Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi : 4. Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

ANADOLU EFES FY2022 EARNINGS RELEASE Istanbul, February 28, 2023 4Q2022 HIGHLIGHTS1 Consolidated sales volume declined by 2.3% to 23.3 mhl; down 4.1% on organic basis

declined by 2.3% to 23.3 mhl; down 4.1% on organic basis Consolidated net sales revenue up 104.8% to TL 22,432.3 million; 98.7% growth on organic basis

up 104.8% to TL 22,432.3 million; 98.7% growth on organic basis Consolidated EBITDA Before Non-Recurring Items (BNRI) up 85.5% to TL 3,493.2 million FY2022 HIGHLIGHTS Consolidated sales volume increased by 6.4% to 123.5 mhl; 1.0% growth on organic basis

increased by 6.4% to 123.5 mhl; 1.0% growth on organic basis Consolidated net sales revenue up 130.4% to TL 90,504.2 million; 118.1% growth on organic basis

revenue up 130.4% to TL 90,504.2 million; 118.1% growth on organic basis Consolidated EBITDA Before Non-Recurring Items (BNRI) up 148.0% to TL 17,418.8 million

Non-Recurring Items (BNRI) Consolidated Free Cash Flow was TL 6,129.0 million in FY2022 vs. TL 4,262.9 million in FY2021 MANAGEMENT COMMENTS "I am deeply saddened by the devastating earthquakes which took place on February 6th affecting millions of our citizens in 11 cities of Türkiye. I would like to express my sincere condolences to the ones who lost their families or relatives and wish rapid recovery for the ones who were wounded. It is a consolation for us to know that none of our employees lost their lives; however we feel sorrow for the colleagues and business partners who lost some of their relatives. As soon as we heard about the earthquake, our first focus has been the health and safety of our employees, business partners and their relatives. In the framework of solidarity, we have been working in coordination with employees, business partners, local municipalities and NGOs in order to provide social aid for people who were affected and we will continue our efforts to meet their needs. The recovery will take time but we will be healing our wounds together; in solidarity." commented Mr. Can Çaka, Beer Group President and Anadolu Efes CEO. We have concluded a year of challenges and now heading to another one. We are pleased to have finished such a difficult year with exceptional results with consecutive improvements in expectations in every quarter. We managed to beat our own expectations in almost all lines, reaching record high levels in financial metrics. We reported the highest consolidated EBITDA (BNRI) margin in the last 10 years, despite facing inflationary pressures in many of our operating markets. I would also like to share that our Board of Directors proposed TL 1.3 billion dividends for 2022. Throughout the year, beer group volumes were resilient except for Ukraine. Volume pressures in certain markets were offset by the others; thanks to our geographical diversification. In terms of product diversification, it was encouraging to see the good results delivered in NABLAB2 and beyond beer categories in almost all of our beer operations. In soft drinks, successful integration of Uzbekistan and solid momentum achieved by the key international markets led to sound operational performance. In Russia, there was a volume trend turnaround from strong demand in 1H to a decline in 2H resulting a year-on-year flat volume performance in the market. Our volumes were slightly below market as a result of our volume-value balance strategy throughout the year which led us to report a very strong operational 1Throughout the release organic refers to figures excluding the impact of Uzbekistan in 2022 2NABLAB stands for non-alcoholic beer and low-alcoholic beer Page 1 of 18 www.anadoluefes.com ir@anadoluefes.com margin in international operations. In Türkiye, 2022 was a year of success in terms of our