross Profit From Operations
|5,321.5
|5,571.4
|EBIT (BNRI)*
|1,462.3
|1,328.7
|EBITDA (BNRI)*
|2,576.4
|2,075.4
|*Non-recurring items amounted to TL 4.6 million in 1H2019 and TL 0.1 million in 1H2020.
|Note 1: EBITDA comprises of Profit from Operations, depreciation and other relevant non-cash items up to Profit From Operations.
|Note 2: Figures for EBI are obtained from consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS after CMB reclasses.
|YURTDIŞI BİRA OPERASYONLARI (EBI)
|30.09.2019 ve 30.09.2020 Tarihlerinde Sona Eren Dokuz Aylık Döneme Ait
|SPK Mevzuatı Çerçevesinde UFRS'ye Göre Hazırlanmış Konsolide Gelir Tablosu
|(milyon TL)
|2019/09
|2020/09
|Satış Hacmi (Milyon hektolitre)
|6.3
|7.1
|Satış Gelirleri
|12,284.7
|13,038.3
|Ticari Faaliyetlerden Brüt Kar
|5,321.5
|5,571.4
|Faaliyet Karı (BMKÖ)*
|1,462.3
|1,328.7
|FAVÖK (BMKÖ)*
|2,576.4
|2,075.4
|* Tek seferlik giderlerin toplamı 1Y2019'da 4,6 milyon TL, 1Y2020'de ise 0,1 milyon TL'dir.
|Not 1: FAVÖK; Faaliyet Karı (holding faaliyetlerinden doğan gelir/giderler hariç) ve bu tanım içerisindeki amortisman ve diğer nakit çıkışı gerektirmeyen gelir/giderlerin çıkarılması/eklenmesi sonucu oluşmaktadır.
|Not 2: EBI'nın finansal sonuçları UFRS'ye göre hazırlanmış ve SPK'ya göre yeniden sınıflandırılmış konsolide mali tablolarından temin edilmiştir.
|YURTDIŞI BİRA OPERASYONLARI (EBI)
|SOFT DRINK OPERATIONS (CCI)
|Consolidated Income Statements For the Three-Months Period Ended 31.03.2023 and 31.03.2024
|Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
|TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
|(TL mn)
|2023/03
|2024/03
|SALES VOLUME (UC millions)
|352.6
|341.4
|SALES REVENUE
|26,450.4
|27,229.9
|Cost of Sales (-)
|-18,313.5
|-18,180.4
|GROSS PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS
|8,137.0
|9,049.5
|Selling, Distribution and Marketing Expenses (-)
|-3,924.1
|-4,389.1
|General and Administrative Expenses (-)
|-1,095.0
|-1,499.3
|Other Operating Income /Expense (net)
|36.2
|50.6
|EBIT
|3,154.1
|3,211.7
|Income / Expense From Investing Activities (net)
|25.4
|-16.4
|Income / (Loss) from Associates
|-15.9
|-2.2
|OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FINANCE INCOME/(EXPENSE)
|3,163.5
|3,193.1
|Financial Income / Expenses (net)
|-767.9
|-1,145.0
|Monetary Gain / Loss
|2,282.6
|2,536.9
|PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|4,678.2
|4,585.0
|-Deferred Tax Income/(Expense)
|17.7
|-146.1
|-Current Period Tax Expense
|-1,449.1
|-1,729.2
|INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD
|3,246.8
|2,709.8
|Profit/(Loss) Attributable to:
|Non-Controlling Interest
|-66.5
|6.1
|Equity Holders of the Parent
|3,180.3
|2,715.9
|EBITDA
|4,399.1
|4,463.8
|SOFT DRINK OPERATIONS (CCI)
|Consolidated Balance Sheets as of 31.12.2023 and 31.03.2024
|Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
|TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
|(TL mn)
|2023/12
|2024/03
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|25,031.8
|18,781.4
|Investments in Securities
|432.4
|484.1
|Derivative Financial Instruments
|162.7
|194.2
|Trade Receivables
|10,142.3
|17,382.9
|Other Receivables
|138.7
|160.2
|Inventories
|14,938.2
|14,270.6
|Prepaid Expenses
|2,147.7
|2,815.5
|Tax Related Current Assets
|730.5
|703.7
|Other Current Assets
|1,799.2
|3,041.3
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|55,523.5
|57,833.8
|Derivative Financial Instruments
|38.5
|44.4
|Other Receivables
|155.2
|155.5
|Right of Use Asset
|623.8
|555.1
|Property, Plant and Equipment
|40,542.3
|43,890.8
|Intangible Assets
|22,207.6
|21,507.5
|Goodwill
|5,344.7
|5,417.4
|Prepaid Expenses
|1,400.6
|1,145.9
|Deferred Tax Asset
|668.2
|1,070.8
|Other Non Current Asset
|247.8
|15.4
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
|71,228.7
|73,802.8
|TOTAL ASSETS
|126,752.2
|131,636.6
|2023/12
|2024/03
|Short-term Borrowings
|9,818.6
|9,569.2
|Current Portion of Long-term Borrowings
|10,740.3
|10,878.3
|Financial lease payables
|225.5
|220.4
|Trade Payables
|21,397.6
|24,016.5
|Payables Related to Employee Benefits
|415.7
|641.0
|Other Payables
|2,869.4
|6,289.5
|Derivative Financial Instruments
|320.3
|222.8
|Provision for Corporate Tax
|470.6
|1,298.2
