Analog Devices : forecasts sales above estimates despite 5G slowdown

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Analog Devices Inc on
Wednesday forecasted fiscal fourth quarter revenue above
analysts' prior expectations despite an anticipated slowdown in
sales of chips for 5G networks.
ADI forecast fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $1.44 billion,
plus or minus 10%, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.32 per
share, plus or minus 10 cents. Both forecasts beat analyst
expectations of $1.41 billion in revenue and adjusted earnings
per share of $1.24, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.
The Massachusetts company makes a variety of chips that go
into 5G networking gear. ADI said it expects sales to a company
believed to be Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to drop to
zero in the current fiscal fourth quarter because of new rules
issued by U.S. government officials.
On a conference call with investors, however, ADI's Chief
Financial Officer Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah said the 5G chip
slowdown stemmed from "normal operating lumpiness of the
communications business" in which carriers buy up chips and
deploy equipment in spurts and was unrelated to Huawei.
ADI Chief Executive Vincent Roche told Reuters in an
interview that revenue from "a formerly large Chinese customer"
had dropped into the "very low single" digits as a percentage of
ADI's revenue in recent quarters and was expected to drop to
zero.
Roche said that the new rules issued Monday mean that any
U.S. chip company, or any non-U.S. chip company using U.S.
technology to create chips, can no longer sell to the Chinese
company, which ADI officials have not named but analysts say is
Huawei.
"We support all our customers with great equality, but we
stay on the right side of the regulations," Roche said.
The new rules allow companies to apply for licenses to sell
to Huawei. Roche said the company intends to seek those licenses
for its formerly large Chinese customer.
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)