volume performance. Market growth and our execution initiatives led us to reach to this superior performance. Together with the strong performance recorded in international beer, we were able to achieve more than 600 bps of margin expansion in beer group. Our operations and financials are in good shape and we are confident to deliver another year of sound results, thanks to our agile approach to the business and adaptability. We will continue to invest on our operating markets, focus on brand portfolio, do scenario planning in all streams, stick to our financial policy and tight expense management while taking necessary actions in terms of risk management. I must thank all my colleagues, business partners and stakeholders for being with us along this journey, for their endless efforts and dedication to break new records and beat our own success. SUMMARY FINANCIALS Consolidated (TL mn) 4Q2021 4Q2022 Change % FY2021 FY2022 Change % Volume (mhl) 23.9 23.3 -2.3% 116.1 123.5 6.4% Volume (mhl) (organic)** 22.5 21.6 -4.1% 114.7 115.8 1.0% Net Sales 10,950.8 22,432.3 104.8% 39,284.4 90,504.2 130.4% Net Sales (organic)** 10,472.9 20,808.6 98.7% 38,806.5 84,625.5 118.1% Gross Profit 3,902.9 7,899.2 102.4% 14,142.3 32,991.5 133.3% EBIT (BNRI) 1,017.2 1,830.1 79.9% 4,392.9 12,956.9 194.9% EBITDA (BNRI) 1,883.2 3,493.2 85.5% 7,023.9 17,418.8 148.0% Net Income/(Loss)* -198.4 53.4 n.m. 1,068.3 3,429.1 221.0% Net income/(Loss)* excl. impairment and losses in Ukraine -198.4 27.8 n.m. 1,068.3 3,770.3 252.9% FCF 14.7 -966.3 n.m. 4,262.9 6,129.0 43.8% Change (bps) Change (bps) Gross Profit Margin 35.6% 35.2% -43 36.0% 36.5% 45 EBIT (BNRI) Margin 9.3% 8.2% -113 11.2% 14.3% 313 EBITDA (BNRI) Margin 17.2% 15.6% -162 17.9% 19.2% 137 Net Income Margin* excl. impairment and losses in Ukraine -1.8% 0.1% 194 2.7% 4.2% 145 Beer Group (TL mn) 4Q2021 4Q2022 Change % FY2021 FY2022 Change % Volume (mhl) 8.7 7.1 -18.1% 37.9 34.0 -10.4% Volume excl. Ukraine (mhl) 7.8 6.9 -11.0% 33.1 33.1 0.0% Net Sales 5,386.6 9,674.6 79.6% 17,356.1 36,975.8 113.0% Gross Profit 1,968.0 3,914.0 98.9% 6,423.4 15,609.8 143.0% EBIT (BNRI) 500.5 847.0 69.2% 971.1 4,966.2 411.4% EBITDA (BNRI) 974.9 1,944.7 99.5% 2,356.8 7,318.0 210.5% Net Income/(Loss)* -322.8 -269.0 16.6% 279.7 1,570.8 461.5% Net income/(Loss)* excl. impairment and losses in Ukraine -322.8 -294.7 8.7% 279.7 1,912.0 583.5% FCF 239.7 -2,037.8 n.m. 1,758.8 3,719.7 111.5% Change (bps) Change (bps) Gross Profit Margin 36.5% 40.5% 392 37.0% 42.2% 521 EBIT (BNRI) Margin 9.3% 8.8% -54 5.6% 13.4% 784 EBITDA (BNRI) Margin 18.1% 20.1% 200 13.6% 19.8% 621 Net Income Margin* excl. impairment and losses in Ukraine -6.0% -3.0% 295 1.6% 5.2% 356 CCI (TL mn) 4Q2021 4Q2022 Change % FY2021 FY2022 Change % Volume (mn u/c) 267 285 6.8% 1,376 1,577 14.6% Volume (mn u/c) (organic)** 242 254 4.8% 1,352 1,441 6.6% Net Sales 5,564 12,758 129.3% 21,930 53,530 144.1% Net Sales (organic)** 5,087 11,134 118.9% 21,452 47,651 122.1% Gross Profit 1,933 3,975 105.6% 7,717 17,374 125.1% EBIT 520 988 90.0% 3,434 8,006 133.2% EBITDA 908 1,548 70.5% 4,666 10,097 116.4% Net Income/(Loss)* 231 649 180.6% 2,271 4,331 90.7% FCF -345 1,618 n.m. 2,154 2,629 22.1% Change (bps) Change (bps) Gross Profit Margin 34.7% 31.2% -358 35.2% 32.5% -273 EBIT Margin 9.3% 7.7% -160 15.7% 15.0% -70 EBITDA Margin 16.3% 12.1% -418 21.3% 18.9% -241 Net Income Margin* 4.2% 5.1% 93 10.4% 8.1% -227 Net income attributable to shareholders

