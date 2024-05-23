Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS is a Turkey-based company, which is engaged in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer under a number of trademarks and also in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of sparkling and still beverages with The Coca-Cola Company trademark. The Group owns and operates more than 14 breweries, over five malt production facilities and over 15 facilities for sparkling and still beverages production. Furthermore, the Group has joint control over Anadolu Etap Penkon Gida ve Tarim Urunleri San. ve Tic. AS (Anadolu Etap) which undertakes production and sales of fruit juice concentrates and purees in Turkey. The Group also has joint control over Syrian Soft Drink Sales & Dist. LLC (SSDSD) which undertakes distribution and sales of sparkling and still beverages in Syria.

Sector Brewers