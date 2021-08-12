Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi : 2. Quarter 2021 Earnings Release

ANADOLU EFES 1H2021 EARNINGS RELEASE Istanbul, August 12, 2021 2Q2021 HIGHLIGHTS Consolidated sales volume increased by 14.2% to 33.2 mhl

increased by 14.2% to 33.2 mhl Consolidated net sales revenue up 46.9% to TL 10,387.2 million

Consolidated EBITDA Before Non-Recurring Items (BNRI) up 41.5% to TL 2,069.4 million 1H2021 HIGHLIGHTS Consolidated sales volume increased by 13.7% to 56.4 mhl

increased by 13.7% to 56.4 mhl Consolidated net sales revenue up 42.8% to TL 16,546.6 million

Consolidated EBITDA Before Non-Recurring Items (BNRI) up 55.0% to TL 2,784.5 million

After making a very strong start to the year, we delivered another solid set of results; which were either above or in line with our expectations. We managed to keep our volume growth momentum, assisting our consolidated volumes to exceed pre-pandemic levels. Brand investments and innovations, market executions together with the initiatives to increase visibility were the drivers of our strong volume performance in the period. In addition, the exports significantly surpassed our expectations with increased contribution to profitability. On top of a robust volume performance, our FX-neutral revenue/hl increased by 13.9% in the period, thanks to our focus on strict discount management and revenue management initiatives to drive value. In line with our disciplined financial policy and tight balance sheet management strategy, our leverage ratio stayed at a very healthy level as a result of close to TL 2 billion Free Cash Flow generated." commented Mr. Can Çaka, Beer Group President and Anadolu Efes CEO. I am also honored and pleased to share that Anadolu Efes delivered another landmark transaction, by issuing US$500,000,000, 7-year maturity Eurobonds, with a coupon rate of 3.375%, which will set a new benchmark for Turkish corporates in the coming years. We took the advantage of pursuing a very good transaction strategy and selecting a very good execution window, giving us the opportunity to ensure most optimal outcome and therefore, breaking our own record. I am also very happy with the outcome of the tender process where the result is the testimony of the investors' appreciation of Anadolu Efes' credit and their appetite to extend their maturity by participating in the new issue. As Anadolu Efes, we see sustainability as the most crucial part of our long journey that all our employees and stakeholders must internalize and feel responsible for. Since day one, we have been prioritizing value creation across all strategic areas for the sustainable growth of our business. This year, we identified our Sustainability Goals for 2030 in line with the guidelines of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to demonstrate our commitment to improve our ESG related practices. With the aim of reducing our footprint, our goal is to reach net zero carbon emissions in all our operations by 2030, while becoming a certified zero- waste company at the same time. In addition to these efforts, we will continue to invest in the societies we live in for a sustainable future by focusing on our social impact through supporting community projects and entrepreneurs. We are well aware that sustainable development depends on empowering women in business life, and we believe that equal opportunity makes us stronger. Along these ambitions, we aim to increase the representations of women in our organization from 30% to 51% by 2030. In addition, we will continue to raise awareness about gender equality including pay gap among all our employees and stakeholders. We continue to invest behind our digital infrastructure by stepping up our investments in CIS operations. As we took important steps in our Turkish operation in terms of digital transformation, we initiated our program in Moldova as well, in order to have more lean and efficient processes from production to sales. We remain cautious for the rest of the year, given the uncertainties lying ahead, considering the developments on pandemic and the increases in commodity costs. However, we are well equipped to meet our business goals with our strong brand portfolio, superior market execution capabilities, digital infrastructure and endless efforts of our employees. We will continue to brew joy, passionately and responsibly.