Organic refers to excluding the impact of Uzbekistan in 2022 Page 2 of 18 www.anadoluefes.com ir@anadoluefes.com OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE - ANADOLU EFES CONSOLIDATED AEFES Consolidated (TL mn) 4Q2021 4Q2022 % change FY2021 FY2022 % change Volume (mhl) 23.9 23.3 -2.3% 116.1 123.5 6.4% Volume (mhl) (organic)** 22.5 21.6 -4.1% 114.7 115.8 1.0% Net Sales 10,950.8 22,432.3 104.8% 39,284.4 90,504.2 130.4% Net Sales (organic)** 10,472.9 20,808.6 98.7% 38,806.5 84,625.5 118.1% Gross Profit 3,902.9 7,899.2 102.4% 14,142.3 32,991.5 133.3% EBIT (BNRI) 1,017.2 1,830.1 79.9% 4,392.9 12,956.9 194.9% EBITDA (BNRI) 1,883.2 3,493.2 85.5% 7,023.9 17,418.8 148.0% Net Income/(Loss)* -198.4 53.4 n.m. 1,068.3 3,429.1 221.0% Net income/(Loss)* excl. impairment and losses in Ukraine -198.4 27.8 n.m. 1,068.3 3,770.3 252.9% FCF 14.7 -966.3 n.m. 4,262.9 6,129.0 43.8% Change (bps) Change (bps) Gross Profit Margin 35.6% 35.2% -43 36.0% 36.5% 45 EBIT (BNRI) Margin 9.3% 8.2% -113 11.2% 14.3% 313 EBITDA (BNRI) Margin 17.2% 15.6% -162 17.9% 19.2% 137 Net Income Margin* excl. impairment and losses in Ukraine -1.8% 0.1% 194 2.7% 4.2% 145 Net income attributable to shareholders

Organic refers to excluding the impact of Uzbekistan in 2022 Anadolu Efes' consolidated sales volume declined by 2.3% year-on-year to 23.3 mhl, due to cycling a very high base in 4Q2021 where volume growth was at 13.2% together with the impact of Ukraine. Consolidated volumes reached 123.5 mhl in FY2022 with a strong growth of 6.4% realizing at the higher end of our guidance of low-to-mid single digit growth. Year-on year organic growth where we exclude the impact of Uzbekistan from our soft drinks operation's volume was 1.0%. Consolidated net sales revenue expanded by 104.8% to TL 22,432.3 million in 4Q2022. Pricing and discount management initiatives during the year together with proactive revenue growth management initiatives including premiumization as well as favorable FX translation had positive impact on topline performance. Therefore, in FY2022, net sales revenue reached TL 90,504.2 million with 130.4% yearly growth. On FX-Neutral basis, the growth was at 57.3%; exceeding our guidance. Consolidated EBITDA (BNRI) increased by 85.5% to TL 3,493.2 million in 4Q2022, implying a margin of 15.6%. There was 162 bps margin dilution year-on-year in 4Q mainly due to our soft drink operations while beer group margin was higher year-on-year. In FY2022, EBITDA (BNRI) grew by 148.0% to TL 17,418.8 million. EBITDA (BNRI) margin was 19.2%; implying 137 bps year-on-year improvement, above expectations. Anadolu Efes' consolidated net income was TL 53.4 million in 4Q2022 versus a loss of 198.4 million a year ago. Positive swing on bottomline was driven by better operational profitability amid significantly higher net financial losses year-on-year. It was due to the increase in cost of hedging in Russia together with higher TL equivalent of foreign currency interest expenses and higher borrowings in beer group and in soft drinks. Accordingly, consolidated net profit reached TL 3,429.1 million in FY2022. The cash generation was negative this quarter in line with the initial expectations due to phasing of certain capital expenditures and payables to 4Q. Early procurement of certain raw materials in order to mitigate impacts of possible price volatilities also had some impact on Anadolu Efes' cash level this quarter. However, as a result of very strong cash generation in the previous quarters as well as postponement of some payments in Russia to the following year, Free Cash Flow reached TL 6,129.0 million in FY2022. As a result, Consolidated Net Debt to EBITDA (BNRI) was 0.7x as of December 31, 2022. Page 3 of 18 www.anadoluefes.com ir@anadoluefes.com OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE - BEER GROUP Beer Group (TL mn) 4Q2021 4Q2022 % change FY2021 FY2022 % change Volume (mhl) 8.7 7.1 -18.1% 37.9 34.0 -10.4% Volume excl. Ukraine (mhl) 7.8 6.9 -11.0% 33.1 33.1 0.0% Net Sales 5,386.6 9,674.6 79.6% 17,356.1 36,975.8 113.0% Gross Profit 1,968.0 3,914.0 98.9% 6,423.4 15,609.8 143.0% EBIT (BNRI) 500.5 847.0 69.2% 971.1 4,966.2 411.4% EBITDA (BNRI) 974.9 1,944.7 99.5% 2,356.8 7,318.0 210.5% Net Income/(Loss)* -322.8 -269.0 16.6% 