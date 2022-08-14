Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Anaergia Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ANRG   CA03253E1079

ANAERGIA INC.

(ANRG)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-08-12 pm EDT
7.500 CAD   +2.46%
05:01aAnaergia To Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results And To Also File Certain Restated Financial Statements and MD&As on August 15, 2022
BU
08/12Anaergia to Restate Certain Previously Issued Financial Statements
MT
08/12NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures Rise as Debate Over Inflation's Path Continues
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Anaergia To Release Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results And To Also File Certain Restated Financial Statements and MD&As on August 15, 2022

08/14/2022 | 05:01am EDT
Anaergia Inc. (“Anaergia” or the “Company”) (TSX: ANRG) will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022, and as previously disclosed, it will also file its restated annual financial statements for the periods ended December 31, 2021, and 2020, its restated interim financial statements for the three-month period ended March 31, 2022, and its restated management’s discussion and analysis for those periods (collectively, the “Restatements”) on Monday, August 15, 2022, after market close.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

A conference call to review the Company’s financial results will take place at 11:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. It will be hosted by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Benedek, Chief Operating Officer, Yaniv Scherson, and Chief Financial Officer, Hani Kaissi. An accompanying slide presentation will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website shortly before the call.

To participate on the call, please sign up to receive your personal event-joining details at the following pre-registration link:

To listen to the webcast live:

The webcast will be archived and available in the Investor Relations section of our website following the call.

About Anaergia

Anaergia was created to eliminate a major source of greenhouse gases by cost effectively turning organic waste into renewable natural gas (“RNG”), fertilizer and water, using proprietary technologies. With a proven track record from delivering world-leading projects on four continents, Anaergia is uniquely positioned to provide end-to-end solutions for extracting organics from waste, implementing high efficiency anaerobic digestion, upgrading biogas, producing fertilizer and cleaning water. Our customers are in the municipal solid waste, municipal wastewater, agriculture, and food processing industries. In each of these markets Anaergia has built many successful plants including some of the largest in the world. Anaergia owns and operates some of the plants it builds, and it also operates plants that are owned by its customers.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the Company’s current expectations regarding future events, including statements relating to the ability of our technologies and projects to address about two-thirds of all point source methane emissions and our business plans, growth strategies and ESG initiatives. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual information form dated March 28, 2022 for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Anaergia does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

For further information please see: www.anaergia.com


© Business Wire 2022
