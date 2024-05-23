Summary woTAS 29
AEFES Consolidated (TL mn) 1Q2023 1Q2024 Change %
Volume (mhl) 27.2 27.5 0.9%
Net Sales Revenue 24,566.1 43,459.8 76.9%
Gross Profit 9,077.8 17,233.8 89.8%
EBIT (BNRI) 2,799.4 5,057.0 80.7%
EBITDA (BNRI) 4,210.5 7,141.2 69.6%
Net Income/(Loss)* 408.5 1,685.5 312.6%
Change (bps)
Gross Profit Margin 37.0% 39.7% 270
EBIT (BNRI) Margin 11.4% 11.6% 24
EBITDA (BNRI) Margin 17.1% 16.4% -71
Net Income Margin* 1.7% 3.9% 222
Beer Group (TL mn) 1Q2023 1Q2024 Change %
Volume (mhl) 7.2 8.1 12.4%
Net Sales Revenue 9,011.0 16,427.7 82.3%
Gross Profit 3,919.2 7,344.0 87.4%
EBIT (BNRI) 461.9 807.0 74.7%
EBITDA (BNRI) 1,303.3 1,939.1 48.8%
Net Income/(Loss)* -109.4 692.9 n.m.
Change (bps)
Gross Profit Margin 43.5% 44.7% 121
EBIT (BNRI) Margin 5.1% 4.9% -21
EBITDA (BNRI) Margin 14.5% 11.8% -266
Net Income Margin* -1.2% 4.2% 543
CCI (TL mn) 1Q2023 1Q2024 Change %
Volume (mn u/c) 352.6 341.4 -3.2%
Net Sales Revenue 15,555.7 26,913.9 73.0%
Gross Profit 5,160.0 9,881.0 91.5%
EBIT 2,342.5 4,325.1 84.6%
EBITDA 2,907.2 5,231.2 79.9%
Net Income/(Loss)* 1,034.5 1,583.4 53.1%
Change (bps)
Gross Profit Margin 33.2% 36.7% 354
EBIT Margin 15.1% 16.1% 101
EBITDA Margin 18.7% 19.4% 75
Net Income Margin* 6.7% 5.9% -77
* Net income attributable to shareholders

Summary-wTAS 29
AEFES Consolidated (TL mn) 1Q2023 1Q2024 Change %
Volume (mhl) 27.2 27.5 0.9%
Net Sales Revenue 41,432.7 43,561.6 5.1%
Gross Profit 14,090.1 15,600.3 10.7%
EBIT (BNRI) 3,087.2 2,739.0 -11.3%
EBITDA (BNRI) 6,000.8 5,512.6 -8.1%
Net Income/(Loss)* 3,025.1 3,140.5 3.8%
FCF -5,883.3 -8,745.7 -48.7%
Change (bps)
Gross Profit Margin 34.0% 35.8% 180
EBIT (BNRI) Margin 7.5% 6.3% -116
EBITDA (BNRI) Margin 14.5% 12.7% -183
Net Income Margin* 7.3% 7.2% -9
Beer Group (TL mn) 1Q2023 1Q2024 Change %
Volume (mhl) 7.2 8.1 12.4%
Net Sales Revenue 14,983.1 16,204.2 8.1%
Gross Profit 5,967.2 6,602.0 10.6%
EBIT (BNRI) -34.2 -308.2 n.m.
EBITDA (BNRI) 1,601.7 1,094.7 -31.7%
Net Income/(Loss)* 1,439.9 1,646.5 14.3%
FCF -1,039.7 -4,022.2 -286.90%
Change (bps)
Gross Profit Margin 39.8% 40.7% 92
EBIT (BNRI) Margin -0.2% -1.9% -167
EBITDA (BNRI) Margin 10.7% 6.8% -393
Net Income Margin* 9.6% 10.2% 55
CCI (TL mn) 1Q2023 1Q2024 Change %
Volume (mn u/c) 352.6 341.4 -3.2%
Net Sales Revenue 26,450.4 27,229.9 2.9%
Gross Profit 8,137.0 9,049.5 11.2%
EBIT 3,154.1 3,211.7 1.8%
EBITDA 4,399.1 4,463.8 1.5%
Net Income/(Loss)* 3,180.3 2,715.9 -14.6%
FCF -4,948.3 -4,959.2 n.m.
Change (bps)
Gross Profit Margin 30.8% 33.2% 247
EBIT Margin 11.9% 11.8% -13
EBITDA Margin 16.6% 16.4% -24
Net Income Margin* 12.0% 10.0% -205
* Net income attributable to shareholders