SUMMARY FINANCIALS Consolidated (TL mn) 2Q2020 2Q2021 Change % 1H2020 1H2021 Change % Restated** Restated** Volume (mhl) 29.1 33.2 14.2% 49.6 56.4 13.7% Net Sales 7,070.2 10,387.2 46.9% 11,583.7 16,546.6 42.8% Gross Profit 2,680.5 3,919.3 46.2% 4,003.4 5,871.3 46.7% EBIT (BNRI) 1,038.1 1,491.3 43.7% 664.9 1,597.4 140.3% EBITDA (BNRI) 1,462.3 2,069.4 41.5% 1,796.3 2,784.5 55.0% Net Income/(Loss)* 351.9 415.1 18.0% 239.9 710.3 196.1% FCF 2,012.8 2,204.3 9.5% 991.4 1,953.4 97.0% Change (bps) Change (bps) Gross Profit Margin 37.9% 37.7% -18 34.6% 35.5% 92 EBIT (BNRI) Margin 14.7% 14.4% -33 5.7% 9.7% 391 EBITDA (BNRI) Margin 20.7% 19.9% -76 15.5% 16.8% 132 Net Income Margin* 5.0% 4.0% -98 2.1% 4.3% 222 Beer Group (TL mn) 2Q2020 2Q2021 Change % 1H2020 1H2021 Change % Restated Volume (mhl) 10.5 10.9 4.1% 17.4 18.2 4.2% Net Sales 3,457.5 4,564.2 32.0% 5,349.5 6,976.3 30.4% Gross Profit 1,452.1 1,823.2 25.6% 1,962.1 2,515.8 28.2% EBIT (BNRI) 476.8 415.3 -12.9% -64.8 43.1 n.m. EBITDA (BNRI) 678.3 712.6 5.1% 582.2 665.3 14.3% Net Income/(Loss)* 293.4 302.7 3.2% 119.9 505.2 321.4% FCF 1,527.1 1,673.6 9.6% 243.2 1,084.2 345.9% Change (bps) Change (bps) Gross Profit Margin 42.0% 39.9% -205 36.7% 36.1% -62 EBIT (BNRI) Margin 13.8% 9.1% -469 -1.2% 0.6% 183 EBITDA (BNRI) Margin 19.6% 15.6% -401 10.9% 9.5% -135 Net Income Margin* 8.5% 6.6% -185 2.2% 7.2% 500 CCI (TL mn) 2Q2020 2Q2021 Change % 1H2020 1H2021 Change % Restated** Restated** Volume (mn u/c) 328 393 19.8% 567 674 18.9% Net Sales 3,613 5,824 61.2% 6,234 9,571 53.5% Gross Profit 1,222 2,089 71.0% 2,043 3,356 64.3% EBIT 559 1,072 91.7% 735 1,560 112.3% EBITDA 784 1,356 73.0% 1,214 2,119 74.6% Net Income/(Loss)* 353 721 104.2% 482 1,124 133.4% FCF 606 722 19.1% 625 839 34.2% Change (bps) Change (bps) Gross Profit Margin 33.8% 35.9% 205 32.8% 35.1% 229 EBIT Margin 15.5% 18.4% 293 11.8% 16.3% 451 EBITDA Margin 21.7% 23.3% 158 19.5% 22.1% 267 Net Income Margin* 9.8% 12.4% 261 7.7% 11.7% 401 * Net income attributable to shareholders **Soft drinks operations' 2Q2020 and 1H2020 financials have been restated to reflect the impact of spare parts accounting change.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE - ANADOLU EFES CONSOLIDATED AEFES Consolidated (TL mn) 2Q2020 2Q2021 % change 1H2020 1H2021 % change Restated** Restated** Volume (mhl) 29.1 33.2 14.2% 49.6 56.4 13.7% Net Sales 7,070.2 10,387.2 46.9% 11,583.7 16,546.6 42.8% Gross Profit 2,680.5 3,919.3 46.2% 4,003.4 5,871.3 46.7% EBIT (BNRI) 1,038.1 1,491.3 43.7% 664.9 1,597.4 140.3% EBITDA (BNRI) 1,462.3 2,069.4 41.5% 1,796.3 2,784.5 55.0% Net Income/(Loss)* 351.9 415.1 18.0% 239.9 710.3 196.1% FCF 2,012.8 2,204.3 9.5% 991.4 1,953.4 97.0% Change (bps) Change (bps) Gross Profit Margin 37.9% 37.7% -18 34.6% 35.5% 92 EBIT (BNRI) Margin 14.7% 14.4% -33 5.7% 9.7% 391 EBITDA (BNRI) Margin 20.7% 19.9% -76 15.5% 16.8% 132 Net Income Margin* 5.0% 4.0% -98 2.1% 4.3% 222 *Net income attributable to shareholders **Soft drinks operations' 2Q2020 and 1H2020 financials have been restated to reflect the impact of spare parts accounting change. Anadolu Efes had another successful quarter where the consolidated sales volume expanded by 14.2%, reaching 33.2 mhl. While the volume increase came from both business lines, almost all countries across the board contributed to this performance. Our beer operations in Turkey, Moldova and Georgia posted double-digit growth rates while Russia continued its growth momentum this quarter as well. Soft drink operations benefitted from both domestic and international businesses where Turkey, Pakistan, Jordan and Tajikistan took the lead. Consolidated net sales revenue was up by 46.9% to TL 10,387.2 million in 2Q2021 with FX-neutral basis increase of 31.1%. Solid revenue growth was driven by the volume performance as well as higher prices and was supported by premiumization, tight discount management and SKU prioritization especially in soft drink operations. Consolidated EBITDA (BNRI) grew by 41.5% year-on-year to TL 2,069.4 million; with a margin 19.9%. Turkey beer profitability margin showed an improvement in the quarter, driven by very successful topline growth; despite a high OpEx as a result of the "+1 rested" relaunch expenses. In international beer, CIS had a superior performance in profitability whereas in Russia the profitability margin was under pressure due to calendarization of some operational expenses and year-on-year higher marketing spending which were already planned. Soft drinks had another robust quarter, thanks to controlled spending and savings in operational expenses as well as strong topline performance. Anadolu Efes recorded TL 415.1 million net profit in 2Q2021 up from TL 351.9 million in 2Q2020. The increase in bottomline was mainly driven by the year-on-year improved operational profitability as well as higher FX-gains recorded in CCI. Accordingly, in 1H2021, net profit reached TL 710.3 million, almost tripling its level a year ago. Anadolu Efes' Free Cash Flow surpassed its previous year's level and reached TL 2,204.3 million in 2Q2021 with the contribution of both beer and soft drink operations. Better operational profitability in absolute terms as well as improved working capital on top of an already tight level together with a very limited increase in capex margin contributed to the successful cash generation of TL 1,953.4 million in 1H2021 with 97.0% year-on-year increase. As a result of robust cash generation; consolidated Net Debt to EBITDA (BNRI) improved compared to 1Q2021 and was reported at 0.9x as of June 30, 2021.

OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE - BEER GROUP Beer Group (TL mn) 2Q2020 2Q2021 % change 1H2020 1H2021 % change Restated Volume (mhl) 10.5 10.9 4.1% 17.4 18.2 4.2% Net Sales 3,457.5 4,564.2 32.0% 5,349.5 6,976.3 30.4% Gross Profit 1,452.1 1,823.2 25.6% 1,962.1 2,515.8 28.2% EBIT (BNRI) 476.8 415.3 -12.9% -64.8 43.1 n.m. EBITDA (BNRI) 678.3 712.6 5.1% 582.2 665.3 14.3% Net Income/(Loss)* 293.4 302.7 3.2% 119.9 505.2 321.4% FCF 1,527.1 1,673.6 9.6% 243.2 1,084.2 345.9% Change (bps) Change (bps) Gross Profit Margin 42.0% 39.9% -205 36.7% 36.1% -62 EBIT Margin 13.8% 9.1% -469 -1.2% 0.6% 183 EBITDA Margin 19.6% 15.6% -401 10.9% 9.5% -135 Net Income Margin* 8.5% 6.6% -185 2.2% 7.2% 500 *Net income attributable to shareholders Following a strong start to the year in 1Q, Beer Group sales volume had a remarkable topline performance in 2Q2021 as well and grew by 4.1% year-on-year to 10.9 mhl; mainly benefitted from double- digit volume growth delivered in Turkey and CIS countries. Thus, in the first half of the year, the volumes reached 18.2 mhl with year-on-year increase of 4.2%. International beer operations' volumes grew by 1.9% to 9.5 mhl in 2Q2021, with the contribution of all international operations with the exception of Ukraine. Therefore, international beer volumes increased by 3.3% to 16.0 mhl in 1H2021. In 2Q, Russian beer volumes were almost flat compared to last year, despite the increase in number of COVID cases with tightened restrictions through the end of the

management, which was also backed by closure of on-trade sales channels during the period. Therefore, beer group sales revenue in the first half of the year increased by 30.4% year-on-year to TL 6,976.3 million. Beer group gross profit increased by 25.6% to TL 1,823.2 million in 2Q2021; yielding a margin of 39.9%. In international beer operations; gross margin was below last year; mainly due to the volume pressure in Ukraine, the excise increase in Russia at the beginning of the year together with the negative impact of fx rates and commodity price increases. The pressure on the margin was partly mitigated by the strong gross profitability in CIS countries; which was supported by their volume growth and strong pricing. Turkey beer's gross margin expanded in the period, thanks to strong topline performance, which led to lower share of fixed costs in cost of goods sold. Therefore, the negative impacts coming from the raw material and commodity price pressures as well as change in package mix were mitigated. Beer group gross profit in the first half of the year was TL 2,515.8 million with a margin of 36.1%, slightly below last year. Beer group EBITDA (BNRI) increase in 2Q2021 lagged behind the revenue growth and realized at 5.1% year-on-year, mainly due to gross margin pressure as well as accelerated marketing and sales spending over last year; in line with the expectations. There was a year-on-year decline in international beer operation's EBITDA margin in 2Q2021 due to high base of last year where the margin was boosted by the substantial savings in OpEx. The margin pressure in international beer was also due to calendarization of some expenses from 1Q. Good performance in gross profitability in Turkey beer also translated into EBITDA margin however at a lower rate on the back of year-on-year increased marketing spending related to "+1 rested" relaunch ahead of high season. Thus, EBITDA (BNRI) increased by 14.3% to TL 665.3 million in the first half of the year, yielding a margin of 9.5%. Beer Group net income increased from TL 293.4 million in 2Q2020 to TL 302.7 million in 2Q2021. Bottom-line in this quarter was supported by the dividends received from CCI, which more than compensated the year-on-year higher losses recorded in Anadolu Etap. As a result, bottomline in 1H2021 improved remarkably year-on-year to TL 505.2 million by more than tripling last year's profit. Beer Group Free Cash Flow outperformed last year's high base and was reported at TL 1,673.6 million in 2Q2021. The increase in the Free Cash Flow was mainly supported by Russia with the superior performance in trade payables as well as the decline in absolute CAPEX where both are going to normalize in the second half. Free cash flow in 1H2021 reached TL 1,084.2 million versus TL 243.2 million a year ago. Page 5 of 17 www.anadoluefes.com ir@anadoluefes.com

