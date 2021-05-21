Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi : 1Q2021 Investor Presentation

ANADOLU EFES
INVESTOR
PRESENTATION
May 2021
Anadolu Efes
At a Glance
2
A regional beverage company…
Europe's
700 mn
54.3 mhl
5th*
Population
Brewing
World's
Capacity
10th*
21
Largest
Breweries
1.7 bn u/c
Brewer
26
Bottling
Among
Bottling Plants
Top 10
Coca-Cola
Bottlers
*The Barth Report 2019/2020 **FY2020
In FY2020;
103.5 mhl
Sales Volume
26.7 bn TL
Sales Revenue
5.1bn TL
EBITDA
3.0 bn TL
Free Cash Flow
3
…through its diversified businesses…
Public
24%
43%
100%50.3%
BEER OPERATIONS
SOFT DRINK OPERATIONS
-Turkey Beer Operations
-International Beer Operations (EBI)
1.9%
Public
50%
Russia
100%
Kazakhstan
50.3%
Moldova
96.9%
100% Georgia
50% Ukraine
4
…with a solid track record of profitable growth…
TOTAL VOLUME
REVENUE
EBITDA &
FREE CASH FLOW
mhl
TL bn
Margin %
TL mn
CAGR
+21.2%
+23.6%
19.1%
+36.4%
+3.7%
17.3%
5,098
3,012
86.1
103.5
26.7
10.2
1,766
638
2015
2020
2020
4%
9%
7%
8%
15%
24%
30%
17%
2015
31%
19%
37%
54%
58%
18%
66%
76%
65%
62%
Soft drinks
Russia, Ukraine & CIS Beer
Turkey Beer
6%2020
10%
23%
53%2015 37%
71%
5
Operations as per TAS 8