EBITDA Reconciliation
EBITDA (TL mn) 1Q2023 1Q2024
Profit/loss from Operations 3,087.2 2,714.2
Depreciation and amortization 2,434.1 2,415.5
Provision for retirement pay liability 65.3 81.5
Provision for vacation pay liability 106.3 177.8
Foreign exchange gain/loss from operating activities 273.6 34.5
Rediscount interest income/expense from operating activities 0.0 11.0
Other 34.3 53.3
EBITDA 6,000.8 5,487.7
EBITDA (BNRI*) 6,000.8 5,512.6
*Non-recurring items amounted to TL 24.9 million in 1Q2024

Financial Income Expense
Financial Income / (Expense) Breakdown (TL mn) 1Q2023 1Q2024
Interest income 471.7 615.5
Interest expense -1,615.1 -2,564.8
Foreign exchange gain /(loss) 184.9 1,746.3
Other financial expenses (net) -168.1 -509.4
Gain/(loss) on derivative transactions 201.2 59.1
Net Financial Income /(Expense) -925.4 -653.3

AEFES FCF
Free Cash Flow (TL mn) 1Q2023 1Q2024
EBITDA (BNRI) 6,000.8 5,512.6
Change in Working Capital -4,903.3 -6,931.7
Income Taxes & Employee Benefits Paid -1,567.5 -1,625.4
Payments of Lease Liabilities -158.8 -261.7
CAPEX, net -3,205.7 -2,452.1
Net Financial Income /(Expense) -892.3 -2,376.3
Monetary Gain/Loss -1,156.7 -586.2
Non-Recurring Items 0.0 -24.9
FCF -5,883.3 -8,745.7
Other investing activities (Acquisitions, Disposals and Share Capital Increases) -867.4 -831.0
FCF (after investing activities) -6,750.7 -9,576.8

Debt Table

AEFES PL-wTAS29
ANADOLU EFES
Consolidated Income Statements for the Three-Months Period Ended 31.03.2023 and 31.03.2024
Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
(TL mn)
2023/03 2024/03
SALES VOLUME (mhl) 27.2 27.5
SALES REVENUE 41,432.7 43,561.6
Cost of Sales (-) -27,342.6 -27,961.3
GROSS PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS 14,090.1 15,600.3
Selling, Distribution and Marketing Expenses (-) -7,711.3 -8,952.9
General and Administrative Expenses (-) -3,126.1 -3,721.6
Other Operating Income /Expense (net) -165.5 -211.6
EBIT (BNRI) 3,087.2 2,739.0
Income /Expense from Investing Activities (net) 32.2 21.8
Income / (Loss) from Associates -95.6 -11.1
OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FINANCE INCOME/(EXPENSE) 3,023.8 2,724.9
Financial Income / Expense (net) -925.4 -653.3
Monetary Gain / Loss 4,866.3 4,059.9
PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 6,964.8 6,131.5
Continuing Operations Tax Income/(Expense)
- Current Period Tax Expense (-) / Income -1,823.7 -1,947.9
- Deferred Tax Expense (-) / Income 45.6 961.2
Income/(loss) after tax for the year from disc. operations 0.0 0.0
INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 5,186.6 5,144.8
Attributable to:
Non-Controlling Interest 2,161.6 2,004.2
EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT 3,025.1 3,140.5
EBITDA (BNRI)* 6,000.8 5,512.6
*Non-recurring items amounted to TL 24.9 million in 1Q2024
Note: EBITDA comprises of Profit from Operations, depreciation and other relevant non-cash items up to Profit from Operations

