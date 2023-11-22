Analog Devices, Inc. Combined Revenue Trends by End Market (in millions)
1
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
4Q20
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
1Q23
2Q23
3Q23
4Q23
Analog Devices
$1,304
$1,317
$1,456
$1,526
$1,558
$1,661
$1,759
$1,781
Maxim Integrated
$537
$526
$608
$624
$620
$660
$748
$754
Total
$1,841
$1,843
$2,064
$2,150
$2,178
$2,321
$2,507
$2,535
$2,684
$2,972
$3,110
$3,248
$3,250
$3,263
$3,076
$2,716
End Markets
Industrial
$882
$915
$1,018
$1,022
$1,061
$1,191
$1,267
$1,271
$1,372
$1,529
$1,585
$1,700
$1,735
$1,799
$1,668
$1,354
Auto
$344
$303
$279
$384
$432
$465
$510
2
$492
$540
$618
$642
$643
$691
$754
$739
$731
Comms
$333
$362
$487
$411
$355
$360
$376
$372
$411
$469
$483
$500
$481
$438
$361
$340
Consumer
$283
$264
$280
$333
$329
$306
$354
$399
$361
$356
$400
$405
$343
$272
$309
$291
QoQ
Industrial
-3%
4%
11%
0%
4%
12%
6%
0%
8%
11%
4%
7%
2%
4%
-7%
-19%
Auto
-8%
-12%
-8%
37%
13%
8%
10%
-3%
10%
15%
4%
0%
8%
9%
-2%
-1%
Comms
-5%
9%
35%
-16%
-14%
1%
5%
-1%
10%
14%
3%
4%
-4%
-9%
-17%
-6%
Consumer
-24%
-7%
6%
19%
-1%
-7%
16%
13%
-10%
-1%
12%
1%
-15%
-21%
13%
-6%
Total
-8%
0%
12%
4%
1%
7%
8%
1%
6%
11%
5%
4%
0%
0%
-6%
-12%
YoY
Industrial
-2%
-3%
12%
12%
20%
30%
24%
24%
29%
28%
25%
34%
26%
18%
5%
-20%
Auto
-10%
-21%
-25%
3%
26%
54%
83%
28%
25%
33%
26%
31%
28%
22%
15%
14%
Comms
-24%
-19%
21%
18%
7%
-1%
-23%
-9%
16%
30%
28%
34%
17%
-7%
-25%
-32%
Consumer
-24%
-14%
-15%
-11%
16%
16%
26%
20%
10%
16%
13%
2%
-5%
-23%
-23%
-28%
Total
-12%
-11%
2%
7%
18%
26%
21%
18%
23%
28%
24%
28%
21%
10%
-1%
-16%
Notes:
The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the "sold to" customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or
application into which our product will be incorporated. As data systems for capturing and tracking this data and the Company's methodology evolve and improve, the categorization of products by end market can vary over time. When this occurs, we
reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying revenue trends within each end market. The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the
total due to rounding.
These revenue trends are unaudited. For Maxim Integrated Products, the above information represents revenues that would have been reported on a stand-alone basis aligned to the fiscal quarters of Analog Devices. Revenue prior to August 26, 2021
(the date of acquisition) from Maxim is included for informational and trend comparisons, but has not been included in ADI's income statement.
Includes $24.1 million of revenue immediately recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 from an intellectual property licensing agreement.
Analog Devices Inc. published this content on 20 November 2023
Analog Devices, Inc. specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of integrated circuits. The group's activity is organized around 2 families of products:
- analog integrated circuits: converters, amplifiers, MEMS systems, integrated radio frequency circuits, etc.);
- digital integrated circuits.
Net sales break down by market between industrial equipment (50.5%), automotive products (20.9%), communication products (15.7%), and consumer electronics products (12.9%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (33.5%), Americas (0.6%), China (21.3%), Japan (10.2%), Asia (13.3%), and Europe (21.1%).