Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi : 4. Quarter 2022 Financial Statements
02/28/2023 | 12:55pm EST
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
ANADOLU EFES BİRACILIK VE
MALT SANAYİİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022
TOGETHER WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH
INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
To the General Assembly of Anadolu Efes Biracılık ve Malt Sanayii A.Ş.
Audit of the consolidated financial statements
1. Our opinion
We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Anadolu Efes Biracılık ve Malt Sanayii A.Ş. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements comprising a summary of significant accounting policies.
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS").
2. Basis for opinion
Our audit was conducted in accordance with the Standards on Independent Auditing (the "SIA") that are part of Turkish Standards on Auditing issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (the "POA"). Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Group in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") and the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by POA that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our opinion.
3. Key audit matters
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. Key audit matters were addressed in the context of our independent audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.
PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş.
BJK Plaza, Süleyman Seba Caddesi No:48 B Blok Kat:9 Akaretler Beşiktaş 34357 İstanbul-Turkey
relation to the impairment tests of indefinite lived
accounted for under indefinite-life intangible assets
intangible assets and goodwill:
amounted to TRY22,240,827 thousand,
TRY14,491,324, TRY2,090,386 and TRY9,163,615
•
Evaluating the appropriateness of the Cash
thousand, respectively, in the consolidated financial
Generating Units ("CGUs") determined by
statements as of 31 December 2022. In accordance
management,
with TFRS, these indefinite-life intangible assets
should be tested for impairment annually.
•
Evaluating management forecasts and future
plans based on macroeconomic information
Bottling rights, license agreements, brands and
for each relevant CGU,
goodwill are material to the consolidated financial
statements. In addition, significant judgements and
•
Comparing forecasted cash flows for each CGU
estimates are used in the impairment tests
with its historical financial performance,
performed by management. These are, for goodwill
impairment tests; earnings before interest, tax,
•
Through involvement of our valuation
depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") growth
specialists, assessing the reasonableness of key
forecasts, long term growth rates and discount rates
assumptions, including long term growth
and in addition to these, royalty rates used in the
rates, discount rates and benchmarking these
relief from royalty method for the brand impairment
against rates used in the industry,
tests. The outcome of such estimates is very sensitive
to changes in market conditions. Therefore, these
•
Testing of the setup of the discounted cash
impairment tests are key matters for our audit.
flow models and their mathematical accuracy,
Please refer to notes 2 and 16 of the consolidated
•
Assessing management's sensitivity analysis
financial statements for the relevant disclosures,
for key assumptions,
including the accounting policy and sensitivity
analysis.
•
Testing of the disclosures in the consolidated
financial statements in relation to indefinite-
life intangible assets and evaluating the
adequacy of these disclosures for TFRS'
requirements.
4. Other matters
The consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021 were audited by another firm of auditors whose report, dated 23 February 2022, expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements.
5. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements
The Group management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with TFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process.
6. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements
Responsibilities of independent auditors in an independent audit are as follows:
Our aim is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an independent auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance expressed as a result of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA is a high level of assurance but does not guarantee that a material misstatement will always be detected. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error. Misstatements are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements.
As part of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:
Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.
Assess the internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Group's internal control.
Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.
Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the consolidated financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our independent auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the
Group to cease to continue as a going concern.
Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the consolidated financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the consolidated financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.
Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial information of the entities or business activities within the Group to express an opinion on the consolidated financial statements. We are responsible for the direction, supervision and performance of the Group audit. We remain solely responsible for our audit opinion
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence. We also communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards actions taken to eliminate threats or safeguards applied.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor's report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
Anadolu Efes Biracilik Ve Malt Sanayii AS published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 17:52:56 UTC.