Sheet1
2017/4Q 2018/4Q
SALES VOLUME (mhl) 20.8 21.2
SALES REVENUE 3,313.0 4,325.6
Cost of Sales (-) -1,990.3 -2,786.2
GROSS PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS 1,322.6 1,539.4
Selling, Distribution and Marketing Expenses (-)
General and Administrative Expenses (-)
Other Operating Income /Expense (net)
PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS (BNRI)* 336.8 175.0
Income /Expense From Investing Activities (net) -61.2 66.5
Income / (Loss) from Associates -13.4 -10.5
OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FINANCE INCOME/(EXPENSE) 253.4 223.7
Financial Income / Expense (net) -388.7 70.4
Finance Income
Finance Expense (-)
PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS -135.3 294.2
Continuing Operations Tax Income/(Expense)
- Current Period Tax Expense (-) / Income 4.5 15.5
- Deferred Tax Expense (-) / Income -9.3 -87.4
INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD -140.1 222.2
Attributable to:
Non-Controlling Interest -20.9 74.3
EQUITY HOLDERS OF THE PARENT -119.2 147.9
EBITDA (BNRI)* 582.2 569.0

AEFES BS-wTAS29
ANADOLU EFES
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of 31.12.2023 and 31.03.2024
Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
(TL mn)
2023/12 2024/03
Cash & Cash Equivalents 47,489.1 38,739.9
Financial Investments 432.4 652.6
Derivative Instruments 190.7 197.7
Trade Receivables from Third Parties 15,938.0 24,216.2
from Related Parties 1,759.8 1,851.9
Other Receivables 529.7 748.6
Inventories 28,625.5 25,758.2
Other Current Assets 8,739.9 12,161.2
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 103,705.0 104,326.3
Trade Receivables 1.5 1.3
Financial Investments 12.5 12.5
Investments in Associates 0.6 15.9
Property, Plant and Equipment (incl. inv properties) 66,294.2 67,675.9
Right of Use Assets 2,349.5 2,569.1
Other Intangible Assets 107,532.8 104,583.2
Goodwill 14,475.3 13,852.5
Deferred Tax Assets 6,990.1 8,203.3
Derivative Instruments 38.5 44.4
Other Non-Current Assets 3,779.2 2,991.0
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 201,474.2 199,949.1
TOTAL ASSETS 305,179.3 304,275.4
2023/12 2024/03
Short-term Borrowings 13,995.2 17,165.6
Current portion of long term borrowings 12,732.2 11,263.4
Current portion of term lease obligations (IFRS 16) 736.6 648.5
Derivative Instruments 321.6 281.9
Current Trade Payables to Third Parties 36,613.5 35,884.7
to Related Parties 1,425.9 1,718.1
Other Current Payables 19,647.2 23,264.5
Provision for Corporate Tax 680.3 1,381.2
Provisions 2,056.8 2,065.6
Other Liabilities 2,112.9 1,794.1
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 90,322.2 95,467.7
Long-term Borrowings 40,616.0 38,055.3
Long term lease obligations (IFRS 16) 1,227.3 1,336.3
Non Current Trade Payables 2.5 2.1
Deferred Tax Liability 22,260.9 21,597.4
Derivative Instruments 3.4 5.9
Other Non Current Liabilities 1,304.4 1,200.1
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 65,414.3 62,197.2
TOTAL EQUITY 149,442.7 146,610.5
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY 305,179.3 304,275.4
Note 1: "Financial Investments" in Current Assets includes the time deposits with a original maturity more than three months