279.7 1,570.8 461.5% Net income/(Loss)* excl. impairment and losses in Ukraine -322.8 -294.7 8.7% 279.7 1,912.0 583.5% FCF 239.7 -2,037.8 n.m. 1,758.8 3,719.7 111.5% Change (bps) Change (bps) Gross Profit Margin 36.5% 40.5% 392 37.0% 42.2% 521 EBIT (BNRI) Margin 9.3% 8.8% -54 5.6% 13.4% 784 EBITDA (BNRI) Margin 18.1% 20.1% 200 13.6% 19.8% 621 Net Income Margin* excl. impairment and losses in Ukraine -6.0% -3.0% 295 1.6% 5.2% 356 *Net income attributable to shareholders Beer Group volume declined by 18.1% year-on-year in 4Q2022 on a reported basis mainly driven by lower volumes in Ukraine and Russia. Excluding our Ukraine operations, the decline was at 11.0%, in line with earlier expectations due to cycling 6.0% growth in the same period of last year. In FY2022, excluding Ukraine volumes beer group volume was 33.1 mhl and were realized parallel to its level a year ago. International Beer Operation's consolidated sales volume declined by 22.7% in 4Q2022, bringing full year volumes to 28.3 mhl; 14.2% below last year. Excluding Ukraine, in FY2022, the volume decline was limited to 2.7%. Russian beer volumes were down by high-teensin 4Q2022, bringing full year volume decline to low-singledigits. The softening in volume in the last quarter was mainly driven by the market decline as well as our value generation oriented focus where some SKU and sales channel prioritization projects were in place; which affected volumes but addressed profitability. Competition continued to be challenging since September in terms of pricing and promotions. Russian beer market was down by low-teensin the quarter as expected, as 4Q2021 was a high base; while the industry volume was being affected by the decline in consumer confidence. However, we have observed an increased share in our overall premium segment despite lack of import brands classified under super premium segment. In Ukraine, production started in our Chernihiv brewery in October with relatively very limited number of SKUs while we closely monitor the situation for our short and mid-termplanning. In CIS countries, volumes grew by low-teens year-on-yearon average in 4Q and mid-singledigit in full year. In Kazakhstan, we observed mid-to-highsingle digit growth in volumes in the last quarter. Beer market remained flat due to high pricing however our volume performance was ahead of the market and grew by low-to-midsingle digit. Successful new brand and SKU launches yielded share gains during the year. In Moldova, the volumes were down low-teensin 4Q2022 bringing full-yeardecline to low-to-midsingle digit. That is mainly driven by the fact that the beer market was down in 2022, due to affordability issues caused by high inflation in the country together with some supply chain issue related to the conflict in the region. However, our performance was ahead of the market, yielding leadership in premium and super premium segments as well as in craft category. In Georgia, the volumes grew by low- thirties in the last quarter while the full year volume growth was at mid-to-highteens which is the highest growth achieved in the last 10 years with solid momentum in both beer and carbonated soft drinks. categories as a result of a more balanced portfolio strategy. Türkiye beer sales volume significantly outperformed the expectations for the last quarter and grew by 9.6% reaching 1.4 mhl. Türkiye beer operations have had one of the most successful years of operations where full year volumes grew by 15.6% and reached 5.7 mhl; exceeding pre-pandemiclevels despite lower consumer confidence levels. Obviously, Page 4 of 18 www.anadoluefes.com ir@anadoluefes.com end of pandemic brought incremental volumes for on-trade during the year. On top of this, strong recovery in tourism with favorable mix and temporary increase in residents contributed to our consumer base. Beer