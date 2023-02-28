Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi : 4. Quarter 2022 Financial Statements

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH ANADOLU EFES BİRACILIK VE MALT SANAYİİ ANONİM ŞİRKETİ AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2022 TOGETHER WITH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION INTO ENGLISH OF INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT ORIGINALLY ISSUED IN TURKISH INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT To the General Assembly of Anadolu Efes Biracılık ve Malt Sanayii A.Ş. Audit of the consolidated financial statements 1. Our opinion We have audited the accompanying consolidated financial statements of Anadolu Efes Biracılık ve Malt Sanayii A.Ş. (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as the "Group") which comprise the consolidated statement of financial position as at 31 December 2022, the consolidated statement of profit or loss, the consolidated statement of other comprehensive income, the consolidated statement of changes in equity and the consolidated statement of cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the consolidated financial statements comprising a summary of significant accounting policies. In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2022, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Turkish Financial Reporting Standards ("TFRS"). 2. Basis for opinion Our audit was conducted in accordance with the Standards on Independent Auditing (the "SIA") that are part of Turkish Standards on Auditing issued by the Public Oversight Accounting and Auditing Standards Authority (the "POA"). Our responsibilities under these standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements" section of our report. We hereby declare that we are independent of the Group in accordance with the Ethical Rules for Independent Auditors (including Independence Standards) (the "Ethical Rules") and the ethical requirements regarding independent audit in regulations issued by POA that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements. We have also fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Ethical Rules and regulations. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained during the independent audit provides a sufficient and appropriate basis for our opinion. 3. Key audit matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the consolidated financial statements of the current period. Key audit matters were addressed in the context of our independent audit of the consolidated financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. PwC Bağımsız Denetim ve Serbest Muhasebeci Mali Müşavirlik A.Ş. BJK Plaza, Süleyman Seba Caddesi No:48 B Blok Kat:9 Akaretler Beşiktaş 34357 İstanbul-Turkey T: +90 212 326 6060, F: +90 212 326 6050, www.pwc.com.tr Mersis Numaramız: 0-1460-0224-0500015

Key Audit Matters How the key audit matter was addressed in the audit Impairment Testing of Goodwill and Intangible Assets with Indefinite Useful Lives The carrying value of bottling rights, license We performed the following auditing procedures in agreements, brands and goodwill which are relation to the impairment tests of indefinite lived accounted for under indefinite-life intangible assets intangible assets and goodwill: amounted to TRY22,240,827 thousand, TRY14,491,324, TRY2,090,386 and TRY9,163,615 • Evaluating the appropriateness of the Cash thousand, respectively, in the consolidated financial Generating Units ("CGUs") determined by statements as of 31 December 2022. In accordance management, with TFRS, these indefinite-life intangible assets should be tested for impairment annually. • Evaluating management forecasts and future plans based on macroeconomic information Bottling rights, license agreements, brands and for each relevant CGU, goodwill are material to the consolidated financial statements. In addition, significant judgements and • Comparing forecasted cash flows for each CGU estimates are used in the impairment tests with its historical financial performance, performed by management. These are, for goodwill impairment tests; earnings before interest, tax, • Through involvement of our valuation depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") growth specialists, assessing the reasonableness of key forecasts, long term growth rates and discount rates assumptions, including long term growth and in addition to these, royalty rates used in the rates, discount rates and benchmarking these relief from royalty method for the brand impairment against rates used in the industry, tests. The outcome of such estimates is very sensitive to changes in market conditions. Therefore, these • Testing of the setup of the discounted cash impairment tests are key matters for our audit. flow models and their mathematical accuracy, Please refer to notes 2 and 16 of the consolidated • Assessing management's sensitivity analysis financial statements for the relevant disclosures, for key assumptions, including the accounting policy and sensitivity analysis. • Testing of the disclosures in the consolidated financial statements in relation to indefinite- life intangible assets and evaluating the adequacy of these disclosures for TFRS' requirements.

4. Other matters The consolidated financial statements of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2021 were audited by another firm of auditors whose report, dated 23 February 2022, expressed an unmodified opinion on those statements. 5. Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the consolidated financial statements The Group management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with TFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of consolidated financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Group's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Group or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Group's financial reporting process. 6. Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements Responsibilities of independent auditors in an independent audit are as follows: Our aim is to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an independent auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance expressed as a result of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA is a high level of assurance but does not guarantee that a material misstatement will always be detected. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error. Misstatements are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these consolidated financial statements. As part of an independent audit conducted in accordance with SIA, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement in the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.