BEER GROUP-wTAS29
BEER GROUP
Consolidated Income Statements for the Three-Months Period Ended 31.03.2023 and 31.03.2024
Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
(TL mn)
2023/03 2024/03
Sales Volume (mhl) 7.2 8.1
Sales Revenue 14,983.1 16,204.2
Cost of Sales (-) -9,015.9 -9,602.2
Gross Profit from Operations 5,967.2 6,602.0
EBIT (BNRI) -34.2 -308.2
Operating Profit Before Finance Income/(Expense) -107.1 -332.6
Profit Before Tax from Continuing Operations 2,319.2 1,549.3
Income/(Loss) for the Period 1,965.9 2,272.4
Equity Holders of the Parent 1,439.9 1,646.5
EBITDA (BNRI)* 1,601.7 1,094.7
*Non-recurring items amounted to TL 24.9 million in 1Q2024
Note: EBITDA comprises of Profit from Operations, depreciation and other relevant non-cash items up to Profit from Operations
BEER GROUP
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of 31.12.2023 and 31.03.2024
Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
(TL mn)
2023/12 2024/03
Cash & Cash Equivalents 22,397.8 19,935.9
Financial Investments 0.0 138.4
Derivative Instruments 27.9 3.6
Trade Receivables 7,348.5 8,639.3
Other Receivables 344.8 371.1
Inventories 13,606.2 11,364.6
Other Current Assets 4,031.8 5,320.2
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 47,757.1 45,773.0
Trade Receivables 1.5 1.3
Financial Investments 12.5 12.5
Investments in Associates 11,279.0 11,294.3
Property, Plant and Equipment (incl. inv properties) 21,435.6 20,128.7
Right of Use Assets 786.8 710.9
Other Intangible Assets 24,392.8 22,601.4
Goodwill 8,946.0 8,250.5
Deferred Tax Assets 5,372.3 6,036.1
Other Non-Current Assets 1,959.4 1,677.6
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 74,185.9 70,713.2
TOTAL ASSETS 121,943.0 116,486.2
Current portion of long term borrowings 1,940.4 348.0
Short-term Borrowings 4,137.3 7,406.7
Current portion of term lease obligations (IFRS 16) 428.0 377.6
Derivative Instruments 0.0 56.2
Current Trade Payables 23,275.3 20,787.1
Other Current Payables 9,906.9 9,540.4
Provision for Corporate Tax 216.8 83.0
Provisions 936.8 668.5
Other Liabilities 1,128.4 797.2
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 41,969.9 40,064.8
Long-term Borrowings 19,157.1 18,089.1
Long term lease obligations (IFRS 16) 356.8 296.3
Deferred Tax Liability 5,540.7 5,032.0
Other Non Current Liabilities 383.4 351.3
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 25,437.9 23,768.8
TOTAL EQUITY 54,535.2 52,652.6
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY 121,943.0 116,486.2
* As per Turkish Accounting Standards 8, our Company has made changes regarding the "Other Payables" account which is related to deposit liability of the returnable bottles and applied this change retrospectively in order to present its financial status and performance in the financial statements in a more appropriate way. The impact of the aforementioned change in Deferred Tax impact is TL 3.6 million, Previous Years' Profits and Losses" is TL 194.2 million, "Other Payables" is TL 265.2 million, "Deferred Tax Assets" is TL 58.3 million. Additionally, the deposit liabilities have been reclassifed from "Other Non Current Payables" account to "Other Current Payables" account.

IR TBG ENG
TURKEY BEER OPERATIONS
Consolidated Income Statements For the Nine-Months Period Ended 30.09.2019 and 30.09.2020
Prepared in accordance with IFRS as per CMB Regulations
(TL mn)
2019/09 2020/09
Sales Volume (mhl) 5.6 0.9
Sales Revenue 6,970.9 2,636.4
Gross Profit From Operations 3,505.8 597.7
EBIT (BNRI)* 352.0 -1,513.1
EBITDA (BNRI)* 0.0 0.0
Note : EBITDA comprises of Profit from Operations (excluding other operating income/expense arising from Anadolu Efes' holding nature), depreciation and other relevant non-cash items up to Profit From Operations.