Group sales revenue grew by 79.6% year-on-year to TL 9,674.6 million in 4Q2022 while the increase in FX-Neutral basis was 15.8%. International beer operation's net sales revenue reached TL 7,795.1 million in the period with a year-on-year increase of 75.0%. The yearly increase in the revenue/hl of 126.4% was a result of strong pricing and higher TL conversion impact however the increase was lower than previous quarters, because last quarter of 2021 was high base as a result of price adjustments taken in international operations. There has been strong premium segment growth in CIS region supporting revenue /hl performance. Türkiye beer net sales revenue posted a very strong growth of 101.0% in 4Q2022 benefitting from solid volume performance together with higher prices. Revenue/hl growth was at 83.5% in the period. Accordingly, beer group net sales revenue reached TL 36,975.8 million in FY2022 resulting in an annual growth of 113.0%. On FX-Neutral basis, net sales revenue was up 29.2%; ahead of our guidance of low-to-mid-twenties growth. Beer group gross profit recorded a growth ahead of revenue performance and expanded by 98.9%; yielding a margin expansion of 392 bps in 4Q2022. The margin expansion was primarily attributable to our international operations' performance despite price volatilities and record high escalations in COGS on a yearly basis. Timely pricing and discount management initiatives as well as effective use of FX and commodity hedging supported international operation's profitability margin this quarter like the previous quarters of the year. Also gross margin was backed by good performances achieved in Kazakhstan and Moldova. In Türkiye beer operations, the margin pressure in 3Q extended into the last quarter as well which was a result of very high cost inflation. As a result, beer group gross profit reached TL 15,609.8 million with a very strong margin expansion of 521 bps to 42.2% in FY2022. Beer group EBITDA (BNRI) grew by 99.5% to TL 1,944.7 million in 4Q2022 with a margin of 20.1%; 200 bps above last year. The improvement in gross profitability reflected into operational profitability performance in the period however at a lesser extent due to increased marketing spending as a result of postponement of some spending into the last quarter of the year. Thus, in FY2022, beer group EBITDA (BNRI) reached TL 7,318.0 million. EBITDA (BNRI) margin reached 19.8% expanding by 621 bps year-on-year, outperforming our guidance. Beer Group net income was -TL 269.0 million in 4Q2022 versus -TL 322.8 million in 4Q2021. The improvement in operating profit was partly reflected on the bottomline because of year-on-year higher net financial expense and tax expense. Net financial expense was up due to increased cost of derivative transactions in Russia and higher TL equivalent of foreign currency interest expenses as a result of TL depreciation against hard currencies. This was partly offset by year-on-year lower losses from Anadolu Etap and increase in FX gains. As a result, net income was recorded at TL 1,570.8 million in FY2022, with a significant increase of 461.5%. Excluding the impact of impairment and losses in Ukraine, net income would have been TL 1,912,0 million in FY2022. Beer Group Free Cash Flow was reported as -TL 2,037.8 million in 4Q2022 versus TL 239.7 million in 4Q2021. The negative swing on cash generation was already expected due to calendarization of some capital expenditures and payables into last quarter of the year together with some early procurement of certain raw materials. Despite this, some payables which were expected to be realized in FY2022 in Russia is postponed, which led FY cash level to reach to record-high level of TL 3,719.7 million. Beer Group Net Debt/EBITDA (BNRI) was 1.0x as of December 31, 2022. Page 5 of 18 www.anadoluefes.com ir@anadoluefes.com

