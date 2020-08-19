Log in
ANALOG DEVICES    ADI

ANALOG DEVICES

(ADI)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/19 03:12:40 pm
117.98 USD   +0.08%
02:14pANALOG DEVICES : forecasts sales above estimates despite 5G slowdown
RE
08:41aANALOG DEVICES : Expects $1.44 Billion In 4Q Revenue at Midpoint
DJ
08:37aAnalog Devices 3Q Revenue Down 2%
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Analog Devices : forecasts sales above estimates despite 5G slowdown

08/19/2020 | 02:14pm EDT

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Analog Devices Inc on Wednesday forecasted fiscal fourth quarter revenue above analysts' prior expectations despite an anticipated slowdown in sales of chips for 5G networks.

ADI forecast fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $1.44 billion, plus or minus 10%, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 per share, plus or minus 10 cents. Both forecasts beat analyst expectations of $1.41 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings per share of $1.24, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The Massachusetts company makes a variety of chips that go into 5G networking gear. ADI said it expects sales to a company believed to be Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to drop to zero in the current fiscal fourth quarter because of new rules issued by U.S. government officials.

On a conference call with investors, however, ADI's Chief Financial Officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah said the 5G chip slowdown stemmed from "normal operating lumpiness of the communications business" in which carriers buy up chips and deploy equipment in spurts and was unrelated to Huawei.

ADI Chief Executive Vincent Roche told Reuters in an interview that revenue from "a formerly large Chinese customer" had dropped into the "very low single" digits as a percentage of ADI's revenue in recent quarters and was expected to drop to zero.

Roche said that the new rules issued Monday mean that any U.S. chip company, or any non-U.S. chip company using U.S. technology to create chips, can no longer sell to the Chinese company, which ADI officials have not named but analysts say is Huawei.

"We support all our customers with great equality, but we stay on the right side of the regulations," Roche said.

The new rules allow companies to apply for licenses to sell to Huawei. Roche said the company intends to seek those licenses for its formerly large Chinese customer. (Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 467 M - -
Net income 2020 1 131 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 928 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,7x
Yield 2020 2,05%
Capitalization 43 492 M 43 492 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,67x
EV / Sales 2021 7,90x
Nbr of Employees 16 400
Free-Float 99,7%
Chart ANALOG DEVICES
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 135,37 $
Last Close Price 117,88 $
Spread / Highest target 31,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vincent T. Roche President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raymond P. Stata Chairman
Steve Lattari Senior VP-Global Operations & Technology
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Daniel Leibholz Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES-1.18%43 492
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED29.15%381 757
NVIDIA CORPORATION108.43%301 681
INTEL CORPORATION-18.71%206 908
BROADCOM INC.3.99%132 174
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.59%127 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