IR TBG TR
TÜRKİYE BİRA OPERASYONLARI
30.09.2019 ve 30.09.2020 Tarihlerinde Sona Eren Dokuz Aylık Döneme Ait
SPK Mevzuatı Çerçevesinde UFRS'ye Göre Hazırlanmış Konsolide Gelir Tablosu
(milyon TL)
2019/09 2020/09
Satış Hacmi (Milyon hektolitre) 5.6 0.9
Satış Gelirleri 6,970.9 2,636.4
Ticari Faaliyetlerden Brüt Kar 3,505.8 597.7
Faaliyet Karı (BMKÖ)* 352.0 -1,513.1
FAVÖK (BMKÖ)* 0.0 0.0
Not : FAVÖK; Faaliyet Karı (holding faaliyetlerinden doğan gelir/giderler hariç) ve bu tanım içerisindeki amortisman ve diğer nakit çıkışı gerektirmeyen gelir/giderlerin çıkarılması/eklenmesi sonucu oluşmaktadır.

IR INT BEER ENG
INTERNATIONAL BEER OPERATIONS (EBI)
Consolidated Income Statements For the Nine-Months Period Ended 30.09.2019 and 30.09.2020
Prepared in accordance with IFRS as per CMB Regulations
(TL mn)
2019/09 2020/09
Sales Volume (mhl) 6.3 7.1
Sales Revenue 12,284.7 13,038.3
Gross Profit From Operations 5,321.5 5,571.4
EBIT (BNRI)* 1,462.3 1,328.7
EBITDA (BNRI)* 2,576.4 2,075.4
*Non-recurring items amounted to TL 4.6 million in 1H2019 and TL 0.1 million in 1H2020.
Note 1: EBITDA comprises of Profit from Operations, depreciation and other relevant non-cash items up to Profit From Operations.
Note 2: Figures for EBI are obtained from consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with IFRS after CMB reclasses.

