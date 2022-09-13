Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Turkey
  4. BORSA ISTANBUL
  5. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEFES   TRAAEFES91A9

ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI

(AEFES)
  Report
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2022-09-11
44.12 TRY   +2.46%
08:32aRussian brewers tap local market for hops as foreign supplies dry up
RE
08/26Factbox-Turkish firms holding, buying Russian assets after U.S. warning
RE
08/11ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI : 1H2022 Conference Call Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian brewers tap local market for hops as foreign supplies dry up

09/13/2022 | 08:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Afanasy brewery produces beer in Tver

(This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine)

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Restrictions against Russia have disrupted local beer brewers' supplies of hops and equipment, forcing them to seek domestic alternatives as they strive to keep their range of beers flowing, three brewing companies told Reuters.

Supply chain disruptions, sanctions over Moscow's actions in Ukraine and some Western firms choosing to halt supplies to Russia have combined to reduce brewers' access to U.S. and European hops, but as foreign competitors vacate the market, some Russian firms see an opportunity.

Sergei Baranov, head of Russian brewing company Khmelyoff said they have used German hops for 15 years, but this year trialled hops from Russia's Chuvash Republic, a region around 585 km (365 miles) east of Moscow.

"In principle we are happy with the quality," Baranov said, adding they would order more.

He said logistics and payment problems meant Khmelyoff could not pay its partners in Germany directly, even though deliveries of hops have not been sanctioned.

Russia, which imports the vast majority of its hops from the likes of the United States, Germany and the Czech Republic, does not produce a wide enough variety of its own hops to brew more sophisticated types of beer, Vyacheslav Vetelev, founder of LaBEERint Brewery, told Reuters.

"We can't brew the same types of beer that our consumers are already used to, only Chuvash hops," said Vetelev, who has used hops from the United States, England, Germany, New Zealand and Australia.

Vetelev, who described Russian entrepreneurs as "iron people", given the almost annual challenges they face, said Russia needed to develop the hops varieties it produces.

"This will take years, it won't happen overnight."

SILVER LINING

While craft breweries struggle to adjust, some larger players see opportunities as the market transitions, such as Afanasy, a large brewer located in Tver, about 160 km (100 miles) northwest of Moscow.

"Now our direct competitors have left and there is more shelf space for us, and consumers are already turning their attention to our product," said General Director Vadim Deshyovkin.

Foreign brewers Carlsberg and Heineken have stopped producing their flagship brands in Russia, while Anheuser-Busch InBev is seeking to extricate itself from a joint venture in Russia with Turkey's Anadolu Efes.

Deshyovkin acknowledged that Afanasy is currently facing difficulties, but is building new supply chains, seeking new partners, and its Tver factory is operating at close to full capacity, producing nearly 10 million decalitres per year.

"I am sure that we will overcome (the difficulties) in the coming year," Deshyovkin said. "We will adjust our business processes for supplying missing components or raw materials and then will emerge from this current crisis successfully."

According to federal statistics service Rosstat, Russia produced 410 million decalitres of beer in January-June 2022, up 2.7% year on year.

(Reporting by Reuters, Writing by Alexander Marrow, Editing by Alexandra Hudson)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI 2.46% 44.12 End-of-day quote.48.95%
CARLSBERG A/S 0.60% 974.8 Delayed Quote.-14.33%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. 0.27% 73.85 Real-time Quote.-9.12%
HEINEKEN N.V. 0.26% 94.1 Real-time Quote.-4.98%
SILVER -1.20% 19.631 Delayed Quote.-18.74%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.89% 59.741 Delayed Quote.-19.84%
All news about ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI
08:32aRussian brewers tap local market for hops as foreign supplies dry up
RE
08/26Factbox-Turkish firms holding, buying Russian assets after U.S. warning
RE
08/11ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAY : 1H2022 Conference Call Presentation
PU
08/11TRANSCRIPT : Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, H1 2022 Earnings Call,..
CI
08/10ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAY : 2. Quarter 2022 Financial Statements
PU
08/10ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAY : 2. Quarter 2022 Earnings Release
PU
08/10Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Reports Earnings Results for the ..
CI
05/20ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAY : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/17Companies count the cost of ditching Russia
RE
05/16Turkey's FLO in talks to take over Reebok's stores in Russia - chairman
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 81 498 M 4 472 M 4 472 M
Net income 2022 2 306 M 127 M 127 M
Net Debt 2022 10 660 M 585 M 585 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,83x
Yield 2022 4,92%
Capitalization 26 124 M 1 433 M 1 433 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 18 457
Free-Float 33,0%
Chart ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI
Duration : Period :
Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 44,12 TRY
Average target price 50,90 TRY
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Can Çaka Chief Executive Officer
Gökçe Yanasmayan Chief Financial Officer
Tuncay Özilhan Chairman
Murat Ozkan Director-Group Information & Digital Solutions
Sevki Acuner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANADOLU EFES BIRACILIK VE MALT SANAYII ANONIM SIRKETI48.95%1 433
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-4.27%102 243
HEINEKEN N.V.-4.98%54 778
AMBEV S.A.1.88%48 298
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-1.17%46 808
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED4.65%36 045