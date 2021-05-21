Log in
    AEFES   TRAAEFES91A9

ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI

(AEFES)
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi : 1Q2021 Investor Presentation

05/21/2021
ANADOLU EFES

INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

May 2021

Anadolu Efes

At a Glance

2

A regional beverage company…

Europe's

700 mn

54.3 mhl

5th*

Population

Brewing

World's

Capacity

10th*

21

Largest

Breweries

1.7 bn u/c

Brewer

26

Bottling

Among

Bottling Plants

Capacity

Top 10

Largest

Coca-Cola

Bottlers

*The Barth Report 2019/2020 **FY2020

In FY2020;

103.5 mhl

Sales Volume

26.7 bn TL

Sales Revenue

5.1bn TL

EBITDA

3.0 bn TL

Free Cash Flow

3

…through its diversified businesses…

Public

24%

43%

100%50.3%

BEER OPERATIONS

SOFT DRINK OPERATIONS

-Turkey Beer Operations

-International Beer Operations (EBI)

1.9%

Public

50%

Russia

100%

Kazakhstan

50.3%

Moldova

96.9%

100% Georgia

50% Ukraine

4

…with a solid track record of profitable growth…

TOTAL VOLUME

REVENUE

EBITDA &

FREE CASH FLOW

mhl

TL bn

Margin %

TL mn

CAGR

CAGR

CAGR

CAGR

+21.2%

+23.6%

19.1%

+36.4%

+3.7%

17.3%

5,098

3,012

86.1

103.5

26.7

10.2

1,766

638

2015

2020

2015

2020

2015

2020

2015

2020

2020

2020

2020

4%

9%

7%

8%

15%

24%

30%

17%

2015

2015

31%

2015

19%

37%

54%

58%

18%

66%

76%

65%

62%

Soft drinks

Russia, Ukraine & CIS Beer

Turkey Beer

  1. 2017 Proforma figures include ABI Russia and ABI Ukraine effect starting from April 1st.
  2. 2018 Proforma figures assume realization of ABI Efes JV as of January 1st 2018 (instead of actual April 1st).
  3. 2019 Restatement represents classification of Doğadan business as discontinued operations and changes regarding the "Other Payables" account of Turkish Beer

6%2020

10%

23%

53%2015 37%

71%

5

Operations as per TAS 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Anadolu Efes Biracilik Ve Malt Sanayii AS published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 06:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