IR INT BEER TR
YURTDIŞI BİRA OPERASYONLARI (EBI)
30.09.2019 ve 30.09.2020 Tarihlerinde Sona Eren Dokuz Aylık Döneme Ait
SPK Mevzuatı Çerçevesinde UFRS'ye Göre Hazırlanmış Konsolide Gelir Tablosu
(milyon TL)
2019/09 2020/09
Satış Hacmi (Milyon hektolitre) 6.3 7.1
Satış Gelirleri 12,284.7 13,038.3
Ticari Faaliyetlerden Brüt Kar 5,321.5 5,571.4
Faaliyet Karı (BMKÖ)* 1,462.3 1,328.7
FAVÖK (BMKÖ)* 2,576.4 2,075.4
* Tek seferlik giderlerin toplamı 1Y2019'da 4,6 milyon TL, 1Y2020'de ise 0,1 milyon TL'dir.
Not 1: FAVÖK; Faaliyet Karı (holding faaliyetlerinden doğan gelir/giderler hariç) ve bu tanım içerisindeki amortisman ve diğer nakit çıkışı gerektirmeyen gelir/giderlerin çıkarılması/eklenmesi sonucu oluşmaktadır.
Not 2: EBI'nın finansal sonuçları UFRS'ye göre hazırlanmış ve SPK'ya göre yeniden sınıflandırılmış konsolide mali tablolarından temin edilmiştir.
YURTDIŞI BİRA OPERASYONLARI (EBI)
Uluslararası Finansal Raporlama Standartlarına Göre Hazırlanmış Özet Konsolide Bilanço Kalemleri
(milyon ABD Doları)
CCI-wTAS29
SOFT DRINK OPERATIONS (CCI)
Consolidated Income Statements For the Three-Months Period Ended 31.03.2023 and 31.03.2024
Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
(TL mn)
2023/03 2024/03
SALES VOLUME (UC millions) 352.6 341.4
SALES REVENUE 26,450.4 27,229.9
Cost of Sales (-) -18,313.5 -18,180.4
GROSS PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS 8,137.0 9,049.5
Selling, Distribution and Marketing Expenses (-) -3,924.1 -4,389.1
General and Administrative Expenses (-) -1,095.0 -1,499.3
Other Operating Income /Expense (net) 36.2 50.6
EBIT 3,154.1 3,211.7
Income / Expense From Investing Activities (net) 25.4 -16.4
Income / (Loss) from Associates -15.9 -2.2
OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE FINANCE INCOME/(EXPENSE) 3,163.5 3,193.1
Financial Income / Expenses (net) -767.9 -1,145.0
Monetary Gain / Loss 2,282.6 2,536.9
PROFIT BEFORE TAX FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 4,678.2 4,585.0
-Deferred Tax Income/(Expense) 17.7 -146.1
-Current Period Tax Expense -1,449.1 -1,729.2
INCOME/(LOSS) FOR THE PERIOD 3,246.8 2,709.8
Profit/(Loss) Attributable to:
Non-Controlling Interest -66.5 6.1
Equity Holders of the Parent 3,180.3 2,715.9
EBITDA 4,399.1 4,463.8
SOFT DRINK OPERATIONS (CCI)
Consolidated Balance Sheets as of 31.12.2023 and 31.03.2024
Prepared in accordance with TAS/TFRS as per CMB Regulations
TAS 29 (Financial Reporting in Hyperinflationary Economies) implemented
(TL mn)
2023/12 2024/03
Cash and Cash Equivalents 25,031.8 18,781.4
Investments in Securities 432.4 484.1
Derivative Financial Instruments 162.7 194.2
Trade Receivables 10,142.3 17,382.9
Other Receivables 138.7 160.2
Inventories 14,938.2 14,270.6
Prepaid Expenses 2,147.7 2,815.5
Tax Related Current Assets 730.5 703.7
Other Current Assets 1,799.2 3,041.3
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 55,523.5 57,833.8
Derivative Financial Instruments 38.5 44.4
Other Receivables 155.2 155.5
Right of Use Asset 623.8 555.1
Property, Plant and Equipment 40,542.3 43,890.8
Intangible Assets 22,207.6 21,507.5
Goodwill 5,344.7 5,417.4
Prepaid Expenses 1,400.6 1,145.9
Deferred Tax Asset 668.2 1,070.8
Other Non Current Asset 247.8 15.4
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 71,228.7 73,802.8
TOTAL ASSETS 126,752.2 131,636.6
2023/12 2024/03
Short-term Borrowings 9,818.6 9,569.2
Current Portion of Long-term Borrowings 10,740.3 10,878.3
Financial lease payables 225.5 220.4
Trade Payables 21,397.6 24,016.5
Payables Related to Employee Benefits 415.7 641.0
Other Payables 2,869.4 6,289.5
Derivative Financial Instruments 320.3 222.8
Provision for Corporate Tax 470.6 1,298.2
Current Provisions 1,112.0 1,387.2
Other Current Liabilities 390.7 385.4 394.00 [$€-1]
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 47,760.7 54,908.5
Long-term Borrowings 21,300.5 19,926.4
Financial lease payables 534.3 471.8
Trade and Other Payables 5.7 3.5
Provision for Employee Benefits 842.0 786.7
Deferred Tax Liability 4,527.8 4,409.3
Derivative Financial Instruments 3.4 5.9
Other Non-Current Liabilities 51.0 37.1
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 27,264.8 25,640.8
TOTAL EQUITY 51,726.8 51,087.3
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY 126,752.2 131,636.6
Totals may not foot due to rounding differences