|Current Provisions
|1,112.0
|1,387.2
|Other Current Liabilities
|390.7
|385.4
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|47,760.7
|54,908.5
|Long-term Borrowings
|21,300.5
|19,926.4
|Financial lease payables
|534.3
|471.8
|Trade and Other Payables
|5.7
|3.5
|Provision for Employee Benefits
|842.0
|786.7
|Deferred Tax Liability
|4,527.8
|4,409.3
|Derivative Financial Instruments
|3.4
|5.9
|Other Non-Current Liabilities
|51.0
|37.1
|TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
|27,264.8
|25,640.8
|TOTAL EQUITY
|51,726.8
|51,087.3
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
|126,752.2
|131,636.6
|Totals may not foot due to rounding differences
|SOFT DRINK OPERATIONS (CCI)
|Highlighted Income Statement Items For the Six-Month Period Ended 30.06.2012 and 30.06.2013
|Prepared In Accordance with IFRS as per CMB Regulations
|(million TRL)
|Restated
|Restated
|2012/12
|2012/12
|2013/12
|2013/12
|restated
|FA Sales Gain / Loss
|FX gain/loss from others
|Rediscount income/ expense
|reported
|FA Sales Gain / Loss
|FX gain/loss from others
|Rediscount income/ expense
|Sales Volume(million Unit Case)
|0.0
|0.0
|1,057.7
|Sales (net)
|0.0
|0.0
|5,186.4
|Cost of Sales
|0.0
|0.0
|-3,228.1
|GROSS PROFIT
|0.0
|0.0
|1,958.3
|Operating Expenses
|0.0
|0.0
|-1,363.1
|Other Operating Income / (Expense) (net)
|0.0
|-0.6
|-0.7
|-1.3
|240.7
|0.280
|EBIT
|215.9
|-1.3
|295.0
|Gain / (Loss) from Associates
|0.0
|0.0
|-2.7
|Income / Expense from Investing Activities
|0.6
|0.6
|-0.280
|Financial Income / (Expense) (net)
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|-259.3
|INCOME BEFORE MINORITY INTEREST & TAX
|0.0
|0.0
|574.0
|Income Taxes
|0.0
|0.0
|-71.8
|0.0
|INCOME BEFORE MINORITY INTEREST
|0.0
|0.0
|502.2
|Attributable to,
|0.0
|Minority Interest
|0.0
|0.0
|13.4
|Net Income attributable to Shareholders
|0.0
|0.0
|488.8
|0.0
|EBITDA
|0.0
|0.0
|892.1
|Note 1: EBITDA comprises of profit from operations (excluding other operating income/expense), depreciation and other relevant non-cash items up to EBIT.
|Note 2: Figures for CCI are obtained from consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS as per CMB regulations.
|SOFT DRINK OPERATIONS (CCI)
|Highlighted Balance Sheet Items as of 30.06.2013 and 31.12.2012
|Prepared In Accordance with IFRS as per CMB Regulations
|(million TRL)
|2012/12
|2013/12
|restated
|FA Sales Gain / Loss
|FX gain/loss from others
|Rediscount income/ expense
|reported
|Cash and Cash Equivalents
|489.9
|916.8
|Investments in Securities
|117.7
|563.0
|Derivative Financial Instruments
|0.3
|0 -
|Trade Receivables and Due from Related Parties (net)
|307.1
|Inventory (net)
|319.0
|461.5
|Other Receivables
|13.4
|21.5
|Other Current Assets
|311.3
|456.2
|Total Current Assets
|1,558.8
|2,802.4
|Investment in Associate
|0 -
|0.0
|Property, Plant and Equipment
|1,927.5
|2,783.9
|Intangible Assets (including goodwill)
|721.3
|1,301.5
|Deffered Tax Assets
|0.6
|-0.0
|Other Non- Current Assets
|55.9
|113.7
|Total Non-current Assets
|2,707.7
|4,203.4
|Total Assets
|4,266.4
|7,005.8
|Short-term Borrowings
|229.3
|1,168.7
|Trade Payables and Due to Related Parties
|287.4
|381.6
|Other Payables
|130.8
|168.2
|Provision for Corporate Tax
|2.4
|4.5
|Provisions for Employee Benefits
|21.9
|37.4
|Other Current Liabilities
|20.7
|54.8
|Total Current Liabilities
|692.6
|1,815.2
|Long-term Borrowings
|1,447.6
|1,917.6
|Provisions for Employee Benefits
|32.8
|44.6
|Deffered Tax Liabilities
|58.5
|185.6
|Other Non- Current Assets
|120.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|171.4
|Total Non-Current Liabilities
|1,659.7
|2,319.2
|Total Equity
|1,914.1
|2,871.3
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|4,266.4
|7,005.8
|Note 1: Figures for CCI are obtained from consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS as per CMB regulations.
|Restatement Explanation: Restated financials were adjusted according to new «IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements» and «IFRS 11 Joint Arrangements» standards, in which 1H12 Pakistan and Syria operations were consolidated with equity pick-up versus Pakistan was full consolidated and Syria was consolidated with equity pick-up in 1H13.
|B/S check
|-0.0
|-0.0
