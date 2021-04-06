Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi : Annual Report 2020

As the world's 10th largest brewer, Anadolu Efes makes more than two-thirds of its net sales in international markets.

Established in 1950 by Yazıcı and Özilhan families, Anadolu Group carries its existence to the future in the light of its vision of becoming a "Star that connects Anatolia to the World and the World to Anatolia". The Group operates in 19 countries, 9 different sectors, 66 manufacturing facilities and around 80 thousand employees. Group's sales revenue in 2020 was TRL 62.1 billion.

In line with its objectives of developing partnerships with the largest companies in the world and developing branded consumer products with its commitment to globalization and partnership culture as a regional player abroad, Anadolu Group continues its rapid and healthy growth by creating added value for Turkey.

Anadolu Group conducts its business in a wide- range area including beer, soft drinks, retail, agriculture, automotive, stationery, fast food, energy and real estate fields.

Within the framework of social responsibility concept; Anadolu Group continues, with a sensitive approach, to contribute to the society in the areas of education, health and sports through Anadolu Foundation, Anadolu Health Center and Anadolu Efes Sports Club.

Anadolu Efes started its journey in 1969 with two breweries established in İstanbul and İzmir. Becoming the market leader shortly, Anadolu Efes contributed to the development of the market by cultivating the beer culture in Turkey. With its strong vision, Anadolu Efes introduced many "firsts" to the consumers and became the largest brewer in Turkey shortly. The company took an important step by expanding abroad in 1990s. Regarding the international operations, Anadolu Efes took another important step aimed at commercial sustainability in the global market in 2012 and formed a strategic alliance with SABMiller Plc ("SABMiller"). In 2016, following the acquisition of SABMiller by Anheuser-Busch InBev ("AB InBev"), world's largest brewer, AB InBev became the holder of 24% stake in Anadolu Efes.