eski
SOFT DRINK OPERATIONS (CCI)
Highlighted Income Statement Items For the Six-Month Period Ended 30.06.2012 and 30.06.2013
Prepared In Accordance with IFRS as per CMB Regulations
(million TRL)
Restated Restated
2012/12 2012/12 2013/12 2013/12
restated FA Sales Gain / Loss FX gain/loss from others Rediscount income/ expense reported FA Sales Gain / Loss FX gain/loss from others Rediscount income/ expense
Sales Volume(million Unit Case) 0.0 0.0 1,057.7
Sales (net) 0.0 0.0 5,186.4
Cost of Sales 0.0 0.0 -3,228.1
GROSS PROFIT 0.0 0.0 1,958.3
Operating Expenses 0.0 0.0 -1,363.1
Other Operating Income / (Expense) (net) 0.0 -0.6 -0.7 -1.3 240.7 0.280
EBIT 215.9 -1.3 295.0
Gain / (Loss) from Associates 0.0 0.0 -2.7
Income / Expense from Investing Activities 0.6 0.6 -0.280
Financial Income / (Expense) (net) 0.0 0.7 0.7 -259.3
INCOME BEFORE MINORITY INTEREST & TAX 0.0 0.0 574.0
Income Taxes 0.0 0.0 -71.8
0.0
INCOME BEFORE MINORITY INTEREST 0.0 0.0 502.2
Attributable to, 0.0
Minority Interest 0.0 0.0 13.4
Net Income attributable to Shareholders 0.0 0.0 488.8
0.0
EBITDA 0.0 0.0 892.1
Note 1: EBITDA comprises of profit from operations (excluding other operating income/expense), depreciation and other relevant non-cash items up to EBIT.
Note 2: Figures for CCI are obtained from consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS as per CMB regulations.
SOFT DRINK OPERATIONS (CCI)
Highlighted Balance Sheet Items as of 30.06.2013 and 31.12.2012
Prepared In Accordance with IFRS as per CMB Regulations
(million TRL)
2012/12 2013/12
restated FA Sales Gain / Loss FX gain/loss from others Rediscount income/ expense reported
Cash and Cash Equivalents 489.9 916.8
Investments in Securities 117.7 563.0
Derivative Financial Instruments 0.3 0 -
Trade Receivables and Due from Related Parties (net) 307.1
Inventory (net) 319.0 461.5
Other Receivables 13.4 21.5
Other Current Assets 311.3 456.2
Total Current Assets 1,558.8 2,802.4
Investment in Associate 0 - 0.0
Property, Plant and Equipment 1,927.5 2,783.9
Intangible Assets (including goodwill) 721.3 1,301.5
Deffered Tax Assets 0.6 -0.0
Other Non- Current Assets 55.9 113.7
Total Non-current Assets 2,707.7 4,203.4
Total Assets 4,266.4 7,005.8
Short-term Borrowings 229.3 1,168.7
Trade Payables and Due to Related Parties 287.4 381.6
Other Payables 130.8 168.2
Provision for Corporate Tax 2.4 4.5
Provisions for Employee Benefits 21.9 37.4
Other Current Liabilities 20.7 54.8
Total Current Liabilities 692.6 1,815.2
Long-term Borrowings 1,447.6 1,917.6
Provisions for Employee Benefits 32.8 44.6
Deffered Tax Liabilities 58.5 185.6
Other Non- Current Assets 120.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 171.4
Total Non-Current Liabilities 1,659.7 2,319.2
Total Equity 1,914.1 2,871.3
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity 4,266.4 7,005.8
Note 1: Figures for CCI are obtained from consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with IFRS as per CMB regulations.
Restatement Explanation: Restated financials were adjusted according to new «IFRS 10 Consolidated Financial Statements» and «IFRS 11 Joint Arrangements» standards, in which 1H12 Pakistan and Syria operations were consolidated with equity pick-up versus Pakistan was full consolidated and Syria was consolidated with equity pick-up in 1H13.
B/S check -0.0 -0.0

