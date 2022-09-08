Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Analog Devices, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ADI   US0326541051

ANALOG DEVICES, INC.

(ADI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-08 pm EDT
152.13 USD   +0.95%
04:41pANALOG DEVICES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pAnalog Devices Prices Public Offering of $300 Million in Senior Notes
MT
04:22pAnalog Devices Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Analog Devices Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes

09/08/2022 | 04:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) (the “Company”) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering (the “offering”) of $300,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 4.250% Senior Notes due October 1, 2032 (the “notes”). SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. is acting as the book-running manager in connection with the offering.

The notes were priced at 99.360% of their principal amount.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 15, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include capital expenditures, repurchases of its common stock under the Company’s stock repurchase program, repayment or refinancing of existing indebtedness, dividend payments and acquisitions.

The notes are being offered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company’s notes, nor shall there be any sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus.

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Copies of the prospectus supplement relating to this offering may be obtained by contacting: SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Attn: Debt Capital Markets, at 277 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10172, telephone 1-888-868-6856 (toll-free) or email prospectus@smbcnikko-si.com. An electronic copy of the prospectus supplement, together with the accompanying base prospectus, is also available on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website, www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements address a variety of subjects, including, for example, whether the offering will be completed and the anticipated use of net proceeds from the offering. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs, plans and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “will,” “estimate,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions, as well as variations or negatives of these words. The following important factors and uncertainties, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements: the risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and the risks and uncertainties described in a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-259782) and a related prospectus and prospectus supplement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 8, 2022. For additional information about other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the Company’s periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors contained in the Company’s most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K. Forward-looking statements represent management’s current expectations and are inherently uncertain and are made only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake or assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or to reflect subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Analog Devices, Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) operates at the center of the modern digital economy, converting real-world phenomena into actionable insight with its comprehensive suite of analog and mixed signal, power management, radio frequency (RF), and digital and sensor technologies. ADI serves 125,000 customers worldwide with more than 75,000 products in the industrial, communications, automotive, and consumer markets. ADI is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

(ADI-WEB)


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
04:41pANALOG DEVICES INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:39pAnalog Devices Prices Public Offering of $300 Million in Senior Notes
MT
04:22pAnalog Devices Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes
BU
09:24aAnalog Devices Launches Exchange Offer, Consent Solicitation for Notes Issued by Unit M..
MT
08:00aANALOG DEVICES : Evercore conference transcript
PU
07:46aAnalog Devices Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Ma..
BU
09/07TRANSCRIPT : Analog Devices, Inc. Presents at Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology, Media & ..
CI
09/06Analog Devices to Participate in Citi's 2022 Global Technology Conference
BU
09/02INSIDER SELL : Analog Devices
MT
09/02Analog Devices to Participate in the Evercore ISI 2nd Annual Technology Conference
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 925 M - -
Net income 2022 2 706 M - -
Net Debt 2022 4 572 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,5x
Yield 2022 1,98%
Capitalization 77 511 M 77 511 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,88x
EV / Sales 2023 6,76x
Nbr of Employees 24 700
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Analog Devices, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ANALOG DEVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 150,70 $
Average target price 193,96 $
Spread / Average Target 28,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vincent T. Roche Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Daniel Leibholz Vice President-Communications Business Unit
Vivek Jain Executive VP-Global Operations & Technology
Janene I. Ásgeirsson Secretary, SVP, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ANALOG DEVICES, INC.-14.26%77 511
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-22.76%396 547
NVIDIA CORPORATION-53.37%341 341
BROADCOM INC.-24.09%203 980
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-12.02%151 511
QUALCOMM, INC.-29.68%144 418