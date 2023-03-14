Anaergia Inc. announced it has commissioned a new biomethane facility in northern Italy, expanding its extensive waste-to-biomethane platform in Europe. The plant, Ambiente & Risorse, is owned by Anaergia and has the capacity to anaerobically digest 40,000 metric tons of landfill-diverted food scraps, converting it to 3,900,000 cubic meters of renewable natural gas (biomethane) for injection into the region's natural gas pipelines. In addition, the plant captures carbon dioxide created in the anaerobic digestion process.

The biogenic carbon dioxide is liquified and combined with the digestate that remains after the anaerobic digestion process to create up to 9,000 tons per year of calcium carbonate fertilizer. The plant also has a separate soil remediation unit that can bioremediate up to 30,000 metric tons of contaminated soil annually. The Ambiente & Risorse facility receives the food waste it processes from waste collection companies operating in the County of Pavia, an agricultural area near Milan.

The plant uses Anaergia's food waste pre-treatment, anaerobic digestion, biogas upgrading, and digestate treatment systems, together with other technologies manufactured by the company.