Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi : Annual Report 2020

ANADOLU EFES
Withmorethan50yearsofexperienceintheindustryand a dynamic company culture, Anadolu Efes is Europe's 5th and the world's 10th largest brewer by production volume. The Company has an enriched product portfolio of beer and soft drinks brands and operates in a wide geographic region together with its export markets serving to hundreds of millions worldwide. Anadolu Efes is building a system of values around passion, collaboration, fairness, accountability and agility and continues its activities by blending a focused approach to digitalization, sustainability and financial discipline.
Anadolu Efes will continue to brew joy with the vision of being the largest brewer from Adriatic to China by developing and owning social life and beer culture.
ANADOLU EFES IN BRIEF
Anadolu Efes developed the "+1 Resting" technique as a result of 2 years of R&D activities.
>70 countries
Anadolu Efes ships its products to more than 70 countries.
~10th
largest brewer
As the world's 10th largest brewer, Anadolu Efes makes more than two-thirds of its net sales in international markets.
Established in 1950 by Yazıcı and Özilhan families, Anadolu Group carries its existence to the future in the light of its vision of becoming a "Star that connects Anatolia to the World and the World to Anatolia". The Group operates in 19 countries, 9 different sectors, 66 manufacturing facilities and around 80 thousand employees. Group's sales revenue in 2020 was TRL 62.1 billion.
In line with its objectives of developing partnerships with the largest companies in the world and developing branded consumer products with its commitment to globalization and partnership culture as a regional player abroad, Anadolu Group continues its rapid and healthy growth by creating added value for Turkey.
Anadolu Group conducts its business in a wide- range area including beer, soft drinks, retail, agriculture, automotive, stationery, fast food, energy and real estate fields.
Within the framework of social responsibility concept; Anadolu Group continues, with a sensitive approach, to contribute to the society in the areas of education, health and sports through Anadolu Foundation, Anadolu Health Center and Anadolu Efes Sports Club.
Anadolu Efes started its journey in 1969 with two breweries established in İstanbul and İzmir. Becoming the market leader shortly, Anadolu Efes contributed to the development of the market by cultivating the beer culture in Turkey. With its strong vision, Anadolu Efes introduced many "firsts" to the consumers and became the largest brewer in Turkey shortly. The company took an important step by expanding abroad in 1990s. Regarding the international operations, Anadolu Efes took another important step aimed at commercial sustainability in the global market in 2012 and formed a strategic alliance with SABMiller Plc ("SABMiller"). In 2016, following the acquisition of SABMiller by Anheuser-Busch InBev ("AB InBev"), world's largest brewer, AB InBev became the holder of 24% stake in Anadolu Efes.
Anadolu Efes runs its international beer operations through Efes Breweries International NV ("EBI"), its 100% subsidiary based in Netherlands. Anadolu Efes is also the main shareholder of Coca-Cola İçecek A.Ş. ("CCI"), which runs Coca-Cola operations in Turkey and abroad.
Making more than two-thirds of its net sales in international markets, Anadolu Efes is Europe's 5th and the world's 10th largest brewer* by production volume. The company serves a population of close to 700 million with beer and soft drinks brands in its portfolio. With 21 breweries, 5 malteries, 1 hops processing facility and 1 preform plant in 6 countries, and 26 bottling plants in 10 countries, including Turkey among others, Anadolu Efes is operating as one of the most important players in its region and among top 10 largest Coca-Cola bottlers by sales volume. The company ships its products to more than 70 countries.
Despite the challenges of the pandemic, important developments have been achieved this year. Anadolu Efes developed the "+1 Resting" technique as a result of 2 years of R&D activities. This production technique was certified by VLB Berlin Institute.
With its entrepreneurship ecosystem and continuing to work shoulder-to-shoulder with farmers, Anadolu Efes pioneered the business environment with social benefit projects, also during the pandemic period. Focusing on its brands, consumers, stakeholders, digitalization, sustainability and financial discipline, and generating strong free cash flow will continue to be the priorities of Anadolu Efes.
* The Barth Report 2019/2020
CAPITAL AND SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE
As one of the largest listed companies by market capitalization on Borsa İstanbul ("BIST"), Anadolu Efes' shares received above average interest by the international institutional investors since the shares began trading in 2000. At the same time, in terms of foreign ownership in free float, Anadolu Efes has one of the highest shares.
The Company's share capital is comprised of 592,105,263 shares each with a nominal value of 1 TRL. 142,105,263 of the shares are registered to and owned by AB InBev Harmony Limited, while 450,000,000 of the shares are bearer shares.
Within the framework of the Level 1 American Depository Receipts ("ADR") program (AEBZY/ Cusip No: 032523201), Anadolu Efes shares can be traded by foreign individual investors as well as by institutional investors in over-the-counter markets.
As of the end of 2020, Anadolu Efes had a market capitalization of TRL 13.7 billion. In 2020, Anadolu Efes had an average foreign ownership ratio of 74% level in free-float.
Anadolu Efes continued to be among the companies with the highest foreign share in free float.
43.05%
24.00%
32.95%
AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş.AB InBev Harmony LimitedPublicy-held and Others
31 DECEMBER 2020
SHARE AMOUNT (TRL)
SHARE RATIO (%)
AG Anadolu Grubu Holding A.Ş.
254,891,157
43.05
AB InBev Harmony Limited
142,105,263
24.00
Publicy-held and Others
195,108,843
32.95
Total Issued Capital
592,105,263
100.00
1 JANUARY - 31 DECEMBER 2020
LOWEST
HIGHEST
AVERAGE
31 DECEMBER 2019
31 DECEMBER 2020
CHANGE (%)
Closing Price (TRL)
15.11
24.28
20.20
21.28
23.18
9%
Market Capitalization (TRL
8,947
14,376
11,961
12,600
13,725
9%
Million)
BIST-100
842
1,480
1,137
1,144
1,477
29%
