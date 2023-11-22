Analog Devices, Inc. Combined Revenue Trends by End Market (in millions)

1

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

2Q23

3Q23

4Q23

Analog Devices

$1,304

$1,317

$1,456

$1,526

$1,558

$1,661

$1,759

$1,781

Maxim Integrated

$537

$526

$608

$624

$620

$660

$748

$754

Total

$1,841

$1,843

$2,064

$2,150

$2,178

$2,321

$2,507

$2,535

$2,684

$2,972

$3,110

$3,248

$3,250

$3,263

$3,076

$2,716

End Markets

Industrial

$882

$915

$1,018

$1,022

$1,061

$1,191

$1,267

$1,271

$1,372

$1,529

$1,585

$1,700

$1,735

$1,799

$1,668

$1,354

Auto

$344

$303

$279

$384

$432

$465

$510

2

$492

$540

$618

$642

$643

$691

$754

$739

$731

Comms

$333

$362

$487

$411

$355

$360

$376

$372

$411

$469

$483

$500

$481

$438

$361

$340

Consumer

$283

$264

$280

$333

$329

$306

$354

$399

$361

$356

$400

$405

$343

$272

$309

$291

QoQ

Industrial

-3%

4%

11%

0%

4%

12%

6%

0%

8%

11%

4%

7%

2%

4%

-7%

-19%

Auto

-8%

-12%

-8%

37%

13%

8%

10%

-3%

10%

15%

4%

0%

8%

9%

-2%

-1%

Comms

-5%

9%

35%

-16%

-14%

1%

5%

-1%

10%

14%

3%

4%

-4%

-9%

-17%

-6%

Consumer

-24%

-7%

6%

19%

-1%

-7%

16%

13%

-10%

-1%

12%

1%

-15%

-21%

13%

-6%

Total

-8%

0%

12%

4%

1%

7%

8%

1%

6%

11%

5%

4%

0%

0%

-6%

-12%

YoY

Industrial

-2%

-3%

12%

12%

20%

30%

24%

24%

29%

28%

25%

34%

26%

18%

5%

-20%

Auto

-10%

-21%

-25%

3%

26%

54%

83%

28%

25%

33%

26%

31%

28%

22%

15%

14%

Comms

-24%

-19%

21%

18%

7%

-1%

-23%

-9%

16%

30%

28%

34%

17%

-7%

-25%

-32%

Consumer

-24%

-14%

-15%

-11%

16%

16%

26%

20%

10%

16%

13%

2%

-5%

-23%

-23%

-28%

Total

-12%

-11%

2%

7%

18%

26%

21%

18%

23%

28%

24%

28%

21%

10%

-1%

-16%

Notes:

The categorization of revenue by end market is determined using a variety of data points including the technical characteristics of the product, the "sold to" customer information, the "ship to" customer information and the end customer product or

application into which our product will be incorporated. As data systems for capturing and tracking this data and the Company's methodology evolve and improve, the categorization of products by end market can vary over time. When this occurs, we

reclassify revenue by end market for prior periods. Such reclassifications typically do not materially change the sizing of, or the underlying revenue trends within each end market. The sum and/or computation of the individual amounts may not equal the

total due to rounding.

  1. These revenue trends are unaudited. For Maxim Integrated Products, the above information represents revenues that would have been reported on a stand-alone basis aligned to the fiscal quarters of Analog Devices. Revenue prior to August 26, 2021
    (the date of acquisition) from Maxim is included for informational and trend comparisons, but has not been included in ADI's income statement.
  2. Includes $24.1 million of revenue immediately recognized in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 from an intellectual property licensing agreement.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Analog Devices Inc. published this content on 20 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2023 04:13:05 UTC.